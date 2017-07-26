Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Rigsense - 728x90
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Understanding Yacht Design by Ian Nicolson
Understanding Yacht Design by Ian Nicolson

Young Chinese sailors meet their sailing idols on board Dongfeng

by Dongfeng Race Team today at 5:52 pm 26 July 2017
Young Chinese sailors meet their sailing idols on board Dongfeng © Dongfeng Race Team

Every child has a dream and for some young Chinese sailors that dream is to be able to sail and race on the world's oceans and perhaps one day sail around the globe.

For a group of Chinese youngsters that dream came one step closer when they had the chance to visit the headquarters of Dongfeng Race Team and meet some of their sailing heroes – young men like Wolf, Black and Horace.

The visit to the Dongfeng Race Team base at Lorient in France – part of Dongfeng Race Team's long-standing commitment to helping to develop the sport of offshore sailing in China – proved a wonderful opportunity for the youngsters to expand their knowledge and to see first-hand what is involved in racing around the world.

The 35 young sailors, aged from 8-16 years old, are in France for the Topper class World Championships being staged at Loctudy in Brittany this week. During their trip to Lorient they also had the chance to meet the team's French skipper, Charles Caudrelier.

Young Chinese sailors meet their sailing idols on board Dongfeng - photo © Dongfeng Race Team
Young Chinese sailors meet their sailing idols on board Dongfeng - photo © Dongfeng Race Team

"We were delighted to welcome all the Chinese kids who are competing in the Topper World Championship," said Caudrelier who is masterminding Dongfeng Race Team's second campaign in the Volvo Ocean Race. "This is the sort of opportunity that can help young sailors really understand what the Volvo Ocean Race and offshore racing is all about.

"When I was a child, I saw professional sailors taking part in the Route du Rhum, for example, and I dreamt of taking part in it one day myself. I hope that we are now helping the dream to continue and to grow in China," he added.

The children visiting the base were selected from four sailing clubs in China - Beijing Sailing Center, Unione Sailing Club, Vanhang Sailing Club and Whisper of the Wind Sailing Club - and they were the first Chinese youngsters to visit the base where they took part in activities to help them get a better understanding of what ocean racing is all about.

Activities included an introduction to the Volvo Ocean Race and to Dongfeng Race Team – its history and its ambitions in the next race – a tour of Dongfeng, the team's race boat, a chance to taste some of the freeze-dried food the sailors will consume during the nine-month race, and a gym session to give them an idea of the sort of training the team has been doing.

Horace and Black plus fellow Chinese sailors Leo and Kong helped with answers to the many questions from kids like Wilson who said: "The boat is much bigger than I imagined and the sailors are very tall. I love sailing because it makes me feel free and I would like to compete at the Olympics. It is amazing for us to see Dongfeng Race Team and meet some of the sailors."

Horace was delighted to meet some young fans of the team. As a sailor with Dongfeng Race Team and also as the founder of Unione Sailing Club, it was a proud moment for him. "It was great for me to meet young Chinese sailors who have never seen the sort of boat or operation we are running at Dongfeng Race Team. For me, it was a great pleasure to show them around and listen to their comments. I hope they can benefit from this visit and can do well in the Topper World Championship."

Rick Pointon, the founder of the Beijing Sailing Center who is leading the Chinese team to the Topper worlds, said: "Sailing is growing fast in China and we have more than 30 kids at the Topper World Championship. Today was magic for the kids and for our objective to make that sport more and more popular in the country.

"Climbing aboard the Volvo 65 Dongfeng, the kids were really fascinated and were taking notes and asking questions. Maybe one day, one of these youngsters will be at the same level as Horace, Black, Leo, Wolf, and Kong and will compete in the Volvo Ocean Race themselves."

Young Chinese sailors meet their sailing idols on board Dongfeng - photo © Dongfeng Race Team
Young Chinese sailors meet their sailing idols on board Dongfeng - photo © Dongfeng Race Team

Sponsored by Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Dongfeng Race Team is an international professional sailing team that was created to take part in the Volvo Ocean Race. It finished third overall in the last edition in 2014-15 and is now aiming to improve on that performance in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18, which starts from Alicante in Spain on October 22nd. The visit of Chinese young sailors to Lorient is part of the team's long term commitment, working together with Chinese sailing clubs, to promote sailing in China.

In recent years, sailing has developed rapidly in China, especially in the fields of youth training. Dongfeng Race Team hopes that part of its sporting legacy will have been to assist in the development of youth sailing and also in helping young Chinese understand and participate in the sport. A Dongfeng Race Team Future Sailors Plan will be launched in the near future.

In the meantime Dongfeng Race Team is preparing for its first competitive test against its rivals in the Volvo Ocean Race when it takes on the 600-mile Rolex Fastnet Race from Cowes to Plymouth in the UK – via the Fastnet Rock off the southwest coast of Ireland – starting on August 6th.

Young Chinese sailors meet their sailing idols on board Dongfeng - photo © Dongfeng Race Team
Young Chinese sailors meet their sailing idols on board Dongfeng - photo © Dongfeng Race Team
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race unveils Onboard Reporters
This mixed squad of media professionals will tell the story Dubbed 'the toughest job in sports media', the Onboard Reporter is a position that's unique to sailing's iconic race around the world. The Volvo Ocean Race is the only professional sporting event to feature dedicated multimedia reporters. Posted today at 7:31 pm Ian Walker Interview
Musto ambassador, Volvo Ocean Race winner, Olympic medallist We speak to Musto ambassador Ian Walker about his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup, his new desk job, sailing for fun, and 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust. Posted on 21 Jul Joan Vila returns to the Volvo Ocean Race
Spanish navigator signs up with MAPFRE Joan Vila, one of the best navigators in the world, will return to the Volvo Ocean Race with MAPFRE in 2017-18, some 15 years after becoming the first Spanish sailor to win the coveted trophy. Posted on 20 Jul Mixed crew announced for Volvo Ocean Race
Sailors with race-winning pedigree With just under 100 days to go before the Volvo Ocean Race fleet departs Alicante to tackle 45,000 nautical miles around the world, Vestas 11th Hour Racing have unveiled their crew for the 2017-18 edition. Posted on 15 Jul The World Sailing Show - July 2017
How the America's Cup was won and more This month's World Sailing Show comes from the heart of the 35th America's Cup, Bermuda where this beautiful mid Atlantic island put on a show like no other. Flying Cup boats, Superyachts, the J-Class and the Youth America's Cup pulled the crowds. Posted on 6 Jul Volvo Ocean Race 'obsessive' Bouwe Bekking
Back with Team Brunel for an eighth shot at glory Bouwe Bekking, the most experienced sailor in Volvo Ocean Race history, will return to skipper the seventh confirmed team in the 2017-18 edition – and give himself another chance at claiming an elusive first victory at the eighth attempt. Posted on 28 Jun Spinlock creates custom lifejacket
For toughest race on water Spinlock will be an official race supplier to the Volvo Ocean Race, after designing a unique and custom lifejacket for the 2017-18 edition. Posted on 22 Jun team AkzoNobel christened
Brand new Volvo Ocean Race yacht Team AkzoNobel, the Dutch ocean racing team preparing to compete in the 2017-18 edition of the Volvo Ocean Race, has christened its newly built Volvo Ocean 65 racing yacht at a spectacular event in the Netherlands. Posted on 21 Jun Volvo Ocean Race switches to a 2-year cycle
And a 2019 start for 14th edition The Volvo Ocean Race will switch from a 3-year to a 2-year cycle after the upcoming 2017-18 edition, a change that will provide more continuity and more commercial value for professional sailing teams, sponsors and Host Cities. Posted on 14 Jun Dee Caffari to lead 'Turn the Tide on Plastic'
Sixth team in the Volvo Ocean Race Britain's Dee Caffari will lead 'Turn the Tide on Plastic' – a mixed, youth focused team with a strong sustainability message in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. Posted on 13 Jun

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies Youth Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Brightlingsea SC- 2 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy