Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 15

by Tony Taylor today at 5:46 pm

44 boats came to the start line for the Island Sailing Club's Evening Race Series. The warm summer evening, with 15/18 knots of WSW breeze gave excellent sailing conditions.

Unfortunately, some of Class 1 and 2 boats were prevented from getting to the start as it was low tide and the new floating bridge chains did not give them enough clearance to pass, effectively trapping them in the river.

With a running start to the east only one boat was over the line at the start. A strong flood tide encouraged the Race Officer to shorten the course for the XODs and Class 4 cruisers enabling the last boat to finish at 2024.

There was a good turnout in the Flying Fifteen class with close competition and only three minutes separating the first and last boats.

Class 1 - Fast Handicap

1st Fandango

2nd No Retreat!

3rd Jambo

Class 2 – Medium Handicap

1st Dionysus

2nd A nice cup of tea & a sit down

3rd Mouflon Noir

Class 3 – Sonars

1st Barry Byham

2nd Andy Cassell

3rd Ian Margham

Class 4 - Slow Handicap

1st Calypso

2nd Kallista

3rd Eeyore

Class 5 – Flying Fifteen

1st Comfortably Numb

2nd Fflashback

3rd Fifty Fifty

Class 6 – X One Design

1st Vexilla

2nd Aora

3rd Sunshine