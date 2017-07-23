Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Elements 2016
Product Feature
Seldén PBB50 CHEEK BLOCK
Seldén PBB50 CHEEK BLOCK

Boats for sale

Mirror 14 (Marauder)
located in Staines

Rambler 88 wins RORC Channel Race

by Louay Habib today at 5:42 pm 22-23 July 2017
George David's Rambler 88 was the overall winner of the RORC Channel Race © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com

George David's American Canting Keel Maxi, Rambler 88 has won the 2017 RORC Channel Race, making it two wins in a row, having also won the RORC Cowes Dinard St Malo Race. Rambler 88 took Line Honours in the 160 nautical mile race, and after IRC time correction, was the overall winner out of 109 entries. Piet Vroon's Dutch Ker 51 Tonnerre 4, was second, and Pascal Loison's French JPK 10.10 Night and Day, was third racing Two Handed.

Rambler 88 Crew: George David, David Aisher, Silvio Arrivabene, Dean Barker, William Beavis, Scott Beavis, Josh Belsky, Curtis Blewett, Brad Butterworth, Andrew Cape, Rodney Daniel, Brian Giorgio, Mick Harvey, Nathan Hislop, Will McCarthy, Mark Newbrook, Dean Phipps, Stuart Wilson.

Rambler 88's Project Manager Mick Harvey, spoke about the win: "George (David) is really happy and so is the whole team. We wanted to race in good breeze, and we certainly got that in this race. It was a long leg down to the French coast, and we were fully powered up most of the time, on the leg back to the Isle of Wight, we were sitting at over 20 knots for most of the time, and on occasions, we were sending it faster. This has been a good build up to the Fastnet, which is the big event for us, but we are really enjoying the championship. The RORC race management is excellent, and that is important for the team, as we need to plan well in advance."

In IRC One, Mark Emerson's British A13 Phosphorus II, was the class winner after a close battle with Jean Pierre Dreau's French Grand Soleil 50 Lady First", and James Neville's British HH42 INO XXX. After over 28 hours on the race course, and after IRC time correction, Phosphorus II was just over a minute ahead of Lady First", and less than four minutes ahead of INO XXX.

In IRC Two, Ross Applebey's Oyster 48 Scarlet Oyster, scored an impressive victory against top opposition. Fournier & Migraine's French J/133 Pintia was second, and Nick and Suzi Jones' Beneteau First 44.7 Lisa, sailed by RORC Commodore Michael Boyd, was third. Pintia crossed the line five seconds behind of Lisa, but after IRC time correction, Pintia was second for the race.

"I fully appreciate why Lisa and Pintia are top teams in this year's championship" commented Ross Applebey. "They are really quick, and extremely well sailed. This was a wet and bumpy race, and it was full of snakes and ladders, and I would very much like to thank my crew for putting up with me and for their hard work. The tough moment in the race was watching the opposition accelerate downwind after the virtual mark, as we battled upwind and against the tide to round it. However, at Selsey Bill we could see boats making little headway inshore, and chose to stay in breeze offshore and it paid off, after a tough race, we managed to end it with a 'ladder' rather than a 'snake' to take the win."

In IRC Three, Delamare & Mordret's French JPK 10.80 Dream Pearls, crossed the line just under four minutes ahead of Ian Hoddle's Two Handed team, racing British Sun Fast 3600 Game On. Richard Elliott's British A35 Eaujet, was third. Pascal Loison's JPK 10.10 Night and Day, was the winner of IRC Four. After IRC time correction, the 2013 Rolex Fastnet Champion, was over an hour ahead of Noel Racine's JPK 10.10 Foggy Dew. Jonathan Rolls' Swan 38 Xara was third.

In the Class40 Division, Peter Harding's Phor-ty was narrowly beat Benoit Charon's Normandie by just over 17 minutes following over 25 hours of duelling with each other.

The Channel Race is the tenth race of the RORC Season's Points Championship. The 14 race series attracts an international and varied fleet. For the serious offshore sailor, trying to win the championship is a real challenge. The 2017 RORC Season's Points Championship continues with The Rolex Fastnet Race, which starts on Sunday 6th August.

For more information about the Royal Ocean Racing Club visit www.rorc.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Royal Southern Joseph Perrier July Regatta
Champagne prizes go down well The Joseph Perrier July Regatta is the third in the Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series, featuring two days of racing in the Solent for IRC Classes, One Designs, Mixed Sportsboats, and a Cruiser Class. Posted today at 3:58 pm Ramsgate Week day 1
Visiting the infamous 'Ship Swallower' Ramsgate Week hosted by the Royal Temple Yacht Club got underway with sunshine, blue skies and a moderate westerly breeze. A reaching start sent competitors south for an anticlockwise circuit of the Goodwin Sands for 30 nm. Posted today at 3:14 pm New Full Moon Race added
To the 2018 BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival The 2018 BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival is already planning the 47th annual race, with new innovations, parties and races. March 26 - April 1, the waters of the British Virgin Islands will be filled with competitors from across the globe. Posted on 23 Jul A family affair for the Hutchesons
At Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 The chilly waters of Canberra's Lake Burley Griffin are a fading thought for Danielle Hutcheson as she prepares to enjoy the tropical warmth that will come at the 34th staging of Audi Hamilton Island Race Week next month. Posted on 23 Jul Title sponsors return for 2018 Poole Regatta
Shaping up to be one of the UK's key yacht racing events Poole Regatta 2018 is now less than a year away and is shaping up to be one of the UK's key yacht racing events once again. International Paint has confirmed that they will retain their title sponsorship for the 8th regatta in a row. Posted on 21 Jul RORC Channel Race preview
Final offshore before the Rolex Fastnet Race The Royal Ocean Racing Club's Season's Points Championship continues this weekend with the Channel Race. The 10th race of the series, and the last RORC offshore race before the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race. Posted on 21 Jul Medway Yacht Club Keelboat Regatta
Some great racing for Racers, Cruiser Racers and Dragons The Medway Yacht Club Regatta was held 14th-16th July 2017 and was sponsored by Pirates Cave, Sparshatts of Kent, Savills, Clarke & Carter and Peelports Group. Posted on 21 Jul All buoyed up for an unmissable week
At Ramsgate Week 2017 The excitement is building in Ramsgate, Kent for what is set to be another packed Ramsgate Week this year, both on and off-shore. Posted on 20 Jul COGS Falmouth to Penzance Race
A combined fleet of 13 yachts line up A combined fleet of 13 yachts lined up at the Black Rock start line on Saturday for the annual race to Penzance, this year organised for the first time by Penzance Sailing Club, and sponsored once again by A2 Rigging. Posted on 19 Jul Taittinger Royal Solent YC Regatta
Depth sounders a priority The 10th Anniversary of the Taittinger Royal Solent Yacht Club Regatta in association with Charles Stanley held in Yarmouth, Isle of Wight, over the past weekend delivered spectacular racing in the Western Solent. Posted on 18 Jul

Upcoming Events

Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC National 18 National Championship for National 18
Hayling Island SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy