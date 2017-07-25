Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 15
by Tony Taylor today at 5:46 pm
25 July 2017
44 boats came to the start line for the Island Sailing Club's Evening Race Series. The warm summer evening, with 15/18 knots of WSW breeze gave excellent sailing conditions.
Unfortunately, some of Class 1 and 2 boats were prevented from getting to the start as it was low tide and the new floating bridge chains did not give them enough clearance to pass, effectively trapping them in the river.
With a running start to the east only one boat was over the line at the start. A strong flood tide encouraged the Race Officer to shorten the course for the XODs and Class 4 cruisers enabling the last boat to finish at 2024.
There was a good turnout in the Flying Fifteen class with close competition and only three minutes separating the first and last boats.
Class 1 - Fast Handicap
1st Fandango
2nd No Retreat!
3rd Jambo
Class 2 – Medium Handicap
1st Dionysus
2nd A nice cup of tea & a sit down
3rd Mouflon Noir
Class 3 – Sonars
1st Barry Byham
2nd Andy Cassell
3rd Ian Margham
Class 4 - Slow Handicap
1st Calypso
2nd Kallista
3rd Eeyore
Class 5 – Flying Fifteen
1st Comfortably Numb
2nd Fflashback
3rd Fifty Fifty
Class 6 – X One Design
1st Vexilla
2nd Aora
3rd Sunshine
