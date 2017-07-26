Need some sun? Check out our Greek Beach Club Offers

Please select your home edition
Ocean Elements 2016

by Alpine Elements today at 4:55 pm 26 July 2017

Beach Club
Holiday Offers!
Our award winning Beach Clubs are in some of the most beautiful waterfront destinations in Greece. We include a range of water sports and land-based activities plus kids clubs, tennis and yoga. So learn something new this summer or tune-up your old skills at sailing or windsurfing

WE ARE SELLING OUT!  Please note that this summer is close to selling out. Although we've been able to offer some Late Availability Rates, we are now moving into peak season and flight availability is limited. Please don't leave it too late to book or you may be disappointed.
Date
Accommodation
Includes
Was
Now
July 28
Leda Club 
(Pelion)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1145£626
last few beds
July 29Nautica Bay
(Porto Heli)		7nts half board, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1189£896
July 30Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)		7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1179£876
last few beds
July 30
Xenia Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1099
£695
Aug 4
Leda Club
(Pelion)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1199£845
last few beds
Aug 5
Nautica Bay
(Porto Heli)
7nts half board, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1398£950
Aug 6
Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1309£925
Aug 11Leda Club
(Pelion)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1299£1130
Aug 13
Xenia Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1219
£895
last few beds
Save £100pp!
NEW OFFER:
For a limited time only you can save £100pp when you book our
Surf Hotel Beach Club in Vassiliki over peak dates!
Learn to Windsurf this summer
or tune-up old skills!
Whether you're a total beginner or gung-ho expert, we have your perfect windsurf holiday in any one of our idyllic Beach clubs


If you've never Windsurfed' before you will be amazed at how easy it is to grasp the basics. You will start from the beach in warm, shallow waters and light winds. You can progress at your own pace in our friendly, sociable group lessons each day to gain an RYA qualification during your week, thus returning home a fully-fledged and qualified 'Windsurfer'
For a quote, or to redeem this offer,
call 0203 603 4810 
or book on-line

For our best quote, call 0203 603 4810 
or 

Alpine Elements, York Court, Alt Grove, London, SW194DZ ATOL Protected 6435 United Kingdom

