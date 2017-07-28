McDougall + McConaghy International Moth World Championship - Day 2
by Jonny Fullerton today at 6:05 pm
25-28 July 2017
There was still a lot of summer thunderstorm activity in the Lake Garda region but finally, racing got underway today on day two of the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds 2017 hosted by Fraglia Vela Malcesine.
The 220 entrants from 25 nations were split into four groups, Yellow, Red, Blue and Green Qualifying fleets. Because of the lack of racing yesterday (Tuesday), racing was re-scheduled for early starts this morning (Wednesday).
When the first two groups left the shore it was a cool morning with semi-overcast skies and light to moderate but unstable breeze from the North and some big waves. However, this was not the usual reliably strong Pelèr and racing faced a number of disruptions during the morning session.
PRO Tim Hancock and his team from Fraglia Vela Malcesine did an excellent job of getting two races in for each group before the breeze shut down for its lunchtime siesta.
All fleets came ashore with the hope that the afternoon Ora would blow from the South, but not for the first time this week, we were foiled. So just two races were completed for each fleet.
The Yellow and Red fleets were sent out for a 08.30hrs start to catch the morning breeze. On the Yellow course, off Malcesine it was blowing 12 - 18 knots with some waves, causing a number of breakages and capsizes. By the second race, the breeze and waves dropped off to a more manageable 10 - 15 kts from the North.
Nathan Outteridge (AUS) won the first but suffered a broken stay in the second having to return to the Moth hospital onshore for surgery. Despite not finishing, he did get a score of 42 due to finishing the opening lap but it is a setback. Nevertheless, onshore Nathan remained up beat. "It's not how you want to start your worlds but still."
Ben 'Patonator' Paton (GBR) sailed two solid races scoring 2,2, but was a bit disappointed to lose the first to Nathan Outteridge by ditching on his final gybe to the finish (see video below).
Another favourite to suffer damage was Scott Babbage (AUS) who broke a push rod in race 1 to start on the back foot, but recovered with a bullet in the second race of the day.
One of the Corinthian sailors, Luka Damic from St Georges SC in Sydney enjoyed a great start to his worlds with a pair of thirds.
"We were on the Southern course early in the day and there were big waves and 14 - 18 kts of wind and I'm a big heavy guy, 95 kilos, so that suits me fine. For the second race the breeze started to drop off and the sea state dropped off which also suits me quite well so I managed to pick up two 3rd's."
Luka is racing a home built boat and is happy with his new rudder design which he built himself and was on trial for the first time, passing with flying colours.
Annalise Murphy (IRE) endured lots of capsizes in her first race but enjoyed a big improvement in the 2nd race with an 8th and is leading female overall.
On the Red fleet course the waves were a bit smaller and the northerly breeze a shade lighter 9 - 15 knots closer to Torbole.
Rob Greenhalgh (GBR) wasted no time with a bullet and a second. Fellow Brit and former training partner Dave Hivey, scored two excellent results as top Corinthian in the group.
"It was good fun, we had a decent northerly wind and some pretty big shifts but there was definitely a few holes in the wind. I need to work on my downwind speed a bit but I was pretty quick upwind and getting off the start line well. The main event for me is I want to be the first Corinthian." He said on shore.
The overall leaderboard was stacked with sailors from the Red group. The talented foiler from Australia, Harry Mighell picked up two great results of 7,1 and Olympic Gold medallist Iain 'Goobs' Jensen (AUS) scored two bankers 6,3, although he wasn't entirely happy with his set up. Steve Thomas from West Australia scored 4,5, and a young Italian sailor studying in Sydney, Gian Maria Ferrighi came ashore with a 3,7.
By the time the Blue and Green fleets went out mid morning, the breeze was already beginning to fade from 10 knots to 5-6 knots and the patches meant most sailors were having difficulty staying on the foils.
The first race of the Blue fleet was a bit of a Laser fest with London 2012 Olympic Gold medallist Tom Slingsby (AUS) taking the gun from Rio Olympic gold medallist Tom Burton (AUS) in 2nd.
Tom Slingsby also scored a bullet in the 2nd race of Red group to sit on top of the overall table on day 1 of qualifying.
"It was a tricky day with the dying breeze in the morning but I think more than anything I got the foil selection right, I hedged that the breeze was going to die sooner than later so I went big front foil and big back foil. In the dying breeze, I think that was what the big factor was."
"The first race was a bit of a battle with Tom Burton and then the second race was up and down. Rob Gough caught right up but then I got back on the foils and he fell off, so I snuck a way again." Tom said on shore.
Another amateur club sailor, Jim McMillan from Stokes Bay SC in the UK was a bit surprised to come ashore and see a 3rd & a 4th next to his name.
"I was pretty surprised actually to come away in the top 10 in my first Moth worlds race. I was actually a bit late for the start so I tacked off, banged the right-hand side and tacked to find I was leading at the windward mark."
"But Tom Slingsby was very quick upwind and downwind, he got me on the second beat along with Tom Burton. But I was very happy to come away with a 3rd in my first worlds race."
The Green fleet sailed in similar conditions to the Blue fleet, very light and patchy. This fleet was randomly loaded with three former world Moth champions. One of the hot regatta favourites, Paul Goodison (GBR) wasted no time chalking up two wins although he was made to work for it.
Behind him, 'Pistol' Peter Burling (NZL) was back out after some minor surgery over night in the Moth hospital. Pete was breathing down 'Goody's' neck finishing the day with a 2,3.
The third former world champion, Josh Mcknight (AUS) sailing his own design of Moth finished the day with a very respectable 4,4. In this group, a number of sailors had one good score and one slightly average score but the conditions for the Blue and Green groups were tough even for the top pros.
The Qualification Series racing continues on Thursday 27 July with another early start for the Green and Blue groups of 08.30hrs (local time). Red and Yellow groups will not be sent afloat before 0945hrs. The intention of the PRO is to try and get at least 2 races per fleet completed.
Event website: www.mothworlds.org/malcesine
Results after day 2:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|R1
|R2
|Pts
|1
|AUS 4386
|SLINGSBY TOM
|1
|1
|2
|1
|GBR 1
|GOODISON PAUL
|1
|1
|2
|3
|GBR 4491
|GREENHALGH ROBERT
|1
|2
|3
|4
|GBR 5
|PATON BEN
|2
|2
|4
|5
|NZL 4190
|BURLING PETER
|2
|3
|5
|6
|GBR 4513
|HIVEY DAVID
|2
|4
|6
|7
|AUS 3656
|DAMIC LUKA
|3
|3
|6
|8
|GBR 4309
|MCMILLAN JIM
|3
|4
|7
|9
|AUS 10
|MIGHELL HAROLD
|7
|1
|8
|10
|GBR 4050
|HISCOCKS SIMON
|5
|3
|8
|11
|AUS 6
|MCKNIGHT JOSH
|4
|4
|8
|12
|AUS 4514
|JENSEN IAIN
|6
|3
|9
|13
|AUS 4205
|THOMAS STEVEN
|4
|5
|9
|14
|ITA 4431
|FERRIGHI GIAN MARIA
|3
|7
|10
|15
|ITA 4340
|BRUNI FRANCESCO
|6
|4
|10
|15
|GBR 4433
|WARD DAN
|4
|6
|10
|15
|GBR 4509
|BELBEN JASON
|4
|6
|10
|18
|AUS 4418
|CHEW MATTHEW
|3
|8
|11
|19
|ITA 4040
|LANULFI MARCO
|6
|5
|11
|20
|SUI 4270
|PSAROFAGHIS ARNAUD
|5
|6
|11
|21
|AUS 7
|GOUGH ROB
|10
|2
|12
|22
|AUS 4095
|KAJIMOTO KOHEI
|5
|7
|12
|23
|GBR 4501
|ELLIS DAN
|6
|6
|12
|24
|USA 4302
|FUNK BRAD
|5
|9
|14
|25
|AUS 4332
|BURTON TOM
|2
|13
|15
|26
|FRA 4383
|PRESTI PHILIPPE
|9
|7
|16
|27
|FRA 4412
|MARIE BENOIT
|8
|9
|17
|28
|GBR 4448
|ALBRECHT LEIGH
|13
|5
|18
|29
|HKG 4334
|PARTRIDGE ROB
|11
|7
|18
|30
|IRL 4148
|KENEFICK DAVID
|9
|9
|18
|31
|JPN 3989
|GOTO HIROKI
|8
|11
|19
|32
|POR 4299
|ANDRADE FRANCISCO
|9
|10
|19
|33
|AUT 3799
|STELZL MAXIMILIAN
|8
|12
|20
|34
|GBR 3939
|ASHER NIC
|11
|9
|20
|35
|ITA 4389
|ZILIANI MARIO
|7
|14
|21
|36
|ITA 4460
|MAZZETTI FABIO
|11
|10
|21
|37
|ITA 4180
|DE PAOLI AMBROSI CARLO
|20
|2
|22
|38
|GER 3797
|GIELEN FABIAN
|14
|8
|22
|39
|AUS 4063
|SOUTER DEAN
|7
|16
|23
|40
|IRL 4517
|FITZPATRICK RORY
|13
|10
|23
|40
|AUS 4221
|SARE WARREN
|10
|13
|23
|40
|GBR 4350
|SMITHWHITE DAVID
|10
|13
|23
|43
|GBR 4499
|HUTTON DOMINIC
|9
|17
|26
|44
|SWE 4459
|INKYOV JORDAN (DANNY)
|15
|11
|26
|45
|AUS 4495
|TAILBY REECE
|7
|20
|27
|46
|IRL 4380
|MURPHY ANNALISE
|19
|8
|27
|47
|GBR 4311
|ADAMS ALEX
|17
|10
|27
|48
|GBR 3959
|GLIDDON PAUL
|12
|15
|27
|49
|AUS 4216
|GENDERS JOHN
|10
|18
|28
|50
|SUI 4404
|PETRINO ADRIANO
|17
|12
|29
|51
|ARG 4331
|GREGGI FRANCO
|15
|14
|29
|52
|GER 3389
|HUBER THOMAS
|19
|11
|30
|53
|GBR 4480
|MASON RICHARD
|11
|19
|30
|54
|GER 4047
|JOHN ANDREAS
|17
|13
|30
|55
|SUI 3625
|RIGOT FABRICE
|15
|16
|31
|56
|AUT 4511
|SCH?NLEITNER MICHAEL
|21
|12
|33
|57
|GER 3975
|CLASEN JACOB
|19
|14
|33
|58
|AUS 3832
|THORPE LES
|18
|15
|33
|59
|GBR 4149
|HOLDEN OLIVER
|14
|20
|34
|60
|GBR 4277
|HARTLEY JEREMY
|13
|22
|35
|61
|GBR 4037
|JEEVES CHRIS
|18
|17
|35
|62
|GBR 4278
|KOUKOURAKIS ALEX
|13
|23
|36
|63
|AUS 8
|MCDOUGALL ANDREW
|29
|8
|37
|64
|IRL 4396
|KISSANE ALISTAIR
|12
|25
|37
|65
|GBR 4434
|LUTHI CHRISTIAN
|21
|16
|37
|66
|FIN 4406
|LEHTINEN LAURI
|19
|18
|37
|67
|AUS 4456
|GRAVARE MARTIN
|14
|24
|38
|68
|GBR 4484
|JESSOP DAVID
|16
|22
|38
|69
|ARG 4367
|COSENTINO IV?N
|18
|20
|38
|70
|USA 4017
|KNOWLES MATT
|20
|19
|39
|71
|GBR 4075
|PYBUS DOUG
|24
|16
|40
|72
|NED 4424
|COSTER KALLE
|17
|23
|40
|73
|GBR 4347
|BRIDLE EDDIE
|22
|18
|40
|74
|AUS 4247
|WARREN FANG
|16
|25
|41
|75
|DEN 4281
|MELSON FREDERIK JUST
|24
|18
|42
|76
|IRL 4139
|O TOOLE NEIL
|23
|19
|42
|77
|AUS 4038
|OUTTERIDGE NATHAN
|1
|42
|43
|78
|GBR 4275
|CLIFTON JOHN
|31
|12
|43
|79
|GBR 4512
|OFFER TOM
|12
|31
|43
|80
|GBR 4438
|LEA MATTHEW
|20
|23
|43
|81
|GBR 4096
|PENFOLD TIM
|22
|21
|43
|82
|AUS 4222
|PEARSON BRENT
|31
|15
|46
|83
|SWE 4330
|JARUDD EMIL
|16
|30
|46
|84
|ITA 4355
|MAGGI NICOLA
|25
|21
|46
|85
|GBR 4508
|VINCENT DAN
|12
|35
|47
|86
|AUT 4251
|HOFER MATTHAEUS
|21
|26
|47
|87
|GER 4417
|M?GE MAXIMILIAN
|25
|22
|47
|88
|AUT 4354
|HIRSCH MARKUS
|16
|32
|48
|89
|GBR 4136
|REDFEARN EDWARD
|31
|17
|48
|90
|AUS 3999
|YORK KEAGAN
|24
|24
|48
|91
|NOR 4328
|RINGSTAD ALEXANDER
|35
|14
|49
|92
|GBR 3980
|SIMMONDS DAVID
|28
|21
|49
|93
|NED 4280
|WEBER CONSTANTIJN
|26
|23
|49
|94
|GBR 4122
|FRIEND ANDREW
|25
|25
|50
|95
|GBR 4308
|BURLTON CRAIG
|34
|17
|51
|96
|NZL 4329
|GOODES STUART
|21
|30
|51
|97
|SWE 4252
|GRAVAR EMMA
|24
|27
|51
|98
|FRA 4310
|ARTHAUD AYMERIC
|15
|37
|52
|99
|GER 4027
|ADOLPH KAI
|29
|24
|53
|100
|GBR 4500
|STARK MATTHEW
|18
|36
|54
|101
|JPN 4300
|TABATA WAKAKO
|23
|31
|54
|102
|POR 3715
|LEAL TIAGO
|26
|28
|54
|103
|IRL 4374
|MCMAHON EWAN
|27
|27
|54
|104
|ITA 4138
|FERRIGHI STEFANO
|8
|47
|55
|105
|FIN 3851
|LINDAHL ERIK
|30
|25
|55
|106
|GBR 3979
|ROSS JAMES
|26
|29
|55
|107
|FRA 4065
|REZZOUG ANTHONY
|14
|42
|56
|108
|AUS 4187
|SPIERS EMMA
|27
|29
|56
|109
|AUS 4
|BABBAGE SCOTT
|dns
|1
|57
|110
|NZL 3733
|POWRIE TOM
|23
|34
|57
|111
|AUT 4015
|HRIBAR PHILIPP
|25
|32
|57
|112
|ITA 4209
|TRIMARCHI MICHELE
|30
|27
|57
|113
|AUS 4215
|EDMUNDS LLOYD
|32
|26
|58
|114
|AUS 3570
|SMITH PHIL
|30
|28
|58
|115
|AUS 3717
|SHERRING JACK
|20
|39
|59
|116
|GBR 4208
|LAMBERT THOMAS
|37
|22
|59
|117
|BEL 3915
|GOOD MORGAN
|23
|36
|59
|118
|SUI 4397
|DECARLI NICOLA
|27
|32
|59
|119
|GBR 4121
|PHARE JAMES
|22
|38
|60
|120
|POR 3609
|BRITES HENRIQUE
|32
|28
|60
|121
|ITA 4147
|BIANCHI FRANCESCO
|dns
|5
|61
|122
|FIN 4087
|CASTREN THOMAS
|28
|33
|61
|123
|AUS 3770
|DEUSSEN NICK
|36
|26
|62
|123
|IRI 4516
|HYLAND ADAM
|36
|26
|62
|125
|AUS 3905
|STEVENSON PHIL
|28
|34
|62
|126
|GBR 4492
|STREATFEILD NIC
|29
|33
|62
|127
|CRO 4126
|DOGAN LUKA
|32
|30
|62
|128
|SUI 3776
|SCHILLER PHILIPPE
|33
|30
|63
|129
|GRE 4104
|BOUSSOULAS GEORGE
|32
|31
|63
|130
|NED 3794
|BERENS MENNO
|29
|35
|64
|131
|DEN 4307
|RASMUSSEN HANS
|28
|37
|65
|132
|GBR 4036
|CLARKE CHRIS
|34
|32
|66
|133
|SUI 4312
|HOLENWEG DAVID
|dns
|11
|67
|134
|GBR 4248
|BAKER NEIL
|34
|33
|67
|135
|ITA 4078
|BEVILACQUA VINCENZO
|33
|34
|67
|136
|AUS 4142
|GODDARD ALAN
|45
|24
|69
|137
|USA 4458
|DOWNING ZACK
|41
|28
|69
|138
|GBR 3922
|GAMBLE PADDY
|40
|29
|69
|139
|FRA 97
|FEYDIT HUGO
|33
|36
|69
|140
|AUS 4235
|BOULDEN WILL
|31
|39
|70
|141
|POL 3842
|DOMANSKI MICHAL
|36
|34
|70
|142
|GBR 4336
|HEATHCOTE JONATHAN
|dns
|15
|71
|143
|GBR 3941
|BURRAGE MILES
|26
|45
|71
|144
|SUI 4401
|FUCHS ALESSANDRO
|44
|27
|71
|145
|NZL 4218
|SWANSON ROWAN
|33
|38
|71
|146
|FRA 4099
|PEDOTE GIANCARLO
|34
|37
|71
|147
|SUI 4430
|DAZIO ROBERTO
|42
|31
|73
|148
|DEN 4062
|QUORNING PETER
|38
|35
|73
|149
|GBR 3877
|GLIDDON JOSIE
|35
|38
|73
|150
|SUI 4152
|RIGOT GUILLAUME
|dns
|19
|75
|151
|SWE 4363
|LOVDEN MAGNUS
|ret
|20
|76
|152
|SWE 4253
|GR?VARE MAGNUS
|30
|46
|76
|153
|GBR 4343
|SAINSBURY JAMES
|39
|37
|76
|154
|DEN 4140
|LANG PETER
|dns
|21
|77
|155
|FRA 4274
|COL SEBASTIEN
|22
|ufd
|78
|156
|GER 4034
|HELLRIEGEL ERNST
|43
|35
|78
|157
|ARG 4226
|CORREA HENDERSON JUAN
|35
|43
|78
|158
|ARG 4368
|CONTESSI MASSIMO
|40
|38
|78
|159
|ARG 4167
|CONTESSI DOMINGO JOSE
|38
|40
|78
|160
|GBR 4298
|GOODRUM GREG
|41
|39
|80
|160
|POL 4153
|JANKOWSKI JAKUB
|41
|39
|80
|162
|GBR 4100
|WHITE CHRIS
|36
|45
|81
|163
|GER 4375
|THIAS MICHAEL
|46
|36
|82
|164
|GBR 4291
|JEFFRIES ANDY
|39
|43
|82
|165
|GER 4060
|BUHL PHILIPP
|27
|dns
|83
|166
|AUS 4324
|ROLLERSON GRANT
|37
|46
|83
|167
|DEN 4519
|FREY OLE
|43
|40
|83
|168
|AUT 3892
|KARNUTSCH FLORIAN
|39
|45
|84
|169
|GBR 4369
|HIGBY ALEX
|40
|44
|84
|170
|GER 4421
|KAS?SKE FABIAN
|42
|42
|84
|171
|FIN 4382
|UUSI‑AUTTI JANNE
|dns
|29
|85
|172
|GBR 3607
|DAVIS ALAN
|40
|45
|85
|173
|NZL 4390
|BULLOT MIKE
|44
|41
|85
|174
|JPN 4127
|KAWATA TAKAAKI
|35
|51
|86
|175
|GBR 3787
|DICKER MARK
|42
|44
|86
|176
|SLO 4201
|TOMORI LUKA
|43
|43
|86
|177
|GBR 4442
|STONEHAM KYLE
|46
|41
|87
|178
|AUS 4497
|OLDFIELD GLEN
|47
|41
|88
|179
|FRA 4286
|VAIREAUX MOANA
|dns
|33
|89
|180
|NED 3623
|VERSCHUURE ROALD
|37
|52
|89
|181
|CAN 4197
|BRAZIER ANDREW
|39
|50
|89
|182
|AUT 3986
|RAKUSCHAN PHILIPP
|49
|42
|91
|183
|GBR 3629
|MEHEW TOM
|44
|47
|91
|184
|GER 3627
|M?GE FRANZISKA
|48
|44
|92
|185
|FRA 3718
|POIZIVARA FRED
|45
|47
|92
|186
|AUT 3219
|KOBALE OLIVER
|37
|dns
|93
|187
|POR 3978
|BELLO FERNANDO
|45
|48
|93
|188
|AUS 4021
|ROBINSON DAVID
|47
|46
|93
|189
|AUS 3827
|HALLAM JAMES
|38
|dns
|94
|189
|GBR 4214
|BARNES MICHAEL
|38
|dns
|94
|191
|AUS 3981
|HACKNEY EDWARD
|ufd
|40
|96
|191
|ITA 4486
|SAIDELLI NICOLO
|dns
|40
|96
|193
|GBR 4179
|HUGHES GERRY
|47
|49
|96
|194
|NZL 4229
|KIFF RICHARD
|dns
|41
|97
|195
|AUS 3833
|DANKS PETER
|49
|48
|97
|196
|GBR 3870
|GATEHOUSE EDDIE
|48
|49
|97
|197
|GBR 4361
|SMITH DONALD
|dns
|43
|99
|198
|GER 4377
|MAEGE CARLO
|dns
|44
|100
|199
|FRA 4144
|BEL JEAN‑NO?L
|46
|dns
|102
|200
|SWE 4264
|MAGNERIUS MICHAEL
|48
|dnf
|104
|201
|AUS 3961
|SAUL JOHN
|50
|54
|104
|202
|GER 3601
|ZEISER CHRISTOPH
|dns
|50
|106
|203
|IRL 4097
|DEVLIN JIM
|dns
|51
|107
|204
|USA 4305
|BURSOR SCOTT
|ufd
|53
|109
|205
|AUS 4243
|PONTREMOLI RICCARDO
|dns
|dns
|112
|205
|BEL 4049
|GALEOTTI GIOVANNI
|dns
|dns
|112
|205
|FRA 3972
|ANDRILLON YANN
|dns
|dns
|112
|205
|FRA 4072
|CIRET MADEG
|dns
|dns
|112
|205
|GBR 3914
|COONEY NEIL
|dns
|dns
|112
|205
|GBR 3944
|BEVAN PHIL
|dns
|dns
|112
|205
|GBR 4342
|SIMMONDS GRAHAM
|dns
|dns
|112
|205
|GER 3321
|WINTER CHRISTIAN
|dns
|dns
|112
|205
|NZL 4362
|EVANS RUSS
|dns
|dns
|112
|205
|SUI 4031
|D?RR YVO
|ufd
|dns
|112
|205
|SUI 4042
|MANI SANDRO
|dns
|dns
|112
|205
|SUI 4303
|BADERTSCHER STEFAN
|dns
|dns
|112
|205
|SUI 4502
|SCHENK DOMINIK
|dns
|dns
|112
|205
|AUT 3924
|KOBALE KONSTANTIN
|dns
|dns
|112
