Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 July Windwards
Product Feature
Trident Orbit Front Zip Drysuit
Trident Orbit Front Zip Drysuit

Hobie Multiworlds and Europeans at Noordwijk, Netherlands - Day 6

by David Brookes today at 8:16 am 20-29 July 2017

Husband and wife team, Fletcher & Georgia Warren-Myers, place 1st and 2nd at the 2017 Hobie 14 World Championships in Noordwijk, the Netherlands.

The Hobie 14 Worlds came to a dramatic conclusion on the 4th day of the Hobie MultiWorlds in Noordwijk, Holland, in what is believed to be a first in all sailing history!

53 boats from 11 nations entered the classic Hobie 14 World Championships sailing the original design of the late and much loved Hobie Alter.

After 3 races on Day 1 Georgia Warren-Myers, Australian, with her Kiwi husband in second place and by Jens Göritz from Germany in third.

These races, as would be the whole series, were sailed in wind force 2 to 4 with a light chop and the tide changing from South to North throughout the day, making it tricky to choose the favoured side of the course.

Hobie® Multiworlds And Europeans day 6 - photo © VR Sports Media
Hobie® Multiworlds And Europeans day 6 - photo © VR Sports Media

Day 2 saw husband Fletcher Warren-Myers leading after 6 races with a discard.

Day 3 saw the lead return to his Australian wife, but on the final day which was a bit windier, despite winning the last race of the regatta she lost out to her husband who took the Championships with a four point difference over his wife followed by former World Champion Blayne Dodds from South Africa in third.

Andy Dinsdale, European Hobie Cat Class Association President, had this to say about the amazing husband and wife's achievements: "It's fantastic to see once again that sailing is a sport that is really gender inclusive, with an extraordinary performance by Georgia Warren-Myers leading the World Championship for most of the event only to be pipped at the post by her Kiwi husband Fletcher. I bet that made for some interesting conversations between them on Sunday night"

Fletcher Warren-Myers: "Yeah we won! Aussies and Kiwis the married couple from both!"

On a separate race course at the event, The Hobie Dragoon World Championship title went to current European Dragoon Champ Laura Farese and Stefania Wech from Austria, followed by Italian Christoph Wech and Adrian Tudosze on second place, with the Tahitian team of Thomas Poirrier and Tom Lamotte earning a creditable third place following their journey right around the globe.

Yet again the Hobie cat class proved that its timeless designs are as popular as ever with over 300 boats registering for the event.

Full results at www.hobieworlds.com

Sonja Steenvoorden and Rogier Duijndam are leading the Hobie 16 Masters Championship after 5 races - photo © VR Sports Media
Sonja Steenvoorden and Rogier Duijndam are leading the Hobie 16 Masters Championship after 5 races - photo © VR Sports Media

Hobie 16 European qualifying for the Gold and Silver fleets

A large swell greeted the Hobie® 16 sailors in Noordwijk wishing to qualifying for the Hobie 16 Gold Fleet and the chance to win the Hobie 16 European Championships. The leading boats will be allowed to enter the Gold Fleet with the sailors who have qualified in their own country.

Many of the sailors decided it best not to leave the beach with the swell and shore break. Those that did venture had four races in 15-20 knots of breeze and excellent surfing conditions.

Many of the sailors did only 3 races as they had done enough to qualify for the Gold Fleet. Those close to the 'cut off' and one or two others enjoyed the conditions they sailed the 4th race of the day.

Tomorrow the fleet will be split with the Gold Fleet sailors receiving brand new mainsail and jib with battens from Hobie Cat Europe.

Also joining the Hobie 16 fleet with be the Hobie Tiger and Hobie Wild Cat. The Wild Cat will be a world Championships where current world champion Mitch Booth will be sailing with his daughter Rita.

More images and videos of the races and event can be found at: www.facebook.com/Hobie2017Noordwijk

Videos from Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Hobie Multiworlds and Europeans day 5
It's always worth knowing how many laps are left The day after the grand award ceremonies for the Hobie 14 and Dragoon World Championships and Hobie 16 Master, Grand Masters, Youth spi, and spi European Championships. What a party it was. Posted on 25 Jul Hobie Multiworlds and Europeans day 4
A massive swell at sea and a challenging shore-break Today, the last race day for Hobie classes 14 and ragoon World Championsips, and European 16 Youth Spi,, EHCA Spi Cup, Masters, Grand Masters and Great Grand Masters was sailed in exciting and later turbulent conditions. Posted on 24 Jul Hobie Multiworlds and Europeans day 3
A beautiful beach, mellow music and tasty food Today was proof that Hobie sailing in the Netherlands is so interesting and fun. The first two races on Saturday were brilliant, due to nice moderate winds from the West, fortunately nothing like what was forecasted the day before. Posted on 24 Jul Hobie Multiworlds and Europeans day 2
A challenging day in the strong current A beautiful sunny second day at the Hobie 14 and Hobie Dragoon World Championships with the Hobie 16 Spi Youth Europeans at Noordwijk, Netherlands. The day started with a gentle side-offshore S/SW breeze. Posted on 22 Jul Hobie Multiworlds and Europeans day 1
Hobie 14, Dragoon and 16 Spi racing starts Day 1 of the Hobie 14 and Hobie Dragoon World Championships with the Hobie 16 Spi youth Europeans at Noordwijk, Netherlands, the sailors were greeted with grey skies and light winds. Posted on 20 Jul Limited Wildwind availability in peak season
Book soon if you haven't already! If you have yet to book your sailing holiday with us in Vassiliki this summer please act quickly. We have very limited space for the next six weeks. Posted on 8 Jul Channel Islands Hobie Cat Championships
A blaze of colour in St. Aubin's Bay The Championships venue, St. Aubin's Bay, was a blaze of colour from the bright Hobie Cat sails on the first day of racing last Saturday morning. The fresh north westerly wind gusting to 23 knots at times, kept crews focused. Posted on 4 Jul Wildwind sponsor Hobie Worlds & Europeans
Teaming up with the event at Noordwijk, Holland This year the Hobie 2017 Multi Worlds & Europeans will be held in Noordwijk, Holland (a.k.a. 'the beach of Amsterdam') on the 20-29 July and we are proud to announce that we are once again sponsoring the event. Posted on 16 Feb Hobie® 2017 Multi Worlds & Europeans
To be held at Noordwijk, The Netherlands in July The Dutch Hobie Cat class association together with Coastal Sailing club Noordwijk (ZVN) are very proud to invite all Hobie Cat sailors and aficionados to join us for the 2017 Hobie® Multi Worlds & Europeans. Posted on 20 Jan America's Cup Endeavour Junior Hobie Wave Regatta
To be held 20-26 June 2017 in Bermuda The Hobie Wave is a catamaran just right for the young sailors of the America's Cup Endeavour Programme. Hobie has provided Waves for the use of school-aged kids in Bermuda, New York, Chicago, and Toulon. Posted on 5 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC National 18 National Championship for National 18
Hayling Island SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy