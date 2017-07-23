Please select your home edition
Zhik RS Elite National Championship at Hayling Island Sailing Club - Overall

by Paul Fisk today at 11:22 am 20-23 July 2017

Zhik RS Elite National Championship at Hayling Island Sailing Club – Final Day Following cancellation of Day 2 racing and Friday night's rib-tickling curry and comedy night, four races were sailed in Hayling Bay on Saturday. Competitors were expecting changeable weather conditions but nobody predicted the wind range that was to develop.

Following a general recall, Race 4 started soon after 11am under a black flag in 18–20 knots of south-westerly breeze over an ebb tide. Having won the first three races, "Foudafafa" (76 – Mike McIntyre, Simon Childs, Caroline McIntyre) was once again looking invincible until the final short hook to the finish line from the leeward mark when "Wombat" (55 – Russell Peters, Greg Wells, Mark Darling) managed a clean mark rounding and spinnaker drop to overtake and steal first place. "No Riff Raff" (20 – Tom Hewitson, Nigel Bird, Claire Cummings) finished in third to maintain their strong challenge. Having had a disappointing first day "More T Vicar" (67 – Ossie Stewart, Ian Tillet, Tom Stewart) were beginning to build some momentum in fourth place.

Once again, Race 5 started under a black flag with the results board getting a bit of a shakeup. "Foudafafa" and "No Riff Raff" were caught over the line at the pin-end. By now, the wind speed was dropping, eventually fading to 6 knots with a dramatic 90 degrees wind shift prompting a shortened course, allowing "Wombat" to take a second race victory with "Anchorman" (50 – John Driscoll, Stephen Cartwright, Hal Catherwood) in second and "More T Vicar" third.

An unpleasant squall arrived in between races 5 and 6 with some prolonged cold rain, poor visibility and wind gusting over 30 knots resulting in a lot of shivering crews trying to stay warm with a mix of jogging on the spot whilst playing exercise soundtracks, and seeking shelter from the rain by wearing buckets on heads!

When visibility improved and the wind settled, Race 6 got away to a clean start in 16–20 knots of south-westerly breeze. "More T Vicar" continued their charge up the leader board to take the race win with "Urafiki" (92 – James Yearsley, Jonny Costard, Wayne Rogers) enjoying their best result in second, "Foudafafa" third and "Wombat" fourth.

More T Vicar on the final day of the Zhik RS Elite Nationals - photo © Peter Hickson
More T Vicar on the final day of the Zhik RS Elite Nationals - photo © Peter Hickson

Race 7 started under yet another black flag with the championship hanging on the final race. In the end, "Wombat" took another first to record three wins out of four on the day. "Dirty Dozen" (12 – Tim Peters, Andrew Jameson, James Grant) finished in second with "Aeolus" (33–Cam Stewart, Mitch Webb, Elliott Wells) in third, both recording their best results of the regatta. "More T Vicar" in fourth and "Foudafafa" down in fifth meant that "Wombat" had grabbed the championship at the last gasp by one point from "Foudafafa" in second and "More T Vicar" pipping "No Riff Raff" for third overall.

A great time was had by all at the prizegiving dinner followed by dancing to the magnificent Smiley Campbell Band into the early hours (yet another legendary RS Elite social). New Class Chairman, Paul Fisk, knew that it was time to stop when he fell off his bicycle at an estimated 4 o'clock on Sunday morning – thankfully, no damage done!

Hayling Island Sailing Club and the RS Elite Class Association are extremely grateful to the generous event sponsors Zhik for some extra-special prizes, MDL Marinas for craning and berthing, Sparkes Chandlery for sailing bags upcycled from old RS Elite sails and Performance Sailboat Repairs for bar refreshments.

We look forward to next year's National Championship at the Royal North of Ireland Yacht Club, half way between Belfast and Bangor on the shores of Belfast Lough. In the meantime, the next stop for the RS Elite Class is Cowes Week where we hope the 18-strong fleet will enjoy some better weather.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoBoat NameHelmCrewCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7Pts
1st55WombatRussell PetersGreg WellsMark DarlingHayling Island SC2‑93114112
2nd76FoudafafaMichael McIntyreCaroline McIntyreSimon ChildsHayling Island SC1112(BFD)3513
3rd67More T VicarOssie StewartIan TilletTom StewartHayling Island SC48‑13431424
4th20No Riff RaffTom HewitsonAndrew BonseyNigel BirdHayling Island SC3223(BFD)51025
5th40 Roddy BowermanHarry BowermanShaun HopkinsHayling Island SC5312846(BFD)38
6th84AuroraDavid HitchcockMark AllerstonJill HitchcockHayling Island SC6559714(BFD)46
7th37StormStephen PollyJohn GunningDavid KelsoRoyal Ulster YC‑18117659947
8th61KINSimon BrienTiffany BrienOliver LougheadRoyal North of Ireland YC7‑21412128649
9th7Shaken Not StirredColin SmithPaul SmithAnna WellsHayling Island SC841510(BFD)71256
10th33 Cam StewartMitch WebbElliott WellsHayling Island SC9‑19871516358
11th19TuppenceBrian CorryPhil AndersonClive CorryStrangford Lough YC136913813(BFD)62
12th92 James YearsleyJonny CWayne RogersHayling Island SC17(DNF)181192865
13th12Dirty DozenTim PetersAndrew JamesonJames grantHayling Island SC16136(BFD)BFD12281
14th11Legs ElevenPaul FiskMartin GradyPippa JubbHayling Island SC1010RDG5(BFD)10BFD82
15th66Lazy DaisyAndrew PartingtonGareth EdwardsKaren PartingtonHayling Island SC147231718‑25786
16th65VagrantToby StraussRob CruickshankDave StoneHayling Island SC1112192017‑211190
17th101CenturionRobert HolbrookAndrew ChristieLucy Benham 211510‑2611231393
18th24 Nick PetersJohn ReesLinda EllisHayling Island SC191716141620(DNC)102
19th107 Neil FulcherNick Radley Stone SC121614(BFD)1317BFD104
20th50AnchormanJohn DriscollStephen CartwrightHal CatherwoodRoyal North of Ireland YC25262419211(DNC)107
21st6Lite BlooAdrian WardHugh WardSarah WardHayling Island SC22142216(BFD)2216112
22nd46The DoctorPete CopseyAllison RogersTrevor SilvesterHayling Island SC2018212414‑2718115
23rd1 Kate KeepingMark WhinneyDavid CharlesworthHayling Island SC‑28272621101517116
24th52b'HaveMark HunterIan HunterRory GrahamRoyal North of Ireland YC152011232126(DNF)116
25th48oinksquealDavid WoodFrances WoodSteve CookeRoyal Burnham YC242417‑25221815120
26th68Serious MoonlightRichard BavinJoey ThompsonDuncan HaleyRoyal Burnham YC(DNF)DNCDNC1562414123
27th83FullmarksMark BrienMark EnnisMark McneillRoyal North of Ireland YC2623202219(DNF)DNC142
28th94Momentary Laps...John PattersonRobin FlanniganNeil O'HaganRoyal Ulster YC2722(DNF)18BFD19BFD150
29th93MerlinAngus McRobertAlistair McRobertGraham CastellanoStrangford Lough YC232525272329(BFD)152
30th25Freebie KnotAndrew ArchibaldPippa ArchibaldMaree WelchHayling Island SC(DNC)DNCDNCBFD242819167
31st102AndurílAdrian OlsenMichael LovellTrevor GreenwayRoyal Burnham YC(DNS)DNCDNC2820DNFDNC176

Foudafafa on the final day of the Zhik RS Elite Nationals - photo © Peter Hickson
Foudafafa on the final day of the Zhik RS Elite Nationals - photo © Peter Hickson
