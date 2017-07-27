Please select your home edition
Ancasta Botin Fast40

Ancasta Summer Collection 2017 has landed

by Ancasta International Boat Sales today at 8:56 am 27 July 2017

Boats for Sale, Boat Shows, the Summer Collection

Ancasta International Boat Sales

The Ancasta Summer Collection 2017 has landed.

Ancasta Collection

Ancasta are proud to present the Summer Collection 2017 and you can order your free copy here. This issue includes all the latest listings, features and guides for anyone interested in boating. Pick one up from your local Ancasta office, contact us or alternatively read the online version.
Beneteau Swift Trawler Rendezvous 2017.

Swift trawler Rendezvous
Swift Trawler Rendezvous

Calling all Swift Trawler owners!

This years Swift Trawler Rendezvous is set to be the best yet. Starting in the Lymington Yacht Haven, this years gathering aims to incorporate the Bournemouth Air Festival, some delicious meals and a few drinks! - for more information See here
Yachting Festival Cannes 2017???????

Yachting Festival Cannes
Yachting Festival Cannes

There is an abundance of new products and world launches at this year’s Yachting Festival in Cannes which runs from 12th - 17th September. There are no less than nine worldwide launches from the brands we represent including the Oceanis 51.1 & Oceanis 55.1 and the Gran Turismo 50 from Beneteau, the brand new 40 and 50 from Lagoon as well as the beautiful new 78 Motor Yacht. Prestige Motor Yachts are launching the 520 and 630s and it will be the first chance to see the new 66 from custom luxury boat builders CNB. For more information on the show and to book an appointment to view, click link below.
Southampton Boat Show 2017???????

Southampton Boat Show
Southampton Boat Show

The line-up at the Southampton Boat Show this year is impressive to say the least. Highlights will include the world launch of the Swift Trawler 35 on the Beneteau powerboat stand. Also from Beneteau are the UK debuts of the Oceans 51.1 and Oceanis Yacht 62. Visitors to the show will have the chance to experience the new 520 from Prestige Motor Yachts which will enjoy its UK launch.
For the full line up and to book an appointment, click the link below.
Looking to sell your boat?

With over 35 years experience and 40 qualified brokers, it is hard to find a better partner to have working on your behalf.

Looking to sell your boat?

In 2016, Ancasta sold 443 boats for owners from across the UK and Europe.


From luxury motor yachts to blue water

cruisers, the Ancasta network reaches further than any other brokerage house.


If you are looking to sell your existing boat or are in the process of trying to find your next, speak to your local office and the process will be fast and stress free.

Over 500 new and used boats - ancasta.com


Swan 65

Swan 65

Now: £ 525,000

Tax Paid

PREMIER Dixon 62

PREMIER Dixon 62

Now: £ 650,000

Tax Paid

Jeanneau 53

Jeanneau 53

Now: £ 249,000

Tax Reclaimable

Hanse 385

Hanse 385

Now: £ 116,000

Tax Paid

Dufour 485 Grand Large

Dufour 485 Grand Large

Now: £ 172,500

Tax Paid

Dufour 365 Grand Large

Dufour 365 Grand Large

Now: £ 79,950

Tax Paid

Oceanis 37

Oceanis 37

Now: £ 74,950

Tax Paid

Prestige 630 Yacht

Prestige 630 Yacht

Now: £ 1,517,386

Tax Not Paid

Swift Trawler 30

Swift Trawler 30

Now: £ 206,500

Tax Not Paid

Rodman 41

Rodman 41

Now: £ 159,950

Tax Paid

Fairline Targa 34

Fairline Targa 34

Now: £ 104,950

Tax Paid

Princess V42

Princess V42

Now: £ 120,000

Tax Paid

Over 500 new and used boats - ancasta.com


Latest Boats For Sale
Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics
Rig Production
When did you last check your Standing Rigging?

Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics, can produce a full set of the highest quality replacement rod or wire rigging and deliver to you anywhere in the UK, at a price that is on average 10% below manufacturers RRP.

They can arrange the collection of your existing rigging, delivery of your new set and all of their products incorporate a standard 12 month guarantee.


It is truly the Best Quality at the Best Price.


To discuss your requirements, call: +44(0)2380 454 280. Also attending Southampton Boatshow 2017
