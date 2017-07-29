Hobie Multiworlds and Europeans at Noordwijk, Netherlands - Day 6

Husband and wife team, Fletcher & Georgia Warren-Myers, place 1st and 2nd at the 2017 Hobie 14 World Championships in Noordwijk, the Netherlands.

The Hobie 14 Worlds came to a dramatic conclusion on the 4th day of the Hobie MultiWorlds in Noordwijk, Holland, in what is believed to be a first in all sailing history!

53 boats from 11 nations entered the classic Hobie 14 World Championships sailing the original design of the late and much loved Hobie Alter.

After 3 races on Day 1 Georgia Warren-Myers, Australian, with her Kiwi husband in second place and by Jens Göritz from Germany in third.

These races, as would be the whole series, were sailed in wind force 2 to 4 with a light chop and the tide changing from South to North throughout the day, making it tricky to choose the favoured side of the course.

Day 2 saw husband Fletcher Warren-Myers leading after 6 races with a discard.

Day 3 saw the lead return to his Australian wife, but on the final day which was a bit windier, despite winning the last race of the regatta she lost out to her husband who took the Championships with a four point difference over his wife followed by former World Champion Blayne Dodds from South Africa in third.

Andy Dinsdale, European Hobie Cat Class Association President, had this to say about the amazing husband and wife's achievements: "It's fantastic to see once again that sailing is a sport that is really gender inclusive, with an extraordinary performance by Georgia Warren-Myers leading the World Championship for most of the event only to be pipped at the post by her Kiwi husband Fletcher. I bet that made for some interesting conversations between them on Sunday night"

Fletcher Warren-Myers: "Yeah we won! Aussies and Kiwis the married couple from both!"

On a separate race course at the event, The Hobie Dragoon World Championship title went to current European Dragoon Champ Laura Farese and Stefania Wech from Austria, followed by Italian Christoph Wech and Adrian Tudosze on second place, with the Tahitian team of Thomas Poirrier and Tom Lamotte earning a creditable third place following their journey right around the globe.

Yet again the Hobie cat class proved that its timeless designs are as popular as ever with over 300 boats registering for the event.

Full results at www.hobieworlds.com

Hobie 16 European qualifying for the Gold and Silver fleets

A large swell greeted the Hobie® 16 sailors in Noordwijk wishing to qualifying for the Hobie 16 Gold Fleet and the chance to win the Hobie 16 European Championships. The leading boats will be allowed to enter the Gold Fleet with the sailors who have qualified in their own country.

Many of the sailors decided it best not to leave the beach with the swell and shore break. Those that did venture had four races in 15-20 knots of breeze and excellent surfing conditions.

Many of the sailors did only 3 races as they had done enough to qualify for the Gold Fleet. Those close to the 'cut off' and one or two others enjoyed the conditions they sailed the 4th race of the day.

Tomorrow the fleet will be split with the Gold Fleet sailors receiving brand new mainsail and jib with battens from Hobie Cat Europe.

Also joining the Hobie 16 fleet with be the Hobie Tiger and Hobie Wild Cat. The Wild Cat will be a world Championships where current world champion Mitch Booth will be sailing with his daughter Rita.

More images and videos of the races and event can be found at: www.facebook.com/Hobie2017Noordwijk

Videos from Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd