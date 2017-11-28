Yacht Racing Forum extends partnership with Zhik for two more years

by Yacht Racing Forum today at 7:03 am

The Yacht Racing Forum is pleased to announce the continuation of its partnership with Zhik, the innovative sailing apparel specialist.

"We were very pleased to participate in the Yacht Racing Forum in Malta, and we are happy to extend our involvement for two more years", says Simon Payne, Global Sales Director at Zhik and double world champion in the flying Moth class. "The Forum is the leading annual conference for the business of sailing and yacht racing. It is the only place where the sports key actors can meet outside of the context of a competition to discuss the future of the sport and make business. It's a great opportunity for everyone involved in the sport."

Zhik was founded before the Athens Olympics when it was noticed that the sailing apparel markets could do with a spark of innovation. There was clearly scope to bring in technically proficient gear to help athletes win gold. Since then, Zhik has not only achieved this, but combined it with a fresh outlook in styling.

The company sells its products into an international network covering more than 40 countries, in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Top sailors choose Zhik gear to win world championships, and demand it for their Olympic campaigns. The Zhik brand has a very strong presence with the elite athletes in sail racing.

The Yacht Racing Forum 2017 will take place on November 27-28 in Aarhus, Denmark, six months prior to World Sailing's World Championships.

For more information and registration: www.yachtracingforum.com