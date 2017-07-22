Notts County Sailing Club Junior Open Meeting

by David Eberlin today at 7:23 pm

27 entries with juniors aged from 7 to 16 came to the Notts County Sailing Club Junior Open on 22nd July. About half a dozen were entering an open for the first time, some even doing their first racing after joining in on Saturday Club, our kids club.

A good range of dinghies including Scorpion, Solo, Toppers and Optimists took part in the five handicap races. There were three back to back races in the morning, with two afternoon races in conjunction with Saturday club racing, under the watchful eye of Kevin Nicoles and Tim Cripps in the committee boat.

The First race took place in light winds and sunshine won by Jake Willars in a Solo both on water and handicap. Ben Paling was second in a Topper.

The second race Jake won again with William Thomas second. Third race saw Will Thomas win, with Jake second (his discard). There was a cluster of Toppers with some very close racing, including Ben & William, but also Sophie Lanyon, Heather Quinn and Adam Foster.

A pause for lunch then afterwards it was mixing with Saturday racing and Jake took first again with William second, nine year old Hayden Moore helming a Scorpion with Chloe Willars posted a credible third, the first time he had helmed a Scorpion. This was Jake's first open meeting win, the start of many more to come.

The fifth race saw conditions becoming calm, delaying the start, it turned out to be the calm before the storm as later in the race the wind came through causing half the fleet to capsize and retire. William won the race to win the Under 13 prize and second overall, Jake had meanwhile won overall but posted a second in the race. Third over all and second Under 13 was Ben Pailing.

Ameila Mack received a spot prize for doing her turns immediately with a smile on her face. Cillian Dyne at 7 was the youngest competitor in his Optimist a face to follow in the future as he finished half way up the fleet.

Overall Results:

Pos Fleet Class Sail No Helm Crew PY R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1st YOUTH SOLO 5457 Jake Willars 1143 1 1 ‑2 1 2 5 2nd junior TOPPER 46770 William Thomas 1347 ‑3 2 1 2 1 6 3rd junior TOPPER 47790 Ben Payling 1347 2 3 3 ‑6 3 11 4th YOUTH TOPPER 46606 Sophie Lanyon 1347 4 4 5 5 ‑6 18 5th junior TOPPER 34385 Heather Quinn 1347 6 ‑7 4 4 5 19 6th YOUTH TOPPER 44602 Adam Foster 1347 5 6 6 ‑19 4 21 7th junior SCORPION 2023 Hayden Moore Chloe Willars 1040 10 8 7 3 (DNF) 28 8th junior TOPPER 46168 Gwyneth Lanyon 1347 9 10 8 7 (DNF) 34 9th YOUTH TOPPER 33030 Phoebe Mack 1347 11 5 15 15 (DNS) 46 10th junior TOPPER 4 Sam Grayton 1347 13 11 14 8 (DNF) 46 11th junior TOPPER 46205 Caitlin Thomas 1347 12 13 10 11 (DNF) 46 12th junior Optimist 6081 Cillian Dyne 1665 16 15 12 9 (DNF) 52 13th junior TOPPER 42613 Edward Payling 1347 15 18 9 13 (DNF) 55 14th junior TOPPER 2 light blue Hull Ben Walton 1347 7 9 17 (DNS) DNS 61 15th YOUTH TOPPER 10 red Hull Alice Walton 1347 8 12 13 (DNS) DNS 61 16th junior TOPPER 43175 Max Widdowson 1347 14 16 11 20 (DNF) 61 17th junior TOPPER 43526 Matthew Gunn 1347 18 17 18 18 (DNS) 71 18th junior TOPPER 4.2 47264 Edward Quinn 1400 17 14 19 22 (DNF) 72 19th junior Optimist 4827 Amelia Mack 1665 19 (DNS) 21 12 DNF 80 20th junior TOPPER 7 Dark Blue Hull Harry Widdowson 1347 (DNS) DNS 16 10 DNF 82 21st junior Optimist 2539 Katherine Gunn 1665 (DNS) DNS DNS 14 DNF 98 22nd junior Optimist pink/lilac sail Georgia Riddell 1665 (DNS) DNS DNS 16 DNF 100 23rd YOUTH TOPPER 34302 Amy Meek 1347 (DNS) DNC DNS 17 DNF 101 24th junior TOPPER 9 James Waller 1347 (DNS) DNS 20 DNS DNS 104 25th junior TOPPER 11 Ella Meek 1347 (DNS) DNC DNS 21 DNF 105 26th junior Optimist NO. Arthur Quinn 1665 (DNF) DNS DNS 23 DNF 107 27th junior Optimist boat 2 Max Whitaker 1665 (DNS) DNS DNS DNS DNS 112