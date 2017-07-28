Rooster RS Aero World Championship at Yacht Club de Carnac - Day 1

by RS Aero International Class Association today at 11:53 am

Champagne sailing for 96 RS Aeros as a fresh breeze and glorious sunshine blessed France's Brittany coast.

Sundays practice race saw the first attempt was abandoned on the first lap as the wind died. Marc Jacobi USA and Madhaven Thurmali USA where leading the 9s. Vladimir Ivanovski RUS and Sarah Cockerill GBR 'Rooster' were leading the 7s. New breeze then arrived quickly from the west with vengeance!

The 5s stopped early after one lap, saving themselves for the main event whilst the 7s completed a triangle-sausage enjoying blast reaching and an exciting run. Peter Barton GBR led the 7s home followed by Marcus Walther GER and Steve Norbury GBR.

A welcoming Opening Ceremony followed after racing with buffet, speeches, 16 national flag ceremony and prizes.

The twenty RS Aero 9s looked fantastic, challenged by the fresh breeze. Marc Jacobi USA led all three races, chased hard by Liam 'Lightning' Willis GBR. Chelmarsh's Matt Thursfield GBR holds third place after day one.

"It was awesome out there today. Testing at times but I never once wanted my 7 rig," said a beaming Liam. At only 17 years old he is already the current UK Winter Champion.

The 60 boat RS Aero 7 fleet had a busy startling, the largest RS Aero class start to date. With the breeze over 20kn at times Peter Barton GBR led the first two from start to finish. Steve Cockerill GBR took the third race after two second places earlier. Paul Bartlett GBR secured three top three finishes and Marcus Walther GER finished the day in fourth overall.

"I was trying to work on my fore aft positioning and whether to lift the dagger board up a little upwind," said Steve, who after just two months in the class is already up to speed.

Top Youth is Noah Rees GBR in 14th and top Lady is Liina Kolk EST in 16th.

With good winds forecast all week the RS Aero 5 entry has swelled to thirteen, ensuring good sailing for those smaller sailors who have made a big commitment to travel to Carnac. Andrias Sillaste EST leads with two firsts from race one winner Andrew Frost GBR (top Youth) and Ben Poe GBR in third. Fourth overall in the 5s is Kate Sargent GBR, also first Lady.

International Social Coordinator (ISC) Ben Rolfe is doing a cracking job herding the fleet after hours with 31 for dinner in Carnac.

Day prizes are awarded thanks to the generous prize haul from Rooster Sailing – helping replace lost visors and worn out gloves from day 1!

It is all on again for day 2 with up to four races, blue skies and a fresh breeze again.

5 Rig after day 1:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 EST 1929 SILLASTE Andrias PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia 4 1 1 6 2 GBR 1312 FROST Andrew SUTTON BINGHAM SC ‑ Great Britain 1 4 3 8 3 GBR 1107 POE Ben BINGHAM SC SUTTON ‑ Great Britain 3 3 4 10 4 GBR 2130 SARGENT KATE SALTASH SC ‑ Great Britain 5 2 RDG 11 5 GBR 2100 WILLIS Julie LUYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain 6 5 6 17 6 EST 1875 PUPPART Sander PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia 2 DNS 2 18 7 GBR 1795 ISAACS‑JOHNSON Sammy MAIDENHEAD SC ‑ Great Britain 7 6 8 21 8 USA 2381 GLOSTER Catherine SANTA BARBARA SEASCHELL ‑ United States Of America 8 7 7 22 9 USA 2388 SOLNICK Melissa SEBAGO ‑ United States Of America 10 8 OCS 32 10 NED 2374 VAN DEN BOOGAARD KARLIJN ZEILSCHOOL AALMEER ‑ The Netherlands 9 DNF DNF 37 ‑‑‑ AUS 1854 GILLAM SUSANNAH BLACK ROCK YC ‑ Australia DNF DNF DNF 42 ‑‑‑ USA 2204 GLOSTER Paul SANTA BARBARA SEASHELL ‑ United States Of America DNF DNF DNF 42 ‑‑‑ GER 1909 DOMRES Jörn SEGERVEREIN HARLEBUCHT ‑ Germany DNF DNF DNF 42

7 rig after day 1:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 1 GBR 2093 BARTON Peter LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain 1 1 3 2 GBR 2319 COCKERILL Stephen STOKES BAY SC ‑ Great Britain 2 2 1 3 GBR 1930 BARTLETT Paul STARCROSS YC ‑ Great Britain 3 3 2 4 GER 1723 WALTHER Marcus DSCL FRANKFURT ‑ Germany 4 7 4 5 GBR 1232 NORBURY Steve WARSASH SC ‑ Great Britain 5 4 9 6 IRL 2382 CRAIG Sean ROYAL ST GEARGE YC ‑ Ireland 7 5 6 7 GBR 2147 WARBUTON John CHEW VALLEY LSC ‑ Great Britain 6 8 5 8 AUS 2380 STEPHINSON II Peter MIDDLE HARBOUR ASC ‑ Australia 14 6 11 9 GBR 2157 ROLFE Nigel BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain 9 9 13 10 GBR 1093 SMITH Cameron CHELMARSH SC ‑ Great Britain 10 11 12 11 EST 1781 HAAVEL Ants PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia 12 17 SCP 12 EST 1867 OUNAP Martin PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia 11 13 17 13 GBR 2146 CLAPHAM James ROYAL TORBAY YC ‑ Great Britain 16 19 7 14 GBR 1230 REES Noah TORPOINT MOSQUITO SC ‑ Great Britain 18 10 15 15 FRA 2300 HONOR Nicolas YC LA GRANDE MOTTE ‑ France 21 12 14 16 GBR 2148 GRIFFITHS Gareth ISLAND BARN RES SC ‑ Great Britain 19 14 16 17 EST 1873 KOLK Liina SAAREMAA MS ‑ Estonia 15 15 19 18 GER 1903 BARTHEL Juliane SEGLER CLUB DUMMER ‑ Germany 17 21 18 19 FRA 2134 WOODCOCK Timothy C V MULHOUSE ‑ France 20 20 20 20 GBR 1817 JONES Chris SUTTON BINGHAM SC ‑ Great Britain 13 16 35 21 USA 2379 GLOSTER Yannick SANTA BARBARA YSF ‑ United States Of America 26 26 21 22 USA 2385 DUBOIS Doug US SAILING ‑ United States Of America 28 22 24 23 GBR 1568 ATKIN Caitlin WHITSABLE YC ‑ Great Britain 24 29 23 24 EST 1871 OUNAP Kristo PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia 8 UFD 10 25 RUS 1877 IVANOVSKIY Vladislav YC SANKT‑PETERSBURG ‑ Russia 25 34 27 26 GBR 1715 PECKHAM Jane GURNARD SC ‑ Great Britain 31 23 34 27 GBR 1062 PHILLIPS Dan RIPON SC ‑ Great Britain 36 24 28 28 GBR 1846 FRASER Steve EAST LOTHIAN ‑ Great Britain 33 27 29 29 GBR 1108 PEARCE Charlie DABCHICKS SC ‑ Great Britain 34 28 30 30 GBR 1921 CLAPHAM Charles CHEW VALLEY LSC ‑ Great Britain 29 31 32 31 GBR 1575 CARLETON Mark PAPERCOURT SC ‑ Great Britain 30 30 33 32 UAE 2383 HORNUNG Julius DUBAI OFFSHORE SC ‑ United Arab Emirates 27 32 36 33 GBR 2161 ROBSON Paul READING SC ‑ Great Britain 38 33 31 34 GBR 2162 CHAPLIN Peter BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain DNF 18 25 35 GBR 2320 COCKERILL Sarah STOCKES BAY SC ‑ Great Britain 23 UFD 22 36 GBR 1792 HILL Andy HAYLING ISLAND SC ‑ Great Britain 22 UFD 26 37 GBR 1685 GREENWOOD Lucy OXFORD SC ‑ Great Britain 37 37 38 38 GER 1767 BRUMMUNDT Sebastian FUERSTENBERGER YC E.V. ‑ Germany 35 38 43 39 GBR 2104 WILLOWS Richard ROADFORD LAKE SC ‑ Great Britain 32 25 DNF 40 GER 1902 ROEHRSSEN Jens SEGELVEREIN WESER SVW ‑ Germany 42 36 40 41 GBR 1258 CRAVEN Nick YORSHIRE DALES SC ‑ Great Britain 45 40 37 42 GBR 2057 HILL Simon HAYLING ISLANG ISLANG SC ‑ Great Britain 44 42 41 43 NED 2373 ENDE Vincent ZEILSCHOOL AALMEER ‑ The Netherlands SCP SCP SCP 44 GBR 1594 ARCHER Julie ULLSWATER YC ‑ Great Britain 39 39 DNF 45 OMA 2384 GRAMKOW Dirk RA AL HAMRA SC ‑ Oman DNF 35 SCP 46 USA 2387 SOLNICK David SEBAGO ‑ United States Of America 43 UFD 39 47 AUT 2389 TSCHIDA Christian YC THERESIANISCHE MILAK ‑ Austria DNF 43 45 48 NED 2189 COLE Mark GWV DE VRIJBUITER ‑ The Netherlands 40 DNF DNF 49 GBR 1589 HARRUP Chris BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain 41 DNF DNF ‑‑‑ CZE 2056 BRIZA Petr YC PARDUBICE ‑ Czech Republic DNF DNF DNF ‑‑‑ GBR 2270 PETTER Andrew LITTLETON SC ‑ Great Britain DNF DNF DNF ‑‑‑ FRA 1266 LEBLIC Olivier CV ST AUBIN ELBEUF ‑ France DNF DNF DNF ‑‑‑ FRA 1755 POURLIER Yannick Y C CARNAC ‑ France D+SC DNF DNF ‑‑‑ GBR 2101 HOBDAY Chris GURNARD SC ‑ Great Britain DNF DNF DNF ‑‑‑ FRA 1372 CLERGEAU Leon philippe NPB ‑ France U+SC DNF DNF ‑‑‑ GBR 1428 TOWNEND Peter CHELMARSH SC ‑ Great Britain DNF DNF DNF ‑‑‑ CZE 1162 MRAZOVA Sylvia ASOCIACE LODNICH TRID RS ‑ Czech Republic DNF DNF DNF ‑‑‑ CZE 1826 BRYX Petr Czech Republic DNF DNF DNF ‑‑‑ GBR 1264 CRAVEN Jackie YORSHIRE DALES SC ‑ Great Britain DNF DNF DNF

9 rig after day 1:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 USA 1818 JACOBI Marc CEDAR POINT YC ‑ United States Of America 1 1 1 3 2 GBR 1551 WILLIS Liam LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain SCP 2 2 7 3 GBR 1744 THURSFIELD Matt CHELMARSH SC ‑ Great Britain 4 3 3 10 4 GBR 1489 FREELAND Toby DOWNS SC ‑ Great Britain 3 5 6 14 5 GBR 1637 BARTLETT Greg STARCROSS YC ‑ Great Britain 7 4 4 15 6 GBR 2346 ROLFE Ben RS SAILING ‑ Great Britain 5 7 5 17 7 GBR 1171 WRIGHT Ffinlo ISLE OF MAN YC ‑ Great Britain 10 6 7 23 8 USA 2390 THIRUMALAI Madhavan CEDAR POINT YC ‑ United States Of America 12 8 8 28 9 SWE 2072 BATH Christer ROYAL GOTHENBURG YC ‑ Sweden 8 11 11 30 10 EST 1086 POOPUU Gert PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia 13 10 10 33 11 GBR 2321 MORRISON Luke HILLHEAD SC ‑ Great Britain 6 9 DNF 37 12 NED 1869 VOS Gerard WSV GIESBEEK ‑ The Netherlands 14 13 12 39 13 SWE 1438 SANDDTRÖM Thomas SKARGARDSSTADS SEGELSALLSKAP ‑ Sweden 9 DNF 9 40 14 GBR 2318 HOOD Jim LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain 11 14 DNF 47 15 GBR 2168 BURDALL Oliver NORFOLK BROADS YC ‑ Great Britain 19 12 DNF 53 16 AUS 2133 REFFOLD Simon BALMORAL SC ‑ Australia 16 DNF DNF 60 16 GBR 2001 WILLIS Keith LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain SCP DNF DNF 60 18 GBR 1555 WILDE Andrew BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain 17 DNF DNF 61 ‑‑‑ SUI 1523 GERSTER Andreas SC SCHLOSS GREINFENSEE ‑ Switzerland SCPj D+SC D+SC 63 ‑‑‑ FRA 1408 BOUGEARD Olivier C.N Berrois ‑ France DNF DNF DNF 66 ‑‑‑ PAN 2135 GASPERI Guillermo SEA MASTERS SAILING CENTER ‑ Panama DNF DNF DNF 66