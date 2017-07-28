Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Product Feature
Shadow Long John
Shadow Long John
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Rooster RS Aero World Championship at Yacht Club de Carnac - Day 2

by RS Aero International Class Association today at 11:12 am 24-28 July 2017

A second day of breeze up to 20 knots, but this time slightly more off-shore producing a more manageable sea state and some great sunshine.

In the RS Aero 9s Marc Jacobi USA did not have it all his own way this time after a couple of unscheduled dismounts. British Youth, Liam Willis GBR and Greg Bartlett GBR both took race wins with Greg jumping up onto the podium with a 1,2,3 for the day.

A goliath battle is emerging at the end of day 2 at the front of the RS Aero 7 fleet. Steve Cockerill GBR and Peter Barton GBR both started and finished the day tied on points. Steve took two wins to Peter's one with an incredible display of downwind speed through the waves. Peter was very pleased to win the second race of the day as Steve rounded right on his tail going on to the final run. Steve is a recognized worldwide guru on downwind wave technique in single-handers.

"Steve is the 'Rooster' off wind, and to match him on that final run to still lead at the bottom was a huge step for me. I let the kicker go a little more to open the leech, reduce stability and thus aid my turns. Then I hunted every good wave I could with some big angles at times both by the lee and up turning to a planing reach at times too. I recommend Steve's 'Boat Whisperer' DVD to all RS Aero sailors if you want a chance of hanging with him downwind!" laughed Peter.

Paul Bartlett GBR maintained his third overall with Marcus Walther GER in fourth Noah Rees GBR holds his Top Youth spot in sixteenth and top Lady is Liina Kolk EST in eighteenth but with Juliane Barthel GER now just seven points behind.

Sander Puppart EST blitzed the RS Aero 5 scoreboard leap-frogging to the Gold Medal position after a 3,2,1 to lead by one point from Andrew Frost GBR (top Youth). Andrias Sillaste EST and Kate Sargent GBR (top Lady) are tied for third. Andrew Wilde GBR took a race win in race 5 in his super cool unique dark grey RS Aero.

The RS Aero 5 entry has increased again to seventeen now with good breeze set for the week. The option to choose rig allows sailors to enjoy their day's sailing to the max, increases participation (both starting and finishing) and helps keep the fleet safe too. Several sailors changed before the start of the Championship based on forecast with several more 're-entering' with a smaller rig after a testing first day. Those later rig changers will have a challenge to produce a new series having lost Day 1 but having made a large commitment to travel some big distances to Carnac will still be able to enjoy some great racing to the best of their potential in the conditions.

An International Class Meeting was held after racing producing plans, structure and a whole host of great ideas to take forward with a good number of RS Aero nations represented. This finished in perfect time to flow straight into the Beach Party with Carnac weather indulging us with fine sunshine.

Rooster Day prizes were awarded both before and after racing, catching up from Day 1. No sailor may win more than one day prize during the week and you have to be there to collect in person, otherwise it is awarded down the fleet! Rooster Podium race bibs were handed to the top three in each fleet to wear today, adding more interest on the racecourse.

Day 3 already has 15-18kn on the race course so it looks like the RS Aero World is in for their third fresh and occasionally fruity day.

Keep in touch via the RS Aero Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/rsaeroclass

5 rig after day 2:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1EST 1875PUPPART SanderPIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia2DNS232110
2GBR 1312FROST AndrewSUTTON BINGHAM SC ‑ Great Britain14313311
3EST 1929SILLASTE AndriasPIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia41146716
4GBR 2130SARGENT KATESALTASH SC ‑ Great Britain52RDG24416
5GBR 1107POE BenBINGHAM SC SUTTON ‑ Great Britain33455520
6GBR 2100WILLIS JulieLUYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain6561181136
7GBR 1795ISAACS‑JOHNSON SammyMAIDENHEAD SC ‑ Great Britain76899636
8USA 2381GLOSTER CatherineSANTA BARBARA SEASCHELL ‑ United States Of America8771211942
9NED 2374VAN DEN BOOGAARD KARLIJNZEILSCHOOL AALMEER ‑ The Netherlands9DNFDNF6121051
10GER 1909DOMRES JörnSEGERVEREIN HARLEBUCHT ‑ GermanyDNFDNFDNF87851
11GBR 1555WILDE AndrewBURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain17DNFDNFSCP1253
12USA 2388SOLNICK MelissaSEBAGO ‑ United States Of America108OCS13141459
13AUS 1854GILLAM SUSANNAHBLACK ROCK YC ‑ AustraliaDNFDNFDNF14151369
14USA 2204GLOSTER PaulSANTA BARBARA SEASHELL ‑ United States Of AmericaDNFDNFDNF1616DNF74
15GBR 1264CRAVEN JackieYORSHIRE DALES SC ‑ Great BritainDNFDNFDNF71012149
16FRA 1372CLERGEAU Leon philippeNPB ‑ FranceU+SCDNFDNF1513RET166
17CZE 2893MRAZOVA SylviaASOCIACE LODNICH TRID RS ‑ Czech RepublicDNFDNFDNF1717DNF172

7 rig after day 2:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6
1GBR 2319COCKERILL StephenSTOKES BAY SC ‑ Great Britain221121
2GBR 2093BARTON PeterLYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain113212
3GBR 1930BARTLETT PaulSTARCROSS YC ‑ Great Britain332343
4GER 1723WALTHER MarcusDSCL FRANKFURT ‑ Germany4741034
5GBR 2346ROLFE BenRS SAILING ‑ Great Britain575559
6GBR 1232NORBURY SteveWARSASH SC ‑ Great Britain549966
7IRL 2382CRAIG SeanROYAL ST GEARGE YC ‑ Ireland7561275
8GBR 2147WARBUTON JohnCHEW VALLEY LSC ‑ Great Britain68514128
9EST 1781HAAVEL AntsPIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia1217SCP797
10EST 1871OUNAP KristoPIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia8UFD1081015
11GBR 2146CLAPHAM JamesROYAL TORBAY YC ‑ Great Britain1619761910
12GBR 2157ROLFE NigelBURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain9913201512
13AUS 2380STEPHINSON II PeterMIDDLE HARBOUR ASC ‑ Australia14611151318
14GBR 1817JONES ChrisSUTTON BINGHAM SC ‑ Great Britain13163511811
15GBR 1093SMITH CameronCHELMARSH SC ‑ Great Britain101112131616
16EST 1867OUNAP MartinPIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia111317161122
17GBR 1230REES NoahTORPOINT MOSQUITO SC ‑ Great Britain181015211414
18GBR 2148GRIFFITHS GarethISLAND BARN RES SC ‑ Great Britain19141642323
19EST 1873KOLK LiinaSAAREMAA MS ‑ Estonia151519182525
20FRA 2134WOODCOCK TimothyC V MULHOUSE ‑ France202020251819
21GER 1903BARTHEL JulianeSEGLER CLUB DUMMER ‑ Germany172118222129
22USA 2379GLOSTER YannickSANTA BARBARA YSF ‑ United States Of America262621231713
23GBR 2162CHAPLIN PeterBURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great BritainDNF1825243017
24GBR 2320COCKERILL SarahSTOCKES BAY SC ‑ Great Britain23UFD22312226
25USA 2385DUBOIS DougUS SAILING ‑ United States Of America2822242627SCP
26RUS 1877IVANOVSKIY VladislavYC SANKT‑PETERSBURG ‑ Russia253427322621
27GBR 1715PECKHAM JaneGURNARD SC ‑ Great Britain312334272427
28GBR 1062PHILLIPS DanRIPON SC ‑ Great Britain362428363320
29GBR 1568ATKIN CaitlinWHITSABLE YC ‑ Great Britain242923344635
30GBR 2161ROBSON PaulREADING SC ‑ Great Britain383331172837
31GBR 1792HILL AndyHAYLING ISLAND SC ‑ Great Britain22UFD26383131
32GBR 1846FRASER SteveEAST LOTHIAN ‑ Great Britain332729SCP3640
33GBR 1575CARLETON MarkPAPERCOURT SC ‑ Great Britain303033293733
34UAE 2383HORNUNG JuliusDUBAI OFFSHORE SC ‑ United Arab Emirates273236333430
35GBR 1108PEARCE CharlieDABCHICKS SC ‑ Great Britain342830373234
36GBR 1921CLAPHAM CharlesCHEW VALLEY LSC ‑ Great Britain293132354132
37FRA 2300HONOR NicolasYC LA GRANDE MOTTE ‑ France211214DNSDNSDNF
38GBR 2104WILLOWS RichardROADFORD LAKE SC ‑ Great Britain3225DNF1929DNF
39GBR 1685GREENWOOD LucyOXFORD SC ‑ Great Britain373738423936
40GER 1767BRUMMUNDT SebastianFUERSTENBERGER YC E.V. ‑ Germany3538434135DNF
41GBR 2101HOBDAY ChrisGURNARD SC ‑ Great BritainDNFDNFDNF302024
42GER 1902ROEHRSSEN JensSEGELVEREIN WESER SVW ‑ Germany4236403940SCP
43GBR 1258CRAVEN NickYORSHIRE DALES SC ‑ Great Britain454037404444
44OMA 2384GRAMKOW DirkRA AL HAMRA SC ‑ OmanDNF35SCP434342
45NED 2373ENDE VincentZEILSCHOOL AALMEER ‑ The NetherlandsSCPSCPSCP444541
46USA 2387SOLNICK DavidSEBAGO ‑ United States Of America43UFD39474743
47GBR 2057HILL SimonHAYLING ISLANG ISLANG SC ‑ Great Britain4442414648DNF
48NED 2189COLE MarkGWV DE VRIJBUITER ‑ The Netherlands40DNFDNF494239
49GBR 1589HARRUP ChrisBURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain41DNFDNS4538DNF
50AUT 2389TSCHIDA ChristianYC THERESIANISCHE MILAK ‑ AustriaDNF43455250DNF
51GBR 1594ARCHER JulieULLSWATER YC ‑ Great Britain3939DNFDNFDNFDNF
52CZE 1826BRYX PetrCzech RepublicDNFDNFDNF4849DNF
53FRA 1755POURLIER YannickY C CARNAC ‑ FranceD+SCDNFDNF50DNFDNF
54GBR 2270PETTER AndrewLITTLETON SC ‑ Great BritainDNFDNFDNF51DNFDNF
‑‑‑CZE 2056BRIZA PetrYC PARDUBICE ‑ Czech RepublicDNFDNFDNFDNCDNCDNC
‑‑‑FRA 1266LEBLIC OlivierCV ST AUBIN ELBEUF ‑ FranceDNFDNFDNFDNCDNCDNC
‑‑‑GBR 1428TOWNEND PeterCHELMARSH SC ‑ Great BritainDNFDNFDNFDNSDNSDNS

9 rig after day 2:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1USA 1818JACOBI MarcCEDAR POINT YC ‑ United States Of America1113126
2GBR 1551WILLIS LiamLYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great BritainSCP2266114
3GBR 1637BARTLETT GregSTARCROSS YC ‑ Great Britain74412314
4GBR 1744THURSFIELD MattCHELMARSH SC ‑ Great Britain43325517
5GBR 1489FREELAND TobyDOWNS SC ‑ Great Britain35643621
6GBR 1171WRIGHT FfinloISLE OF MAN YC ‑ Great Britain106754426
7USA 2390THIRUMALAI MadhavanCEDAR POINT YC ‑ United States Of America1288DSQj7742
8SWE 1438SANDDTRÖM ThomasSKARGARDSSTADS SEGELSALLSKAP ‑ Sweden9DNF9781346
9EST 1086POOPUU GertPIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia13101099947
10SWE 2072BATH ChristerROYAL GOTHENBURG YC ‑ Sweden811118111249
11GBR 2318HOOD JimLYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain1114DNF1213858
12NED 1869VOS GerardWSV GIESBEEK ‑ The Netherlands14131214121162
13AUS 2133REFFOLD SimonBALMORAL SC ‑ Australia16DNFDNF10101068
14GBR 2321MORRISON LukeHILLHEAD SC ‑ Great Britain69DNF15DNFDNF70
15GBR 2168BURDALL OliverNORFOLK BROADS YC ‑ Great Britain1912DNF11141571
16SUI 1523GERSTER AndreasSC SCHLOSS GREINFENSEE ‑ SwitzerlandSCPD+SCD+SCSCP151485
17GBR 2001WILLIS KeithLYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great BritainSCPDNFDNFDNFDNFDNF98
‑‑‑FRA 1408BOUGEARD OlivierC.N Berrois ‑ FranceDNFDNFDNFDNSDNSDNC104
‑‑‑PAN 2135GASPERI GuillermoSEA MASTERS SAILING CENTER ‑ PanamaDNFDNFDNFDNFDNFDNF104
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Rooster RS Aero Worlds day 1
Champagne sailing for 96 boats at Carnac Champagne sailing for 96 RS Aeros as a fresh breeze and glorious sunshine blessed France's Brittany coast. Posted on 25 Jul 96 RS Aeros are heading to France
For the first World Championship, sponsored by Rooster 96 RS Aeros are signed up for the first RS Aero Worlds in France after being awarded World Sailing International Class Status 18 months ago. Incredible that World Sailing Status came only 18 months after launch. Posted on 23 Jul RS Aeros at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta
26 helms take to the water in the Western Solent Thirty RS Aeros signed up for the popular Lymington Dinghy Regatta run jointly by Lymington Clubs, the Royal and the Town. 26 ultimately took to the water in their RS Aeros. Posted on 20 Jul RS Aeros in California
Brad Cameron made the West Coast Aero Tour happen The High Sierra Regatta was a blast, with eight RS Aeros on the course, and a variety of different sailors trying out the boats. The racing was very competitive, with four different winners over the five races. Posted on 17 Jul RS Aero North American Championship
A test of fortitude, and at times, patience The 2017 RS Aero North Americans were a test of fortitude, and at times, patience. Over three days and 12 races, the fleet saw winds from 3-25 knots, pouring rain and bright sun, strong current and slack. It was a real workout of one's sailing repertoire! Posted on 13 Jul RS Aeros at Bradford On Avon
Rural Wiltshire's best kept sailing secret Eight intrepid RS Aero sailors ventured inland to revel in the challenges of sailing on a narrow river at Bradford on Avon for Round 6 of the Magic Marine UK Southern Circuit. The river is just 30m wide and narrower at places, banked by open fields. Posted on 11 Jul Rooster RS Aero Worlds at Carnac preview
Rooster Sailing announced as title sponsor for the event The RS Aero International Class Association is delighted to partner with Rooster Sailing as title sponsor for their first RS Aero World Championship. Posted on 26 Jun RS Aero Southern Championships
A very warm and pleasant weekend for at Hayling Island On a very warm and pleasant weekend 31 RS Aeros made it down to the south coast to Hayling Island Sailing Club for the RS Aero Southerns at the RS Classes Summer Championships. Posted on 24 Jun Two big winners in April & May!
In Henri Lloyd Report of the Month With the summer sailing season in full swing, the America's Cup enthralling us in Bermuda and the weather being at times perfect for sailing, you've been nominating for the Henri Lloyd Report of the Month in huge numbers in the last couple of months! Posted on 22 Jun Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit
Results update after 5 Rounds Summer is here and we are already half way through the 2017 Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit with five down and five to go. 57 competitors are already on the results sheet with more set to join as the circuit tours the south. Posted on 21 Jun

Upcoming Events

YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Burghfield SC RS Aero UK Youth Nationals for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 12 Aug to 13 Aug YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy