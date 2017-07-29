Please select your home edition
Edition
Fever-Tree 728x90
Product Feature
Helming to Win by Nick Craig
Helming to Win by Nick Craig

OK Dinghy European Championship at Faaborg Sailing Club - Opening day

by Robert Deaves, OKDIA on 25 Jul 26-29 July 2017

You really need a sense of humour to sail in the rain and with the Danish summer producing its best in Faaborg so far at the 2017 OK Dinghy European Championships, all 130 sailors are luckily in very good humour.

The fleet launched for Tuesday's practice race in plenty of rain to keep everyone happy but enough wind to keep everyone moving. The northerly wind provided an added complication coming off the shore with plenty of shifts and some sailors having trouble finding the first mark against the shore.

It had rained most of the morning, as well as most of the previous day, so there was plenty of water to sail in, but even so some sailors managed to find the bottom on the right of the course as the depth shallowed. Around 80 sailors braved the liquid sunshine and set out from Faaborg Sejlklub for a damp afternoon on the fjord, but the rain did slow down slightly on occasions as the fleet fought for the honour of practice race glory.

Ask Askholm led round the fist mark from Luke Gower and Thomas Hansson-Mild. Hansson-Mild took the lead offwind, but Gower struck out left on the second upwind to steal the lead and led into the finish. Hansson-Mild and Charlie Cumbley were second and third but dipped the finish to leave Bo Reker Andersen and Andre Budzien to complete the top three.

Later, the Opening Ceremony was held at the Havnebadet with an impressive location overlooking the fjord, with speeches from the Race Committee Chairman Jakob Frost, the Mayor of Faaborg, Christian Thygesen, and Danish Sejlunion's chairman Line Markert. It started raining again soon after the speeches concluded.

The OK Dinghy Europeans is the biggest event in Faaborg Sailing Club's history. Racing begins on Wednesday with two races scheduled as part of the 10 race series, which concludes on Saturday.

Event website: 2017.okeuropeans.org

OK Dinghy European Championship practice race - photo © Robert Deaves
OK Dinghy European Championship practice race - photo © Robert Deaves
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Stellar line-up for huge fleet
At OK Dinghy Europeans in Faaborg The second biggest OK Dinghy major championship fleet of all time is beginning to gather in Faaborg, Denmark ahead of next week's European Championship, as the class continues to celebrate its 60th anniversary. Posted on 21 Jul OK dinghy 60th Anniversary Celebration planned
Join the class at Burghfield SC in August It is hard to believe that it is sixty years since Axel Damgaard Olsen and Knud Olsen conspired to design the OK dinghy with the idea that it would inspire people to have fun together on the water. Posted on 14 Jul OK Dinghy North Sails Super Series event 2
During the Weymouth Dinghy Regatta Always one of the most enjoyable events in the OK racing calendar, this years Weymouth OK Open took place over the weekend of 8/9 July as part of Weymouth Dinghy Regatta. This event was the second in the 'North Super Series'. Posted on 13 Jul OK Inland Championship at Rutland
Bigger then Bermuda! The first event of the OK North Super Series Inland Championships took place at Rutland SC over the weekend of the 24th and 25th of June. 21 OK dinghies arrived with old and new faces, both physically and metaphorically speaking. Posted on 28 Jun Kieler Woche day 4
Seven nations celebrating victories The first 14 Kiel Week titles on the triangular courses in Kiel-Schilksee have been decided. After the decisions in the international classes, the Germans can celebrate four victories in their home country. Posted on 20 Jun Kieler Woche day 3
Weather expert on top form The coordination between the Kiel Week race organizers and the weather expert Dr. Meeno Schrader is working well. The meteorologist with a diploma had already recommended on Sunday evening to postpone the starts on Monday. Posted on 19 Jun Kieler Woche day 2
Balancing act through the weather systems Sun in Kiel-Schilksee! What was the visitors' pleasure, was causing concerns for weather experts and the race committee. Because the predicted West wind was endangered to collapse by the thermal influence of the solar radiation. Posted on 18 Jun Kieler Woche day 1
Dream start for the international classes A full program for the first day of the international classes at the Kiel Week. Head of Organisation Dirk Ramhorst could look back at an opening day after five hours, which was really random. Posted on 17 Jun OKs at Rutland preview
North Sails Super Series set for 24-25 June The above event finally gets underway over the weekend of 24th and 25th June with the Inland Championships being held at Rutland Sailing Club. The North Sails Super series will be contested over six events with 4 to count. Posted on 16 Jun OKs at Overy Staithe
A great blast in the sunshine The sun was shining and there was plenty of breeze on for the annual OK open at Overy Staithe Sailing Club over the weekend of the 10th and 11th June. Posted on 12 Jun

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC OK Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy