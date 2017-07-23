Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 ZKG
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Laser Stratos Cover
Rain and Sun Laser Stratos Cover

Paul Goodison interview: Moth Worlds versus America's Cup

by Jonny Fullerton today at 5:01 pm 23 July 2017
Paul Goodison in the Italian Moth Series at Garda © Martina Orsini

Jonny Fullerton interviews Paul Goodison, current Moth World Champion, ahead of the 2017 Worlds: talking about breakages, Moth versus America's Cup sailing, and what he has been missing these past two years

Jonny Fullerton: We're here at the Moth Worlds at Garda, and I think you've probably wrapped up the Italian Series – the precursor to the Worlds – with three races today in glamour conditions. How are you going?

Paul Goodison: It was just incredible conditions out there. I think I've only ever sailed keelboats at Garda before. To be out here in a Moth where you've got so many modes you can play around with - the venue is amazing - It's such an enjoyable place to sail.

Jonny: Was it a bit of a baptism of fire; I guess you haven't had that much time in the Moth this year? You've been showing a clean pair of heels, and impressive speed. How did you catch up so quickly, after the racing in Bermuda?

Paul: Myself, Nathan [Outteridge], Francesco [Bruni] and Goobs [Iain Jensen] did a little bit of Moth sailing earlier this year. A lot of the Artemis training was based around starting practice and top mark drills, and we did a lot of boat-handling stuff. I had quite a lot of speed last year at the Worlds, with that kit, and a nice CST mast. We've just been working on the next generation of the sail and it all seems to be working quite nicely right now.

Jonny: So this is the same boat that you had in 2016, just with a few mods?

Paul: To be honest, not much has changed since last year. Obviously there's a little bit of extra aero package – just copying some of the other boats. Rob [Greenhalgh] I think did a nice job last time, so a few things came from his boat. And then just a few refinements on the sail and mast. A lot of work has gone into the battens. Then again, some of it was luck, because there wasn't much time for testing; I haven't sailed the boat for the last three months. A lot of the decisions of what to bring were made three months ago. It looks like it's all working! I think we got it right.

Paul Goodison in the Italian Moth Series at Garda - photo © Martina Orsini
Paul Goodison in the Italian Moth Series at Garda - photo © Martina Orsini

Jonny: It's an incredible fleet here; you're really got the best of the best: Moth sailors, Olympic champions, America's Cup sailors. It's an incredible field.

Paul: Yes, and it's an incredible venue. To be out there sailing with nearly 200 boats around is quite a thrill. It's a nice break after the intensity of the America's Cup; it's nice to be out sailing and simply enjoying it.

Jonny: So what are you expectations for the Worlds? You're going in very confident in a very strong position.

Paul: I think there are probably ten really good guys in it – all those Olympic and America's Cup sailors - all are very capable. I think it will come down to who manages to string it together all the way through the week. And hopefully breakages won't play a part; we all know these boats are quite fragile. At times you've got to back off and look after the boat. So I think it's a very open book, and it will be exciting to see what happens.

Jonny: Well good luck this week. What is your schedule for the rest of the year?

Paul: As of last week we're all a bit jobless. The America's Cup is finished, and we're now waiting on the Kiwis to see what happens next. I have a little bit of Melges sailing lined up with a team called Samba Pa Ti based in San Francisco; we've got the Melges 20 Worlds coming up. And a few other little bits and bobs. It's nice to be back out racing. The thing with the America's Cup is you do very little racing over the two years, and I guess that's the biggest thing I miss.

Jonny: So plenty more Moth sailing then?!

Paul: As much Moth sailing as I can possibly do! It's an incredible boat and so much fun to be out there sailing with all your mates.

Jonny: Thanks very much Paul.

Paul Goodison in the Italian Moth Series at Garda - photo © Martina Orsini
Paul Goodison in the Italian Moth Series at Garda - photo © Martina Orsini
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Italian Moth Series at Lake Garda day 2
Paul Goodison shows his speed For day 2 of the Italian Moth Series, the pre curser to the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds, Lake Garda delivered with fantastic Moth sailing conditions with spectators enjoying a grand stand view of the action. Posted on 23 Jul WASZP International Games preview
Standby for take off at Campione, Lake Garda The most popular one design foiler in the world is hosting its inaugural International Championship only 1 year since production commenced on this product. The WASZP is taking grass roots sailing to new levels around the world. Posted on 23 Jul Italian Moth Series at Lake Garda day 1
The unofficial warm up before the Worlds The Italian Moth Series held over the weekend of 22 - 23 July acts as a warm up event for the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds, both hosted by Fraglia Vela Malcesine on Lake Garda, Italy. Posted on 22 Jul Moth Worlds at Lake Garda preview part 2
So who's going to win then? We left this conversation yesterday at the critical point. It's the usual conversation that the armchair pundits like to start talking about in the run up to a big sailing event. Posted on 22 Jul Ian Walker Interview
Musto ambassador, Volvo Ocean Race winner, Olympic medallist We speak to Musto ambassador Ian Walker about his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup, his new desk job, sailing for fun, and 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust. Posted on 21 Jul Moth Worlds at Lake Garda preview part 1
It's a wonderful time; it's a horrible time! It's a wonderful time; it's a horrible time. We're less than a week away from the start of the 2017 Moth Worlds and it really is a time of mixed feelings for Mothies. It's getting the heart pumping just putting these thoughts down. Posted on 21 Jul Sailing history for sale
We are about to lose a major part of UK dinghy heritage The UK dinghy scene is unique in its richness and diversity. Sadly, it looks as though we may be about to lose a major part of this important heritage. Posted on 12 Jul Knots are great, but beware of limitations
Paul Dyer tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength. Posted on 11 Jul Interview with David Chandler
VX One Champion, 37 years after PoW Cup win David Chandler recently won the VX One National Championship at Sunderland YC, 37 years after winning the Prince of Wales Cup, the one-race nationals for the International 14 class. We spoke to him about how he's 're-living his youth' in the VX One. Posted on 6 Jul SuperFoilers are go!
Welcome to the flying boat era on Sydney Harbour SuperFoilers represent many things. Whilst those components are disparate and virtually from different planets in the great scheme of things, they come together in the one form as harmoniously as a Rolls Royce. Posted on 2 Jul

Upcoming Events

Bala SC International Moth Open Meeting for International Moth
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy