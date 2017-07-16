Topper National Series round 6 at Royal Norfolk & Suffolk Yacht Club
by Christopher Woodard today at 9:33 am
15-16 July 2017
Topper National Series 6 at Lowestoft © Christopher Woodard
For the final round (NS6) of the 2016/17 Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series the Topper travelling circus headed East - to the most easterly point of mainland Great Britain to be precise! For some there was trepidation ahead of a very long journey, with the added threat of traffic delays from the nearby Latitude Festival, but from late Friday afternoon Lowestoft's vast Royal Green began filling up with camper vans, trailers and Toppers, with a warm welcome and excellent marshalling from a large contingent of RNSYC volunteers.
Having had a very mixed bag of weather conditions at the previous five 2016/17 Series events, causing the loss of four days racing across the series, the forecast looked pretty favourable for this event, but few could have predicted just how shifty the wind was going to be, and the mark layers had an extremely busy weekend (for which they were suitably rewarded at the prizegiving!)
Lowestoft's Royal Green is quite some distance from the launch area adjacent to the pier, and it was a fabulous sight to see over 150 Toppers nose-to-tail snaking along the prom! The 133 boats in the 5.3 fleet launched first and headed south down the coast to their race area, followed by the 20 boats 4.2 fleet who raced a little nearer to the club.
In the 5.3s a combination of the extremely fickle wind, frequently shifting by up to 45 degrees, which necessitated a couple of mid-race abandonments and much mark relaying, coupled with a strong tide running under the start line contributing to the customary quota of general recalls, meant that the sailors had to endure quite a lot of hanging around, and it was only possible to complete 3 races (6 flights) within the usual 6 hour guideline. Angus Kemp had a great day, scoring two firsts and a 5th, with the other race winners being Sam Jones, Sonia Evans, Ben Willett and George Vincent.
Meanwhile in the 4.2 fleet the absence of flights gave the RO more flexibility for mark re-laying during the race, and with less delays the fleet completed 4 of their 5-race schedule. There was a different winner in each race, with victories going to Tom Thwaites, Tim Evans, Ceri Roberts and Ciara Woodard.
Sunday dawned with pretty similar conditions and consequently similar challenges! Again the 5.3 fleet had a full day on the water but only achieved 3 of their 5-race schedule, again spending much of the time rafted up waiting for the wind to settle and the course to be re-laid. The day's race winners were Ben Willett, Lorcan Knowles, George Vincent, Ben Purrier and Maxi Trustain, and crucially Angus Kemp popped in another race win, together with a 4th, to secure a comfortable maiden National Series victory. Sam Jones secured 2nd, followed by Sonia Evans in 3rd (and 1st Girl) and Andrew Homer 4th (and 1st Youth)
Meanwhile in the 4.2s the fleet were well behaved on the start line, and their mark layers again benefitted from greater flexibility, and they were able to complete their full 5-race schedule, allowing the 2nd discard to kick in. Tom Thwaites added another two 1sts to his score line, with the other race winners being Tim Evans, James Smaggersdale and Bjorn Handley. Overall it was extremely tight with Tim Evans and Tom Thwaites tied on 15 points, with Tom taking the victory on count back, and Ceri Roberts in 3rd, and Ciara Woodard 4th (and 1st Girl)
Despite the trying conditions, and a lot of hanging around on the water, it was the usual wall-to-wall smiling faces that came ashore, to face the hard slog up the soft sandy beach and along the prom (with candy floss and ice creams available along the way!), and a great finish to a long and varied Series.
Being the 2016/17 Volvo GJW Direct National Series finale there was also the small matter of the overall Series Ladder and prizegiving, with 296 entrants and plenty of great prizes, - but more about that to follow!
For many it was back home for a quick turnaround before heading off to Brittany for the Rooster International Topper World Championships at Cercle Nautique Loctudy - but more about that to follow too!
5.3 Rig Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Name
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|47860
|Angus KEMP
|Poole YC
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|‑10
|12
|2nd
|47641
|Sam JONES
|Hill Head SC
|5
|1
|‑7
|3
|6
|3
|18
|3rd
|47386
|Sonia EVANS
|Priory SC
|3
|8
|1
|‑9
|3
|5
|20
|4th
|46940
|Andrew HOMER
|Dalgety Bay SC
|6
|8
|2
|2
|2
|‑41
|20
|5th
|48138
|Ben WILLETT
|Llangorse SC
|1
|2
|‑17
|1
|10
|9
|23
|6th
|47808
|Coco BARRETT
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|8
|2
|5
|‑10
|5
|4
|24
|7th
|47522
|Scott WILKINSON
|Rye Harbour SC
|6
|5
|4
|2
|‑20
|7
|24
|8th
|48094
|Lorcan KNOWLES
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|3
|4
|8
|12
|1
|‑15
|28
|9th
|47836
|Finlay TULETT
|Clwb Hwylio Pwllheli/Dalgety Bay
|2
|‑34
|10
|5
|7
|6
|30
|10th
|47484
|George VINCENT
|Parkstone YC
|7
|11
|1
|1
|12
|‑19
|32
|11th
|47302
|Sebastian GOTTO
|NBYC
|19
|6
|3
|7
|10
|‑37
|45
|12th
|45497
|Gemma MCDONNELL
|Hollowell SC
|10
|‑18
|10
|6
|5
|14
|45
|13th
|47780
|Aaron EVANS
|Silver Wing SC
|19
|10
|2
|(DSQ)
|4
|13
|48
|14th
|47426
|James DEATON
|RHYC
|16
|15
|6
|‑20
|18
|2
|57
|15th
|47649
|Finlay SWANTON
|Felpham SC
|‑26
|3
|9
|3
|23
|20
|58
|16th
|47791
|Dan MCGAUGHEY
|Donaghadee SC/ballyholme yc
|(BFD)
|3
|13
|10
|8
|27
|61
|17th
|47536
|Oliver MILLS
|Pennine SC
|‑47
|12
|13
|27
|9
|3
|64
|18th
|48105
|Ben PURRIER
|Parkstone YC
|21
|‑39
|6
|16
|21
|1
|65
|19th
|47680
|Euan HARRIS
|Deben YC
|31
|‑50
|12
|14
|2
|6
|65
|20th
|47783
|William ADLER
|CCSC
|2
|20
|7
|19
|‑30
|17
|65
|21st
|47101
|Jude SINGLETON
|Hollowell SC
|‑45
|4
|3
|5
|25
|28
|65
|22nd
|47016
|Samuel SHACKLE
|Broxbourne SC
|14
|5
|‑39
|7
|19
|20
|65
|23rd
|46875
|Harriet LEE
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|9
|23
|‑34
|14
|8
|13
|67
|24th
|48120
|Aled LLEWELLYN‑JONES
|Saundersfoot SC/Llangorse
|16
|19
|9
|21
|‑36
|4
|69
|25th
|47952
|Catriona WARBURTON
|Loch Venachar SC
|20
|14
|‑21
|19
|6
|11
|70
|26th
|47303
|Isabel WALLWORK
|Redesmere SC
|11
|7
|12
|22
|18
|‑26
|70
|27th
|47769
|Angus FELLOWS
|YYC
|4
|‑32
|17
|13
|14
|25
|73
|28th
|48159
|Lowri BOORMAN
|Dale YC
|4
|30
|4
|6
|‑51
|31
|75
|29th
|48027
|Thomas WILLIAMSON
|IBRSC
|9
|31
|8
|9
|‑47
|21
|78
|30th
|47740
|Sean WOODARD
|Waldringfield SC
|29
|13
|‑37
|20
|9
|9
|80
|31st
|47765
|Marcus HOWARD
|Redesmere SC
|14
|9
|‑42
|8
|17
|34
|82
|32nd
|29641
|Imogen KEMP
|Poole YC
|17
|28
|14
|‑32
|7
|18
|84
|33rd
|46046
|Lily BARRETT
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|22
|‑38
|14
|8
|11
|29
|84
|34th
|47354
|Catherine ALBONE
|CYC/Milton Keynes SC
|22
|33
|‑39
|11
|4
|21
|91
|35th
|47126
|Oliver FELLOWS
|Castle Cove SC
|13
|12
|27
|31
|‑42
|8
|91
|36th
|47806
|Yana SKVORTSOVA
|
|‑37
|24
|20
|18
|13
|16
|91
|37th
|47173
|Gregory CORNES
|Aldridge SC
|‑46
|25
|11
|15
|19
|23
|93
|38th
|47657
|David PEATY
|Upton Warren/WSSCA
|25
|7
|16
|30
|16
|‑48
|94
|39th
|47306
|Jake SCOTT
|Dale YC
|7
|21
|23
|23
|22
|‑46
|96
|40th
|47750
|Maxi TUSTAIN
|IBRSC
|‑55
|17
|20
|28
|32
|1
|98
|41st
|47350
|Liam SCHIESS
|RYA
|35
|13
|21
|16
|13
|‑39
|98
|42nd
|48140
|Zoe BELBEN
|Stokes Bay SC
|15
|19
|‑56
|21
|28
|16
|99
|43rd
|47658
|Dan BATTY
|Dorchester SC / Oxford SC
|10
|9
|23
|32
|30
|‑56
|104
|44th
|48177
|William HUDSON
|Newhaven & Seaford
|26
|20
|19
|24
|16
|‑30
|105
|45th
|47488
|Toby PEARCE
|Horning SC/Snowflakes SC
|18
|21
|28
|‑47
|25
|17
|109
|46th
|47725
|Maisie BRISTOW
|IBRSC
|13
|‑31
|24
|29
|17
|29
|112
|47th
|47723
|Charlie TURNBULL
|RYA
|33
|‑35
|11
|4
|33
|32
|113
|48th
|48249
|Leo WILKINSON
|Maidenhead SC/DWSC
|31
|‑37
|32
|11
|32
|7
|113
|49th
|47685
|Samuel BRACKLEY
|Felpham SC
|12
|6
|44
|‑49
|29
|25
|116
|50th
|45625
|Suzanna HOMER
|Dalgety Bay SC
|12
|10
|‑42
|35
|34
|26
|117
|51st
|48152
|Eabha STRONG‑WRIGHT
|Llandegfedd SC
|36
|22
|19
|29
|14
|‑41
|120
|52nd
|47777
|Matty COHEN
|FOSSC
|11
|‑56
|45
|25
|28
|12
|121
|53rd
|47956
|Anabelle ESQULANT
|Docklands Sailing & Watersports
|15
|16
|‑43
|37
|26
|27
|121
|54th
|33091
|Richard TOWNLEY
|Royal Harwich YC/Stour SC
|24
|27
|16
|‑43
|15
|40
|122
|55th
|47264
|Rachael MCCLUSKEY
|Leigh and Lowton SC
|‑45
|28
|15
|15
|31
|35
|124
|56th
|4092
|Rhys CHANDLER
|Club Hwylio Bala SC
|‑30
|24
|26
|25
|27
|22
|124
|57th
|47731
|Thomas COCHRANE
|Plymouth Youth Sailing/Yealm YC
|5
|30
|(RET)
|24
|23
|45
|127
|58th
|46772
|Oliver VOWLES
|Llangorse SC
|18
|44
|25
|17
|24
|‑52
|128
|59th
|47743
|Brandon BANNER
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|32
|‑34
|28
|33
|26
|10
|129
|60th
|47399
|Tamsyn HILLS
|Saltash SC
|‑44
|15
|18
|36
|20
|40
|129
|61st
|45617
|Benedict RICHARDSON
|Castle Cove SC
|20
|40
|37
|12
|21
|‑60
|130
|62nd
|48100
|Jennifer WESLEY
|Loch Venachar SC
|8
|‑46
|33
|18
|45
|33
|137
|63rd
|46770
|William THOMAS
|Notts County SC
|41
|22
|22
|‑51
|40
|12
|137
|64th
|47531
|Curtis MCKAY
|HOAC / Queensmead
|35
|‑49
|36
|42
|15
|11
|139
|65th
|46387
|Matilda GREGSON
|Starcross YC
|(BFD)
|11
|18
|51
|54
|8
|142
|66th
|48050
|Heloise SHADBOLT
|Warsash SC
|27
|17
|24
|39
|‑43
|36
|143
|67th
|45565
|Tristan HILLS
|Saltash SC
|39
|16
|30
|36
|‑44
|24
|145
|68th
|48001
|Alex NOBLE
|Annandale SC
|23
|33
|40
|38
|‑44
|14
|148
|69th
|46611
|Miles EVERETT
|Llangorse SC
|‑43
|41
|27
|26
|41
|15
|150
|70th
|44631
|Scarlet DESORGHER
|Rutland SC
|42
|25
|29
|‑58
|24
|31
|151
|71st
|44902
|Douglas LAMB
|Chester Sailing and Canoeing Club
|(BFD)
|32
|22
|38
|60
|2
|154
|72nd
|46855
|Louis SIVEYER
|Exe SC
|34
|29
|50
|17
|‑61
|24
|154
|73rd
|46734
|James DEVERELL
|Paignton S C/Royal Dart YC
|42
|23
|‑55
|34
|33
|22
|154
|74th
|47954
|Josie MEREDITH
|Papercourt SC
|38
|47
|‑48
|27
|39
|5
|156
|75th
|48093
|Tom CAMPBELL
|Parkstone YC
|38
|35
|29
|‑52
|36
|18
|156
|76th
|47503
|Samuel CARR
|Loch Venachar SC
|24
|42
|38
|22
|34
|‑55
|160
|77th
|47537
|Austin WRIGHT
|Pennine SC
|34
|14
|‑56
|40
|22
|53
|163
|78th
|46888
|Daisy DESORGHER
|Rutland SC
|21
|37
|35
|‑47
|29
|42
|164
|79th
|44476
|Charlotte KNIGHT
|Norfolk Broads YC/Horning SC
|‑55
|41
|25
|28
|35
|35
|164
|80th
|45477
|Jacob ATKINS
|Stokes Bay SC
|23
|40
|31
|‑53
|37
|34
|165
|81st
|47086
|Iwan ROBERTS
|Llangorse SC
|61
|38
|(DNC)
|13
|3
|52
|167
|82nd
|47028
|Toby BLOOMFIELD
|Paignton SC
|17
|39
|‑60
|41
|46
|28
|171
|83rd
|48066
|Oliver WILCOX
|FOSSC
|52
|18
|35
|‑64
|12
|57
|174
|84th
|46837
|Joan LAYCOCK
|Poole YC/Spinnaker SC
|32
|27
|33
|44
|40
|‑64
|176
|85th
|45506
|Annabel TURNBULL
|RYA
|25
|43
|47
|‑49
|31
|37
|183
|86th
|45919
|Oliver WILLIAMSON
|IBRSC
|30
|45
|26
|‑63
|52
|30
|183
|87th
|45735
|Gus MCKENZIE
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|51
|26
|‑58
|33
|35
|38
|183
|88th
|47338
|Harry PRESSDEE
|Mumbles YC
|(BFD)
|44
|15
|30
|54
|42
|185
|89th
|47833
|Tom PEACOCK
|Parkstone YC
|28
|‑66
|46
|37
|47
|33
|191
|90th
|47764
|Kamran EWBANK
|Staunton Harold SC
|28
|42
|36
|‑50
|39
|46
|191
|91st
|44889
|Daniel KEENAN
|Tamworth SC
|(BFD)
|50
|41
|31
|27
|49
|198
|92nd
|46710
|Edward BAKER
|Frampton On Severn SC
|47
|26
|34
|‑52
|49
|43
|199
|93rd
|48137
|Joel BIBBY
|Parkstone YC
|49
|45
|38
|35
|‑56
|36
|203
|94th
|48246
|Lawrence DONNELLY
|Surrey Docks
|36
|48
|‑52
|46
|37
|38
|205
|95th
|47926
|Peter WALKER
|Parkstone YC
|53
|36
|55
|43
|‑64
|19
|206
|96th
|47733
|Alfie LESTER
|Felpham SC
|39
|47
|32
|‑62
|60
|32
|210
|97th
|46974
|George ELLIS‑MILLER
|Norfolk Broads YC
|27
|55
|51
|41
|38
|‑56
|212
|98th
|46978
|Hamish MCDONALD
|Fowey Gallants SC
|51
|‑55
|52
|23
|48
|48
|222
|99th
|46927
|Emily PROCTER
|Paignton S C
|40
|43
|54
|44
|41
|(DSQ)
|222
|100th
|45633
|Lloyd TAYLOR
|Blackwater SC
|‑64
|58
|40
|54
|11
|61
|224
|101st
|47600
|Oliver BURKE
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|54
|54
|41
|26
|‑61
|51
|226
|102nd
|47779
|Robin STEIN
|Crawley Mariners/Queen Mary
|60
|48
|30
|‑63
|38
|50
|226
|103rd
|47664
|Edward SCHUSTER‑BRUCE
|Parkstone YC
|33
|59
|53
|39
|‑63
|43
|227
|104th
|47116
|Noah SHERRIFF
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|29
|‑57
|57
|50
|42
|54
|232
|105th
|47000
|Luc JAMES
|Llangorse SC
|50
|29
|44
|56
|53
|‑58
|232
|106th
|47076
|Daniel NICOLL
|Goring Thames SC
|48
|46
|43
|‑62
|56
|39
|232
|107th
|47752
|Cormac O'BRIEN
|IBRSC
|43
|52
|46
|‑54
|46
|51
|238
|108th
|47902
|Henry KOE
|south bank SC
|56
|(DNC)
|DNC
|34
|58
|23
|239
|109th
|47394
|Leah FIDLING
|Chester Sailing and Canoeing Club
|54
|‑61
|58
|40
|43
|45
|240
|110th
|47950
|Oliver HICKLING
|Queen Mary SC/Wembley SC
|50
|36
|‑64
|58
|55
|44
|243
|111th
|44131
|Niall SCHIESS
|RYA
|41
|60
|31
|60
|53
|‑61
|245
|112th
|47792
|Oliver RANDALL‑MAY
|CYC
|37
|53
|48
|‑64
|59
|58
|255
|113th
|45972
|Rachel WYSS
|Hollowell SC
|52
|51
|51
|53
|51
|‑57
|258
|114th
|47762
|Bethan MCROBBIE
|Hykeham SC
|49
|56
|‑59
|55
|52
|50
|262
|115th
|47949
|Annabel SUMERAY
|Papercourt SC
|58
|53
|45
|45
|‑64
|63
|264
|116th
|46731
|Max ROBINSON
|Fishers Green SC
|59
|‑63
|57
|55
|48
|47
|266
|117th
|47172
|Rose EDMONDS
|Snettisham Beach SC
|48
|54
|‑62
|48
|57
|59
|266
|118th
|48147
|Daniel COUPE
|Parkstone YC
|(BFD)
|62
|53
|42
|49
|62
|268
|119th
|46578
|Llion MORRIS
|Llandudno SC
|‑62
|59
|50
|59
|50
|53
|271
|120th
|46126
|Charles CLOSE
|Queen Mary SC
|40
|49
|47
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|272
|121st
|47601
|Jack BURKE
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|44
|57
|49
|57
|‑66
|65
|272
|122nd
|47771
|Elinor AIKMAN
|Grafham Water SC & Priory SC
|53
|52
|‑63
|46
|59
|62
|272
|123rd
|40736
|Ryan HART
|Budworth SC
|57
|62
|54
|56
|‑65
|49
|278
|124th
|48101
|Felix MCMULLAN
|Hollowell SC
|59
|64
|(RET)
|45
|57
|55
|280
|125th
|47085
|Jessica ROBERTS
|Cardiff Bay YC
|60
|60
|‑62
|57
|45
|59
|281
|126th
|45451
|Joseph EVANS
|Priory SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|48
|55
|44
|283
|127th
|44484
|Elin JONES
|Gresford SC
|57
|‑63
|49
|61
|62
|54
|283
|128th
|42046
|James DENNY
|st edmundburys
|58
|58
|‑63
|59
|63
|47
|285
|129th
|47646
|Madeleine VOWLES
|Llangorse SC
|56
|‑64
|59
|60
|50
|63
|288
|130th
|45996
|Tia ADLER
|Castle Cove SC
|46
|‑65
|61
|65
|58
|60
|290
|131st
|47794
|Imogen DAY
|Hollowell SC
|63
|51
|61
|61
|62
|‑64
|298
|132nd
|11734
|George SELLWOOD
|Teifi Boating Club
|(BFD)
|61
|60
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|325
|133rd
|48098
|Ethan KNEALE
|Cardiff Bay YC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|340
4.2 Rig Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Name
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|Pts
|1st
|47625
|Tom THWAITES
|RN&SYC / NBYC
|4
|2
|‑5
|1
|1
|4
|(SCP)
|2
|1
|15
|2nd
|43183
|Timothy EVANS
|Priory SC
|3
|1
|‑6
|3
|2
|2
|‑4
|1
|3
|15
|3rd
|46127
|Ceri ROBERTS
|Llangorse SC
|1
|3
|‑7
|4
|3
|5
|6
|3
|‑9
|25
|4th
|44192
|Ciara WOODARD
|Waldringfield SC
|7
|5
|1
|‑11
|8
|‑9
|9
|4
|5
|39
|5th
|47796
|Cameron SWORD
|Papercourt SC
|‑15
|10
|2
|6
|‑16
|6
|5
|6
|6
|41
|6th
|46691
|Miles DEVERELL
|Paignton S C/RDYC
|2
|(OCS)
|8
|‑13
|9
|8
|8
|5
|2
|42
|7th
|47654
|James SMAGGASGALE
|HOAC / Queensmead
|(OCS)
|14
|4
|10
|5
|(UFD)
|1
|9
|4
|47
|8th
|43950
|Ben ADLER
|CCSC
|9
|4
|11
|7
|10
|‑12
|2
|8
|‑17
|51
|9th
|48081
|Lewis THOMPSON
|Ballyholme/Donaghadee
|‑11
|9
|10
|2
|(UFD)
|7
|3
|11
|10
|52
|10th
|45770
|Bjorn HANDLEY
|Queen Mary SC
|‑17
|6
|‑14
|5
|11
|1
|13
|7
|12
|55
|11th
|40406
|Oliver KEENAN
|Tamworth SC
|10
|7
|3
|12
|6
|‑13
|‑17
|12
|11
|61
|12th
|46733
|Daisy ROBINSON
|Fishers Green SC
|13
|15
|‑18
|‑18
|4
|3
|10
|13
|7
|65
|13th
|46148
|Archie BURTON
|Beaver SC
|12
|8
|13
|8
|12
|‑17
|14
|‑15
|8
|75
|14th
|29048
|Andrew SCOTT
|Dale YC
|‑18
|13
|‑17
|16
|7
|10
|12
|10
|14
|82
|15th
|46274
|Harriet SACKER
|Burnham Overy Staithe
|8
|12
|‑16
|15
|13
|15
|11
|‑18
|16
|90
|16th
|46920
|Tara EWBANK
|Staunton Harold S.C.
|‑16
|‑17
|9
|14
|15
|11
|15
|14
|13
|91
|17th
|47927
|Charles ALSTON
|NBYC
|5
|11
|12
|9
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|100
|18th
|41886
|Charlie GRAN
|Chichester YC
|14
|‑18
|15
|‑17
|14
|14
|16
|16
|15
|104
|19th
|44142
|Dru TOWNSEND
|Portishead Yacht
|6
|16
|‑19
|‑19
|18
|16
|19
|17
|19
|111
|20th
|42005
|Isabella FERNEYHOUGH
|Marconi SC
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|17
|18
|18
|19
|18
|132
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!