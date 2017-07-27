Boats for Sale, Boat Shows, the Summer Collection

The Ancasta Summer Collection 2017 has landed.

Ancasta are proud to present the Summer Collection 2017 and you can order your free copy here. This issue includes all the latest listings, features and guides for anyone interested in boating. Pick one up from your local Ancasta office, contact us or alternatively read the online version. Find Out More

Beneteau Swift Trawler Rendezvous 2017.

Calling all Swift Trawler owners! This years Swift Trawler Rendezvous is set to be the best yet. Starting in the Lymington Yacht Haven, this years gathering aims to incorporate the Bournemouth Air Festival, some delicious meals and a few drinks! - for more information See here More info

Yachting Festival Cannes 2017 ???????

There is an abundance of new products and world launches at this year’s Yachting Festival in Cannes which runs from 12th - 17th September. There are no less than nine worldwide launches from the brands we represent including the Oceanis 51.1 & Oceanis 55.1 and the Gran Turismo 50 from Beneteau, the brand new 40 and 50 from Lagoon as well as the beautiful new 78 Motor Yacht. Prestige Motor Yachts are launching the 520 and 630s and it will be the first chance to see the new 66 from custom luxury boat builders CNB. For more information on the show and to book an appointment to view, click link below. Find Out More

Southampton Boat Show 2017 ???????

The line-up at the Southampton Boat Show this year is impressive to say the least. Highlights will include the world launch of the Swift Trawler 35 on the Beneteau powerboat stand. Also from Beneteau are the UK debuts of the Oceans 51.1 and Oceanis Yacht 62. Visitors to the show will have the chance to experience the new 520 from Prestige Motor Yachts which will enjoy its UK launch.

For the full line up and to book an appointment, click the link below. Find Out More

With over 35 years experience and 40 qualified brokers, it is hard to find a better partner to have working on your behalf.

Contact Us Looking to sell your boat? In 2016, Ancasta sold 443 boats for owners from across the UK and Europe.

From luxury motor yachts to blue water cruisers, the Ancasta network reaches further than any other brokerage house.

If you are looking to sell your existing boat or are in the process of trying to find your next, speak to your local office and the process will be fast and stress free.





Swan 65 Now: £ 525,000

Tax Paid View boat

PREMIER Dixon 62 Now: £ 650,000 Tax Paid View boat Jeanneau 53 Now: £ 249,000 Tax Reclaimable View boat

Oceanis 37 Now: £ 74,950 Tax Paid View boat

Prestige 630 Yacht Now: £ 1,517,386 Tax Not Paid View boat

Swift Trawler 30 Now: £ 206,500 Tax Not Paid View boat

