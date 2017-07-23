Please select your home edition
Joseph Perrier July Regatta at the Royal Southern Yacht Club

by Louay Habib today at 3:58 pm 22-23 July 2017

The Joseph Perrier July Regatta is the third in the Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series, featuring two days of racing in the Solent for IRC Classes, One Designs, Mixed Sportsboats, and a Cruiser Class.

Over 100 yachts have competed in the series so far, enjoying well organised racing and superb waterside facilities, at the Royal Southern Yacht Club, on the banks of the Hamble River. Six races were held for most classes, in a variety of conditions, on windward leeward courses, and round the cans races. Wind conditions were in the high teens gusting up to 25 knots, just within spinnaker range and making for exciting racing.

The Joseph Perrier July Regatta featured one-design classes, including the modern thrilling J/70 sportsboat Class. Martin Dent's Jelvis came from behind to win the last two races and the class. Patrick Liardet's Cosmic was second and Alex Locke's Dirty had a consistent series, coming third. Charles Thompson's Brutus was in fine form on the first day, with a tally of two race wins.

Royal Southern Joseph Perrier July Regatta - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Royal Southern Joseph Perrier July Regatta - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

Martin Dent was racing with his son and daughter for the regatta, and although new to the J/70 Class, his J/111 Jelvis, is the reigning world champion. " They really are two good boats to have, because they are both planing boats and a lot of fun and they perform in similar ways, so what you learn from one can be translated into the other." commented Martin.

"Racing on the J/70 is fast, fun and chilled out." commented Ruby Dent. "It is exciting racing and that really appeals to me, and it is a great way to spend time with my father."

Martin Dent's Jelvis with Ruby Dent trimming the kite in the Royal Southern Joseph Perrier July Regatta - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Martin Dent's Jelvis with Ruby Dent trimming the kite in the Royal Southern Joseph Perrier July Regatta - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

In the J/88 Class, David & Kirsty Apthorp's J-Dream won four of the six race series to win the class. Richard Cooper's Jongleur was second and Dirk & Dianne van Beek's Sabriel Jnr, was third. In the Cruiser Class, Steve & Tricia Lake's Dehler 38 Moonshine won all three races to win the class. Anthony & William Tahourdin's x-95 Thistle VI was second, and Michael Rowlatt's GS45 Giuliana, was third.

In IRC One, nine teams contested the regatta with extremely close racing throughout the fleet. Blair & Beckett's King 40 Cobra, was the winner after an intense battle for the class with Tony Mack's J/111 McFly, with both teams winning two races each. However, Cobra produced the most consistent score line to take the class win from McFly. Chris Jones & Louise Makin's J/111 Journeymaker scored four podium results, including a race win, to claim third.

Congratulations to Mark Brown's Prima 38 Assassin, winner of IRC Two, Claire Dresser's Sigma 362 Lady Primrose, winner of IRC Three and Fenton Burgin's Six Metre Sioma, winner of IRC Four.

Royal Southern Yacht Club, Rear Commodore House John Rutherford, officiated at the prize giving, and was a popular man, presenting bottles of champagne, generously provided by regatta sponsor Joseph Perrier. The fourth and final regatta of the Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series, will take place Saturday 9th to Sunday 10th September.

For full results and more information: www.royal-southern.co.uk

Cobra in the Royal Southern Joseph Perrier July Regatta - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Cobra in the Royal Southern Joseph Perrier July Regatta - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
