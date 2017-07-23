Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Product Feature
Spinlock Safety Lines
Spinlock Safety Lines

Royal Corinthian One Design Summer Regatta

by John Waples today at 12:25 pm 22-23 July 2017
Royal Corinthian One Design Summer Regatta © Tammy Fisher

The great thing about the Royal Corinthian One Design regatta is there is nowhere else to host it. Forget all the bother of loading up your boat to drive it to some corner of Europe, the hours waiting for a ferry, the chore of packing up after the last race and the long drive home brooding over that windshift that robbed you of certain victory.

Instead after a few convivial drinks at the bar, simply walk up the pontoon and take the club launch to your boat. All the RCOD sailors can heartily recommend it! It's even easier if the event coincides with the club's Caribbean style Summer Party on the Saturday evening, which had an extra bit of frisson this year with Tony, the barman, wearing a rather fetching garland.

Once again, the fleet owes its thanks Edwin Buckley and Team Phoebe for laying on four races on Saturday and three on Sunday. The weather was brisk, the sun shone and the competition was fierce during four windward leeward and three river races.

This year we invited the Royal Burnham One Designs to join and six pitched up for the first day with Edwin suggesting that we should all start together. With a turn-out of nine RCODs that made the start line challenging, potentially very expensive but a lot of fun which fortunately passed without incident.

Two facts emerged from the weekend, the RBODs are consistently faster in a breeze than the RCODs and just as competitive as their sister fleet.

Royal Corinthian One Design Summer Regatta - photo © Tammy Fisher
Royal Corinthian One Design Summer Regatta - photo © Tammy Fisher

For the record, Chip Cole in White Rose, crewed by Nicola Hastwell and Rory Munro, made a clean sweep of the six RBODs that took part and next year hopefully more will join. With these eighty year old plus wooden boats (nearly all looking in great condition), we have something special on the river and it is great to see the two clubs work together.

As for the RCODs, it was hotly contested with fierce tacking duels throughout the fleet over the course of the two days. Justin Waples and Steve Rands with his daughter Elizabeth, secured victory with five wins, followed by John Reid who made his debut this year in Corinna with his son James. He was tied on points with Sue Law in Coralie (crewed by husband Ant and John Newcombe) but won on count back.

Here's to a great regatta, to Team Phoebe and to John Waterhouse making a return to the water after a knee operation.

Overall Results:

PosSailBoatHelmCrewR1R2R3R4R5R6R7Pts
1RC12CormorantJustin WaplesSteve Rands and Elizabeth Rands11422118
2RC7CorinnaJohn ReidJames Reid732612317
3RC9CoralieSue LawAnt Law and John Newcombe2233173417
4RC16Corpo SantoJohn WaplesTrudi Churchward and Ian3710535225
5RC6CorypheeJohn AppsMike Apps Vince Ball and Andrew McArdle6106846535
6RC14CorianderPeter WilloughbyMike Burrows Mark Burrows and Lynn Frost1359764637
7RB1White RoseChip ColeNicola Hastwell and Rory Munro541117171745
8RC8CorsairAndy BarrFiona Bell and David Shapiro101181078750
9RB11OnyxDan WastnageMike Sheilds465417171753
10RC5CoramWill WallisMatt Jayasekara Luke Wallis and Rene Nel1212171757861
11RC3CorellaBarry LewisHelen Oliver and Matthew Lewis11811917171773
12RB15AquamarineAngela ShephardMatt Shephard89171717171785
13RB2Red JacketSame RivaMel Lewis and Jane Harris151471717171787
14RB23Amanda Sarah Hastwell917171717171794
15RB9WhimbrelAli DevlinChris Devlin Andy Ramus and Julie Wilkinson1413171717171795
16RB3GannetTye WichardNeill Scott Josephine Challis17171717171717102
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RCOD Early Summer Series Race 3
A stunning day in Burnham After the abandoned first start, annoyingly for Corinna who was placed to perfection on the line, a new course to be posted to account for the wind filling in. Cormorant, helmed by Steve Rands, got off to a flyer . Posted on 20 Jun 125th anniversary Burnham Week
Celebrations at the end of August Burnham Week 2017, commencing on Saturday 26th August, marks the 125 anniversary of this popular week long sailing regatta. Posted on 8 Jun Royal Corithian OD Whitsun Regatta
What a weekend for the class! What a Whitsun weekend for the RCOD Class that was... we welcomed two new boat owners to the fleet, had six boats on the start line and enjoyed some of the closest racing we have seen for a long time, with positions changing constantly. Posted on 30 May RCOD May Bank Holiday racing
A fantastic weekend of racing when the wind allowed Corpo Santo and Coram in her new livery joined Coriander and Cormorant for the racing. All the boats were very grateful for the ability to reef on both the Saturday and Monday (and the agreement that white sails was the order of the day for the Monday). Posted on 3 May Be part of the 125th Anniversary Celebration
Of competitive sailing in Burnham Week Burnham Week, which runs from August Bank Holiday Saturday offers a challenging week of tidal racing set in complex waters supported by a plethora of special venues and social support which could provide your class with a fantastic end of year. Posted on 24 Feb Caudle Cup Match Racing Regatta at Burnham
Classics prove to be the beating heart of the river Whatever the future holds for yachting on the River Crouch, last Sunday's Caudle Cup - the annual match race between the RBODs and the RCODs - was a vivid reminder that these classic boat one designs will always be the beating heart of the river. Posted on 14 Sep 2016 Burnham Week grand finale
Fireworks and Champagne to celebrate winners Tony and Chuffy Merewether and team on Amazon (Jeanneau Sunfast 3200) won the Town Cup on the concluding day of Burnham Week 2016 (27 August-3 September). Posted on 4 Sep 2016 Burnham Week 2016 first weekend
Lively conditions set pace at premier east coast regatta Winds gusting 23kts and choppy, wind-against-tide conditions made for a thrilling start during the opening weekend of Burnham Week 2016. Posted on 29 Aug 2016 Royal Corinthian OD Summer Regatta
A match for the golf on the Essex Riviera The two golf titans Phil Michelson and Henrik Stenson may have attracted millions around the world last Sunday, but at Burnham on Crouch, everything that could be offered in Scotland was matched equally on the Essex Riviera. Posted on 20 Jul 2016 Royal Corinthian One Design mini-series
Impatience shown with the lack of wind at Burnham Peter Willougby's impatience with the lack of wind led to his early withdrawal from the RCOD's first Super Saturday series before the class had even left the moorings. Posted on 22 Jun 2016

Upcoming Events

Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC National 18 National Championship for National 18
Hayling Island SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy