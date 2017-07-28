Rooster RS Aero World Championship at Yacht Club de Carnac - Day 2

by RS Aero International Class Association today at 11:12 am

A second day of breeze up to 20 knots, but this time slightly more off-shore producing a more manageable sea state and some great sunshine.

In the RS Aero 9s Marc Jacobi USA did not have it all his own way this time after a couple of unscheduled dismounts. British Youth, Liam Willis GBR and Greg Bartlett GBR both took race wins with Greg jumping up onto the podium with a 1,2,3 for the day.

A goliath battle is emerging at the end of day 2 at the front of the RS Aero 7 fleet. Steve Cockerill GBR and Peter Barton GBR both started and finished the day tied on points. Steve took two wins to Peter's one with an incredible display of downwind speed through the waves. Peter was very pleased to win the second race of the day as Steve rounded right on his tail going on to the final run. Steve is a recognized worldwide guru on downwind wave technique in single-handers.

"Steve is the 'Roo ster' off wind, and to match him on that final run to still lead at the bottom was a huge step for me. I let the kicker go a little more to open the leech, reduce stability and thus aid my turns. Then I hunted every good wave I could with some big angles at times both by the lee and up turning to a planing reach at times too. I recommend Steve's 'Boat Whisperer' DVD to all RS Aero sailors if you want a chance of hanging with him downwind!" laughed Peter.

Paul Bartlett GBR maintained his third overall with Marcus Walther GER in fourth Noah Rees GBR holds his Top Youth spot in sixteenth and top Lady is Liina Kolk EST in eighteenth but with Juliane Barthel GER now just seven points behind.

Sander Puppart EST blitzed the RS Aero 5 scoreboard leap-frogging to the Gold Medal position after a 3,2,1 to lead by one point from Andrew Frost GBR (top Youth). Andrias Sillaste EST and Kate Sargent GBR (top Lady) are tied for third. Andrew Wilde GBR took a race win in race 5 in his super cool unique dark grey RS Aero.

The RS Aero 5 entry has increased again to seventeen now with good breeze set for the week. The option to choose rig allows sailors to enjoy their day's sailing to the max, increases participation (both starting and finishing) and helps keep the fleet safe too. Several sailors changed before the start of the Championship based on forecast with several more 're-entering' with a smaller rig after a testing first day. Those later rig changers will have a challenge to produce a new series having lost Day 1 but having made a large commitment to travel some big distances to Carnac will still be able to enjoy some great racing to the best of their potential in the conditions.

An International Class Meeting was held after racing producing plans, structure and a whole host of great ideas to take forward with a good number of RS Aero nations represented. This finished in perfect time to flow straight into the Beach Party with Carnac weather indulging us with fine sunshine.

Rooster Day prizes were awarded both before and after racing, catching up from Day 1. No sailor may win more than one day prize during the week and you have to be there to collect in person, otherwise it is awarded down the fleet! Rooster Podium race bibs were handed to the top three in each fleet to wear today, adding more interest on the racecourse.

Day 3 already has 15-18kn on the race course so it looks like the RS Aero World is in for their third fresh and occasionally fruity day.

Keep in touch via the RS Aero Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/rsaeroclass

5 rig after day 2:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1 EST 1875 PUPPART Sander PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia 2 DNS 2 3 2 1 10 2 GBR 1312 FROST Andrew SUTTON BINGHAM SC ‑ Great Britain 1 4 3 1 3 3 11 3 EST 1929 SILLASTE Andrias PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia 4 1 1 4 6 7 16 4 GBR 2130 SARGENT KATE SALTASH SC ‑ Great Britain 5 2 RDG 2 4 4 16 5 GBR 1107 POE Ben BINGHAM SC SUTTON ‑ Great Britain 3 3 4 5 5 5 20 6 GBR 2100 WILLIS Julie LUYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain 6 5 6 11 8 11 36 7 GBR 1795 ISAACS‑JOHNSON Sammy MAIDENHEAD SC ‑ Great Britain 7 6 8 9 9 6 36 8 USA 2381 GLOSTER Catherine SANTA BARBARA SEASCHELL ‑ United States Of America 8 7 7 12 11 9 42 9 NED 2374 VAN DEN BOOGAARD KARLIJN ZEILSCHOOL AALMEER ‑ The Netherlands 9 DNF DNF 6 12 10 51 10 GER 1909 DOMRES Jörn SEGERVEREIN HARLEBUCHT ‑ Germany DNF DNF DNF 8 7 8 51 11 GBR 1555 WILDE Andrew BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain 17 DNF DNF SCP 1 2 53 12 USA 2388 SOLNICK Melissa SEBAGO ‑ United States Of America 10 8 OCS 13 14 14 59 13 AUS 1854 GILLAM SUSANNAH BLACK ROCK YC ‑ Australia DNF DNF DNF 14 15 13 69 14 USA 2204 GLOSTER Paul SANTA BARBARA SEASHELL ‑ United States Of America DNF DNF DNF 16 16 DNF 74 15 GBR 1264 CRAVEN Jackie YORSHIRE DALES SC ‑ Great Britain DNF DNF DNF 7 10 12 149 16 FRA 1372 CLERGEAU Leon philippe NPB ‑ France U+SC DNF DNF 15 13 RET 166 17 CZE 2893 MRAZOVA Sylvia ASOCIACE LODNICH TRID RS ‑ Czech Republic DNF DNF DNF 17 17 DNF 172

7 rig after day 2:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 1 GBR 2319 COCKERILL Stephen STOKES BAY SC ‑ Great Britain 2 2 1 1 2 1 2 GBR 2093 BARTON Peter LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain 1 1 3 2 1 2 3 GBR 1930 BARTLETT Paul STARCROSS YC ‑ Great Britain 3 3 2 3 4 3 4 GER 1723 WALTHER Marcus DSCL FRANKFURT ‑ Germany 4 7 4 10 3 4 5 GBR 2346 ROLFE Ben RS SAILING ‑ Great Britain 5 7 5 5 5 9 6 GBR 1232 NORBURY Steve WARSASH SC ‑ Great Britain 5 4 9 9 6 6 7 IRL 2382 CRAIG Sean ROYAL ST GEARGE YC ‑ Ireland 7 5 6 12 7 5 8 GBR 2147 WARBUTON John CHEW VALLEY LSC ‑ Great Britain 6 8 5 14 12 8 9 EST 1781 HAAVEL Ants PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia 12 17 SCP 7 9 7 10 EST 1871 OUNAP Kristo PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia 8 UFD 10 8 10 15 11 GBR 2146 CLAPHAM James ROYAL TORBAY YC ‑ Great Britain 16 19 7 6 19 10 12 GBR 2157 ROLFE Nigel BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain 9 9 13 20 15 12 13 AUS 2380 STEPHINSON II Peter MIDDLE HARBOUR ASC ‑ Australia 14 6 11 15 13 18 14 GBR 1817 JONES Chris SUTTON BINGHAM SC ‑ Great Britain 13 16 35 11 8 11 15 GBR 1093 SMITH Cameron CHELMARSH SC ‑ Great Britain 10 11 12 13 16 16 16 EST 1867 OUNAP Martin PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia 11 13 17 16 11 22 17 GBR 1230 REES Noah TORPOINT MOSQUITO SC ‑ Great Britain 18 10 15 21 14 14 18 GBR 2148 GRIFFITHS Gareth ISLAND BARN RES SC ‑ Great Britain 19 14 16 4 23 23 19 EST 1873 KOLK Liina SAAREMAA MS ‑ Estonia 15 15 19 18 25 25 20 FRA 2134 WOODCOCK Timothy C V MULHOUSE ‑ France 20 20 20 25 18 19 21 GER 1903 BARTHEL Juliane SEGLER CLUB DUMMER ‑ Germany 17 21 18 22 21 29 22 USA 2379 GLOSTER Yannick SANTA BARBARA YSF ‑ United States Of America 26 26 21 23 17 13 23 GBR 2162 CHAPLIN Peter BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain DNF 18 25 24 30 17 24 GBR 2320 COCKERILL Sarah STOCKES BAY SC ‑ Great Britain 23 UFD 22 31 22 26 25 USA 2385 DUBOIS Doug US SAILING ‑ United States Of America 28 22 24 26 27 SCP 26 RUS 1877 IVANOVSKIY Vladislav YC SANKT‑PETERSBURG ‑ Russia 25 34 27 32 26 21 27 GBR 1715 PECKHAM Jane GURNARD SC ‑ Great Britain 31 23 34 27 24 27 28 GBR 1062 PHILLIPS Dan RIPON SC ‑ Great Britain 36 24 28 36 33 20 29 GBR 1568 ATKIN Caitlin WHITSABLE YC ‑ Great Britain 24 29 23 34 46 35 30 GBR 2161 ROBSON Paul READING SC ‑ Great Britain 38 33 31 17 28 37 31 GBR 1792 HILL Andy HAYLING ISLAND SC ‑ Great Britain 22 UFD 26 38 31 31 32 GBR 1846 FRASER Steve EAST LOTHIAN ‑ Great Britain 33 27 29 SCP 36 40 33 GBR 1575 CARLETON Mark PAPERCOURT SC ‑ Great Britain 30 30 33 29 37 33 34 UAE 2383 HORNUNG Julius DUBAI OFFSHORE SC ‑ United Arab Emirates 27 32 36 33 34 30 35 GBR 1108 PEARCE Charlie DABCHICKS SC ‑ Great Britain 34 28 30 37 32 34 36 GBR 1921 CLAPHAM Charles CHEW VALLEY LSC ‑ Great Britain 29 31 32 35 41 32 37 FRA 2300 HONOR Nicolas YC LA GRANDE MOTTE ‑ France 21 12 14 DNS DNS DNF 38 GBR 2104 WILLOWS Richard ROADFORD LAKE SC ‑ Great Britain 32 25 DNF 19 29 DNF 39 GBR 1685 GREENWOOD Lucy OXFORD SC ‑ Great Britain 37 37 38 42 39 36 40 GER 1767 BRUMMUNDT Sebastian FUERSTENBERGER YC E.V. ‑ Germany 35 38 43 41 35 DNF 41 GBR 2101 HOBDAY Chris GURNARD SC ‑ Great Britain DNF DNF DNF 30 20 24 42 GER 1902 ROEHRSSEN Jens SEGELVEREIN WESER SVW ‑ Germany 42 36 40 39 40 SCP 43 GBR 1258 CRAVEN Nick YORSHIRE DALES SC ‑ Great Britain 45 40 37 40 44 44 44 OMA 2384 GRAMKOW Dirk RA AL HAMRA SC ‑ Oman DNF 35 SCP 43 43 42 45 NED 2373 ENDE Vincent ZEILSCHOOL AALMEER ‑ The Netherlands SCP SCP SCP 44 45 41 46 USA 2387 SOLNICK David SEBAGO ‑ United States Of America 43 UFD 39 47 47 43 47 GBR 2057 HILL Simon HAYLING ISLANG ISLANG SC ‑ Great Britain 44 42 41 46 48 DNF 48 NED 2189 COLE Mark GWV DE VRIJBUITER ‑ The Netherlands 40 DNF DNF 49 42 39 49 GBR 1589 HARRUP Chris BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain 41 DNF DNS 45 38 DNF 50 AUT 2389 TSCHIDA Christian YC THERESIANISCHE MILAK ‑ Austria DNF 43 45 52 50 DNF 51 GBR 1594 ARCHER Julie ULLSWATER YC ‑ Great Britain 39 39 DNF DNF DNF DNF 52 CZE 1826 BRYX Petr Czech Republic DNF DNF DNF 48 49 DNF 53 FRA 1755 POURLIER Yannick Y C CARNAC ‑ France D+SC DNF DNF 50 DNF DNF 54 GBR 2270 PETTER Andrew LITTLETON SC ‑ Great Britain DNF DNF DNF 51 DNF DNF ‑‑‑ CZE 2056 BRIZA Petr YC PARDUBICE ‑ Czech Republic DNF DNF DNF DNC DNC DNC ‑‑‑ FRA 1266 LEBLIC Olivier CV ST AUBIN ELBEUF ‑ France DNF DNF DNF DNC DNC DNC ‑‑‑ GBR 1428 TOWNEND Peter CHELMARSH SC ‑ Great Britain DNF DNF DNF DNS DNS DNS

9 rig after day 2:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1 USA 1818 JACOBI Marc CEDAR POINT YC ‑ United States Of America 1 1 1 3 1 2 6 2 GBR 1551 WILLIS Liam LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain SCP 2 2 6 6 1 14 3 GBR 1637 BARTLETT Greg STARCROSS YC ‑ Great Britain 7 4 4 1 2 3 14 4 GBR 1744 THURSFIELD Matt CHELMARSH SC ‑ Great Britain 4 3 3 2 5 5 17 5 GBR 1489 FREELAND Toby DOWNS SC ‑ Great Britain 3 5 6 4 3 6 21 6 GBR 1171 WRIGHT Ffinlo ISLE OF MAN YC ‑ Great Britain 10 6 7 5 4 4 26 7 USA 2390 THIRUMALAI Madhavan CEDAR POINT YC ‑ United States Of America 12 8 8 DSQj 7 7 42 8 SWE 1438 SANDDTRÖM Thomas SKARGARDSSTADS SEGELSALLSKAP ‑ Sweden 9 DNF 9 7 8 13 46 9 EST 1086 POOPUU Gert PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia 13 10 10 9 9 9 47 10 SWE 2072 BATH Christer ROYAL GOTHENBURG YC ‑ Sweden 8 11 11 8 11 12 49 11 GBR 2318 HOOD Jim LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain 11 14 DNF 12 13 8 58 12 NED 1869 VOS Gerard WSV GIESBEEK ‑ The Netherlands 14 13 12 14 12 11 62 13 AUS 2133 REFFOLD Simon BALMORAL SC ‑ Australia 16 DNF DNF 10 10 10 68 14 GBR 2321 MORRISON Luke HILLHEAD SC ‑ Great Britain 6 9 DNF 15 DNF DNF 70 15 GBR 2168 BURDALL Oliver NORFOLK BROADS YC ‑ Great Britain 19 12 DNF 11 14 15 71 16 SUI 1523 GERSTER Andreas SC SCHLOSS GREINFENSEE ‑ Switzerland SCP D+SC D+SC SCP 15 14 85 17 GBR 2001 WILLIS Keith LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain SCP DNF DNF DNF DNF DNF 98 ‑‑‑ FRA 1408 BOUGEARD Olivier C.N Berrois ‑ France DNF DNF DNF DNS DNS DNC 104 ‑‑‑ PAN 2135 GASPERI Guillermo SEA MASTERS SAILING CENTER ‑ Panama DNF DNF DNF DNF DNF DNF 104