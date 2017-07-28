Please select your home edition
Rooster RS Aero World Championship at Yacht Club de Carnac - Day 1

by RS Aero International Class Association today at 11:53 am 24-28 July 2017

Champagne sailing for 96 RS Aeros as a fresh breeze and glorious sunshine blessed France's Brittany coast.

Sundays practice race saw the first attempt was abandoned on the first lap as the wind died. Marc Jacobi USA and Madhaven Thurmali USA where leading the 9s. Vladimir Ivanovski RUS and Sarah Cockerill GBR 'Rooster' were leading the 7s. New breeze then arrived quickly from the west with vengeance!

The 5s stopped early after one lap, saving themselves for the main event whilst the 7s completed a triangle-sausage enjoying blast reaching and an exciting run.  Peter Barton GBR led the 7s home followed by Marcus Walther GER and Steve Norbury GBR.

A welcoming Opening Ceremony followed after racing with buffet, speeches, 16 national flag ceremony and prizes.

Rooster RS Aero World Championship day 1 - photo © YCCarnac
Rooster RS Aero World Championship day 1 - photo © YCCarnac

The twenty RS Aero 9s looked fantastic, challenged by the fresh breeze. Marc Jacobi USA led all three races, chased hard by Liam 'Lightning' Willis GBR. Chelmarsh's Matt Thursfield GBR holds third place after day one.

"It was awesome out there today. Testing at times but I never once wanted my 7 rig," said a beaming Liam. At only 17 years old he is already the current UK Winter Champion.

The 60 boat RS Aero 7 fleet had a busy startling, the largest RS Aero class start to date. With the breeze over 20kn at times Peter Barton GBR led the first two from start to finish. Steve Cockerill GBR took the third race after two second places earlier. Paul Bartlett GBR secured three top three finishes and Marcus Walther GER finished the day in fourth overall.

"I was trying to work on my fore aft positioning and whether to lift the dagger board up a little upwind," said Steve, who after just two months in the class is already up to speed.

Top Youth is Noah Rees GBR in 14th and top Lady is Liina Kolk EST in 16th.

With good winds forecast all week the RS Aero 5 entry has swelled to thirteen, ensuring good sailing for those smaller sailors who have made a big commitment to travel to Carnac. Andrias Sillaste EST leads with two firsts from race one winner Andrew Frost GBR (top Youth) and Ben Poe GBR in third. Fourth overall in the 5s is Kate Sargent GBR, also first Lady.

Rooster RS Aero World Championship day 1 - photo © YCCarnac
Rooster RS Aero World Championship day 1 - photo © YCCarnac

International Social Coordinator (ISC) Ben Rolfe is doing a cracking job herding the fleet after hours with 31 for dinner in Carnac.

Day prizes are awarded thanks to the generous prize haul from Rooster Sailing – helping replace lost visors and worn out gloves from day 1!

It is all on again for day 2 with up to four races, blue skies and a fresh breeze again.

5 Rig after day 1:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
1EST 1929SILLASTE AndriasPIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia4116
2GBR 1312FROST AndrewSUTTON BINGHAM SC ‑ Great Britain1438
3GBR 1107POE BenBINGHAM SC SUTTON ‑ Great Britain33410
4GBR 2130SARGENT KATESALTASH SC ‑ Great Britain52RDG11
5GBR 2100WILLIS JulieLUYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain65617
6EST 1875PUPPART SanderPIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia2DNS218
7GBR 1795ISAACS‑JOHNSON SammyMAIDENHEAD SC ‑ Great Britain76821
8USA 2381GLOSTER CatherineSANTA BARBARA SEASCHELL ‑ United States Of America87722
9USA 2388SOLNICK MelissaSEBAGO ‑ United States Of America108OCS32
10NED 2374VAN DEN BOOGAARD KARLIJNZEILSCHOOL AALMEER ‑ The Netherlands9DNFDNF37
‑‑‑AUS 1854GILLAM SUSANNAHBLACK ROCK YC ‑ AustraliaDNFDNFDNF42
‑‑‑USA 2204GLOSTER PaulSANTA BARBARA SEASHELL ‑ United States Of AmericaDNFDNFDNF42
‑‑‑GER 1909DOMRES JörnSEGERVEREIN HARLEBUCHT ‑ GermanyDNFDNFDNF42

7 rig after day 1:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3
1GBR 2093BARTON PeterLYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain113
2GBR 2319COCKERILL StephenSTOKES BAY SC ‑ Great Britain221
3GBR 1930BARTLETT PaulSTARCROSS YC ‑ Great Britain332
4GER 1723WALTHER MarcusDSCL FRANKFURT ‑ Germany474
5GBR 1232NORBURY SteveWARSASH SC ‑ Great Britain549
6IRL 2382CRAIG SeanROYAL ST GEARGE YC ‑ Ireland756
7GBR 2147WARBUTON JohnCHEW VALLEY LSC ‑ Great Britain685
8AUS 2380STEPHINSON II PeterMIDDLE HARBOUR ASC ‑ Australia14611
9GBR 2157ROLFE NigelBURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain9913
10GBR 1093SMITH CameronCHELMARSH SC ‑ Great Britain101112
11EST 1781HAAVEL AntsPIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia1217SCP
12EST 1867OUNAP MartinPIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia111317
13GBR 2146CLAPHAM JamesROYAL TORBAY YC ‑ Great Britain16197
14GBR 1230REES NoahTORPOINT MOSQUITO SC ‑ Great Britain181015
15FRA 2300HONOR NicolasYC LA GRANDE MOTTE ‑ France211214
16GBR 2148GRIFFITHS GarethISLAND BARN RES SC ‑ Great Britain191416
17EST 1873KOLK LiinaSAAREMAA MS ‑ Estonia151519
18GER 1903BARTHEL JulianeSEGLER CLUB DUMMER ‑ Germany172118
19FRA 2134WOODCOCK TimothyC V MULHOUSE ‑ France202020
20GBR 1817JONES ChrisSUTTON BINGHAM SC ‑ Great Britain131635
21USA 2379GLOSTER YannickSANTA BARBARA YSF ‑ United States Of America262621
22USA 2385DUBOIS DougUS SAILING ‑ United States Of America282224
23GBR 1568ATKIN CaitlinWHITSABLE YC ‑ Great Britain242923
24EST 1871OUNAP KristoPIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia8UFD10
25RUS 1877IVANOVSKIY VladislavYC SANKT‑PETERSBURG ‑ Russia253427
26GBR 1715PECKHAM JaneGURNARD SC ‑ Great Britain312334
27GBR 1062PHILLIPS DanRIPON SC ‑ Great Britain362428
28GBR 1846FRASER SteveEAST LOTHIAN ‑ Great Britain332729
29GBR 1108PEARCE CharlieDABCHICKS SC ‑ Great Britain342830
30GBR 1921CLAPHAM CharlesCHEW VALLEY LSC ‑ Great Britain293132
31GBR 1575CARLETON MarkPAPERCOURT SC ‑ Great Britain303033
32UAE 2383HORNUNG JuliusDUBAI OFFSHORE SC ‑ United Arab Emirates273236
33GBR 2161ROBSON PaulREADING SC ‑ Great Britain383331
34GBR 2162CHAPLIN PeterBURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great BritainDNF1825
35GBR 2320COCKERILL SarahSTOCKES BAY SC ‑ Great Britain23UFD22
36GBR 1792HILL AndyHAYLING ISLAND SC ‑ Great Britain22UFD26
37GBR 1685GREENWOOD LucyOXFORD SC ‑ Great Britain373738
38GER 1767BRUMMUNDT SebastianFUERSTENBERGER YC E.V. ‑ Germany353843
39GBR 2104WILLOWS RichardROADFORD LAKE SC ‑ Great Britain3225DNF
40GER 1902ROEHRSSEN JensSEGELVEREIN WESER SVW ‑ Germany423640
41GBR 1258CRAVEN NickYORSHIRE DALES SC ‑ Great Britain454037
42GBR 2057HILL SimonHAYLING ISLANG ISLANG SC ‑ Great Britain444241
43NED 2373ENDE VincentZEILSCHOOL AALMEER ‑ The NetherlandsSCPSCPSCP
44GBR 1594ARCHER JulieULLSWATER YC ‑ Great Britain3939DNF
45OMA 2384GRAMKOW DirkRA AL HAMRA SC ‑ OmanDNF35SCP
46USA 2387SOLNICK DavidSEBAGO ‑ United States Of America43UFD39
47AUT 2389TSCHIDA ChristianYC THERESIANISCHE MILAK ‑ AustriaDNF4345
48NED 2189COLE MarkGWV DE VRIJBUITER ‑ The Netherlands40DNFDNF
49GBR 1589HARRUP ChrisBURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain41DNFDNF
‑‑‑CZE 2056BRIZA PetrYC PARDUBICE ‑ Czech RepublicDNFDNFDNF
‑‑‑GBR 2270PETTER AndrewLITTLETON SC ‑ Great BritainDNFDNFDNF
‑‑‑FRA 1266LEBLIC OlivierCV ST AUBIN ELBEUF ‑ FranceDNFDNFDNF
‑‑‑FRA 1755POURLIER YannickY C CARNAC ‑ FranceD+SCDNFDNF
‑‑‑GBR 2101HOBDAY ChrisGURNARD SC ‑ Great BritainDNFDNFDNF
‑‑‑FRA 1372CLERGEAU Leon philippeNPB ‑ FranceU+SCDNFDNF
‑‑‑GBR 1428TOWNEND PeterCHELMARSH SC ‑ Great BritainDNFDNFDNF
‑‑‑CZE 1162MRAZOVA SylviaASOCIACE LODNICH TRID RS ‑ Czech RepublicDNFDNFDNF
‑‑‑CZE 1826BRYX PetrCzech RepublicDNFDNFDNF
‑‑‑GBR 1264CRAVEN JackieYORSHIRE DALES SC ‑ Great BritainDNFDNFDNF

9 rig after day 1:

PosSail NoHelmCrewR1R2R3Pts
1USA 1818JACOBI MarcCEDAR POINT YC ‑ United States Of America1113
2GBR 1551WILLIS LiamLYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great BritainSCP227
3GBR 1744THURSFIELD MattCHELMARSH SC ‑ Great Britain43310
4GBR 1489FREELAND TobyDOWNS SC ‑ Great Britain35614
5GBR 1637BARTLETT GregSTARCROSS YC ‑ Great Britain74415
6GBR 2346ROLFE BenRS SAILING ‑ Great Britain57517
7GBR 1171WRIGHT FfinloISLE OF MAN YC ‑ Great Britain106723
8USA 2390THIRUMALAI MadhavanCEDAR POINT YC ‑ United States Of America128828
9SWE 2072BATH ChristerROYAL GOTHENBURG YC ‑ Sweden8111130
10EST 1086POOPUU GertPIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia13101033
11GBR 2321MORRISON LukeHILLHEAD SC ‑ Great Britain69DNF37
12NED 1869VOS GerardWSV GIESBEEK ‑ The Netherlands14131239
13SWE 1438SANDDTRÖM ThomasSKARGARDSSTADS SEGELSALLSKAP ‑ Sweden9DNF940
14GBR 2318HOOD JimLYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain1114DNF47
15GBR 2168BURDALL OliverNORFOLK BROADS YC ‑ Great Britain1912DNF53
16AUS 2133REFFOLD SimonBALMORAL SC ‑ Australia16DNFDNF60
16GBR 2001WILLIS KeithLYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great BritainSCPDNFDNF60
18GBR 1555WILDE AndrewBURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain17DNFDNF61
‑‑‑SUI 1523GERSTER AndreasSC SCHLOSS GREINFENSEE ‑ SwitzerlandSCPjD+SCD+SC63
‑‑‑FRA 1408BOUGEARD OlivierC.N Berrois ‑ FranceDNFDNFDNF66
‑‑‑PAN 2135GASPERI GuillermoSEA MASTERS SAILING CENTER ‑ PanamaDNFDNFDNF66
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Related Articles

96 RS Aeros are heading to France
For the first World Championship, sponsored by Rooster 96 RS Aeros are signed up for the first RS Aero Worlds in France after being awarded World Sailing International Class Status 18 months ago. Incredible that World Sailing Status came only 18 months after launch. Posted on 23 Jul RS Aeros at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta
26 helms take to the water in the Western Solent Thirty RS Aeros signed up for the popular Lymington Dinghy Regatta run jointly by Lymington Clubs, the Royal and the Town. 26 ultimately took to the water in their RS Aeros. Posted on 20 Jul RS Aeros in California
Brad Cameron made the West Coast Aero Tour happen The High Sierra Regatta was a blast, with eight RS Aeros on the course, and a variety of different sailors trying out the boats. The racing was very competitive, with four different winners over the five races. Posted on 17 Jul RS Aero North American Championship
A test of fortitude, and at times, patience The 2017 RS Aero North Americans were a test of fortitude, and at times, patience. Over three days and 12 races, the fleet saw winds from 3-25 knots, pouring rain and bright sun, strong current and slack. It was a real workout of one's sailing repertoire! Posted on 13 Jul RS Aeros at Bradford On Avon
Rural Wiltshire's best kept sailing secret Eight intrepid RS Aero sailors ventured inland to revel in the challenges of sailing on a narrow river at Bradford on Avon for Round 6 of the Magic Marine UK Southern Circuit. The river is just 30m wide and narrower at places, banked by open fields. Posted on 11 Jul Rooster RS Aero Worlds at Carnac preview
Rooster Sailing announced as title sponsor for the event The RS Aero International Class Association is delighted to partner with Rooster Sailing as title sponsor for their first RS Aero World Championship. Posted on 26 Jun RS Aero Southern Championships
A very warm and pleasant weekend for at Hayling Island On a very warm and pleasant weekend 31 RS Aeros made it down to the south coast to Hayling Island Sailing Club for the RS Aero Southerns at the RS Classes Summer Championships. Posted on 24 Jun Two big winners in April & May!
In Henri Lloyd Report of the Month With the summer sailing season in full swing, the America's Cup enthralling us in Bermuda and the weather being at times perfect for sailing, you've been nominating for the Henri Lloyd Report of the Month in huge numbers in the last couple of months! Posted on 22 Jun Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit
Results update after 5 Rounds Summer is here and we are already half way through the 2017 Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit with five down and five to go. 57 competitors are already on the results sheet with more set to join as the circuit tours the south. Posted on 21 Jun RS Aero Summer Cup at Krefeld, Germany
Hosted by Segel-Club-Crefeld The German RS Aero fleet met for the fourth in their series of regattas through 2017 at Krefeld on the Elfrather See, hosted by Segel-Club-Crefeld. Eleven sailors were entered and nine competed in the regatta, all in RS Aero 7s. Posted on 19 Jun

Upcoming Events

YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Burghfield SC RS Aero UK Youth Nationals for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 12 Aug to 13 Aug YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct
