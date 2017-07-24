Sprint 15 National Championships at Thorpe Bay Yacht Club

by Jenny Ball today at 5:41 pm

Thorpe Bay, Essex, hosted 60 entrants for the Sprint 15 National Championships sponsored by GJW Direct Insurance and Windsport. Entrants came from far and wide including Isle of Wight, Wales, Devon, the North and the Essex area. We were particularly pleased to welcome seventeen sailors competing in the Nationals for the first time and five youth entrants.

The event comprised seven races over three days, in increasingly breezy conditions!

Day 1 saw the lightest conditions with a reasonable Force 3. Race 1 saw Paul Grattage lead for the first lap but was eventually overtaken by last year's National Champions, father and daughter team Sean and Sophia McKenna who went on to win the race. David Ball held on to third place, followed by Stuart Snell, Kevin Kirby, Liam Thom and Jack Tindale - putting in an impressive performance as a newcomer to the Sprint 15 fleet. Andy & Finley Webb were also doing well until their mainsail split in half – but they managed to borrow another one and get out in time for the next race.

Race 2 saw a slight strengthening of the breeze and with the tide turning, there was a mass bundle at the windward mark where those coming in on port found themselves tacking inside the oncoming starboard fleet and being pushed the wrong side of the mark. Paul Grattage established an early lead which he held on to win the race, followed by Sean and Sophia, Kevin Kirby, Stuart Snell and Kevin Dutch. The fleet headed in after a great afternoon's sailing.

This year, Chairman Awards were introduced to commend individual competitors who had achieved something notable – sponsored by Elmore Homes and supplied by TCS Chandlery. Saturday's winners were Yvonne Pike for capsizing on the finish line and Tom Gurney for putting in a great performance despite being half the size and a third of the age of an average Sprint 15 sailor!

Day 2 dawned with more sunshine and a decent Force 3 - 4 which was due to fall away during the afternoon so the fleet were keen to get the three races in. Kevin Dutch led the first lap – was overtaken by Sean and Sophia on lap 2 but got back in front to win the race – followed by Kevin Kirby, Sean and Sophia, Liam Thom and Jim Bowie. The wind had strengthened for the start of Race 4 and those who held the line out to the left hand side of the beat got to the windward mark first. David Ball developed an impressive lead by the end of the first lap – followed by Jack Tindale, Paul Grattage and Gary Sverdloff. But Sean and Sophia were chasing hard and by the end of the fourth lap, had managed to pull through to take the lead – followed by David, Paul Grattage, Liam Tom and Kevin Dutch.

Race 5 started in normal wind conditions – but was swiftly overtaken by squally conditions that had somehow been omitted from the forecast! Sprint 15s cope pretty well in such breezes but that did not prevent Sean and Sophia from capsizing and a number of others calling time and heading home. The Race Officer shortened the course after one lap – seeing another win for Kevin Dutch, followed by Paul Grattage, David Lloyd, Andy and Finley Webb and Chris Tillyer.

With a full on onshore breeze, landing sixty boats on the beach proved tricky or entertaining depending on your point of view. Sunday's Chairman's Awards went to Gary Burrows for his boat sailing off the beach by itself when he went to help someone else land – and had to be chased hard by a support boat to bring it back. Gary Sverdloff won an award for sailing over the concrete groin before being thrown off his boat – which then needed to be sailed back by a safety boat crew. The final award went to Sophia McKenna for enjoying her capsize despite being thrown well clear of the boat (and rescuing the burgee).

The fleet enjoyed a three course Class Association Annual Dinner in the evening and compared notes on aching muscles and bruises! Entertainment was provided by local band The Runaways who covered an excellent range of music – a must when fleet members are aged between 13 and 73!

Day three was breezier from the get go and two races were completed in strong wind conditions which resulted in some retirements during the course of the day and, unfortunately, some damage. Sean and Sophia sailed a text book race to win race 6 with David Ball taking second place from Chris Tillyer when his toestrap broke. Race 7 saw Robert Finch take the lead for the first two laps chased hard by Paul Grattage, Kevin Dutch and Andy and Finley Webb. Kevin Kirby capsized at the end of lap 1 and Aaron Kirby (no relation!) capsized on top of Kevin whilst trying to avoid him – but no harm or damage done. Kevin Dutch pulled through to take his third race win, followed by Paul Grattage, Robert Finch and Andy and Finley Webb.

The fleet headed ashore after a great weekend of racing. Chairman's Awards went to Aaron Kirby for capsizing on top of his namesake and to Jack Tindale for sailing a superb first time Nationals until his boat was unfortunately damaged.

Prizegiving was led by Sissy Dewhirst – and massive congratulations to Sean and Sophia McKenna, from Shanklin – National Champions for the second year in a row. Congratulations also to Paul Grattage, Shanklin in 2nd place, Kevin Dutch, Seasalter in 3rd, David Ball, Marconi in 4th and Kevin Kirby, Marconi in 5th.

Other notable achievements include:

Joe Spencer for winning the youth cup and to Hector Bunclark, Aaron Kirby, Sam Madar and Tom Gurney who came 2nd to 5th.

Andrew Sinclair and the Royal Western Yacht Club for bringing 4 under 18 and 2 not much older than 18 competitors who all put in impressive performances. Stone Sailing Club were also a welcome first time fleet to the Sprint 15 Nationals and we hope to see both fleets out on the circuit.

Erling Holmberg for winning the newly introduced 70 plus cup, Kevin Kirby and Chris Tillyer for winning the 60 plus and 50 plus cups respectively. Erling also had the foresight to tank his results at last year's Nationals – thereby securing the Most Improved trophy this year!

Yvonne Pike only started sailing a couple of years ago and put in a great performance for her first Nationals – for which Sophia McKenna and Jenny Ball duly awarded her the Ladies Trophy.

Robert Finch for winning the Heavyweight Trophy and managing not to be offended in doing so!

Dave Warnock for winning the Paul Smith trophy for the Most Persistent competitor – particularly well deserved by such an enthusiastic newcomer to the fleet.

A big thank you to Thorpe Bay for hosting a fantastic event both on and off the water – and thank you to our sponsors GJW Direct Insurance, Windsport and support from Elmore Homes and TCS Chandlery.

2018 is the 40th Anniversary of the Sprint 15 and we look forward to our National Championships taking place from 22nd to 24th June 2018 at Weymouth.

Overall Results:

Place Name Sail Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 Points 1 Sean McKenna & Sophia McKenna 2018 Shanklin Sailing Club 1 2 3 1 DNF 1 DNC 8 2 Paul Grattage 1944 Shanklin Sailing Club 2 1 7 3 2 OCS 2 10 3 Kevin Dutch 1938 Seasalter Sailing Club 9 5 1 5 1 5 1 13 4 David Ball 1923 Marconi Sailing Club 3 6 10 2 8 2 5 18 5 Kevin Kirby 2020 Marconi Sailing Club 5 3 2 17 11 4 DNF 25 6 Andy Webb & Finley Webb 1879 Harwich Town Sailing Club DNF 8 8 7 4 7 4 30 7 Jim Bowie 2021 Thorpe Bay Yacht Club 7 7 5 13 7 5 10 31 8 Liam Thom 1957 Shanklin Sailing Club 6 10 4 4 10 12 8 32 9 Andrew Sinclair 1540 Royal Western Yacht Club 21 22 6 8 9 8 9 40 10 Chris Tillyer 1953 Marconi Sailing Club 17 14 20 24 5 3 6 45 11 Robert Finch 1990 Stewartby Water Sports Club 20 9 14 11 12 11 3 46 12 Jenny Ball 1917 Marconi Sailing Club 12 20 9 6 18 19 14 59 13 Daren Fitchew 1642 Thorpe Bay Yacht Club 35 16 13 15 13 13 11 65 14 David Groom 1714 Christchurch Sailing Club 13 19 36 16 15 10 13 67 15 ' Jon Pearse 1988 Marconi Sailing Club 15 21 18 23 6 14 22 74 16 ' Jon Finch 1890 Stewartby Water Sports Club 33 27 21 14 24 8 7 74 17 Gary Burrows 2011 Thorpe Bay Yacht Club 14 15 26 35 16 17 15 77 18 David Lloyd 1981 Stokes Bay Sailing Club 11 23 34 9 3 DNC DNC 80 19 ' Gary Sverdloff 1963 Thorpe Bay Yacht Club 18 11 27 10 DNF 16 29 82 20 ' David King 1479 Thorpe Bay Yacht Club 38 13 17 32 19 21 12 82 21 Stuart Snell 2016 Grafham Water Sailing Club 4 4 11 12 DNF DNC DNC 84 22 Richard Chidwick 1545 North Devon Yacht Club DNC 50 16 19 22 14 16 87 23 Rob Bailey 1755 Thorpe Bay Yacht Club 27 26 41 20 17 25 17 105 24 Kevin Parvin 1615 Llandudno Sailing Club 25 DNF 22 39 20 22 20 109 25 Gerald Sverdloff & Nathan Sverdloff 2017 Thorpe Bay Yacht Club 19 31 24 27 29 26 18 114 26 ' Jack Tindale 1410 Stone Sailing Club 7 12 19 22 DNC DNF DNC 115 27 ' Steve Healy 1921 Marconi Sailing Club 10 17 12 21 DNC DNF DNC 115 28 Sam Heaton 1972 North Devon Yacht Club 16 18 50 18 14 DNF DNC 116 29 Erling Holmberg 1211 Shanklin Sailing Club 37 29 15 36 DNC 18 19 117 30 David Hopper 1977 Thorpe Bay Yacht Club 23 28 25 25 DNF 27 25 125 31 John Manning 1955 Beaver Sailing Club 31 34 43 30 21 28 21 131 32 Keith Persin 1551 Thorpe Bay Yacht Club 28 25 35 43 25 20 39 133 33 Donald Sloan 1240 Felixstowe Ferry Sailing Club 30 24 39 26 39 30 24 134 34 George Love 2019 Carsington Sailing Club 22 30 23 34 DNC 33 30 138 35 Gordon Goldstone 2004 Queen Mary Sailing Club 26 35 33 31 32 23 27 139 36 ' Geoff Tindale 1933 Stone Sailing Club 34 33 32 28 23 24 DNC 140 37 ' Eamonn Browne 1861 Creeksea Sailing Club 24 37 31 37 30 32 23 140 38 Joe Spencer 714 Royal Western Yacht Club 36 39 48 48 27 29 26 157 39 George Warrington 127 Thorpe Bay Yacht Club 43 53 28 33 26 47 34 164 40 Hector Bunclark 1906 North Devon Yacht Club 49 46 29 38 35 31 37 170 41 Gordon Deuce 1461 Brightlingsea Sailing Club 29 41 46 29 28 DNC DNC 173 42 Andy Perks 1428 Marconi Sailing Club 42 38 30 45 40 35 31 174 43 Nigel James 1759 Marconi Sailing Club 39 43 40 40 33 37 28 177 44 ' Alan Grant 1825 Thorpe Bay Yacht Club 40 42 44 42 31 34 33 180 45 ' Steve Roberts 1910 Dee Sailing Club DNF 32 37 44 38 41 32 180 46 Colin Rigg 2012 Thorpe Bay Yacht Club 32 44 45 41 DNF 36 40 193 47 John Shenton 1956 Shanklin Sailing Club 41 36 38 54 DNF 44 38 197 48 Andrew Berisford 1947 Brightlingsea Sailing Club 44 48 54 50 34 42 DNC 218 49 ' Graham Dare 2002 Thorpe Bay Yacht Club 46 40 52 46 DNF DNC 35 219 50 ' Daniel Drew 1871 Royal Western Yacht Club 47 51 49 53 36 40 DNF 219 51 Robert Wilson 1966 Stone Sailing Club 51 47 51 47 DNC 39 36 220 52 Aaron Kirby 1547 Royal Western Yacht Club 45 45 42 49 42 48 DNF 221 53 Duncan Ford 1814 Thorpe Bay Yacht Club 48 49 47 55 DNF 43 DNF 234 54 David Warnock 2008 RYA 52 52 56 52 37 49 50 240 55 John Laliberte 1548 Thorpe Bay Yacht Club 53 54 57 57 DNF 46 41 247 56 Liam Bunclark 1951 North Devon Yacht Club DNC DNC 59 51 41 38 DNC 250 57 Yvonne Pike 1220 Shanklin Sailing Club 50 DNF 53 56 DNF 45 DNC 257 58 Sam Madar 638 Royal Western Yacht Club 58 58 55 DNF DNC DNS DNC 286 59 Tom Gurney 1396 Royal Western Yacht Club DNF 55 60 DNF DNC DNC DNC 295 60 Paul Morgan 1954 Thorpe Bay Yacht Club DNF DNF DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 302