Entry open for GP14 Irish & Master Championships at Ballyholme Yacht Club

Craftinsure GP14 Irish Nationals at Ballyholme in 2012 © Betty Armstrong Craftinsure GP14 Irish Nationals at Ballyholme in 2012 © Betty Armstrong

by Mark Mackey today at 6:09 pm

Entry is now open for the 2017 GP14 Irish and Masters Championships to be hosted at Ballyholme Yacht Club from Saturday 19th August to Monday 21st August.

It has been 5 years since the GP14 fleet visited Ballyholme and it will be great to see the class racing again in our waters where World Champion Jimmy McKee can still be seen competing (now in a Waverley) and British Champion Burton Allen in his Sigma 33.

Ballyholme Yacht Club are very honoured to have been asked to host the 2017 GP14 Irish and Master Championship. The Championships will take place from Saturday 19th August to Monday 21st August with registration on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Ballyholme has a great reputation for looking after its visitors and making everyone most welcome. We will have catering available each evening with a dinner on Saturday evening. Anyone who attended the BYC Regatta this summer will vow for the quality and value of the RibEye Steak provided!

We are lucky to have hosted two world championships and numerous other national championships in recent years.

ballyholme.com/events/gp14-irish-masters-championship-2017