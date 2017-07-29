Please select your home edition
Edition
Ancasta Botin Fast40
Product Feature
Zhik Seaboots
Zhik Seaboots
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk - Preview

by ORC Media today at 11:11 am 26-29 July 2017
One day of sun and light air at the ORC Polish Nationals in Gdansk © Tadeusz Lademann

After two days of measurement, registration and practice racing today and tomorrow, 83 teams from 11 countries throughout Europe will start racing on Wednesday 26 July for four days of offshore and inshore competition at the Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk 2017. The format is scheduled to include a 10-12 hour Offshore race on Wednesday, followed by Inshore windward/leeward racing on Thursday through Saturday, with final Awards scheduled for Saturday evening.

"We are very excited and proud to have attracted such a strong turnout for this championship, another record for ORC," said Michal Korneszczuk, organizer for the event with the Pomeranian Sailing Federation. "The organizing team looks strong, the competitors look ready, this should be a great week of sailing in Gdnask."

A preview of the teams to watch is as follows: in Class A there is a healthy mix of a dozen Racers and Cruiser Racers, with the latter category led by Tea Ekengren-Sauren's Swan 45 Blue Nights from Finland, who has just won their class in the Granaria ORC Polish Open National Championship. Yet they will likely be challenged by another Swan 45, Erik Berth's Tarok 7 from Denmark, who was the Silver medalist in last year's ORC World Championship in Copenhagen. Among the Racers in this class will be Filip Engelbert's Ker40+ Elvis from Sweden and Rolf Relander's Cookson 50 Furiosa from Estonia, a sistership to the newly-crowned 2017 ORC World Champion, Mascalzone Latino.

In Class B there is a larger crowd of 29 entries in Class B, ranging from proven champions in the Baltic region, like 2015 ORC Class B European Champion Jaak Jogi on his X-41 Forte from Estonia, to brand new designs, like Bjorn Erik Bjornsen's Aquatich 40 Aquatich from Norway, just arrived from the ORC Worlds in Trieste two weeks ago. But watch out also for Thomas Dehler on his Dehler 38c Sporthotel from Germany, since they just won the Polish Nationals preview event this past weekend.

Class C is the largest class at the event, with 42 entries, the largest ever for an ORC European Championship. Within this group there are also some proven champions - such as the reigning Class C European Champion Aivar Tuulberg on his Arcona 340 Katariina II from Estonia and new winner of the Granaria ORC Polish Open National Championship as well, Patrik Forsgren's modified First 36.7 Pro4U, the 2015 Class C ORC European Champion from Sweden, and Sandro Montefusco from Italy leading an Estonian team on the NM 38 Sugar, the Class C ORC European Champion in 2013.

While not competing for ORC European titles, there is also a class of 9 additional entries in ORC Class D which are Sportboats and other designs from Poland and Russia not rated fast enough to be included in Class C.

Racing will be held in the Gulf of Danzig just north and east of the port, and the shoreside venue will be in the historic heart of the Port of Gdansk, a scenic backdrop for a city which has had a seafaring heritage for over 1000 years.

More information, photos, videos and results will be found at the event website at orceuropeans2017.com

The ORC fleet preparing to leave the historic Gdansk harbour - photo © Tadeusz Lademann
The ORC fleet preparing to leave the historic Gdansk harbour - photo © Tadeusz Lademann
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 overall
Mascalzone Latino, Be Wild & Airis new champions In an exciting finale to a week of mostly light air sailing, overall class winners were not decided until the last race in all classes today at the ORC Worlds Trieste 2017. Posted on 9 Jul ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 day 5
The light airs continue The light air continued yet again on Friday on the Gulf of Trieste for the ORC Worlds Trieste 2017, but a scheduled delay allowed race managers to have the fleet wait and enjoy some time ashore before getting them out to the course area. Posted on 8 Jul ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 day 4
Another light airs day In another light air day of flat water and breeze never exceeding 8 knots, inshore racing resumed for the second day at the ORC Worlds Trieste 2017. Posted on 7 Jul ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 day 3
Sheraa, Nube and Mummy One-Lab Met lead After a brief delay awaiting breeze, the start of inshore racing on the third day of the ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 saw another day of light air - 6-8 knots from the southwest - but racing was nonetheless surprisingly close on corrected time. Posted on 6 Jul Light conditions challenge fleet
In ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 Offshore Races Sometimes offshore racing can be gruelling, not for too much wind but for too little. In conditions that yesterday and last night tried the patience of both competitors and the Race Committee, the fleet of 116 teams finally limped across the finish line. Posted on 5 Jul ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 starts tomorrow
115 entries from 19 countries taking part After over a year of preparation, a consortium of organizers from six regional clubs near Trieste, the Porto San Rocco Marina, and the Offshore Racing Congress (ORC) are pleased that 115 entries from 19 countries have accepted their invitations. Posted on 2 Jul Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez 2017 preview
On course for an exceptional vintage An unmissable gathering at the end of September in the legendary port, the Voiles de Saint-Tropez approaches its 19th edition with continued enthusiasm. Posted on 25 Jun Freccia Rossa's momentous display
In the 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup Patience, mental fortitude and an unrelenting desire to surmount the challenges posed by fickle weather conditions defined the racing at the 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup. Posted on 17 Jun Line honours glory for Momo
In the 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup The Maxi 72 Momo (GER) has claimed line honours in the 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup. Arriving in Genoa at 21:39.04 local time on Thursday, Dieter Schön and his crew completed the 65th edition of the historic offshore race in 32 hours, 52 minutes and 4 seconds. Posted on 16 Jun 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup
Race around the rock underway The famous race is underway. At 12:45 today an international fleet of 209 yachts commenced the 65th running of the Giraglia Rolex Cup. Departing from Saint-Tropez, France, their destination is the historic port city of Genoa, Italy. Posted on 14 Jun

Upcoming Events

Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC National 18 National Championship for National 18
Hayling Island SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy