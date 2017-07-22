Please select your home edition
Notts County Sailing Club Junior Open Meeting

by David Eberlin today at 7:23 pm 22 July 2017

27 entries with juniors aged from 7 to 16 came to the Notts County Sailing Club Junior Open on 22nd July. About half a dozen were entering an open for the first time, some even doing their first racing after joining in on Saturday Club, our kids club.

A good range of dinghies including Scorpion, Solo, Toppers and Optimists took part in the five handicap races. There were three back to back races in the morning, with two afternoon races in conjunction with Saturday club racing, under the watchful eye of Kevin Nicoles and Tim Cripps in the committee boat.

The First race took place in light winds and sunshine won by Jake Willars in a Solo both on water and handicap. Ben Paling was second in a Topper.

The second race Jake won again with William Thomas second. Third race saw Will Thomas win, with Jake second (his discard). There was a cluster of Toppers with some very close racing, including Ben & William, but also Sophie Lanyon, Heather Quinn and Adam Foster.

Will Thomas and Ben Pailing battle for second and third at the Notts County SC Junior Open Meeting - photo © David Eberlin
Will Thomas and Ben Pailing battle for second and third at the Notts County SC Junior Open Meeting - photo © David Eberlin

A pause for lunch then afterwards it was mixing with Saturday racing and Jake took first again with William second, nine year old Hayden Moore helming a Scorpion with Chloe Willars posted a credible third, the first time he had helmed a Scorpion. This was Jake's first open meeting win, the start of many more to come.

The fifth race saw conditions becoming calm, delaying the start, it turned out to be the calm before the storm as later in the race the wind came through causing half the fleet to capsize and retire. William won the race to win the Under 13 prize and second overall, Jake had meanwhile won overall but posted a second in the race. Third over all and second Under 13 was Ben Pailing.

Jake Willars on his way to winning the Notts County SC Junior Open Meeting - photo © David Eberlin
Jake Willars on his way to winning the Notts County SC Junior Open Meeting - photo © David Eberlin

Ameila Mack received a spot prize for doing her turns immediately with a smile on her face. Cillian Dyne at 7 was the youngest competitor in his Optimist a face to follow in the future as he finished half way up the fleet.

Overall Results:

PosFleetClassSail NoHelmCrewPYR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1stYOUTHSOLO5457Jake Willars 114311‑2125
2ndjuniorTOPPER46770William Thomas 1347‑321216
3rdjuniorTOPPER47790Ben Payling 1347233‑6311
4thYOUTHTOPPER46606Sophie Lanyon 13474455‑618
5thjuniorTOPPER34385Heather Quinn 13476‑744519
6thYOUTHTOPPER44602Adam Foster 1347566‑19421
7thjuniorSCORPION2023Hayden MooreChloe Willars104010873(DNF)28
8thjuniorTOPPER46168Gwyneth Lanyon 134791087(DNF)34
9thYOUTHTOPPER33030Phoebe Mack 13471151515(DNS)46
10thjuniorTOPPER4Sam Grayton 13471311148(DNF)46
11thjuniorTOPPER46205Caitlin Thomas 134712131011(DNF)46
12thjuniorOptimist6081Cillian Dyne 16651615129(DNF)52
13thjuniorTOPPER42613Edward Payling 13471518913(DNF)55
14thjuniorTOPPER2 light blue HullBen Walton 13477917(DNS)DNS61
15thYOUTHTOPPER10 red HullAlice Walton 134781213(DNS)DNS61
16thjuniorTOPPER43175Max Widdowson 134714161120(DNF)61
17thjuniorTOPPER43526Matthew Gunn 134718171818(DNS)71
18thjuniorTOPPER 4.247264Edward Quinn 140017141922(DNF)72
19thjuniorOptimist4827Amelia Mack 166519(DNS)2112DNF80
20thjuniorTOPPER7 Dark Blue HullHarry Widdowson 1347(DNS)DNS1610DNF82
21stjuniorOptimist2539Katherine Gunn 1665(DNS)DNSDNS14DNF98
22ndjuniorOptimistpink/lilac sailGeorgia Riddell 1665(DNS)DNSDNS16DNF100
23rdYOUTHTOPPER34302Amy Meek 1347(DNS)DNCDNS17DNF101
24thjuniorTOPPER9James Waller 1347(DNS)DNS20DNSDNS104
25thjuniorTOPPER11Ella Meek 1347(DNS)DNCDNS21DNF105
26thjuniorOptimistNO.Arthur Quinn 1665(DNF)DNSDNS23DNF107
27thjuniorOptimistboat 2Max Whitaker 1665(DNS)DNSDNSDNSDNS112

Notts County SC Junior Open Meeting - photo © David Eberlin
Notts County SC Junior Open Meeting - photo © David Eberlin
