Rooster RS Aero World Championship at Yacht Club de Carnac - Day 2
by RS Aero International Class Association today at 11:12 am
24-28 July 2017
A second day of breeze up to 20 knots, but this time slightly more off-shore producing a more manageable sea state and some great sunshine.
In the RS Aero 9s Marc Jacobi USA did not have it all his own way this time after a couple of unscheduled dismounts. British Youth, Liam Willis GBR and Greg Bartlett GBR both took race wins with Greg jumping up onto the podium with a 1,2,3 for the day.
A goliath battle is emerging at the end of day 2 at the front of the RS Aero 7 fleet. Steve Cockerill GBR and Peter Barton GBR both started and finished the day tied on points. Steve took two wins to Peter's one with an incredible display of downwind speed through the waves. Peter was very pleased to win the second race of the day as Steve rounded right on his tail going on to the final run. Steve is a recognized worldwide guru on downwind wave technique in single-handers.
"Steve is the 'Rooster' off wind, and to match him on that final run to still lead at the bottom was a huge step for me. I let the kicker go a little more to open the leech, reduce stability and thus aid my turns. Then I hunted every good wave I could with some big angles at times both by the lee and up turning to a planing reach at times too. I recommend Steve's 'Boat Whisperer' DVD to all RS Aero sailors if you want a chance of hanging with him downwind!" laughed Peter.
Paul Bartlett GBR maintained his third overall with Marcus Walther GER in fourth
Noah Rees GBR holds his Top Youth spot in sixteenth and top Lady is Liina Kolk EST in eighteenth but with Juliane Barthel GER now just seven points behind.
Sander Puppart EST blitzed the RS Aero 5 scoreboard leap-frogging to the Gold Medal position after a 3,2,1 to lead by one point from Andrew Frost GBR (top Youth). Andrias Sillaste EST and Kate Sargent GBR (top Lady) are tied for third. Andrew Wilde GBR took a race win in race 5 in his super cool unique dark grey RS Aero.
The RS Aero 5 entry has increased again to seventeen now with good breeze set for the week. The option to choose rig allows sailors to enjoy their day's sailing to the max, increases participation (both starting and finishing) and helps keep the fleet safe too. Several sailors changed before the start of the Championship based on forecast with several more 're-entering' with a smaller rig after a testing first day. Those later rig changers will have a challenge to produce a new series having lost Day 1 but having made a large commitment to travel some big distances to Carnac will still be able to enjoy some great racing to the best of their potential in the conditions.
An International Class Meeting was held after racing producing plans, structure and a whole host of great ideas to take forward with a good number of RS Aero nations represented. This finished in perfect time to flow straight into the Beach Party with Carnac weather indulging us with fine sunshine.
Rooster Day prizes were awarded both before and after racing, catching up from Day 1. No sailor may win more than one day prize during the week and you have to be there to collect in person, otherwise it is awarded down the fleet! Rooster Podium race bibs were handed to the top three in each fleet to wear today, adding more interest on the racecourse.
Day 3 already has 15-18kn on the race course so it looks like the RS Aero World is in for their third fresh and occasionally fruity day.
Keep in touch via the RS Aero Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/rsaeroclass
5 rig after day 2:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1
|EST 1875
|PUPPART Sander
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia
|2
|DNS
|2
|3
|2
|1
|10
|2
|GBR 1312
|FROST Andrew
|SUTTON BINGHAM SC ‑ Great Britain
|1
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|11
|3
|EST 1929
|SILLASTE Andrias
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia
|4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|7
|16
|4
|GBR 2130
|SARGENT KATE
|SALTASH SC ‑ Great Britain
|5
|2
|RDG
|2
|4
|4
|16
|5
|GBR 1107
|POE Ben
|BINGHAM SC SUTTON ‑ Great Britain
|3
|3
|4
|5
|5
|5
|20
|6
|GBR 2100
|WILLIS Julie
|LUYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain
|6
|5
|6
|11
|8
|11
|36
|7
|GBR 1795
|ISAACS‑JOHNSON Sammy
|MAIDENHEAD SC ‑ Great Britain
|7
|6
|8
|9
|9
|6
|36
|8
|USA 2381
|GLOSTER Catherine
|SANTA BARBARA SEASCHELL ‑ United States Of America
|8
|7
|7
|12
|11
|9
|42
|9
|NED 2374
|VAN DEN BOOGAARD KARLIJN
|ZEILSCHOOL AALMEER ‑ The Netherlands
|9
|DNF
|DNF
|6
|12
|10
|51
|10
|GER 1909
|DOMRES Jörn
|SEGERVEREIN HARLEBUCHT ‑ Germany
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|8
|7
|8
|51
|11
|GBR 1555
|WILDE Andrew
|BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain
|17
|DNF
|DNF
|SCP
|1
|2
|53
|12
|USA 2388
|SOLNICK Melissa
|SEBAGO ‑ United States Of America
|10
|8
|OCS
|13
|14
|14
|59
|13
|AUS 1854
|GILLAM SUSANNAH
|BLACK ROCK YC ‑ Australia
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|14
|15
|13
|69
|14
|USA 2204
|GLOSTER Paul
|SANTA BARBARA SEASHELL ‑ United States Of America
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|16
|16
|DNF
|74
|15
|GBR 1264
|CRAVEN Jackie
|YORSHIRE DALES SC ‑ Great Britain
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|7
|10
|12
|149
|16
|FRA 1372
|CLERGEAU Leon philippe
|NPB ‑ France
|U+SC
|DNF
|DNF
|15
|13
|RET
|166
|17
|CZE 2893
|MRAZOVA Sylvia
|ASOCIACE LODNICH TRID RS ‑ Czech Republic
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|17
|17
|DNF
|172
7 rig after day 2:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|1
|GBR 2319
|COCKERILL Stephen
|STOKES BAY SC ‑ Great Britain
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|GBR 2093
|BARTON Peter
|LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|3
|GBR 1930
|BARTLETT Paul
|STARCROSS YC ‑ Great Britain
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|3
|4
|GER 1723
|WALTHER Marcus
|DSCL FRANKFURT ‑ Germany
|4
|7
|4
|10
|3
|4
|5
|GBR 2346
|ROLFE Ben
|RS SAILING ‑ Great Britain
|5
|7
|5
|5
|5
|9
|6
|GBR 1232
|NORBURY Steve
|WARSASH SC ‑ Great Britain
|5
|4
|9
|9
|6
|6
|7
|IRL 2382
|CRAIG Sean
|ROYAL ST GEARGE YC ‑ Ireland
|7
|5
|6
|12
|7
|5
|8
|GBR 2147
|WARBUTON John
|CHEW VALLEY LSC ‑ Great Britain
|6
|8
|5
|14
|12
|8
|9
|EST 1781
|HAAVEL Ants
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia
|12
|17
|SCP
|7
|9
|7
|10
|EST 1871
|OUNAP Kristo
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia
|8
|UFD
|10
|8
|10
|15
|11
|GBR 2146
|CLAPHAM James
|ROYAL TORBAY YC ‑ Great Britain
|16
|19
|7
|6
|19
|10
|12
|GBR 2157
|ROLFE Nigel
|BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain
|9
|9
|13
|20
|15
|12
|13
|AUS 2380
|STEPHINSON II Peter
|MIDDLE HARBOUR ASC ‑ Australia
|14
|6
|11
|15
|13
|18
|14
|GBR 1817
|JONES Chris
|SUTTON BINGHAM SC ‑ Great Britain
|13
|16
|35
|11
|8
|11
|15
|GBR 1093
|SMITH Cameron
|CHELMARSH SC ‑ Great Britain
|10
|11
|12
|13
|16
|16
|16
|EST 1867
|OUNAP Martin
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia
|11
|13
|17
|16
|11
|22
|17
|GBR 1230
|REES Noah
|TORPOINT MOSQUITO SC ‑ Great Britain
|18
|10
|15
|21
|14
|14
|18
|GBR 2148
|GRIFFITHS Gareth
|ISLAND BARN RES SC ‑ Great Britain
|19
|14
|16
|4
|23
|23
|19
|EST 1873
|KOLK Liina
|SAAREMAA MS ‑ Estonia
|15
|15
|19
|18
|25
|25
|20
|FRA 2134
|WOODCOCK Timothy
|C V MULHOUSE ‑ France
|20
|20
|20
|25
|18
|19
|21
|GER 1903
|BARTHEL Juliane
|SEGLER CLUB DUMMER ‑ Germany
|17
|21
|18
|22
|21
|29
|22
|USA 2379
|GLOSTER Yannick
|SANTA BARBARA YSF ‑ United States Of America
|26
|26
|21
|23
|17
|13
|23
|GBR 2162
|CHAPLIN Peter
|BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain
|DNF
|18
|25
|24
|30
|17
|24
|GBR 2320
|COCKERILL Sarah
|STOCKES BAY SC ‑ Great Britain
|23
|UFD
|22
|31
|22
|26
|25
|USA 2385
|DUBOIS Doug
|US SAILING ‑ United States Of America
|28
|22
|24
|26
|27
|SCP
|26
|RUS 1877
|IVANOVSKIY Vladislav
|YC SANKT‑PETERSBURG ‑ Russia
|25
|34
|27
|32
|26
|21
|27
|GBR 1715
|PECKHAM Jane
|GURNARD SC ‑ Great Britain
|31
|23
|34
|27
|24
|27
|28
|GBR 1062
|PHILLIPS Dan
|RIPON SC ‑ Great Britain
|36
|24
|28
|36
|33
|20
|29
|GBR 1568
|ATKIN Caitlin
|WHITSABLE YC ‑ Great Britain
|24
|29
|23
|34
|46
|35
|30
|GBR 2161
|ROBSON Paul
|READING SC ‑ Great Britain
|38
|33
|31
|17
|28
|37
|31
|GBR 1792
|HILL Andy
|HAYLING ISLAND SC ‑ Great Britain
|22
|UFD
|26
|38
|31
|31
|32
|GBR 1846
|FRASER Steve
|EAST LOTHIAN ‑ Great Britain
|33
|27
|29
|SCP
|36
|40
|33
|GBR 1575
|CARLETON Mark
|PAPERCOURT SC ‑ Great Britain
|30
|30
|33
|29
|37
|33
|34
|UAE 2383
|HORNUNG Julius
|DUBAI OFFSHORE SC ‑ United Arab Emirates
|27
|32
|36
|33
|34
|30
|35
|GBR 1108
|PEARCE Charlie
|DABCHICKS SC ‑ Great Britain
|34
|28
|30
|37
|32
|34
|36
|GBR 1921
|CLAPHAM Charles
|CHEW VALLEY LSC ‑ Great Britain
|29
|31
|32
|35
|41
|32
|37
|FRA 2300
|HONOR Nicolas
|YC LA GRANDE MOTTE ‑ France
|21
|12
|14
|DNS
|DNS
|DNF
|38
|GBR 2104
|WILLOWS Richard
|ROADFORD LAKE SC ‑ Great Britain
|32
|25
|DNF
|19
|29
|DNF
|39
|GBR 1685
|GREENWOOD Lucy
|OXFORD SC ‑ Great Britain
|37
|37
|38
|42
|39
|36
|40
|GER 1767
|BRUMMUNDT Sebastian
|FUERSTENBERGER YC E.V. ‑ Germany
|35
|38
|43
|41
|35
|DNF
|41
|GBR 2101
|HOBDAY Chris
|GURNARD SC ‑ Great Britain
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|30
|20
|24
|42
|GER 1902
|ROEHRSSEN Jens
|SEGELVEREIN WESER SVW ‑ Germany
|42
|36
|40
|39
|40
|SCP
|43
|GBR 1258
|CRAVEN Nick
|YORSHIRE DALES SC ‑ Great Britain
|45
|40
|37
|40
|44
|44
|44
|OMA 2384
|GRAMKOW Dirk
|RA AL HAMRA SC ‑ Oman
|DNF
|35
|SCP
|43
|43
|42
|45
|NED 2373
|ENDE Vincent
|ZEILSCHOOL AALMEER ‑ The Netherlands
|SCP
|SCP
|SCP
|44
|45
|41
|46
|USA 2387
|SOLNICK David
|SEBAGO ‑ United States Of America
|43
|UFD
|39
|47
|47
|43
|47
|GBR 2057
|HILL Simon
|HAYLING ISLANG ISLANG SC ‑ Great Britain
|44
|42
|41
|46
|48
|DNF
|48
|NED 2189
|COLE Mark
|GWV DE VRIJBUITER ‑ The Netherlands
|40
|DNF
|DNF
|49
|42
|39
|49
|GBR 1589
|HARRUP Chris
|BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain
|41
|DNF
|DNS
|45
|38
|DNF
|50
|AUT 2389
|TSCHIDA Christian
|YC THERESIANISCHE MILAK ‑ Austria
|DNF
|43
|45
|52
|50
|DNF
|51
|GBR 1594
|ARCHER Julie
|ULLSWATER YC ‑ Great Britain
|39
|39
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|52
|CZE 1826
|BRYX Petr
|Czech Republic
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|48
|49
|DNF
|53
|FRA 1755
|POURLIER Yannick
|Y C CARNAC ‑ France
|D+SC
|DNF
|DNF
|50
|DNF
|DNF
|54
|GBR 2270
|PETTER Andrew
|LITTLETON SC ‑ Great Britain
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|51
|DNF
|DNF
|‑‑‑
|CZE 2056
|BRIZA Petr
|YC PARDUBICE ‑ Czech Republic
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|‑‑‑
|FRA 1266
|LEBLIC Olivier
|CV ST AUBIN ELBEUF ‑ France
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|‑‑‑
|GBR 1428
|TOWNEND Peter
|CHELMARSH SC ‑ Great Britain
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
9 rig after day 2:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1
|USA 1818
|JACOBI Marc
|CEDAR POINT YC ‑ United States Of America
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|6
|2
|GBR 1551
|WILLIS Liam
|LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain
|SCP
|2
|2
|6
|6
|1
|14
|3
|GBR 1637
|BARTLETT Greg
|STARCROSS YC ‑ Great Britain
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|3
|14
|4
|GBR 1744
|THURSFIELD Matt
|CHELMARSH SC ‑ Great Britain
|4
|3
|3
|2
|5
|5
|17
|5
|GBR 1489
|FREELAND Toby
|DOWNS SC ‑ Great Britain
|3
|5
|6
|4
|3
|6
|21
|6
|GBR 1171
|WRIGHT Ffinlo
|ISLE OF MAN YC ‑ Great Britain
|10
|6
|7
|5
|4
|4
|26
|7
|USA 2390
|THIRUMALAI Madhavan
|CEDAR POINT YC ‑ United States Of America
|12
|8
|8
|DSQj
|7
|7
|42
|8
|SWE 1438
|SANDDTRÖM Thomas
|SKARGARDSSTADS SEGELSALLSKAP ‑ Sweden
|9
|DNF
|9
|7
|8
|13
|46
|9
|EST 1086
|POOPUU Gert
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia
|13
|10
|10
|9
|9
|9
|47
|10
|SWE 2072
|BATH Christer
|ROYAL GOTHENBURG YC ‑ Sweden
|8
|11
|11
|8
|11
|12
|49
|11
|GBR 2318
|HOOD Jim
|LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain
|11
|14
|DNF
|12
|13
|8
|58
|12
|NED 1869
|VOS Gerard
|WSV GIESBEEK ‑ The Netherlands
|14
|13
|12
|14
|12
|11
|62
|13
|AUS 2133
|REFFOLD Simon
|BALMORAL SC ‑ Australia
|16
|DNF
|DNF
|10
|10
|10
|68
|14
|GBR 2321
|MORRISON Luke
|HILLHEAD SC ‑ Great Britain
|6
|9
|DNF
|15
|DNF
|DNF
|70
|15
|GBR 2168
|BURDALL Oliver
|NORFOLK BROADS YC ‑ Great Britain
|19
|12
|DNF
|11
|14
|15
|71
|16
|SUI 1523
|GERSTER Andreas
|SC SCHLOSS GREINFENSEE ‑ Switzerland
|SCP
|D+SC
|D+SC
|SCP
|15
|14
|85
|17
|GBR 2001
|WILLIS Keith
|LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain
|SCP
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|98
|‑‑‑
|FRA 1408
|BOUGEARD Olivier
|C.N Berrois ‑ France
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNS
|DNS
|DNC
|104
|‑‑‑
|PAN 2135
|GASPERI Guillermo
|SEA MASTERS SAILING CENTER ‑ Panama
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|104
