Notts County Sailing Club Junior Open Meeting
22 July 2017
27 entries with juniors aged from 7 to 16 came to the Notts County Sailing Club Junior Open on 22nd July. About half a dozen were entering an open for the first time, some even doing their first racing after joining in on Saturday Club, our kids club.
A good range of dinghies including Scorpion, Solo, Toppers and Optimists took part in the five handicap races. There were three back to back races in the morning, with two afternoon races in conjunction with Saturday club racing, under the watchful eye of Kevin Nicoles and Tim Cripps in the committee boat.
The First race took place in light winds and sunshine won by Jake Willars in a Solo both on water and handicap. Ben Paling was second in a Topper.
The second race Jake won again with William Thomas second. Third race saw Will Thomas win, with Jake second (his discard). There was a cluster of Toppers with some very close racing, including Ben & William, but also Sophie Lanyon, Heather Quinn and Adam Foster.
A pause for lunch then afterwards it was mixing with Saturday racing and Jake took first again with William second, nine year old Hayden Moore helming a Scorpion with Chloe Willars posted a credible third, the first time he had helmed a Scorpion. This was Jake's first open meeting win, the start of many more to come.
The fifth race saw conditions becoming calm, delaying the start, it turned out to be the calm before the storm as later in the race the wind came through causing half the fleet to capsize and retire. William won the race to win the Under 13 prize and second overall, Jake had meanwhile won overall but posted a second in the race. Third over all and second Under 13 was Ben Pailing.
Ameila Mack received a spot prize for doing her turns immediately with a smile on her face. Cillian Dyne at 7 was the youngest competitor in his Optimist a face to follow in the future as he finished half way up the fleet.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Fleet
|Class
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|PY
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Pts
|1st
|YOUTH
|SOLO
|5457
|Jake Willars
|
|1143
|1
|1
|‑2
|1
|2
|5
|2nd
|junior
|TOPPER
|46770
|William Thomas
|
|1347
|‑3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|6
|3rd
|junior
|TOPPER
|47790
|Ben Payling
|
|1347
|2
|3
|3
|‑6
|3
|11
|4th
|YOUTH
|TOPPER
|46606
|Sophie Lanyon
|
|1347
|4
|4
|5
|5
|‑6
|18
|5th
|junior
|TOPPER
|34385
|Heather Quinn
|
|1347
|6
|‑7
|4
|4
|5
|19
|6th
|YOUTH
|TOPPER
|44602
|Adam Foster
|
|1347
|5
|6
|6
|‑19
|4
|21
|7th
|junior
|SCORPION
|2023
|Hayden Moore
|Chloe Willars
|1040
|10
|8
|7
|3
|(DNF)
|28
|8th
|junior
|TOPPER
|46168
|Gwyneth Lanyon
|
|1347
|9
|10
|8
|7
|(DNF)
|34
|9th
|YOUTH
|TOPPER
|33030
|Phoebe Mack
|
|1347
|11
|5
|15
|15
|(DNS)
|46
|10th
|junior
|TOPPER
|4
|Sam Grayton
|
|1347
|13
|11
|14
|8
|(DNF)
|46
|11th
|junior
|TOPPER
|46205
|Caitlin Thomas
|
|1347
|12
|13
|10
|11
|(DNF)
|46
|12th
|junior
|Optimist
|6081
|Cillian Dyne
|
|1665
|16
|15
|12
|9
|(DNF)
|52
|13th
|junior
|TOPPER
|42613
|Edward Payling
|
|1347
|15
|18
|9
|13
|(DNF)
|55
|14th
|junior
|TOPPER
|2 light blue Hull
|Ben Walton
|
|1347
|7
|9
|17
|(DNS)
|DNS
|61
|15th
|YOUTH
|TOPPER
|10 red Hull
|Alice Walton
|
|1347
|8
|12
|13
|(DNS)
|DNS
|61
|16th
|junior
|TOPPER
|43175
|Max Widdowson
|
|1347
|14
|16
|11
|20
|(DNF)
|61
|17th
|junior
|TOPPER
|43526
|Matthew Gunn
|
|1347
|18
|17
|18
|18
|(DNS)
|71
|18th
|junior
|TOPPER 4.2
|47264
|Edward Quinn
|
|1400
|17
|14
|19
|22
|(DNF)
|72
|19th
|junior
|Optimist
|4827
|Amelia Mack
|
|1665
|19
|(DNS)
|21
|12
|DNF
|80
|20th
|junior
|TOPPER
|7 Dark Blue Hull
|Harry Widdowson
|
|1347
|(DNS)
|DNS
|16
|10
|DNF
|82
|21st
|junior
|Optimist
|2539
|Katherine Gunn
|
|1665
|(DNS)
|DNS
|DNS
|14
|DNF
|98
|22nd
|junior
|Optimist
|pink/lilac sail
|Georgia Riddell
|
|1665
|(DNS)
|DNS
|DNS
|16
|DNF
|100
|23rd
|YOUTH
|TOPPER
|34302
|Amy Meek
|
|1347
|(DNS)
|DNC
|DNS
|17
|DNF
|101
|24th
|junior
|TOPPER
|9
|James Waller
|
|1347
|(DNS)
|DNS
|20
|DNS
|DNS
|104
|25th
|junior
|TOPPER
|11
|Ella Meek
|
|1347
|(DNS)
|DNC
|DNS
|21
|DNF
|105
|26th
|junior
|Optimist
|NO.
|Arthur Quinn
|
|1665
|(DNF)
|DNS
|DNS
|23
|DNF
|107
|27th
|junior
|Optimist
|boat 2
|Max Whitaker
|
|1665
|(DNS)
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|112
