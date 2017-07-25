Please select your home edition
British freight company to feature once again in Clipper Race

by Morgan Kasmarik today at 1:00 pm 25 July 2017
PSP Logistics will enter a team in Clipper 2017-18 Race © onEdition

British freight and international transportation company PSP Logistics has announced today that it will enter a team in the upcoming Clipper Round the World Yacht Race for its third consecutive campaign.

PSP Logistics made its ocean racing team debut in the Clipper 2013-14 Race, and completed a second campaign in the 2015-16 edition. The company is also returning for its fifth consecutive edition as the Official Logistics Supplier in the Clipper 2017-18 Race.

Clipper Race Founder and Chairman, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, who was the first person to sail solo, non-stop, around the world in 1968-69, said: "We are very happy to have PSP Logistics back, both as a Team Partner and Official Supplier, for the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race.

"PSP Logistics is a great example of a British business which operates globally and uses its Team Partner status to create new global opportunities.

"As our Official Logistics Supplier, PSP Logistics also plays an integral role in supporting the successful operations of the Clipper Race. Throughout the 40,000 nautical mile long race, PSP Logistics transports vital maintenance equipment that is essential to keep the fleet going."

As well as providing general sea and air freight services to clients all over the globe, the British based PSP Logistics specialises in project shipping, which includes large out-of-gauge cargo such as yachts and wind turbines.

Frank Dixie, Founder and Managing Director of PSP Logistics, welcomed the partnership renewal and said: "It's the willingness to grab a challenge with both hands that aligns us with the Clipper Race and makes us the perfect partner for its logistics.

The last two editions of the race have proved to be an amazing opportunity to build our profile on a global platform as a Team Partner, while supporting something very important to us.

"It's a golden opportunity to take the PSP Logistics brand worldwide once more and we couldn't be more excited to be involved."

The Clipper Race is the world's greatest ocean challenge and is raced by people like you. More than 700 non-professional sailors, representing over 40 nationalities, will compete for eleven months on a fleet of twelve identical 70-foot ocean racing yachts, each led by a professional skipper.

Over the past twenty years, almost 5,000 people, many with no previous sailing experience, have been turned into ocean racers through the Clipper Race. A full circumnavigation however, remains a rare accomplishment; more people have climbed Mount Everest than raced across the world's oceans under sail.

The Clipper 2017-18 Race will start in Liverpool on Sunday 20 August 2017 and returns almost a year later on Saturday 28 July 2018, after following its global route which includes stopovers in Punta del Este, Cape Town, Fremantle, Sydney, Hobart, the Whitsundays, Sanya, Qingdao, Seattle, Panama, New York, and Derry Londonderry.

www.clipperroundtheworld.com

