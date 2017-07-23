Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Tornado Flat Cover
Rain and Sun Tornado Flat Cover

Tornado Europeans at Centro Vela Dervio, Lake Como - Overall

by International Tornado Class Association today at 9:16 pm 19-23 July 2017

The Hellenic Police team of Nikolaos Mavros and Alexandros Tagaropoulos, GRE 11 had their goal set on becoming European Tornado Open champions for the second time in a row and they did it!

After finishing 1st in 6 out of 8 races no one can challenge their sovereignty throughout the cup!

Nikolaos, the golden helm commented: "I am very pleased with the organisation and of course our results, winning for the second time in a row. Many many thanks to the people who worked in order to make this event so successful. Looking forward to the worlds!"

Great racing days for the Swiss teams also.. Second place overall goes to Marcel and Joerg Steiner. The two brothers scored only top 5 results proving they are so well trained, especially in these conditions.

Third place goes to Martin Rusterholz and Michael Gloor, the winners of the Swiss nationals. The day seemed to be very promising for them after scoring a bullet in the first race. Michael said: " The first race, we had a very good start matching a tack right after the committee boat and managed to go to the right side with a lot of speed, arriving at the top mark in second with the other Swiss just in front of us. We caught them just after the leeward gate and achieved the total lead till the end".

It is Jürgen Jentsch, president of the ITA and his wife Sarah Jentsch who are now the gold medalist in the Mixed Category! The first day was difficult for them, which made them convince themselves to sail better race by race to the top!

Second mixed, a crew that's wandering around the podium many years now, Czech Zdenek Pavlis and his daughter Michaela Pavlisova. The young girl is sailing the Tornado since she was 12!!

Third mixed is the Salzman's, Dietmar and Silvia who enjoy so much this father and daughter cooperation! So it's Silvia's day today as she will celebrate her birthday day with a European medal!

Tornado Europeans at Lake Como day 4 - Mixed fleet - photo © Icarus Sailing Media
Tornado Europeans at Lake Como day 4 - Mixed fleet - photo © Icarus Sailing Media

A new entrance in our class won the impressions and respect from everybody. The youth team of Yoann Trecul and Thomas Ferrand from France had an amazing performance despite some bad times in three of the races. The crew jumped to the Tornado after some F18 titles and they seem very strong, smart and promising contenders for next year's events.

Roberta Righetti, the president of the Race committee mentioned: "We were lucky for having enough time to complete all the races. There were some problems as the wind was very shifty with 40 or 50 degrees changes so we tried to put the mark in the middle and let the sailors choose what they have to do. I noticed that the competitors are very correct because there was only one OCS who came back to start again. Some sailors retired when needed and as appropriate and came back to start again. This is my first time with the Tornado class but I like very much because the competitors are very friendly and correct responding to the rules. I would love to work with them again in future events."

The ITA wants to thank officially the organizing committee, the race committee, the volunteers, the Centro Vela Dervio and the FIV for their aid in making this championship successful. It was our pleasure to sail in the lake.

Sails are set to Thessaloniki, Greece for the World championship starting on the 28th of August.

Full results [PDF]: www.tornado-class.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/2017-European-Results.pdf

Tornado Europeans at Lake Como day 4 - photo © Icarus Sailing Media
Tornado Europeans at Lake Como day 4 - photo © Icarus Sailing Media
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Celebrating 50 years of the Tornado class
Golden Worlds to be held in Greece The Tornado class was established in 1967 and remains one of the fastest and most attractive sailing catamarans. The 'Golden' 2017 Tornado World Championship will be held in Thessaloniki, Greece between 28th August and 5th September. Posted on 23 Jul Tornado Europeans at Lake Como day 3
Lake Como lives up to every expectation After the thunderstorm and a lot of rain last night a clear sky and a wind of maximum 13 knots made the ideal conditions to complete another two races back to back. The wind was very shifty, ranging from 160 to 200 degrees. Posted on 23 Jul Tornado Europeans at Lake Como day 2
Mavros and Tagalopoulos move into the lead Mavros and Tagalopoulos, GRE 11 set the pace off the starting line and led the pack, racking up two bullets in an equal number of races today, standing now in 1st place overall. Posted on 22 Jul Tornado Europeans at Lake Como day 1
First two races held at Centro Vela Dervio The first day of the championship started with a skippers' meeting at 11.00. Ideal sailing conditions with south-southeast wind around 10 knots made the first start exciting. Posted on 21 Jul Allen support East Coast Piers Race
Race from Marconi SC raises funds for The Cirdan Trust Allen is proud to announce its support of the 30th East Coast Piers Race, which raises funds for 'The Cirdan Trust' to further support their important work with socially or physically disadvantaged children. Posted on 25 Jun Tornado Nationals at Thorpe Bay
Eleven teams battle for the title Over the weekend of the 10th and 11th June the Tornado fleet headed to Thorpe Bay for a weekend of racing to fight out who would be national champion. Posted on 16 Jun The Wildwind Difference
We speak to Base Manager Joe Bennett Joe Bennett, Base Manager at Wildwind Vassiliki, has now worked for Wildwind for 20 years. We talked to Joe about why people come back time and again to Vassiliki, his own sailing, the Wildwind Cat Training Weeks and more. Posted on 8 Mar Interview with Andrew Dowley
The founder of dinghy-rope.co.uk We spoke to Andrew Dowley, founder of dinghy-rope.co.uk, about how he started the company, his own sailing, his time at Marconi Sailing Club, cat sailing, and balancing running a business, sailing and his family life. Posted on 23 Feb Paul Elvstrøm passes away
The legendary Danish yachtsman and sailing innovator Paul Elvstrøm has passed away at the age of 88 in Hellerup, Denmark. The legendary sailor won four consecutive Olympic gold medals, firstly in the Firefly at the 1948 London Games, where the sailing was held in Torbay. Posted on 8 Dec 2016 Tornado Nationals at Stokes Bay
A mixed bag of conditions for the 8 boats Over the weekend of 10th and 11th September six Tornados and their crew made their way to Stokes Bay to join in racing with two local boats. Posted on 13 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC National 18 National Championship for National 18
Hayling Island SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy