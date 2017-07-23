Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 Dinghy Wetsuits
Product Feature
Octane Top
Octane Top

RC Laser Northern Summer Series and TT at Fleetwood Model Yacht Club

by Tony Wilson today at 3:01 pm 23 July 2017

A close watchful eye on the weather pattern leading up to this Laser contest was appearing to be a bit of a lucky dip, with every scenario thrown in. Light rain showers, unsure of wind direction, so what we were going to get on the day was going to be anyone's guess.

As I came around the corner onto the Fleetwood promenade you caught a glimpse of the lake and it looked flatter than a mill pond, but hey wait a minute there was a boat cruising along and it was our furthest traveller for the day John Armstrong from Mid Wales. 150 miles travelled each way, what a keen Laser skipper. We also had the Southport boys Skip and Colin from West Lanc's (Alan T. was away on holiday) and a handful of our local Fleetwood clan.

Our Laser captain Trevor had left provisions down at the clubhouse for us to tend for ourselves as he had some family commitments to see to, and also had a long drive in the opposite direction. After deciding on a suitable course we had a quick chat over the route to be taken and it was agreed for just a lap and a half in the light A rig conditions.

Eleven skippers took to the water and it was John from Wales that took the first win. We had our new member to Fleetwood John Sharman and Susan with us and it would be this John that we would consider the threat for the day. Finally the third John, John Plant turned up and must have thought it was the normal later club time start as he missed the first race, but don't count John P. out of the running as he knows the local water well.

Peter Isles although entered for the day was taking the scores in between racing, and as he had hurt his leg, decided to take it easy for the day and just assist and helping a few passer by potential newbies if they fancied a trial go with one of these fantastic boats.

By lunchtime it seemed to be working well with just the short course and we had managed six races. John Sharman was in the lead followed by Tony and then John Armitage in third.

RC Laser Northern Summer Series and TT at Fleetwood - photo © Peter Isles
RC Laser Northern Summer Series and TT at Fleetwood - photo © Peter Isles

After lunch break the wind had luckily got up and all had gone straight for the B rig. Again the same course and all that changed was the start line bias due to very slight wind fluctuations.

A well behaved pack of skippers gave us a complete number of 12 races by the end of the day.

John Sharman had won followed by Tony, although not actually winning any race but consistently keeping his scores in the top 5 and then in third place was Hugo Chandor.

It was a good day and the weather played to our favour. Thanks to Peter Isles for taking on Race Officer and score duties.

As this was a double event, scoring can be found on both the Fairhaven and the main RC Laser sites. The next Northern event is in August at Ardleigh Sailing Club on Saturday 19th August (Near Colchester). Remember that to qualify for the league event and TTs you need three separate scores to count with at least one event at another club.

Top five results:

1. John Sharman, Burwain SC
2. Tony Wilson, Fleetwood MY&PBC
3. Hugo Chandor, Burwain SC
4. Garry Benson, Fleetwood MY&PBC
5. Skip Reasor, West Lancs SC

Skip Reaser being chased by Hugo Chandor at the RC Laser Northern Summer Series and TT at Fleetwood - photo © Rob Wheeler
Skip Reaser being chased by Hugo Chandor at the RC Laser Northern Summer Series and TT at Fleetwood - photo © Rob Wheeler
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

UK Marblehead Class Nationals
48 boats from 7 countries descend on Fleetwood The 2017 UK Marblehead Championship was held over for the first time in many years over 3 days on the famous to the class Fleetwood marine lake. This years event boasted a stellar entry of 48 boats from 7 countries. Posted on 12 Jul RC Laser National Championships
A busy weekend on the Lancashire coast Well what for a busy weekend on the Lancashire coast. The Fleetwood club was hosting their Marblehead Nationals with over 50 entrants registered and also the 10 Rater Nationals on Monday and Tuesday. Posted on 12 Jul UK Marblehead Class Nationals preview
Marbleheads do Vegas... kind of! This coming Friday sees over 50 of the UK and Worlds best radio sailing skippers descend on the Marine Lake at Fleetwood for the 2017 UK Marblehead Class National Championships. Posted on 4 Jul RC Lasers at Burwain Lake
Great warm-up for the Nationals A month on and again we were treated to sailing at Burwain. Sunday wwas a double-whammy as it would count for two separate series. Posted on 3 Jul RG65 Nationals at Birkenhead
24 skippers race over the weekend Saturday started with a steady west north westerly wind blowing down the lake, with occasional lulls and stronger periods. Race Officer Peter Baldwin set a standard windward/leeward course and a gate at the bottom. Posted on 30 Jun Scottish District IOM Championship
Seventeen skippers race at Kinghorn Loch Seventeen skippers from eight Scottish radio sailing clubs gathered with their IOM yachts to race for the Scottish Championship and Travellers II combined event at Kinghorn Loch. Posted on 12 Jun RC Lasers at Burwain Lake
Northern District TT event Arrive at Burwain Lake and you are treated to their free wheel washing system - the ford that you cross at the bottom of the small valley pass. Is it always safe to cross as it looked like it was nearly a foot deep, but it's only fresh water anyway. Posted on 7 Jun Marbleheads at Guildford
M&S District Championship A fantastic day's racing with 17 races was enjoyed by all 16 competitors from 10 clubs at Guildford's Abbey Meads lake, despite tricky wind conditions. 8 races were sailed in the sunny morning with variable west south-westerly winds. Posted on 7 Jun Vane 36R Leech Cup at Fleetwood
Batteries not included Early doors and only John Plant and Peter Jackson with boats at the ready had turned up for the day. With only two boats it was looking highly unlikely that any sailing was to be done - this class of boat seems to definitely be in the decline. Posted on 5 Jun IOM Worlds at Pierrelatte
A great week in France for the British skippers What a week, what an advert for our sport, and what stiff competition! Reports from Facebook started to come in from the middle of the week prior to the event, the early settlers in their campervans reporting a good venue and fine weather. Posted on 5 Jun

Upcoming Events

Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC National 18 National Championship for National 18
Hayling Island SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy