Ramsgate Week 2017 - Day 3

by Martin Law today at 7:10 am

The cruising classes were sent south from the start line at Ramsgate harbour 8 miles along the coast towards Dover, passing a mark off Deal Pier on the return. By luck, or possibly by clever design the spring tide was with the fleet the whole trip making for a speedy passage in relatively flat water and 13 - 17 kts breeze.

Donald Gray took the class 5 win in 'Blown Away' with Chris Denby's 'Raquel' in Second place. The Class 6 finishing order was very tight: David Appleton's Impala, 'Shoestring,' won by a margin of one second corrected time over Dennis Reijke's Mallemok. Third placed 'Mallard' sailed by Howard Bates was 29 seconds behind.

The IRC 1 course took the competitors between the north end of the Goodwin sands and Broadstairs, and proved a very eventful race. The Pronavia 42, Assassin, ran into a starting mark anchor line which became entangled with their underwater appendages, forcing a retirement.

A close match between the two Netherlands teams, Delft and Team Heiner, came to a luffing battle resulting in a protest. Richards Matthew's Oystercatcher XXXI was placed first, Team Heiner provisionally second and Delft third. These top three boats are now all tied for the IRC 1 series on 4 points each.

The IRC 2 race was closely fought. Julian Poupard's Expedite came off the line first, impressively port tacking the fleet. A minor altercation between Cobra and Slingback triggered Slingback's kite to blow out. Slingback ran up another spinnaker and ploughed on, and through "Insightful use of the available windshifts, scored a third. Mike Brand's 'Foxy' was second and Slingshot scored another first to, a solid start to their series.

Full Results available at www.ramsgateweek.com/results-2017.php