Need some sun? Check out our Greek Beach Club Offers

Beach Club
Holiday Offers!
Our award winning Beach Clubs
are in some of the most beautiful waterfront destinations in Greece. We include a range of water sports and land-based activities plus kids clubs, tennis and yoga. So learn something new this summer or tune-up your old skills at sailing or windsurfing
WE ARE SELLING OUT! Please note that this summer is close to selling out. Although we've been able to offer some Late Availability Rates, we are now moving into peak season and flight availability is limited. Please don't leave it too late to book or you may be disappointed.
Date
Accommodation
Includes
Was
Now
|July 28
Leda Club
(Pelion)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1145
|£626
last few beds
|July 29
|Nautica Bay
(Porto Heli)
|7nts half board, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1189
|£896
|July 30
|Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1179
|£876
last few beds
|July 30
|Xenia Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1099
|£695
|Aug 4
|Leda Club
(Pelion)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1199
|£845
last few beds
|Aug 5
|Nautica Bay
(Porto Heli)
|7nts half board, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1398
|£950
|Aug 6
|Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1309
|£925
|Aug 11
|Leda Club
(Pelion)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1299
|£1130
|Aug 13
|Xenia Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1219
|£895
last few beds
|NEW OFFER:
For a limited time only you can save £100pp when you book our
Surf Hotel Beach Club in Vassiliki over peak dates!
Learn to Windsurf this summer
or tune-up old skills!
Whether you're a total beginner or gung-ho expert, we have your perfect windsurf holiday in any one of our idyllic Beach clubs
If you've never Windsurfed' before you will be amazed at how easy it is to grasp the basics. You will start from the beach in warm, shallow waters and light winds. You can progress at your own pace in our friendly, sociable group lessons each day to gain an RYA qualification during your week, thus returning home a fully-fledged and qualified 'Windsurfer'.
For a quote, or to redeem this offer,
call 0203 603 4810
For our best quote, call 0203 603 4810