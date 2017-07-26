New Season Sailing has arrived at Henri Lloyd

Follow us wherever you are

Expertly engineered for superior performance the Shadow range now features a new generation of racing shells, salopettes and jackets and the award winning super stretch breathable Ventiprene wetsuit.

Pull on a pair of our quick drying Deck Grip gloves with secure touch and close neoprene fastening - articulated for ease of movement.

Our high performance Aqua Down Gilet is designed for comfort and warmth. The perfect go anywhere piece - wear as outerwear on sunny coastal day trips and as a mid layer when storm clouds loom.

The Land Rover BAR Merchandise Sale

30% off - limited time offer! Up to 30% off Land Rover BAR merchandise for a limited time, including the Coll Dry Number 3 Tee, 2 Layer Team Jacket, Freedom Cap and Replica Jersey Tee.

Henri Lloyd Polo Sale is Now On

Buy two classic polos for £70 Buy two classic polos for £70 in the Henri Lloyd Polo Sale. Offer valid on Byron and Cowes full price polos only. Subject to availability.

Henri Lloyd Shadow is BACK

Engineered for speed and performance As sure as you can rely on your shadow to follow you, you can rely on the Shadow range to carry you over the finish line, race after race. Engineered for speed and performance to endure the toughest conditions, these are superior pieces of kit.

Henri Lloyd support Phil Sharp

Official Technical Clothing Sponsor to Energy Challenge Premium British marine and lifestyle clothing brand Henri Lloyd has committed their continued support to Phil Sharp Racing, and will be providing technical sailing clothing for Phil and his team.

Henri Lloyd Sunday Journal

Celebrating Land Rover BAR Academy success Britain's Youth America's Cup sailors from the Land Rover BAR Academy have been crowned the 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup Champions in Bermuda. The British entry completed 12 races against 12 other nations on Bermuda's Great Sound to take the title.

One Week to Round the Island

One of the largest participation sporting events in the UK Whether you're an old hand of newcomer to the race, there's something very special about taking part in such an iconic event and with just one week remaining until race start we look at the kit you need for the big weekend.

Henri Lloyd Brand Recognition

Five decades of relentless innovation For over five decades of relentless innovation, Henri Lloyd still continues to push the boundaries of technical sailing clothing.

Henri Lloyd proud of Land Rover BAR Academy

2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup Champions Henri Lloyd, the world renowned market leader in technical sailing gear and premium lifestyle clothing, have been supporting the Land Rover BAR Academy and 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup Champions since the start of their campaign in 2016.

Henri Lloyd Fast-Dri Collection

Rapid technology advances in recent years Next to Skin technology has seen some of the most rapid technology advances in recent years. Traditionally cotton products have been worn, which when dry offer superb levels of comfort.