August Points series at Bembridge Sailing Club - Day 1

by Mike Samuelson today at 10:32 am 22-23 July 2017

Twelve Redwings and seven One-Designs raced on Saturday in the first of this year's August Points series. With the F4 gusting F5 SSW breeze, a high tide and most of the boats coming from the harbour moorings, Pepe was the obvious windward mark so a line was set using an inflatable about 200m from Janson.

The start was probably the best of the season so far; Redwitch, helmed by Henry Thorpe was the only boat called as OCS having played safe to avoid getting caught in the Committee Boat trap. The beat to Pepe was spot on and provided some excellent close racing; indeed there was less than a minute separating the first and last boats. Joe Robertson in No 24 Red Gauntlet II lead the fleet to Fitzwilliam and on to the misplaced Ruthven.

Although initially Joe started heading back to the finish line, he soon realised his error and made for Janson. Colin Samuelson in No 11 Toucan meanwhile took a more direct line to Janson and although unable to catch Red Gauntlet II, was able to overtake Meri Benham in No 1 Paroquet, Henry Thorpe in Redwitch and Ed Nainby-Luxmoore in No 5 Snow Goose. Sadly the final leg to the line was not as much of beat as had been hoped, however it kept the fleet close and Snow Goose, Blue Jay II, Quintessence and Goose all finished within seconds of each other.

After a short postponement, six One-Designs (No 3 had rigging problems so only appeared for the second race) sailed the same course. Despite split tacks on the beat to Pepe, the majority rounded very close together. James Row in No 8 lead them all the way round and finished eight seconds ahead of Mark Grzegorczyk sailing single handed in No 9 who just managed to keep ahead of Hugh Doherty in No 10 - indeed only one second separated them. Alexander Ross in No 11 was fourth.

The second Redwing race was for the Crew Cup which as its title suggests is for the helm to be taken by someone who normally only crews. Seven boats stayed on to race and having made an excellent start, enjoyed another testing beat to Pepe; and the final beat from Ruthven to the line at Under Tyne worked well and provided a number of options. Snow Goose, helmed by Charles Nainby-Luxmoore lead the way and never really looked like being caught.

Rear Commodore (Sailing) desig, Crispin Kenyon, helming Toucan finished second just under 20 seconds later. Willie Clegg in Plover looked set for third place but was impeded by the lead two One-Designs who coincidentally were passing Sea Breeze on their way from Pepe to Fitzwilliam. Although this put him into fifth place, it was decided to make him third equal with Mike Toogood in Quintessence.

The second race for the One-Designs had the same course. After a good start, everyone, other than Mark Grzegorczyk in No 9, stayed on starboard tack and headed inshore. All went well until the slight altercation mentioned above involving Plover. After some very close racing back from Ruthven, it was James Row in No 8 who crossed the line thirty seconds ahead of Alexander Ross in No 11. John Suffield in No 4 just third one second ahead of Hugh Doherty in No 10 and Mark Grz in No 9.

After the race, both James & Hugh decided to retire for failing to take penalties for separate incidents that they were involved in. This meant that the finishing positions have been adjusted to No 11, No 4, No 9, No 2 & No 3.

On Sunday, with the Redwings again having two races, it was agreed that the One-Designs should also have two. Both sets of races started at Under Tyne, with Pepe as the windward mark and Moreton as the leeward mark. There were eight starters in the first Redwing race which set of in a light Westerly F 2/3 and was won by Colin Samuelson in Toucan who finished fifteen seconds ahead of Edward Nainby-Luxmoore in Snow Goose.

Bembridge August Points series day 1 - photo © James Row
There was a very close finish for third and fourth with Nicko Robertson in Musicus coming in ahead of Henry Thorpe in Redwitch. In the second race for under 30 helms, the breeze increased to F4 and was won by Edward N-L in Snow Goose who finished twenty seconds ahead of his younger brother Charles in Capercaille. Noo Bennett in Red Gauntlet II was third three seconds later and Woo Cole in Goose was a very respectable fourth.

In the first of the One-Design races, eight boats had the same course with Mark Grzegorczyk in No 9, sailing single handed again, comfortably winning ahead of Suzie Beart in No 5 and Alexander Ross, also sailing single handed, in No 11.

In the second race, down to seven boats, line honours went to Andrew Palmer in No 3 who finished nearly a minute ahead of Hugh Doherty in No 10. Mark Grz was third, five seconds later. Alexander Ross in No 11 started rather slowly after an altercation with his whisker pole, but full marks for perseverance and completing the course.

Daily racing starts this week and the Redwings are off to Cowes on Friday.

Bembridge August Points series day 1 - photo © James Row
