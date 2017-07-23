Zhik RS Elite National Championship at Hayling Island Sailing Club - Overall

by Paul Fisk today at 11:22 am

Zhik RS Elite National Championship at Hayling Island Sailing Club – Final Day Following cancellation of Day 2 racing and Friday night's rib-tickling curry and comedy night, four races were sailed in Hayling Bay on Saturday. Competitors were expecting changeable weather conditions but nobody predicted the wind range that was to develop.

Following a general recall, Race 4 started soon after 11am under a black flag in 18–20 knots of south-westerly breeze over an ebb tide. Having won the first three races, "Foudafafa" (76 – Mike McIntyre, Simon Childs, Caroline McIntyre) was once again looking invincible until the final short hook to the finish line from the leeward mark when "Wombat" (55 – Russell Peters, Greg Wells, Mark Darling) managed a clean mark rounding and spinnaker drop to overtake and steal first place. "No Riff Raff" (20 – Tom Hewitson, Nigel Bird, Claire Cummings) finished in third to maintain their strong challenge. Having had a disappointing first day "More T Vicar" (67 – Ossie Stewart, Ian Tillet, Tom Stewart) were beginning to build some momentum in fourth place.

Once again, Race 5 started under a black flag with the results board getting a bit of a shakeup. "Foudafafa" and "No Riff Raff" were caught over the line at the pin-end. By now, the wind speed was dropping, eventually fading to 6 knots with a dramatic 90 degrees wind shift prompting a shortened course, allowing "Wombat" to take a second race victory with "Anchorman" (50 – John Driscoll, Stephen Cartwright, Hal Catherwood) in second and "More T Vicar" third.

An unpleasant squall arrived in between races 5 and 6 with some prolonged cold rain, poor visibility and wind gusting over 30 knots resulting in a lot of shivering crews trying to stay warm with a mix of jogging on the spot whilst playing exercise soundtracks, and seeking shelter from the rain by wearing buckets on heads!

When visibility improved and the wind settled, Race 6 got away to a clean start in 16–20 knots of south-westerly breeze. "More T Vicar" continued their charge up the leader board to take the race win with "Urafiki" (92 – James Yearsley, Jonny Costard, Wayne Rogers) enjoying their best result in second, "Foudafafa" third and "Wombat" fourth.

Race 7 started under yet another black flag with the championship hanging on the final race. In the end, "Wombat" took another first to record three wins out of four on the day. "Dirty Dozen" (12 – Tim Peters, Andrew Jameson, James Grant) finished in second with "Aeolus" (33–Cam Stewart, Mitch Webb, Elliott Wells) in third, both recording their best results of the regatta. "More T Vicar" in fourth and "Foudafafa" down in fifth meant that "Wombat" had grabbed the championship at the last gasp by one point from "Foudafafa" in second and "More T Vicar" pipping "No Riff Raff" for third overall.

A great time was had by all at the prizegiving dinner followed by dancing to the magnificent Smiley Campbell Band into the early hours (yet another legendary RS Elite social). New Class Chairman, Paul Fisk, knew that it was time to stop when he fell off his bicycle at an estimated 4 o'clock on Sunday morning – thankfully, no damage done!

Hayling Island Sailing Club and the RS Elite Class Association are extremely grateful to the generous event sponsors Zhik for some extra-special prizes, MDL Marinas for craning and berthing, Sparkes Chandlery for sailing bags upcycled from old RS Elite sails and Performance Sailboat Repairs for bar refreshments.

We look forward to next year's National Championship at the Royal North of Ireland Yacht Club, half way between Belfast and Bangor on the shores of Belfast Lough. In the meantime, the next stop for the RS Elite Class is Cowes Week where we hope the 18-strong fleet will enjoy some better weather.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Helm Crew Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 Pts 1st 55 Wombat Russell Peters Greg Wells Mark Darling Hayling Island SC 2 ‑9 3 1 1 4 1 12 2nd 76 Foudafafa Michael McIntyre Caroline McIntyre Simon Childs Hayling Island SC 1 1 1 2 (BFD) 3 5 13 3rd 67 More T Vicar Ossie Stewart Ian Tillet Tom Stewart Hayling Island SC 4 8 ‑13 4 3 1 4 24 4th 20 No Riff Raff Tom Hewitson Andrew Bonsey Nigel Bird Hayling Island SC 3 2 2 3 (BFD) 5 10 25 5th 40 Roddy Bowerman Harry Bowerman Shaun Hopkins Hayling Island SC 5 3 12 8 4 6 (BFD) 38 6th 84 Aurora David Hitchcock Mark Allerston Jill Hitchcock Hayling Island SC 6 5 5 9 7 14 (BFD) 46 7th 37 Storm Stephen Polly John Gunning David Kelso Royal Ulster YC ‑18 11 7 6 5 9 9 47 8th 61 KIN Simon Brien Tiffany Brien Oliver Loughead Royal North of Ireland YC 7 ‑21 4 12 12 8 6 49 9th 7 Shaken Not Stirred Colin Smith Paul Smith Anna Wells Hayling Island SC 8 4 15 10 (BFD) 7 12 56 10th 33 Cam Stewart Mitch Webb Elliott Wells Hayling Island SC 9 ‑19 8 7 15 16 3 58 11th 19 Tuppence Brian Corry Phil Anderson Clive Corry Strangford Lough YC 13 6 9 13 8 13 (BFD) 62 12th 92 James Yearsley Jonny C Wayne Rogers Hayling Island SC 17 (DNF) 18 11 9 2 8 65 13th 12 Dirty Dozen Tim Peters Andrew Jameson James grant Hayling Island SC 16 13 6 (BFD) BFD 12 2 81 14th 11 Legs Eleven Paul Fisk Martin Grady Pippa Jubb Hayling Island SC 10 10 RDG 5 (BFD) 10 BFD 82 15th 66 Lazy Daisy Andrew Partington Gareth Edwards Karen Partington Hayling Island SC 14 7 23 17 18 ‑25 7 86 16th 65 Vagrant Toby Strauss Rob Cruickshank Dave Stone Hayling Island SC 11 12 19 20 17 ‑21 11 90 17th 101 Centurion Robert Holbrook Andrew Christie Lucy Benham 21 15 10 ‑26 11 23 13 93 18th 24 Nick Peters John Rees Linda Ellis Hayling Island SC 19 17 16 14 16 20 (DNC) 102 19th 107 Neil Fulcher Nick Radley Stone SC 12 16 14 (BFD) 13 17 BFD 104 20th 50 Anchorman John Driscoll Stephen Cartwright Hal Catherwood Royal North of Ireland YC 25 26 24 19 2 11 (DNC) 107 21st 6 Lite Bloo Adrian Ward Hugh Ward Sarah Ward Hayling Island SC 22 14 22 16 (BFD) 22 16 112 22nd 46 The Doctor Pete Copsey Allison Rogers Trevor Silvester Hayling Island SC 20 18 21 24 14 ‑27 18 115 23rd 1 Kate Keeping Mark Whinney David Charlesworth Hayling Island SC ‑28 27 26 21 10 15 17 116 24th 52 b'Have Mark Hunter Ian Hunter Rory Graham Royal North of Ireland YC 15 20 11 23 21 26 (DNF) 116 25th 48 oinksqueal David Wood Frances Wood Steve Cooke Royal Burnham YC 24 24 17 ‑25 22 18 15 120 26th 68 Serious Moonlight Richard Bavin Joey Thompson Duncan Haley Royal Burnham YC (DNF) DNC DNC 15 6 24 14 123 27th 83 Fullmarks Mark Brien Mark Ennis Mark Mcneill Royal North of Ireland YC 26 23 20 22 19 (DNF) DNC 142 28th 94 Momentary Laps... John Patterson Robin Flannigan Neil O'Hagan Royal Ulster YC 27 22 (DNF) 18 BFD 19 BFD 150 29th 93 Merlin Angus McRobert Alistair McRobert Graham Castellano Strangford Lough YC 23 25 25 27 23 29 (BFD) 152 30th 25 Freebie Knot Andrew Archibald Pippa Archibald Maree Welch Hayling Island SC (DNC) DNC DNC BFD 24 28 19 167 31st 102 Anduríl Adrian Olsen Michael Lovell Trevor Greenway Royal Burnham YC (DNS) DNC DNC 28 20 DNF DNC 176