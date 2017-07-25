Please select your home edition
Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 15

by Tony Taylor today at 5:46 pm 25 July 2017

44 boats came to the start line for the Island Sailing Club's Evening Race Series. The warm summer evening, with 15/18 knots of WSW breeze gave excellent sailing conditions.

Unfortunately, some of Class 1 and 2 boats were prevented from getting to the start as it was low tide and the new floating bridge chains did not give them enough clearance to pass, effectively trapping them in the river.

With a running start to the east only one boat was over the line at the start. A strong flood tide encouraged the Race Officer to shorten the course for the XODs and Class 4 cruisers enabling the last boat to finish at 2024.

There was a good turnout in the Flying Fifteen class with close competition and only three minutes separating the first and last boats.

Class 1 - Fast Handicap

1st Fandango
2nd No Retreat!
3rd Jambo

Class 2 – Medium Handicap

1st Dionysus
2nd A nice cup of tea & a sit down
3rd Mouflon Noir

Class 3 – Sonars

1st Barry Byham
2nd Andy Cassell
3rd Ian Margham

Class 4 - Slow Handicap

1st Calypso
2nd Kallista
3rd Eeyore

Class 5 – Flying Fifteen

1st Comfortably Numb
2nd Fflashback
3rd Fifty Fifty

Class 6 – X One Design

1st Vexilla
2nd Aora
3rd Sunshine

