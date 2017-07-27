|
|
|
|
|
Boats for Sale, Boat Shows, the Summer
Collection
The Ancasta Summer Collection 2017 has
landed.
|
|
|
|
Ancasta are proud to present
the Summer Collection 2017 and you can order your free copy here.
This issue includes all the latest listings, features and guides for anyone
interested in boating. Pick one up from your local Ancasta office, contact us
or alternatively read the online
version.
|
Beneteau Swift Trawler
Rendezvous
2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calling all Swift Trawler owners!
This years Swift Trawler Rendezvous is set to be the best
yet. Starting in the Lymington Yacht Haven, this years gathering aims to
incorporate the Bournemouth Air Festival, some delicious meals and a few
drinks! - for more information See
here
|
Yachting Festival Cannes
2017???????
|
|
|
|
|
There is an abundance of new
products and world launches at this year’s Yachting Festival in Cannes which
runs from 12th - 17th September. There are no less than nine worldwide
launches from the brands we represent including the Oceanis 51.1 & Oceanis
55.1 and the Gran Turismo 50 from Beneteau, the brand new 40 and 50 from
Lagoon as well as the beautiful new 78 Motor Yacht. Prestige Motor Yachts are
launching the 520 and 630s and it will be the first chance to see the new 66
from custom luxury boat builders CNB. For more information on the show and to
book an appointment to view, click link below.
|
Southampton Boat Show
2017???????
|
|
|
|
|
The line-up at the
Southampton Boat Show this year is impressive to say the least. Highlights
will include the world launch of the Swift Trawler 35 on the Beneteau
powerboat stand. Also from Beneteau are the UK debuts of the Oceans 51.1 and
Oceanis Yacht 62. Visitors to the show will have the chance to experience the
new 520 from Prestige Motor Yachts which will enjoy its UK launch.
For the
full line up and to book an appointment, click the link
below.
|
|
With over 35 years experience and 40 qualified brokers, it is
hard to find a better partner to have working on your
behalf.
|
|
|
Looking to sell your boat?
In 2016, Ancasta sold 443
boats for owners from across the UK and Europe.
From luxury
motor yachts to blue water
cruisers, the Ancasta network reaches further
than any other brokerage house.
If you are looking to sell
your existing boat or are in the process of trying to find your next, speak to
your local office and the
process will be fast and stress
free.
|
|
|
|
Swan 65
Now: £
525,000
Tax Paid
|
|
|
|
PREMIER Dixon
62
Now: £ 650,000
Tax Paid
|
|
|
Jeanneau 53
Now:
£ 249,000
Tax Reclaimable
|
|
|
Hanse
385
Now: £ 116,000
Tax Paid
|
|
|
|
Dufour 485
Grand Large
Now: £ 172,500
Tax Paid
|
|
|
Dufour 365
Grand Large
Now: £ 79,950
Tax Paid
|
|
Oceanis 37
Now:
£ 74,950
Tax Paid
|
|
Prestige 630
Yacht
Now: £ 1,517,386
Tax Not Paid
|
|
Swift Trawler
30
Now: £ 206,500
Tax Not Paid
|
|
|
Rodman 41
Now:
£ 159,950
Tax Paid
|
|
|
Fairline Targa
34
Now: £ 104,950
Tax Paid
|
|
|
Princess
V42
Now: £ 120,000
Tax Paid
|
|
|
|
When did you last check your
Standing Rigging?
Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics, can produce a full
set of the highest quality replacement rod or wire rigging and deliver to you
anywhere in the UK, at a price that is on average 10% below manufacturers
RRP.
They can arrange the collection of your existing rigging, delivery
of your new set and all of their products incorporate a standard 12 month
guarantee.
It is truly the Best Quality at the Best
Price.
To discuss your requirements, call: +44(0)2380
454 280. Also attending Southampton Boatshow
2017