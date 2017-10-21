Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Breeze Cap
Henri Lloyd Breeze Cap

Rolex Middle Sea Race fleet is building steadily

by Rolex Middle Sea Race today at 11:11 am 21 October 2017
Caro during the Rolex Middle Sea Race © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo

With well under 100 days to go to the 38th edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race, the current entry list shows every sign of matching the number and diversity of yachts of recent years. One of a clutch of 600 mile races, and firmly regarded as a classic, the Rolex Middle Sea Race features high on most offshore racers' "bucket-list" as a must-do event. With 38 yachts from 15 nations ranging in size from 35 to 72-feet entered so far, the Royal Malta Yacht Club (RMYC) is looking forward to once again hosting a highly competitive, international fleet.

According to the RMYC Commodore, Godwin Zammit, "Preparations are in hand to make the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race another truly memorable and successful event. The Club is working hard on the details to make sure everything is in place before competitors arrive in October."

The record fleet for the event is 122 set in 2014, and recent years have seen the number of participants regularly top 100 boats. Expectations are for a similar attendance this year, especially given the continued surge in interest in offshore yacht-racing as evidenced by the latest editions of the Rolex Fastnet and Rolex Sydney Hobart.

The largest entries to date are the Maxi 72 Momo owned by Dieter Schön and the Marten 72 Aragon entered by Lucy Jones of Performance Yacht Charter. Momo previously participated in the Rolex Middle Sea Race in 2015, when the German yacht came close to upsetting the line honours favourite, Rambler, crossing the finish-line only 20 minutes behind on elapsed time. Momo would go on to win her class by over six hours and missed out on the overall title by two hours to finish third.

Shortly after crossing the finish line in 2015, Schön explained what a difficult race it had been: ""The start went well for us and I think we performed perfectly all the way to Sicily but, as expected, the first night was very difficult to find the right way. We parked a few times, but we passed through the Strait of Messina very well and we were super downwind to Stromboli. In front of Palermo, we parked for maybe five hours. We got going again but came to another stop at Lampedusa, so there were a lot of parking lots around, which made it a difficult race to sail."

The uncertainty of the weather is one of the reasons that the Rolex Middle Sea Race is so popular. It is a real challenge for navigators and tacticians to make the right calls, and for crew to pace themselves throughout the 608 nm to rest when then can and to be alert and fresh when required.

Another reason people keep returning is the scenery. The course is a circumnavigation of Sicily, starting and finishing in Malta. It features a narrow strait, a myriad of islands, active volcanos and corners that can bend or shut down the wind completely. George David, who set the monohull course record of 1 day 23 hours 55 minutes and 3 seconds in 2007 in a previous Rambler, remarked last year that: "The Rolex Middle Sea Race is always fun. This is the most beautiful racecourse in the world and that is a fact. The islands on a clear day are spectacular and Stromboli always erupts a little bit. We keep coming back because of the beauty of Malta, the hospitality of the people, the scenic views on the racecourse, and the wind which can be great and which can be frustrating."

The smallest yacht on the entry list is an all-out pocket-racer. Crusader, all the way from New Zealand, is built in carbon-fibre and features a canting keel. Given the right conditions, Crusader could be a real contender even if one has to go back to 2002 to find the last time a yacht of this size won the race on handicap. Crusader will be competing in next month's Rolex Fastnet Race, offering an early indication of potential form in the northern hemisphere.

The Rolex Middle Sea Race starts on Saturday, 21st October 2017 and the final Prize Giving ceremony will be held on Saturday, 28th October 2017.

Registrations close on Friday 6th October and crews are encouraged to submit their registrations at their earliest.

For further information about the race please visit www.rolexmiddlesearace.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Spinlock IRC Welsh Championships preview
2 days left to enter Only two days left for the early bird discount for the Spinlock IRC Welsh National Championship (1st August is the last day!). It is also important that competitors enter as soon as possible so that we can reserve a free berth. Posted today at 10:23 am Lendy Cowes Week day 1
Intensely tactical racing required persistence and bravery The opening day of Lendy Cowes Week dawned with bright sunny spells and a westerly breeze of around 10-15 knots. However, a weather front that gave rain to most of southern England moved across the race area at lunchtime, depressing the wind strength. Posted on 29 Jul Ramsgate Week overall
Are more expensive boats faster? The grand finale of Ramsgate week is the Gold Cup. As well as being the last series race, the Gold cup pits classes of all handicaps against each other in an attempt to answer the basic question: are more expensive boats faster? Posted on 29 Jul Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race start
Offshore racing is never for the faint of heart A fleet of 56 yachts set off from Sydney Harbour this afternoon as the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) started the 32nd Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race in what initially light conditions. Posted on 29 Jul Ramsgate Week day 5
Progress against the building spring tide was challenging Cruising classes started upwind at the club line. The strong following tide made the line approach difficult to judge necessitating a general recall. After a short beat into Pegwell Bay the fleet headed down to Broadstairs and back to Ramsgate. Posted on 28 Jul Ramsgate Week day 4
Fortune favours those who dare hoist Classes 1-6 raced on the same course today from a committee boat line with staggered starts. This made for an exciting spectacle as the big and small boats rubbed shoulders. The spring tide was in full flood and the wind was 20-25 kts from the South. Posted on 27 Jul Lendy Cowes Week Charity Sailing
Andrew Simpson Foundation are going to be busy The Andrew Simpson Foundation (ASF) is delighted to announce that Lendy - The Property Platform has generously agreed to support the ASF Discover Sailing programme, being run daily throughout Lendy Cowes Week. Posted on 26 Jul Ramsgate Week day 3
Coastal races prove eventful The cruising classes were sent south from the start line at Ramsgate harbour 8 miles along the coast towards Dover, passing a Mark off deal Pier on the return. By luck, or possibly by clever design the spring tide was with the fleet the whole trip. Posted on 26 Jul Milestone 200th competitor offers welcome boost
To Audi Hamilton Island Race Week organisers The milestone 200th entry into the 2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week provides a much needed boost to the Hamilton Island team who have made a mammoth effort to ensure the iconic Whitsunday destination is looking its best for the August 19 kick-off. Posted on 26 Jul Ramsgate Week day 2
After one or two broaches all kites were soon lowered Monday marked the start of the IRC and cruiser handicap race series incorporating the regional IRC championships. Posted on 25 Jul

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies Youth Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Brightlingsea SC- 2 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy