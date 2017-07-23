Royal Corinthian One Design Summer Regatta

Royal Corinthian One Design Summer Regatta © Tammy Fisher Royal Corinthian One Design Summer Regatta © Tammy Fisher

by John Waples today at 12:25 pm

The great thing about the Royal Corinthian One Design regatta is there is nowhere else to host it. Forget all the bother of loading up your boat to drive it to some corner of Europe, the hours waiting for a ferry, the chore of packing up after the last race and the long drive home brooding over that windshift that robbed you of certain victory.

Instead after a few convivial drinks at the bar, simply walk up the pontoon and take the club launch to your boat. All the RCOD sailors can heartily recommend it! It's even easier if the event coincides with the club's Caribbean style Summer Party on the Saturday evening, which had an extra bit of frisson this year with Tony, the barman, wearing a rather fetching garland.

Once again, the fleet owes its thanks Edwin Buckley and Team Phoebe for laying on four races on Saturday and three on Sunday. The weather was brisk, the sun shone and the competition was fierce during four windward leeward and three river races.

This year we invited the Royal Burnham One Designs to join and six pitched up for the first day with Edwin suggesting that we should all start together. With a turn-out of nine RCODs that made the start line challenging, potentially very expensive but a lot of fun which fortunately passed without incident.

Two facts emerged from the weekend, the RBODs are consistently faster in a breeze than the RCODs and just as competitive as their sister fleet.

For the record, Chip Cole in White Rose, crewed by Nicola Hastwell and Rory Munro, made a clean sweep of the six RBODs that took part and next year hopefully more will join. With these eighty year old plus wooden boats (nearly all looking in great condition), we have something special on the river and it is great to see the two clubs work together.

As for the RCODs, it was hotly contested with fierce tacking duels throughout the fleet over the course of the two days. Justin Waples and Steve Rands with his daughter Elizabeth, secured victory with five wins, followed by John Reid who made his debut this year in Corinna with his son James. He was tied on points with Sue Law in Coralie (crewed by husband Ant and John Newcombe) but won on count back.

Here's to a great regatta, to Team Phoebe and to John Waterhouse making a return to the water after a knee operation.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail Boat Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 Pts 1 RC12 Cormorant Justin Waples Steve Rands and Elizabeth Rands 1 1 4 2 2 1 1 8 2 RC7 Corinna John Reid James Reid 7 3 2 6 1 2 3 17 3 RC9 Coralie Sue Law Ant Law and John Newcombe 2 2 3 3 17 3 4 17 4 RC16 Corpo Santo John Waples Trudi Churchward and Ian 3 7 10 5 3 5 2 25 5 RC6 Coryphee John Apps Mike Apps Vince Ball and Andrew McArdle 6 10 6 8 4 6 5 35 6 RC14 Coriander Peter Willoughby Mike Burrows Mark Burrows and Lynn Frost 13 5 9 7 6 4 6 37 7 RB1 White Rose Chip Cole Nicola Hastwell and Rory Munro 5 4 1 1 17 17 17 45 8 RC8 Corsair Andy Barr Fiona Bell and David Shapiro 10 11 8 10 7 8 7 50 9 RB11 Onyx Dan Wastnage Mike Sheilds 4 6 5 4 17 17 17 53 10 RC5 Coram Will Wallis Matt Jayasekara Luke Wallis and Rene Nel 12 12 17 17 5 7 8 61 11 RC3 Corella Barry Lewis Helen Oliver and Matthew Lewis 11 8 11 9 17 17 17 73 12 RB15 Aquamarine Angela Shephard Matt Shephard 8 9 17 17 17 17 17 85 13 RB2 Red Jacket Same Riva Mel Lewis and Jane Harris 15 14 7 17 17 17 17 87 14 RB23 Amanda Sarah Hastwell 9 17 17 17 17 17 17 94 15 RB9 Whimbrel Ali Devlin Chris Devlin Andy Ramus and Julie Wilkinson 14 13 17 17 17 17 17 95 16 RB3 Gannet Tye Wichard Neill Scott Josephine Challis 17 17 17 17 17 17 17 102