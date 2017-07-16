Please select your home edition
Topper National Series round 6 at Royal Norfolk & Suffolk Yacht Club

15-16 July 2017

by Christopher Woodard today at 9:33 am 15-16 July 2017
Topper National Series 6 at Lowestoft © Christopher Woodard

For the final round (NS6) of the 2016/17 Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series the Topper travelling circus headed East - to the most easterly point of mainland Great Britain to be precise! For some there was trepidation ahead of a very long journey, with the added threat of traffic delays from the nearby Latitude Festival, but from late Friday afternoon Lowestoft's vast Royal Green began filling up with camper vans, trailers and Toppers, with a warm welcome and excellent marshalling from a large contingent of RNSYC volunteers.

Having had a very mixed bag of weather conditions at the previous five 2016/17 Series events, causing the loss of four days racing across the series, the forecast looked pretty favourable for this event, but few could have predicted just how shifty the wind was going to be, and the mark layers had an extremely busy weekend (for which they were suitably rewarded at the prizegiving!)

Lowestoft's Royal Green is quite some distance from the launch area adjacent to the pier, and it was a fabulous sight to see over 150 Toppers nose-to-tail snaking along the prom! The 133 boats in the 5.3 fleet launched first and headed south down the coast to their race area, followed by the 20 boats 4.2 fleet who raced a little nearer to the club.

In the 5.3s a combination of the extremely fickle wind, frequently shifting by up to 45 degrees, which necessitated a couple of mid-race abandonments and much mark relaying, coupled with a strong tide running under the start line contributing to the customary quota of general recalls, meant that the sailors had to endure quite a lot of hanging around, and it was only possible to complete 3 races (6 flights) within the usual 6 hour guideline. Angus Kemp had a great day, scoring two firsts and a 5th, with the other race winners being Sam Jones, Sonia Evans, Ben Willett and George Vincent.

Meanwhile in the 4.2 fleet the absence of flights gave the RO more flexibility for mark re-laying during the race, and with less delays the fleet completed 4 of their 5-race schedule. There was a different winner in each race, with victories going to Tom Thwaites, Tim Evans, Ceri Roberts and Ciara Woodard.

Sunday dawned with pretty similar conditions and consequently similar challenges! Again the 5.3 fleet had a full day on the water but only achieved 3 of their 5-race schedule, again spending much of the time rafted up waiting for the wind to settle and the course to be re-laid. The day's race winners were Ben Willett, Lorcan Knowles, George Vincent, Ben Purrier and Maxi Trustain, and crucially Angus Kemp popped in another race win, together with a 4th, to secure a comfortable maiden National Series victory. Sam Jones secured 2nd, followed by Sonia Evans in 3rd (and 1st Girl) and Andrew Homer 4th (and 1st Youth)

Meanwhile in the 4.2s the fleet were well behaved on the start line, and their mark layers again benefitted from greater flexibility, and they were able to complete their full 5-race schedule, allowing the 2nd discard to kick in. Tom Thwaites added another two 1sts to his score line, with the other race winners being Tim Evans, James Smaggersdale and Bjorn Handley. Overall it was extremely tight with Tim Evans and Tom Thwaites tied on 15 points, with Tom taking the victory on count back, and Ceri Roberts in 3rd, and Ciara Woodard 4th (and 1st Girl)

Topper National Series 6 at Lowestoft - photo © Christopher Woodard
Topper National Series 6 at Lowestoft - photo © Christopher Woodard

Despite the trying conditions, and a lot of hanging around on the water, it was the usual wall-to-wall smiling faces that came ashore, to face the hard slog up the soft sandy beach and along the prom (with candy floss and ice creams available along the way!), and a great finish to a long and varied Series.

Being the 2016/17 Volvo GJW Direct National Series finale there was also the small matter of the overall Series Ladder and prizegiving, with 296 entrants and plenty of great prizes, - but more about that to follow!

For many it was back home for a quick turnaround before heading off to Brittany for the Rooster International Topper World Championships at Cercle Nautique Loctudy - but more about that to follow too!

5.3 Rig Results:

PosSail NoNameClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st47860Angus KEMPPoole YC11541‑1012
2nd47641Sam JONESHill Head SC51‑736318
3rd47386Sonia EVANSPriory SC381‑93520
4th46940Andrew HOMERDalgety Bay SC68222‑4120
5th48138Ben WILLETTLlangorse SC12‑17110923
6th47808Coco BARRETTIsland Barn Reservoir SC825‑105424
7th47522Scott WILKINSONRye Harbour SC6542‑20724
8th48094Lorcan KNOWLESLeigh & Lowton SC348121‑1528
9th47836Finlay TULETTClwb Hwylio Pwllheli/Dalgety Bay2‑341057630
10th47484George VINCENTParkstone YC7111112‑1932
11th47302Sebastian GOTTONBYC1963710‑3745
12th45497Gemma MCDONNELLHollowell SC10‑1810651445
13th47780Aaron EVANSSilver Wing SC19102(DSQ)41348
14th47426James DEATONRHYC16156‑2018257
15th47649Finlay SWANTONFelpham SC‑26393232058
16th47791Dan MCGAUGHEYDonaghadee SC/ballyholme yc(BFD)3131082761
17th47536Oliver MILLSPennine SC‑471213279364
18th48105Ben PURRIERParkstone YC21‑3961621165
19th47680Euan HARRISDeben YC31‑5012142665
20th47783William ADLERCCSC220719‑301765
21st47101Jude SINGLETONHollowell SC‑45435252865
22nd47016Samuel SHACKLEBroxbourne SC145‑397192065
23rd46875Harriet LEEYorkshire Dales SC923‑341481367
24th48120Aled LLEWELLYN‑JONESSaundersfoot SC/Llangorse1619921‑36469
25th47952Catriona WARBURTONLoch Venachar SC2014‑211961170
26th47303Isabel WALLWORKRedesmere SC117122218‑2670
27th47769Angus FELLOWSYYC4‑321713142573
28th48159Lowri BOORMANDale YC43046‑513175
29th48027Thomas WILLIAMSONIBRSC93189‑472178
30th47740Sean WOODARDWaldringfield SC2913‑37209980
31st47765Marcus HOWARDRedesmere SC149‑428173482
32nd29641Imogen KEMPPoole YC172814‑3271884
33rd46046Lily BARRETTIsland Barn Reservoir SC22‑38148112984
34th47354Catherine ALBONECYC/Milton Keynes SC2233‑391142191
35th47126Oliver FELLOWSCastle Cove SC13122731‑42891
36th47806Yana SKVORTSOVA ‑37242018131691
37th47173Gregory CORNESAldridge SC‑46251115192393
38th47657David PEATYUpton Warren/WSSCA257163016‑4894
39th47306Jake SCOTTDale YC721232322‑4696
40th47750Maxi TUSTAINIBRSC‑5517202832198
41st47350Liam SCHIESSRYA3513211613‑3998
42nd48140Zoe BELBENStokes Bay SC1519‑5621281699
43rd47658Dan BATTYDorchester SC / Oxford SC109233230‑56104
44th48177William HUDSONNewhaven & Seaford2620192416‑30105
45th47488Toby PEARCEHorning SC/Snowflakes SC182128‑472517109
46th47725Maisie BRISTOWIBRSC13‑3124291729112
47th47723Charlie TURNBULLRYA33‑351143332113
48th48249Leo WILKINSONMaidenhead SC/DWSC31‑373211327113
49th47685Samuel BRACKLEYFelpham SC12644‑492925116
50th45625Suzanna HOMERDalgety Bay SC1210‑42353426117
51st48152Eabha STRONG‑WRIGHTLlandegfedd SC3622192914‑41120
52nd47777Matty COHENFOSSC11‑5645252812121
53rd47956Anabelle ESQULANTDocklands Sailing & Watersports1516‑43372627121
54th33091Richard TOWNLEYRoyal Harwich YC/Stour SC242716‑431540122
55th47264Rachael MCCLUSKEYLeigh and Lowton SC‑452815153135124
56th4092Rhys CHANDLERClub Hwylio Bala SC‑302426252722124
57th47731Thomas COCHRANEPlymouth Youth Sailing/Yealm YC530(RET)242345127
58th46772Oliver VOWLESLlangorse SC1844251724‑52128
59th47743Brandon BANNERLeigh & Lowton SC32‑3428332610129
60th47399Tamsyn HILLSSaltash SC‑441518362040129
61st45617Benedict RICHARDSONCastle Cove SC2040371221‑60130
62nd48100Jennifer WESLEYLoch Venachar SC8‑4633184533137
63rd46770William THOMASNotts County SC412222‑514012137
64th47531Curtis MCKAYHOAC / Queensmead35‑4936421511139
65th46387Matilda GREGSONStarcross YC(BFD)111851548142
66th48050Heloise SHADBOLTWarsash SC27172439‑4336143
67th45565Tristan HILLSSaltash SC39163036‑4424145
68th48001Alex NOBLEAnnandale SC23334038‑4414148
69th46611Miles EVERETTLlangorse SC‑434127264115150
70th44631Scarlet DESORGHERRutland SC422529‑582431151
71st44902Douglas LAMBChester Sailing and Canoeing Club(BFD)322238602154
72nd46855Louis SIVEYERExe SC34295017‑6124154
73rd46734James DEVERELLPaignton S C/Royal Dart YC4223‑55343322154
74th47954Josie MEREDITHPapercourt SC3847‑4827395156
75th48093Tom CAMPBELLParkstone YC383529‑523618156
76th47503Samuel CARRLoch Venachar SC2442382234‑55160
77th47537Austin WRIGHTPennine SC3414‑56402253163
78th46888Daisy DESORGHERRutland SC213735‑472942164
79th44476Charlotte KNIGHTNorfolk Broads YC/Horning SC‑554125283535164
80th45477Jacob ATKINSStokes Bay SC234031‑533734165
81st47086Iwan ROBERTSLlangorse SC6138(DNC)13352167
82nd47028Toby BLOOMFIELDPaignton SC1739‑60414628171
83rd48066Oliver WILCOXFOSSC521835‑641257174
84th46837Joan LAYCOCKPoole YC/Spinnaker SC3227334440‑64176
85th45506Annabel TURNBULLRYA254347‑493137183
86th45919Oliver WILLIAMSONIBRSC304526‑635230183
87th45735Gus MCKENZIEYorkshire Dales SC5126‑58333538183
88th47338Harry PRESSDEEMumbles YC(BFD)4415305442185
89th47833Tom PEACOCKParkstone YC28‑6646374733191
90th47764Kamran EWBANKStaunton Harold SC284236‑503946191
91st44889Daniel KEENANTamworth SC(BFD)5041312749198
92nd46710Edward BAKERFrampton On Severn SC472634‑524943199
93rd48137Joel BIBBYParkstone YC49453835‑5636203
94th48246Lawrence DONNELLYSurrey Docks3648‑52463738205
95th47926Peter WALKERParkstone YC53365543‑6419206
96th47733Alfie LESTERFelpham SC394732‑626032210
97th46974George ELLIS‑MILLERNorfolk Broads YC2755514138‑56212
98th46978Hamish MCDONALDFowey Gallants SC51‑5552234848222
99th46927Emily PROCTERPaignton S C4043544441(DSQ)222
100th45633Lloyd TAYLORBlackwater SC‑645840541161224
101st47600Oliver BURKEYorkshire Dales SC54544126‑6151226
102nd47779Robin STEINCrawley Mariners/Queen Mary604830‑633850226
103rd47664Edward SCHUSTER‑BRUCEParkstone YC33595339‑6343227
104th47116Noah SHERRIFFChew Valley Lake SC29‑5757504254232
105th47000Luc JAMESLlangorse SC5029445653‑58232
106th47076Daniel NICOLLGoring Thames SC484643‑625639232
107th47752Cormac O'BRIENIBRSC435246‑544651238
108th47902Henry KOEsouth bank SC56(DNC)DNC345823239
109th47394Leah FIDLINGChester Sailing and Canoeing Club54‑6158404345240
110th47950Oliver HICKLINGQueen Mary SC/Wembley SC5036‑64585544243
111th44131Niall SCHIESSRYA4160316053‑61245
112th47792Oliver RANDALL‑MAYCYC375348‑645958255
113th45972Rachel WYSSHollowell SC5251515351‑57258
114th47762Bethan MCROBBIEHykeham SC4956‑59555250262
115th47949Annabel SUMERAYPapercourt SC58534545‑6463264
116th46731Max ROBINSONFishers Green SC59‑6357554847266
117th47172Rose EDMONDSSnettisham Beach SC4854‑62485759266
118th48147Daniel COUPEParkstone YC(BFD)6253424962268
119th46578Llion MORRISLlandudno SC‑625950595053271
120th46126Charles CLOSEQueen Mary SC404947(DNC)DNCDNC272
121st47601Jack BURKEYorkshire Dales SC44574957‑6665272
122nd47771Elinor AIKMANGrafham Water SC & Priory SC5352‑63465962272
123rd40736Ryan HARTBudworth SC57625456‑6549278
124th48101Felix MCMULLANHollowell SC5964(RET)455755280
125th47085Jessica ROBERTSCardiff Bay YC6060‑62574559281
126th45451Joseph EVANSPriory SC(DNC)DNCDNC485544283
127th44484Elin JONESGresford SC57‑6349616254283
128th42046James DENNYst edmundburys 5858‑63596347285
129th47646Madeleine VOWLESLlangorse SC56‑6459605063288
130th45996Tia ADLERCastle Cove SC46‑6561655860290
131st47794Imogen DAYHollowell SC6351616162‑64298
132nd11734George SELLWOODTeifi Boating Club(BFD)6160DNCDNCDNC325
133rd48098Ethan KNEALECardiff Bay YC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC340

4.2 Rig Results:

PosSail NoNameClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9Pts
1st47625Tom THWAITESRN&SYC / NBYC42‑5114(SCP)2115
2nd43183Timothy EVANSPriory SC31‑6322‑41315
3rd46127Ceri ROBERTSLlangorse SC13‑743563‑925
4th44192Ciara WOODARDWaldringfield SC751‑118‑994539
5th47796Cameron SWORDPapercourt SC‑151026‑16656641
6th46691Miles DEVERELLPaignton S C/RDYC2(OCS)8‑139885242
7th47654James SMAGGASGALEHOAC / Queensmead(OCS)144105(UFD)19447
8th43950Ben ADLERCCSC9411710‑1228‑1751
9th48081Lewis THOMPSONBallyholme/Donaghadee‑119102(UFD)73111052
10th45770Bjorn HANDLEYQueen Mary SC‑176‑1451111371255
11th40406Oliver KEENANTamworth SC1073126‑13‑17121161
12th46733Daisy ROBINSONFishers Green SC1315‑18‑18431013765
13th46148Archie BURTONBeaver SC12813812‑1714‑15875
14th29048Andrew SCOTTDale YC‑1813‑171671012101482
15th46274Harriet SACKERBurnham Overy Staithe812‑1615131511‑181690
16th46920Tara EWBANKStaunton Harold S.C.‑16‑17914151115141391
17th47927Charles ALSTONNBYC511129(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC100
18th41886Charlie GRANChichester YC14‑1815‑171414161615104
19th44142Dru TOWNSENDPortishead Yacht616‑19‑191816191719111
20th42005Isabella FERNEYHOUGHMarconi SC(DNF)(DNC)DNCDNC1718181918132

Topper National Series 6 at Lowestoft - photo © Christopher Woodard
Topper National Series 6 at Lowestoft - photo © Christopher Woodard
