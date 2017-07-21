Please select your home edition
Selden
ISORA Race 7 - Lyver Race at Holyhead

by Mark Thompson today at 9:07 am 21 July 2017

The Lyver Race, after the postponement from the 30th June, took place on Friday 21st July writes Peter Ryan, Chairman of ISORA (Irish Sea Offshore Racing Association). The race is also a qualifier for the Fastnet Race. While 32 boats had entered the race for the original date, only 13 boats came to the start line in Holyhead last Friday.

The weather forecast for the race was for light to moderate southerly winds to back to westerly during the night and early morning. There was also strong tides.

The race start was provided by Liverpool Yacht Club committee boat at the Clipera buoy outside Holyhead Harbour. The course was as follows: Start - TSS Area (P) – M2 (S) – Rockabill (P) – Kish Light (S) – South Burford (S) and Finish between the pier heads in Dun Laoghaire – 100 miles.

The area of the TSS (Traffic Separation Scheme) was identified by a series of coordinates and all boats were to keep out of this area.

The downwind start saw "Rockabill VI" and "Jackknife" making a clean start and leading the fleet north in a light easterly breeze. Immediately behind these were the three J109's "Sgrech", Mojito" and Jedi". These boats continued to match race for the entire 100 miles.

Rounding the top of the TSS the fleet were still under spinnaker as they headed towards M2. On this leg the fleet split with "Jackknife" and "Rockabill VI" taking a southerly route and the other maintaining a more northerly line. Even after the M2 the fleet were still under spinnaker and as the fleet approached Rockabill it was evident that the northerly line was paying off. The winds remained south easterly and had not backed as forecast.

"Jackknife", although first around Rockabill, had not made sufficient distance from the following fleet and "Mojito" followed next and was leading the fleet. At that stage only three boat lengths serapated "Mojito" from "Sgrech". "Jedi" had fall a small distance behind.

The leg to the Kish was a fetch against the tide. On this leg "Sgrech" just managed to inch in front of "Mojito" and rounded the Kish ahead of them. The last leg in towards Dun Laoghaire was a full run in slackening easterly winds and against the now ebbing tide.

"Jackknife" took line honours and Class 0 IRC but only managed 4th Overall IRC. "Sgrech" managed to hold the slight lead into the harbour, finishing just 2 minutes 26 seconds ahead of "Mojito" but enough to give "Sgrech" the Overall IRC Win and Class 1 IRC. "Elandra" took Class 2. In ECHO, "Jackknife" took Overall and Class 0 while "Sgrech" too class 1 and "Elandra" took Class 2. Full results can be found on www.isora.org

The wind by "Sgrech" reduces "Mojito"'s lead in the Overall Wolf's Head series. However with "Mojito" heading off the compete in the Fastnet Race, they will miss the next offshore on the 5th August and their lead may reduce even further. All this opens up the competition and may develop a repeat of last year when the Overall Series was dependant on the results of the last race. The last Offshore is the Pwllheli to Dun Laoghaire race on the 9th September.

The presentation of the Lyver Trophy and RORC medallions will take place at the ISORA dinner in the National Yacht Club on the 11th November.

