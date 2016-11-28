Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Product Feature
Zhik Laser ZhikGrip II Hiking Strap
Zhik Laser ZhikGrip II Hiking Strap
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

A-class Catamaran DNA Mast & Foils
located in Eastbourne

A Class Catamaran open meeting at Ullswater Yacht Club

by Gordon Upton today at 10:28 am

RYA Club Of The Year 2017, Ullswater Yacht Club, were the generous and friendly hosts of the latest British A Class Catamaran Association Cat open meeting and tolerated these 7'6" wide single-handed cats taking up their front lawn.

Despite a forecast of torrential downpours and no wind, seven A Cat sailors and one Unicorn decided to finally make the trip to beautiful Lake Ullswater for another round of their TT series. And in the end, it never rained whilst the sailing took place, but in fact, took place under increasingly blue skies. However, the wind was a little on the light side and it promised to become a sailing game of Snakes and Ladders. The A Cat fleet is now divided into 2 types; the Classic non-foiling boats with straight or C boards, and the Foiling boats with their J, JZ or Z boards. But in light airs, the Classics will often have the upper hand having the lower drag boards and fat-headed sails.

Famous for the Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy race, the cats were keen to sail the 14 mile round trip to the southern end of the lake and back. This was scheduled for the Saturday. Assisted and accompanied by their Race Officer, Malcolm Yates and his safety rib driver Matt Bell, the start finally happened after a two hour delay. The A Cats, usually know for their 'take no prisoners' upwind performance and which only a few other cats can match, started their drift down the lake, all setting their ultra low drag modes for 2kt wind. Each sailor searching for the little zephyrs of breeze that would propel them to the next one in a sort of sailing dot to dot, with the sailors hardly daring to move once some momentum had been established.

The Race Officer decided to put the sailors out of their misery and finish the race short, just at the westerly kink in the lake about two miles or so down from the start. And of course, as first sailor, Gordon Upton on his DNA Classic, finished, the wind filled in, allowing all the other sailors led by Ian Blease-Dudley on his DNA Classic and Richard Bartholomew on the Exploder A15 Foiler, to cross the finish within a few dozen seconds of each other. (The lone Unicorn of Oliver Murray finished eighth on the water, nearly ten minutes after Gordon, but on corrected time was actually second!) However, as it is such a lovely venue, and seeing a decent wind ahead in the longer western arm of the lake, all the sailors just decided to keep going for the fun of it. And, of course within minutes, the whole fleet were flat out on the wire streaking through the mountain scenery towards Glenridding. The sun was out, the water was flat, all was right with the World and Champaign sailing was experienced by the whole fleet.

Ullswater A Class open emeting - photo © Gordon Upton
Ullswater A Class open emeting - photo © Gordon Upton

The next day, three round the cans races were scheduled. The club decided to fit these in with the UYC club racing, just with a separate start sequence. Still in light airs, and minus the local Unicorn, the fleet set off in the 5kt wind. This soon dropped to about 1kt but in patches across the lake. Again, the 'join the dots and hope for the best' technique resumed. Jamie Walker on the Bimare XJ Classic picked the best route beating Phil Neal on the Exploder A14 Foiler and Richard. Gordon managed to miss the gate on the first upwind leg and had to return back, as did Ian, allowing Lester Barr on his DNA Foiler to finish 4th. The keen newbie to the fleet and on his first open meeting, Francis Marshall on his Bimare V1R Classic, gave up that race after his boat started sailing backwards on a few occasions – a totally understandable reaction

Race 3 was led by Gordon from start to finish. He inadvertently sailed into a nice sustained gust at the top of the first windward leg, surfed down a lake steamer's wake and managed to stay in the gust for a while downwind, gaining half a leg lead. Richard and Phil were the only real challengers and finally Phil clawed back to within 100m at the finish.

The last race was led by Richard all the way from Phil. Gordon was in third until he strayed too far right on the last downwind leg and ended up on a hole as Jamie and Ian sailed past.

But, in the end, despite the superlight conditions, everyone had a most enjoyable time. A lovely club, great food from Chef Dave and a superb venue – what's not to like?

Many thanks to UYC, and to Malc Yates and Matt Bell.

Overall Results:

PosNameClubR1R2R3R4
1stRichard BartholomewRSC4331
2ndGordon UptonRSC1515
3rdPhil NealRSC7222
4thJamie WalkerRSC6143
5thIan Blease‑DudleyBrenig3664
6thLester BarrRSC5476
7thOliver Murray (Unicorn)UYC29DNS9DNS9DNS
8thFrancis MarshallRSC89DNF59DNF
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Foiling Week GARDA overall
GBR's Rob Greenhalgh wins in 42-strong Moth fleet The local 'Peler' Garda breeze filled in early in the morning on the final day of Foiling Week to bring the class racing to a fitting finale. The northerly breeze lasted until mid day before fading, the southerly 'Ora' never able to materialise. Posted on 11 Jul Foiling Week GARDA day 3
Yet another warm summer afternoon of sailing Lake Garda continues to deliver with yet another warm summer afternoon of sailing for all types of foiling craft. The theme of the day was 'Accessibility' and the light afternoon breeze was perfect to get the opportunity to try foiling. Posted on 9 Jul Foiling Week GARDA day 2
A mass of foilers for another steamy hot day Lake Garda was a mass of foilers for another steamy hot day at Foiling Week 2017. By midday 12 knots was the sweet spot for all boats tuning up for the Downwind Dash. Posted on 8 Jul Foiling Week GARDA day 1
Ideal for trial sailing onboard the armada of foiling craft The first day of the 2017 Foiling Week was bathed in warm sunshine and humid sailing conditions on Lake Garda with the typical 'Ora' afternoon breeze never really building to full strength. Posted on 7 Jul Marlow Ropes partners with The Foiling Week
The only global event dedicated to foiling boats Marlow Ropes announces its official partnership with The Foiling Week (TFW) 2017 - the only global event dedicated to foiling boats, their sailors, designers and builders. Posted on 7 Jul Foiling Week GARDA starts on Thursday
Themes of Safety, Sustainability and Accessibility On Thursday, July 6th, sailing begins at the first Foiling Week of 2017 at Fraglia Malcesine. The fourth season of Foiling Week is scheduled for another three events after Malcesine, with Foiling Weeks in Miami, Punta del Este and Sydney. Posted on 4 Jul New Mainsheet System for Big Cats
A2169/2069 Quint launched by Allen The new Allen A2069/A2169 "Quint" mainsheet system has been developed by the UK performance sailing hardware manufacturer with feedback from Team Allen sailors and the prototype has already won UK and European F18. Posted on 9 Jun A Class Cat TT at Rutland
Feel good factor for the 14 helms On a weekend of textbook catamaran sailing weather, the Rutland 'A' Class TT took place on the 13th–14th May. A stiff 13-16 knot breeze kept blowing pretty much the same each day and the broken cloud that developed certainly helped the feel good factor. Posted on 16 May Foiling Week GARDA preview
The first TFW event in 2017 The first and only series of global events dedicated to the amazingly fast foiling boats, their sailors and designers is heading to destinations in Europe, USA, South America and Australia. Posted on 18 Mar The Spinlock Aero Pro
Foiling America's Cup technology goes mainstream We spoke with Ash Holmes of Spinlock about the Aero Pro, which is their new buoyancy aid and draws on much of their work with the British America's Cup team, Land Rover BAR, and their previous WING buoyancy aid. Posted on 28 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC National 18 National Championship for National 18
Hayling Island SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy