Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Wave
Product Feature
Harken T2 - 40mm
Harken T2 - 40mm

Bell's Beer Bayview Mackinac Race - Il Mostro breaks monohull record

by Barby MacGowan today at 7:55 pm
Il Mostro breaks monohull record for Cove Island course during Bell's Beer Bayview Mackinac Race 2017 © Martin Chumiecki

Peter Thornton's Volvo 70 Il Mostro broke its own race course record today in the 93rd Bell's Beer Bayview Mackinac Race. The newly established elapsed time record for the 254-nautical mile Cove Island Course is 21:45:12.

Il Mostro's previous record, set in 2015, was 23:39:54. Il Mostro missed breaking the course's multihull record (held by Rick Warner's Arete) by a mere 15 seconds.

Il Mostro was the first to finish of 207 boats in the race that started on Saturday from Port Huron; 124 of the boats (including 7 multihulls) sailed the Cove Island Course) and 82 of those sailing the shorter 204 nm Shore Course. The team crossed the finish line at 11:25:12 this morning.

Thornton described how at one point in the race, about 20 miles from Cove Island, his team was clipping along, approximately 30 miles in front of all other teams. "Then we sailed into a hole for two hours and Wizard was the only one who stayed with us; the rest of the fleet saw us stalled and went to the Michigan shore."

After Il Mostro got going again, a storm harbouring gusts of "mostly 25 knots, up to 30" carried the boat at an average of 21 knots up the straights to Mackinac Island.

Wizard, David and Peter Askew's Reichel/Pugh 74, crossed the finish line at 12:19:13. In the standings, they correct out ahead of Il Mostro.

"It was fun – a great race," said Thornton. "We're just happy to be out there doing this."

www.bycmack.com

Il Mostro breaks monohull record for Cove Island course during Bell's Beer Bayview Mackinac Race 2017 - photo © ELEMENT INC
Il Mostro breaks monohull record for Cove Island course during Bell's Beer Bayview Mackinac Race 2017 - photo © ELEMENT INC
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Bayview Mackinac Race
Il Mostro sets new course record for monohulls More than 5,000 people gathered on the grounds of Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel today to celebrate the fast finish of Bayview Yacht Club's Bell's Beer Bayview Mackinac Race, which started Saturday, July 18. Posted on 24 Jul 2015 Bayview Mackinac Race preview
91st consecutive running of the race When it comes to sailboat races, there is no other in the U.S. that is more personality-packed than the Bell's Beer Bayview Mackinac Race, which starts Saturday, July 18 (first class at 11:30). Posted on 16 Jul 2015 100-Year Milestone
Bayview Yacht Club celebrates Ten years after it was founded, the Bayview Yacht Club held its first Bayview Mackinac Race with only 12 canvas-sailed wooden boats competing. The year was 1925, and much of the fleet never made it to the finish line off Mackinac Island. Posted on 22 Mar 2015 Bell's Beer Bayview Mackinac Race overall
A lot of everything happened The venerable distance race, in its 90th edition, had begun at 11:30 Saturday morning (July 12) on southern Lake Huron with consecutive starts for the fleet's 14 classes. Posted on 19 Jul 2014 Giving Back to the Community
Bayview Mackinac Race organizers work with locals in need Bell's Beer Bayview Mackinac Race organizers have a knack for working with local communities to rev up excitement for the race, and all the while, they are thinking about giving back. Posted on 5 Jul 2014 90th Bayview Backinac Race preview
A race even Presidents and Pro Athletes can love President Franklin D. Roosevelt's telegram said it all: the Bayview Mackinac Race is too precious to cancel during wartime. Well, maybe that's not exactly how it read, but if you read between his lines, that's what he meant. Posted on 25 May 2014

Upcoming Events

Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC National 18 National Championship for National 18
Hayling Island SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy