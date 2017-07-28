Please select your home edition
McDougall + McConaghy International Moth World Championship - Day 2

by Jonny Fullerton today at 6:05 pm 25-28 July 2017

There was still a lot of summer thunderstorm activity in the Lake Garda region but finally, racing got underway today on day two of the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds 2017 hosted by Fraglia Vela Malcesine.

The 220 entrants from 25 nations were split into four groups, Yellow, Red, Blue and Green Qualifying fleets. Because of the lack of racing yesterday (Tuesday), racing was re-scheduled for early starts this morning (Wednesday).

When the first two groups left the shore it was a cool morning with semi-overcast skies and light to moderate but unstable breeze from the North and some big waves. However, this was not the usual reliably strong Pelèr and racing faced a number of disruptions during the morning session.

PRO Tim Hancock and his team from Fraglia Vela Malcesine did an excellent job of getting two races in for each group before the breeze shut down for its lunchtime siesta.

Day 2 of the Moth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini
Day 2 of the Moth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini

All fleets came ashore with the hope that the afternoon Ora would blow from the South, but not for the first time this week, we were foiled. So just two races were completed for each fleet.

The Yellow and Red fleets were sent out for a 08.30hrs start to catch the morning breeze. On the Yellow course, off Malcesine it was blowing 12 - 18 knots with some waves, causing a number of breakages and capsizes. By the second race, the breeze and waves dropped off to a more manageable 10 - 15 kts from the North.

Nathan Outteridge (AUS) won the first but suffered a broken stay in the second having to return to the Moth hospital onshore for surgery. Despite not finishing, he did get a score of 42 due to finishing the opening lap but it is a setback. Nevertheless, onshore Nathan remained up beat. "It's not how you want to start your worlds but still."

Ben 'Patonator' Paton (GBR) sailed two solid races scoring 2,2, but was a bit disappointed to lose the first to Nathan Outteridge by ditching on his final gybe to the finish (see video below).

Another favourite to suffer damage was Scott Babbage (AUS) who broke a push rod in race 1 to start on the back foot, but recovered with a bullet in the second race of the day.

One of the Corinthian sailors, Luka Damic from St Georges SC in Sydney enjoyed a great start to his worlds with a pair of thirds.

"We were on the Southern course early in the day and there were big waves and 14 - 18 kts of wind and I'm a big heavy guy, 95 kilos, so that suits me fine. For the second race the breeze started to drop off and the sea state dropped off which also suits me quite well so I managed to pick up two 3rd's."

Luka is racing a home built boat and is happy with his new rudder design which he built himself and was on trial for the first time, passing with flying colours.

Annalise Murphy (IRE) endured lots of capsizes in her first race but enjoyed a big improvement in the 2nd race with an 8th and is leading female overall.

On the Red fleet course the waves were a bit smaller and the northerly breeze a shade lighter 9 - 15 knots closer to Torbole.

Rob Greenhalgh (GBR) wasted no time with a bullet and a second. Fellow Brit and former training partner Dave Hivey, scored two excellent results as top Corinthian in the group.

"It was good fun, we had a decent northerly wind and some pretty big shifts but there was definitely a few holes in the wind. I need to work on my downwind speed a bit but I was pretty quick upwind and getting off the start line well. The main event for me is I want to be the first Corinthian." He said on shore.

The overall leaderboard was stacked with sailors from the Red group. The talented foiler from Australia, Harry Mighell picked up two great results of 7,1 and Olympic Gold medallist Iain 'Goobs' Jensen (AUS) scored two bankers 6,3, although he wasn't entirely happy with his set up. Steve Thomas from West Australia scored 4,5, and a young Italian sailor studying in Sydney, Gian Maria Ferrighi came ashore with a 3,7.

Day 2 of the Moth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini
Day 2 of the Moth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini

By the time the Blue and Green fleets went out mid morning, the breeze was already beginning to fade from 10 knots to 5-6 knots and the patches meant most sailors were having difficulty staying on the foils.

The first race of the Blue fleet was a bit of a Laser fest with London 2012 Olympic Gold medallist Tom Slingsby (AUS) taking the gun from Rio Olympic gold medallist Tom Burton (AUS) in 2nd.

Tom Slingsby also scored a bullet in the 2nd race of Red group to sit on top of the overall table on day 1 of qualifying.

"It was a tricky day with the dying breeze in the morning but I think more than anything I got the foil selection right, I hedged that the breeze was going to die sooner than later so I went big front foil and big back foil. In the dying breeze, I think that was what the big factor was."

"The first race was a bit of a battle with Tom Burton and then the second race was up and down. Rob Gough caught right up but then I got back on the foils and he fell off, so I snuck a way again." Tom said on shore.

Another amateur club sailor, Jim McMillan from Stokes Bay SC in the UK was a bit surprised to come ashore and see a 3rd & a 4th next to his name.

"I was pretty surprised actually to come away in the top 10 in my first Moth worlds race. I was actually a bit late for the start so I tacked off, banged the right-hand side and tacked to find I was leading at the windward mark."

"But Tom Slingsby was very quick upwind and downwind, he got me on the second beat along with Tom Burton. But I was very happy to come away with a 3rd in my first worlds race."

Day 2 of the Moth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini
Day 2 of the Moth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini

The Green fleet sailed in similar conditions to the Blue fleet, very light and patchy. This fleet was randomly loaded with three former world Moth champions. One of the hot regatta favourites, Paul Goodison (GBR) wasted no time chalking up two wins although he was made to work for it.

Behind him, 'Pistol' Peter Burling (NZL) was back out after some minor surgery over night in the Moth hospital. Pete was breathing down 'Goody's' neck finishing the day with a 2,3.

The third former world champion, Josh Mcknight (AUS) sailing his own design of Moth finished the day with a very respectable 4,4. In this group, a number of sailors had one good score and one slightly average score but the conditions for the Blue and Green groups were tough even for the top pros.

The Qualification Series racing continues on Thursday 27 July with another early start for the Green and Blue groups of 08.30hrs (local time). Red and Yellow groups will not be sent afloat before 0945hrs. The intention of the PRO is to try and get at least 2 races per fleet completed.

Event website: www.mothworlds.org/malcesine

Results after day 2:

PosSail NoHelmR1R2Pts
1AUS 4386SLINGSBY TOM 112
1GBR 1GOODISON PAUL 112
3GBR 4491GREENHALGH ROBERT 123
4GBR 5PATON BEN 224
5NZL 4190BURLING PETER 235
6GBR 4513HIVEY DAVID 246
7AUS 3656DAMIC LUKA 336
8GBR 4309MCMILLAN JIM 347
9AUS 10MIGHELL HAROLD 718
10GBR 4050HISCOCKS SIMON 538
11AUS 6MCKNIGHT JOSH 448
12AUS 4514JENSEN IAIN 639
13AUS 4205THOMAS STEVEN 459
14ITA 4431FERRIGHI GIAN MARIA 3710
15ITA 4340BRUNI FRANCESCO 6410
15GBR 4433WARD DAN 4610
15GBR 4509BELBEN JASON 4610
18AUS 4418CHEW MATTHEW 3811
19ITA 4040LANULFI MARCO 6511
20SUI 4270PSAROFAGHIS ARNAUD 5611
21AUS 7GOUGH ROB 10212
22AUS 4095KAJIMOTO KOHEI 5712
23GBR 4501ELLIS DAN 6612
24USA 4302FUNK BRAD 5914
25AUS 4332BURTON TOM 21315
26FRA 4383PRESTI PHILIPPE 9716
27FRA 4412MARIE BENOIT 8917
28GBR 4448ALBRECHT LEIGH 13518
29HKG 4334PARTRIDGE ROB 11718
30IRL 4148KENEFICK DAVID 9918
31JPN 3989GOTO HIROKI 81119
32POR 4299ANDRADE FRANCISCO 91019
33AUT 3799STELZL MAXIMILIAN 81220
34GBR 3939ASHER NIC 11920
35ITA 4389ZILIANI MARIO 71421
36ITA 4460MAZZETTI FABIO 111021
37ITA 4180DE PAOLI AMBROSI CARLO 20222
38GER 3797GIELEN FABIAN 14822
39AUS 4063SOUTER DEAN 71623
40IRL 4517FITZPATRICK RORY 131023
40AUS 4221SARE WARREN 101323
40GBR 4350SMITHWHITE DAVID 101323
43GBR 4499HUTTON DOMINIC 91726
44SWE 4459INKYOV JORDAN (DANNY) 151126
45AUS 4495TAILBY REECE 72027
46IRL 4380MURPHY ANNALISE 19827
47GBR 4311ADAMS ALEX 171027
48GBR 3959GLIDDON PAUL 121527
49AUS 4216GENDERS JOHN 101828
50SUI 4404PETRINO ADRIANO 171229
51ARG 4331GREGGI FRANCO 151429
52GER 3389HUBER THOMAS 191130
53GBR 4480MASON RICHARD 111930
54GER 4047JOHN ANDREAS 171330
55SUI 3625RIGOT FABRICE 151631
56AUT 4511SCH?NLEITNER MICHAEL 211233
57GER 3975CLASEN JACOB 191433
58AUS 3832THORPE LES 181533
59GBR 4149HOLDEN OLIVER 142034
60GBR 4277HARTLEY JEREMY 132235
61GBR 4037JEEVES CHRIS 181735
62GBR 4278KOUKOURAKIS ALEX 132336
63AUS 8MCDOUGALL ANDREW 29837
64IRL 4396KISSANE ALISTAIR 122537
65GBR 4434LUTHI CHRISTIAN 211637
66FIN 4406LEHTINEN LAURI 191837
67AUS 4456GRAVARE MARTIN 142438
68GBR 4484JESSOP DAVID 162238
69ARG 4367COSENTINO IV?N 182038
70USA 4017KNOWLES MATT 201939
71GBR 4075PYBUS DOUG 241640
72NED 4424COSTER KALLE 172340
73GBR 4347BRIDLE EDDIE 221840
74AUS 4247WARREN FANG 162541
75DEN 4281MELSON FREDERIK JUST 241842
76IRL 4139O TOOLE NEIL 231942
77AUS 4038OUTTERIDGE NATHAN 14243
78GBR 4275CLIFTON JOHN 311243
79GBR 4512OFFER TOM 123143
80GBR 4438LEA MATTHEW 202343
81GBR 4096PENFOLD TIM 222143
82AUS 4222PEARSON BRENT 311546
83SWE 4330JARUDD EMIL 163046
84ITA 4355MAGGI NICOLA 252146
85GBR 4508VINCENT DAN 123547
86AUT 4251HOFER MATTHAEUS 212647
87GER 4417M?GE MAXIMILIAN 252247
88AUT 4354HIRSCH MARKUS 163248
89GBR 4136REDFEARN EDWARD 311748
90AUS 3999YORK KEAGAN 242448
91NOR 4328RINGSTAD ALEXANDER 351449
92GBR 3980SIMMONDS DAVID 282149
93NED 4280WEBER CONSTANTIJN 262349
94GBR 4122FRIEND ANDREW 252550
95GBR 4308BURLTON CRAIG 341751
96NZL 4329GOODES STUART 213051
97SWE 4252GRAVAR EMMA 242751
98FRA 4310ARTHAUD AYMERIC 153752
99GER 4027ADOLPH KAI 292453
100GBR 4500STARK MATTHEW 183654
101JPN 4300TABATA WAKAKO 233154
102POR 3715LEAL TIAGO 262854
103IRL 4374MCMAHON EWAN 272754
104ITA 4138FERRIGHI STEFANO 84755
105FIN 3851LINDAHL ERIK 302555
106GBR 3979ROSS JAMES 262955
107FRA 4065REZZOUG ANTHONY 144256
108AUS 4187SPIERS EMMA 272956
109AUS 4BABBAGE SCOTT dns157
110NZL 3733POWRIE TOM 233457
111AUT 4015HRIBAR PHILIPP 253257
112ITA 4209TRIMARCHI MICHELE 302757
113AUS 4215EDMUNDS LLOYD 322658
114AUS 3570SMITH PHIL 302858
115AUS 3717SHERRING JACK 203959
116GBR 4208LAMBERT THOMAS 372259
117BEL 3915GOOD MORGAN 233659
118SUI 4397DECARLI NICOLA 273259
119GBR 4121PHARE JAMES 223860
120POR 3609BRITES HENRIQUE 322860
121ITA 4147BIANCHI FRANCESCO dns561
122FIN 4087CASTREN THOMAS 283361
123AUS 3770DEUSSEN NICK 362662
123IRI 4516HYLAND ADAM 362662
125AUS 3905STEVENSON PHIL 283462
126GBR 4492STREATFEILD NIC 293362
127CRO 4126DOGAN LUKA 323062
128SUI 3776SCHILLER PHILIPPE 333063
129GRE 4104BOUSSOULAS GEORGE 323163
130NED 3794BERENS MENNO 293564
131DEN 4307RASMUSSEN HANS 283765
132GBR 4036CLARKE CHRIS 343266
133SUI 4312HOLENWEG DAVID dns1167
134GBR 4248BAKER NEIL 343367
135ITA 4078BEVILACQUA VINCENZO 333467
136AUS 4142GODDARD ALAN 452469
137USA 4458DOWNING ZACK 412869
138GBR 3922GAMBLE PADDY 402969
139FRA 97FEYDIT HUGO 333669
140AUS 4235BOULDEN WILL 313970
141POL 3842DOMANSKI MICHAL 363470
142GBR 4336HEATHCOTE JONATHAN dns1571
143GBR 3941BURRAGE MILES 264571
144SUI 4401FUCHS ALESSANDRO 442771
145NZL 4218SWANSON ROWAN 333871
146FRA 4099PEDOTE GIANCARLO 343771
147SUI 4430DAZIO ROBERTO 423173
148DEN 4062QUORNING PETER 383573
149GBR 3877GLIDDON JOSIE 353873
150SUI 4152RIGOT GUILLAUME dns1975
151SWE 4363LOVDEN MAGNUS ret2076
152SWE 4253GR?VARE MAGNUS 304676
153GBR 4343SAINSBURY JAMES 393776
154DEN 4140LANG PETER dns2177
155FRA 4274COL SEBASTIEN 22ufd78
156GER 4034HELLRIEGEL ERNST 433578
157ARG 4226CORREA HENDERSON JUAN 354378
158ARG 4368CONTESSI MASSIMO 403878
159ARG 4167CONTESSI DOMINGO JOSE 384078
160GBR 4298GOODRUM GREG 413980
160POL 4153JANKOWSKI JAKUB 413980
162GBR 4100WHITE CHRIS 364581
163GER 4375THIAS MICHAEL 463682
164GBR 4291JEFFRIES ANDY 394382
165GER 4060BUHL PHILIPP 27dns83
166AUS 4324ROLLERSON GRANT 374683
167DEN 4519FREY OLE 434083
168AUT 3892KARNUTSCH FLORIAN 394584
169GBR 4369HIGBY ALEX 404484
170GER 4421KAS?SKE FABIAN 424284
171FIN 4382UUSI‑AUTTI JANNE dns2985
172GBR 3607DAVIS ALAN 404585
173NZL 4390BULLOT MIKE 444185
174JPN 4127KAWATA TAKAAKI 355186
175GBR 3787DICKER MARK 424486
176SLO 4201TOMORI LUKA 434386
177GBR 4442STONEHAM KYLE 464187
178AUS 4497OLDFIELD GLEN 474188
179FRA 4286VAIREAUX MOANA dns3389
180NED 3623VERSCHUURE ROALD 375289
181CAN 4197BRAZIER ANDREW 395089
182AUT 3986RAKUSCHAN PHILIPP 494291
183GBR 3629MEHEW TOM 444791
184GER 3627M?GE FRANZISKA 484492
185FRA 3718POIZIVARA FRED 454792
186AUT 3219KOBALE OLIVER 37dns93
187POR 3978BELLO FERNANDO 454893
188AUS 4021ROBINSON DAVID 474693
189AUS 3827HALLAM JAMES 38dns94
189GBR 4214BARNES MICHAEL 38dns94
191AUS 3981HACKNEY EDWARD ufd4096
191ITA 4486SAIDELLI NICOLO dns4096
193GBR 4179HUGHES GERRY 474996
194NZL 4229KIFF RICHARD dns4197
195AUS 3833DANKS PETER 494897
196GBR 3870GATEHOUSE EDDIE 484997
197GBR 4361SMITH DONALD dns4399
198GER 4377MAEGE CARLO dns44100
199FRA 4144BEL JEAN‑NO?L 46dns102
200SWE 4264MAGNERIUS MICHAEL 48dnf104
201AUS 3961SAUL JOHN 5054104
202GER 3601ZEISER CHRISTOPH dns50106
203IRL 4097DEVLIN JIM dns51107
204USA 4305BURSOR SCOTT ufd53109
205AUS 4243PONTREMOLI RICCARDO dnsdns112
205BEL 4049GALEOTTI GIOVANNI dnsdns112
205FRA 3972ANDRILLON YANN dnsdns112
205FRA 4072CIRET MADEG dnsdns112
205GBR 3914COONEY NEIL dnsdns112
205GBR 3944BEVAN PHIL dnsdns112
205GBR 4342SIMMONDS GRAHAM dnsdns112
205GER 3321WINTER CHRISTIAN dnsdns112
205NZL 4362EVANS RUSS dnsdns112
205SUI 4031D?RR YVO ufddns112
205SUI 4042MANI SANDRO dnsdns112
205SUI 4303BADERTSCHER STEFAN dnsdns112
205SUI 4502SCHENK DOMINIK dnsdns112
205AUT 3924KOBALE KONSTANTIN dnsdns112

