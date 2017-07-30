Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012
Product Feature
Paul Elvstrom Explains the Racing Rules of Sailing: Complete 2013-2016 Rules
Paul Elvstrom Explains the Racing Rules of Sailing: Complete 2013-2016 Rules

420 Open European Championships in Athens - Day 1

by Luissa Smith today at 2:53 pm 25-30 July 2017

The 179 teams competing at the 420 Open European Championships spent the morning ashore as light wind postponed the scheduled 1200 hours start.

Racing for the three racing divisions – Open, Ladies and U17 – is over two races courses in the Saronic Gulf, set against the iconic background of Athens and the breathtaking ancient site of the Acropolis.

Around 1420 hours the thermal breeze filled in and the Open fleet headed out to the race track, and launched into their opening race at 1510, followed by the other fleets soon after.

Open fleet

The seventy-seven teams in the 420 Open event are split into yellow and blue fleets for the 6 race qualification series, before advancing to gold and silver for the 6 race final series.

Racing got underway at 1500 hours, and making a mark on day one amongst the 20 nation line-up were Francesco Crichiutti/Francesco Ripandelli (ITA) who led the yellow fleet to the first mark. The attack from behind was strong as multiple teams jostled to take them out, but the Italians held on to take the win.

In the blue fleet, after a general recall, Rotem Shental/Nir Shental (ISR) took the early running, but were overhauled by Greece's hugely successful partnership of Telis Athanasopoulos Yogo/Dimitris Tassios who seized the win.

All change in race 2, with a different set of faces pushing out front, with the yellow fleet win going to Portugal's Manuel Ramos/Gonçalo Ramos, and France's Tristan Peron-Philippe/Corentin Bretagne overtook Spain's Álvarez/García in the final leg to control the blue fleet.

Two races down and sitting pretty out the front Peron-Philippe/Bretagne, over Great Britain's Alex Smallwood/Ross Thompson who scored 2,4 for second place and third to Telis Athanasopoulos Yogo/Dimitris Tassios on 7 points.

Not the usual opening performance from Italy's Francesco Orlando, who is into his fourth year of competing at 420 Championships and hugely experienced with a pedigree to prove it, along with helm Edoardo Ferraro. U17 World Champions in 2015, 8th at the 2016 420 Junior Europeans, 15th at the 2016 420 Worlds and a 5th at the Youth Sailing Worlds, are more than enough evidence of a formidable partnership.

Amongst the favourites to take a podium finish, the pair clearly are keeping their end game close to their chests, as when asked what his goal was for the Europeans, Orlando was concise, saying, "Everybody hopes for the best, but we can't say our goals for this Championship."

Their scorecard of 1,4 positions them in 9th overall after day 1.

Open top 5 after 2 races:

1. Tristan PERON-PHILIPPE/Corentin BRETAGNE (FRA 55086) - 5 pts
2. Alex SMALLWOOD/Ross THOMPSON (GBR 55015) - 6 pts
3. Telis ATHANASOPOULOS YOGO/Dimitris TASSIOS (GRE 56371) - 7 pts
4. Otto HENRY/Romë FEATHERSTONE (AUS 56160) - 8 pts
5. Enzo BALANGER/Victor MAS (FRA 56030) - 9 pts

Julia MELLERS and Ellen MAIN (GBR) on day 1 of the 420 Open European Championships in Athens - photo © Nikos Alevromytis / AleN
Julia MELLERS and Ellen MAIN (GBR) on day 1 of the 420 Open European Championships in Athens - photo © Nikos Alevromytis / AleN

Ladies fleet

Fifty-seven teams from 16 nations faced off for the first of six days of racing.

A start to be proud of for Violette Orange/Camille Orion, as the French Girl's National Champions, bucked the fleet to take the opening win. A black flag penalty in race 2 saw their success converted to a 28th overall.

The USA is fielding a full quota of seven Ladies teams, combining a mix of experiences and rookies racing their first 420 Championship. The nation holds 1st and 2nd overall with Emma Kaneti/Ciara Rodriguez-Horan and Carmen Cowles/Emma Cowles respectively. Third to Spain's Julia Miñana/Silvia Sebastia.

Kaneti is an old hand, having faced the fleet at last year's 420 Worlds, where she finished 22nd overall, scoring several top 10 results. Her scorecards since then include a sixth and second girls' team at the 2017 US Sailing Youth Championships last month.

"This is my first trip to Greece. It is nice here and kinda hot," grinned Kaneti as the temperature hit around 38 degrees ahead of racing, before adding with a laugh, "I hope there will be more wind!"

"I did pretty well last year, a 22nd, and am hoping to improve on my results, and then we will be heading to the Junior Europeans," Kaneti added. She certainly achieved that goal, racking up a 4th place in the opening race, and followed up with a win in race 2.

From experience to newbie, as team mate Gabriella Del Bello competes at her first ever 420 Championship, so planned a conservative approach to the racing.

"I am aiming to stay consistent in the racing," Del Bello said, "as this is our first time, and we just want to feel it out." A sensible call, in a highly talented fleet places her in 17th overall with helm Michelle Lahrkamp.

A determined start from Indonesia's Farah Asima/Nur Fatin Syafika, who are competing with the support of the 420 Development Programme, gave them a scorecard of 52,32 and 47th overall.

Ladies top 5 after 2 races:

1. Emma KANETI/Ciara RODRIGUEZ-HORAN (USA 54066) - 6 pts
2. Carmen COWLES/Emma COWLES (USA 56365) - 10 pts
3. Julia MIÑANA/Silvia SEBASTIA (ESP 55495) - 12 pts
4. Sofie SCHÖNE/Line Johanna THIELEMANN (GER 56064) - 12 pts
5. Jessie KAMPMAN/Léa SIBERTIN-BLANC (FRA 55896) - 15 pts

Demetrio SPOSATO and Gabriele CENTRONE (ITA) lead the U17 fleet on day 1 of the 420 Open European Championships in Athens - photo © Nikos Alevromytis / AleN
Demetrio SPOSATO and Gabriele CENTRONE (ITA) lead the U17 fleet on day 1 of the 420 Open European Championships in Athens - photo © Nikos Alevromytis / AleN

Under 17

The 45 entries in the under-17 fleet are racing a 12-race series. Opening on a winning scorecard were Italy's Demetrio Sposato/Gabriele Centrone, in a race that saw the pair lead from start to finish.

They repeated in race 3, finishing in 3rd to lead overall. Second to Great Britain's Rhys Lewis/Drew Wright and third to Pablo Ruiz/Miguesl Martinez/-Fortun of Spain.

Top girls team are Great Britain's Julia Mellers/Ellen Main in 5th overall.

U17 top 5 after 2 races:

1. Demetrio SPOSATO/Gabriele CENTRONE (ITA 56124) - 4 pts
2. Rhys LEWIS/Drew WRIGHT (GBR 56342) - 8 pts
3. Pablo RUIZ/Miguel MARTÍNEZ-FORTÚN (ESP 56242) - 13 pts
4. Youen FOURN/Baptiste LAYUS (FRA 53976) - 15 pts
5. Julia MELLERS/Ellen MAIN (GBR 55102) - 17 pts

The event website is 2017europeans.420sailing.org

Rhys LEWIS and Drew WRIGHT (GBR) on day 1 of the 420 Open European Championships in Athens - photo © Nikos Alevromytis / AleN
Rhys LEWIS and Drew WRIGHT (GBR) on day 1 of the 420 Open European Championships in Athens - photo © Nikos Alevromytis / AleN
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

420 Open European Championships preview
179 teams from 22 nations now ready in Athens The race track showdown at the 2017 420 Open European Championships kicks off on Tuesday 25 July 2017 on the waters off the iconic Olympic sailing city of Athens. Posted on 25 Jul Ian Walker Interview
Musto ambassador, Volvo Ocean Race winner, Olympic medallist We speak to Musto ambassador Ian Walker about his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup, his new desk job, sailing for fun, and 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust. Posted on 21 Jul TS5C Young Sportsperson of the Year
Awarded to sailor Jamie Harris In a glittering ceremony at Taunton Rugby Club, ITV's Somerset correspondent, Ben McGrail, presented awards to the county's inspirational sporting volunteers and coaches, outstanding athletes and quality clubs at the SASP 2017 Somerset Sports Awards. Posted on 3 Jul 314 sailors from 54 different schools
For Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships The bare statistics of 314 competitors from 54 different schools competing at Itchenor Sailing Club last week does not nearly tell the story of close and competitive sailing, fun on the water and new friends made. Posted on 3 Jul 420 Nationals at Helensburgh preview
New format combining racing and training The 420 Class is looking forward to a new venue and a new format for the 2017 Nationals. From 13-19 August Helensburgh SC will be hosting a week of racing and training that will test established teams while providing the ideal introduction for newcomers. Posted on 29 Jun U.S. Youth Sailing Championship
177 of America's top youth sailors in Texas The sun cascaded upon Corpus Christi Bay this morning for the fourth and final day of competition at the 2017 U.S. Youth Championships, hosted by Corpus Christi Yacht Club. Posted on 29 Jun 420 & Fireball Ulsters at Ballyholme
A mixture of conditions for the fleets Nearly 30 sailors attended the joint P&O Ferries 420 and Fireball Ulster Championships last weekend with a mixture of conditions to test out the sailors. Posted on 8 May Interview with Ellie Wootton and Issie Speirs
Team Allen sailors move from Cadets to 420s We spoke to Ellie Wootton and Issie Speirs, Team Allen sailors in the 420 class, about how they first started sailing, their time in Cadets, being part of Team Allen, who their sailing heroes are, and how their coaches have inspired them. Posted on 24 Apr ISA Youth Pathway Nationals
And Optimist Trials 2017 at Ballyholme Ewan McMahon won the ISA Youth Pathways despite another difficult day in a light shifting south westerly on Belfast Lough. His earlier form in the championships allowed him to discard the higher of his two results today and comfortably win overall. Posted on 24 Apr Jamie Harris joins Team Allen
Cadet World Champion transitions to the 420 class Having won the Cadet Worlds in Argentina at New Year, the newest addition to Team Allen, Jamie Harris has successfully transitioned into the 420 class, with his new crew Harry Chatterton, and been selected for the 420 Euros in Athens this summer. Posted on 20 Apr

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy