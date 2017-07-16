Topper National Series round 6 at Royal Norfolk & Suffolk Yacht Club

by Christopher Woodard today at 9:33 am

For the final round (NS6) of the 2016/17 Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series the Topper travelling circus headed East - to the most easterly point of mainland Great Britain to be precise! For some there was trepidation ahead of a very long journey, with the added threat of traffic delays from the nearby Latitude Festival, but from late Friday afternoon Lowestoft's vast Royal Green began filling up with camper vans, trailers and Toppers, with a warm welcome and excellent marshalling from a large contingent of RNSYC volunteers.

Having had a very mixed bag of weather conditions at the previous five 2016/17 Series events, causing the loss of four days racing across the series, the forecast looked pretty favourable for this event, but few could have predicted just how shifty the wind was going to be, and the mark layers had an extremely busy weekend (for which they were suitably rewarded at the prizegiving!)

Lowestoft's Royal Green is quite some distance from the launch area adjacent to the pier, and it was a fabulous sight to see over 150 Toppers nose-to-tail snaking along the prom! The 133 boats in the 5.3 fleet launched first and headed south down the coast to their race area, followed by the 20 boats 4.2 fleet who raced a little nearer to the club.

In the 5.3s a combination of the extremely fickle wind, frequently shifting by up to 45 degrees, which necessitated a couple of mid-race abandonments and much mark relaying, coupled with a strong tide running under the start line contributing to the customary quota of general recalls, meant that the sailors had to endure quite a lot of hanging around, and it was only possible to complete 3 races (6 flights) within the usual 6 hour guideline. Angus Kemp had a great day, scoring two firsts and a 5th, with the other race winners being Sam Jones, Sonia Evans, Ben Willett and George Vincent.

Meanwhile in the 4.2 fleet the absence of flights gave the RO more flexibility for mark re-laying during the race, and with less delays the fleet completed 4 of their 5-race schedule. There was a different winner in each race, with victories going to Tom Thwaites, Tim Evans, Ceri Roberts and Ciara Woodard.

Sunday dawned with pretty similar conditions and consequently similar challenges! Again the 5.3 fleet had a full day on the water but only achieved 3 of their 5-race schedule, again spending much of the time rafted up waiting for the wind to settle and the course to be re-laid. The day's race winners were Ben Willett, Lorcan Knowles, George Vincent, Ben Purrier and Maxi Trustain, and crucially Angus Kemp popped in another race win, together with a 4th, to secure a comfortable maiden National Series victory. Sam Jones secured 2nd, followed by Sonia Evans in 3rd (and 1st Girl) and Andrew Homer 4th (and 1st Youth)

Meanwhile in the 4.2s the fleet were well behaved on the start line, and their mark layers again benefitted from greater flexibility, and they were able to complete their full 5-race schedule, allowing the 2nd discard to kick in. Tom Thwaites added another two 1sts to his score line, with the other race winners being Tim Evans, James Smaggersdale and Bjorn Handley. Overall it was extremely tight with Tim Evans and Tom Thwaites tied on 15 points, with Tom taking the victory on count back, and Ceri Roberts in 3rd, and Ciara Woodard 4th (and 1st Girl)

Despite the trying conditions, and a lot of hanging around on the water, it was the usual wall-to-wall smiling faces that came ashore, to face the hard slog up the soft sandy beach and along the prom (with candy floss and ice creams available along the way!), and a great finish to a long and varied Series.

Being the 2016/17 Volvo GJW Direct National Series finale there was also the small matter of the overall Series Ladder and prizegiving, with 296 entrants and plenty of great prizes, - but more about that to follow!

For many it was back home for a quick turnaround before heading off to Brittany for the Rooster International Topper World Championships at Cercle Nautique Loctudy - but more about that to follow too!

5.3 Rig Results:

Pos Sail No Name Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 47860 Angus KEMP Poole YC 1 1 5 4 1 ‑10 12 2nd 47641 Sam JONES Hill Head SC 5 1 ‑7 3 6 3 18 3rd 47386 Sonia EVANS Priory SC 3 8 1 ‑9 3 5 20 4th 46940 Andrew HOMER Dalgety Bay SC 6 8 2 2 2 ‑41 20 5th 48138 Ben WILLETT Llangorse SC 1 2 ‑17 1 10 9 23 6th 47808 Coco BARRETT Island Barn Reservoir SC 8 2 5 ‑10 5 4 24 7th 47522 Scott WILKINSON Rye Harbour SC 6 5 4 2 ‑20 7 24 8th 48094 Lorcan KNOWLES Leigh & Lowton SC 3 4 8 12 1 ‑15 28 9th 47836 Finlay TULETT Clwb Hwylio Pwllheli/Dalgety Bay 2 ‑34 10 5 7 6 30 10th 47484 George VINCENT Parkstone YC 7 11 1 1 12 ‑19 32 11th 47302 Sebastian GOTTO NBYC 19 6 3 7 10 ‑37 45 12th 45497 Gemma MCDONNELL Hollowell SC 10 ‑18 10 6 5 14 45 13th 47780 Aaron EVANS Silver Wing SC 19 10 2 (DSQ) 4 13 48 14th 47426 James DEATON RHYC 16 15 6 ‑20 18 2 57 15th 47649 Finlay SWANTON Felpham SC ‑26 3 9 3 23 20 58 16th 47791 Dan MCGAUGHEY Donaghadee SC/ballyholme yc (BFD) 3 13 10 8 27 61 17th 47536 Oliver MILLS Pennine SC ‑47 12 13 27 9 3 64 18th 48105 Ben PURRIER Parkstone YC 21 ‑39 6 16 21 1 65 19th 47680 Euan HARRIS Deben YC 31 ‑50 12 14 2 6 65 20th 47783 William ADLER CCSC 2 20 7 19 ‑30 17 65 21st 47101 Jude SINGLETON Hollowell SC ‑45 4 3 5 25 28 65 22nd 47016 Samuel SHACKLE Broxbourne SC 14 5 ‑39 7 19 20 65 23rd 46875 Harriet LEE Yorkshire Dales SC 9 23 ‑34 14 8 13 67 24th 48120 Aled LLEWELLYN‑JONES Saundersfoot SC/Llangorse 16 19 9 21 ‑36 4 69 25th 47952 Catriona WARBURTON Loch Venachar SC 20 14 ‑21 19 6 11 70 26th 47303 Isabel WALLWORK Redesmere SC 11 7 12 22 18 ‑26 70 27th 47769 Angus FELLOWS YYC 4 ‑32 17 13 14 25 73 28th 48159 Lowri BOORMAN Dale YC 4 30 4 6 ‑51 31 75 29th 48027 Thomas WILLIAMSON IBRSC 9 31 8 9 ‑47 21 78 30th 47740 Sean WOODARD Waldringfield SC 29 13 ‑37 20 9 9 80 31st 47765 Marcus HOWARD Redesmere SC 14 9 ‑42 8 17 34 82 32nd 29641 Imogen KEMP Poole YC 17 28 14 ‑32 7 18 84 33rd 46046 Lily BARRETT Island Barn Reservoir SC 22 ‑38 14 8 11 29 84 34th 47354 Catherine ALBONE CYC/Milton Keynes SC 22 33 ‑39 11 4 21 91 35th 47126 Oliver FELLOWS Castle Cove SC 13 12 27 31 ‑42 8 91 36th 47806 Yana SKVORTSOVA ‑37 24 20 18 13 16 91 37th 47173 Gregory CORNES Aldridge SC ‑46 25 11 15 19 23 93 38th 47657 David PEATY Upton Warren/WSSCA 25 7 16 30 16 ‑48 94 39th 47306 Jake SCOTT Dale YC 7 21 23 23 22 ‑46 96 40th 47750 Maxi TUSTAIN IBRSC ‑55 17 20 28 32 1 98 41st 47350 Liam SCHIESS RYA 35 13 21 16 13 ‑39 98 42nd 48140 Zoe BELBEN Stokes Bay SC 15 19 ‑56 21 28 16 99 43rd 47658 Dan BATTY Dorchester SC / Oxford SC 10 9 23 32 30 ‑56 104 44th 48177 William HUDSON Newhaven & Seaford 26 20 19 24 16 ‑30 105 45th 47488 Toby PEARCE Horning SC/Snowflakes SC 18 21 28 ‑47 25 17 109 46th 47725 Maisie BRISTOW IBRSC 13 ‑31 24 29 17 29 112 47th 47723 Charlie TURNBULL RYA 33 ‑35 11 4 33 32 113 48th 48249 Leo WILKINSON Maidenhead SC/DWSC 31 ‑37 32 11 32 7 113 49th 47685 Samuel BRACKLEY Felpham SC 12 6 44 ‑49 29 25 116 50th 45625 Suzanna HOMER Dalgety Bay SC 12 10 ‑42 35 34 26 117 51st 48152 Eabha STRONG‑WRIGHT Llandegfedd SC 36 22 19 29 14 ‑41 120 52nd 47777 Matty COHEN FOSSC 11 ‑56 45 25 28 12 121 53rd 47956 Anabelle ESQULANT Docklands Sailing & Watersports 15 16 ‑43 37 26 27 121 54th 33091 Richard TOWNLEY Royal Harwich YC/Stour SC 24 27 16 ‑43 15 40 122 55th 47264 Rachael MCCLUSKEY Leigh and Lowton SC ‑45 28 15 15 31 35 124 56th 4092 Rhys CHANDLER Club Hwylio Bala SC ‑30 24 26 25 27 22 124 57th 47731 Thomas COCHRANE Plymouth Youth Sailing/Yealm YC 5 30 (RET) 24 23 45 127 58th 46772 Oliver VOWLES Llangorse SC 18 44 25 17 24 ‑52 128 59th 47743 Brandon BANNER Leigh & Lowton SC 32 ‑34 28 33 26 10 129 60th 47399 Tamsyn HILLS Saltash SC ‑44 15 18 36 20 40 129 61st 45617 Benedict RICHARDSON Castle Cove SC 20 40 37 12 21 ‑60 130 62nd 48100 Jennifer WESLEY Loch Venachar SC 8 ‑46 33 18 45 33 137 63rd 46770 William THOMAS Notts County SC 41 22 22 ‑51 40 12 137 64th 47531 Curtis MCKAY HOAC / Queensmead 35 ‑49 36 42 15 11 139 65th 46387 Matilda GREGSON Starcross YC (BFD) 11 18 51 54 8 142 66th 48050 Heloise SHADBOLT Warsash SC 27 17 24 39 ‑43 36 143 67th 45565 Tristan HILLS Saltash SC 39 16 30 36 ‑44 24 145 68th 48001 Alex NOBLE Annandale SC 23 33 40 38 ‑44 14 148 69th 46611 Miles EVERETT Llangorse SC ‑43 41 27 26 41 15 150 70th 44631 Scarlet DESORGHER Rutland SC 42 25 29 ‑58 24 31 151 71st 44902 Douglas LAMB Chester Sailing and Canoeing Club (BFD) 32 22 38 60 2 154 72nd 46855 Louis SIVEYER Exe SC 34 29 50 17 ‑61 24 154 73rd 46734 James DEVERELL Paignton S C/Royal Dart YC 42 23 ‑55 34 33 22 154 74th 47954 Josie MEREDITH Papercourt SC 38 47 ‑48 27 39 5 156 75th 48093 Tom CAMPBELL Parkstone YC 38 35 29 ‑52 36 18 156 76th 47503 Samuel CARR Loch Venachar SC 24 42 38 22 34 ‑55 160 77th 47537 Austin WRIGHT Pennine SC 34 14 ‑56 40 22 53 163 78th 46888 Daisy DESORGHER Rutland SC 21 37 35 ‑47 29 42 164 79th 44476 Charlotte KNIGHT Norfolk Broads YC/Horning SC ‑55 41 25 28 35 35 164 80th 45477 Jacob ATKINS Stokes Bay SC 23 40 31 ‑53 37 34 165 81st 47086 Iwan ROBERTS Llangorse SC 61 38 (DNC) 13 3 52 167 82nd 47028 Toby BLOOMFIELD Paignton SC 17 39 ‑60 41 46 28 171 83rd 48066 Oliver WILCOX FOSSC 52 18 35 ‑64 12 57 174 84th 46837 Joan LAYCOCK Poole YC/Spinnaker SC 32 27 33 44 40 ‑64 176 85th 45506 Annabel TURNBULL RYA 25 43 47 ‑49 31 37 183 86th 45919 Oliver WILLIAMSON IBRSC 30 45 26 ‑63 52 30 183 87th 45735 Gus MCKENZIE Yorkshire Dales SC 51 26 ‑58 33 35 38 183 88th 47338 Harry PRESSDEE Mumbles YC (BFD) 44 15 30 54 42 185 89th 47833 Tom PEACOCK Parkstone YC 28 ‑66 46 37 47 33 191 90th 47764 Kamran EWBANK Staunton Harold SC 28 42 36 ‑50 39 46 191 91st 44889 Daniel KEENAN Tamworth SC (BFD) 50 41 31 27 49 198 92nd 46710 Edward BAKER Frampton On Severn SC 47 26 34 ‑52 49 43 199 93rd 48137 Joel BIBBY Parkstone YC 49 45 38 35 ‑56 36 203 94th 48246 Lawrence DONNELLY Surrey Docks 36 48 ‑52 46 37 38 205 95th 47926 Peter WALKER Parkstone YC 53 36 55 43 ‑64 19 206 96th 47733 Alfie LESTER Felpham SC 39 47 32 ‑62 60 32 210 97th 46974 George ELLIS‑MILLER Norfolk Broads YC 27 55 51 41 38 ‑56 212 98th 46978 Hamish MCDONALD Fowey Gallants SC 51 ‑55 52 23 48 48 222 99th 46927 Emily PROCTER Paignton S C 40 43 54 44 41 (DSQ) 222 100th 45633 Lloyd TAYLOR Blackwater SC ‑64 58 40 54 11 61 224 101st 47600 Oliver BURKE Yorkshire Dales SC 54 54 41 26 ‑61 51 226 102nd 47779 Robin STEIN Crawley Mariners/Queen Mary 60 48 30 ‑63 38 50 226 103rd 47664 Edward SCHUSTER‑BRUCE Parkstone YC 33 59 53 39 ‑63 43 227 104th 47116 Noah SHERRIFF Chew Valley Lake SC 29 ‑57 57 50 42 54 232 105th 47000 Luc JAMES Llangorse SC 50 29 44 56 53 ‑58 232 106th 47076 Daniel NICOLL Goring Thames SC 48 46 43 ‑62 56 39 232 107th 47752 Cormac O'BRIEN IBRSC 43 52 46 ‑54 46 51 238 108th 47902 Henry KOE south bank SC 56 (DNC) DNC 34 58 23 239 109th 47394 Leah FIDLING Chester Sailing and Canoeing Club 54 ‑61 58 40 43 45 240 110th 47950 Oliver HICKLING Queen Mary SC/Wembley SC 50 36 ‑64 58 55 44 243 111th 44131 Niall SCHIESS RYA 41 60 31 60 53 ‑61 245 112th 47792 Oliver RANDALL‑MAY CYC 37 53 48 ‑64 59 58 255 113th 45972 Rachel WYSS Hollowell SC 52 51 51 53 51 ‑57 258 114th 47762 Bethan MCROBBIE Hykeham SC 49 56 ‑59 55 52 50 262 115th 47949 Annabel SUMERAY Papercourt SC 58 53 45 45 ‑64 63 264 116th 46731 Max ROBINSON Fishers Green SC 59 ‑63 57 55 48 47 266 117th 47172 Rose EDMONDS Snettisham Beach SC 48 54 ‑62 48 57 59 266 118th 48147 Daniel COUPE Parkstone YC (BFD) 62 53 42 49 62 268 119th 46578 Llion MORRIS Llandudno SC ‑62 59 50 59 50 53 271 120th 46126 Charles CLOSE Queen Mary SC 40 49 47 (DNC) DNC DNC 272 121st 47601 Jack BURKE Yorkshire Dales SC 44 57 49 57 ‑66 65 272 122nd 47771 Elinor AIKMAN Grafham Water SC & Priory SC 53 52 ‑63 46 59 62 272 123rd 40736 Ryan HART Budworth SC 57 62 54 56 ‑65 49 278 124th 48101 Felix MCMULLAN Hollowell SC 59 64 (RET) 45 57 55 280 125th 47085 Jessica ROBERTS Cardiff Bay YC 60 60 ‑62 57 45 59 281 126th 45451 Joseph EVANS Priory SC (DNC) DNC DNC 48 55 44 283 127th 44484 Elin JONES Gresford SC 57 ‑63 49 61 62 54 283 128th 42046 James DENNY st edmundburys 58 58 ‑63 59 63 47 285 129th 47646 Madeleine VOWLES Llangorse SC 56 ‑64 59 60 50 63 288 130th 45996 Tia ADLER Castle Cove SC 46 ‑65 61 65 58 60 290 131st 47794 Imogen DAY Hollowell SC 63 51 61 61 62 ‑64 298 132nd 11734 George SELLWOOD Teifi Boating Club (BFD) 61 60 DNC DNC DNC 325 133rd 48098 Ethan KNEALE Cardiff Bay YC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 340

4.2 Rig Results:

Pos Sail No Name Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 Pts 1st 47625 Tom THWAITES RN&SYC / NBYC 4 2 ‑5 1 1 4 (SCP) 2 1 15 2nd 43183 Timothy EVANS Priory SC 3 1 ‑6 3 2 2 ‑4 1 3 15 3rd 46127 Ceri ROBERTS Llangorse SC 1 3 ‑7 4 3 5 6 3 ‑9 25 4th 44192 Ciara WOODARD Waldringfield SC 7 5 1 ‑11 8 ‑9 9 4 5 39 5th 47796 Cameron SWORD Papercourt SC ‑15 10 2 6 ‑16 6 5 6 6 41 6th 46691 Miles DEVERELL Paignton S C/RDYC 2 (OCS) 8 ‑13 9 8 8 5 2 42 7th 47654 James SMAGGASGALE HOAC / Queensmead (OCS) 14 4 10 5 (UFD) 1 9 4 47 8th 43950 Ben ADLER CCSC 9 4 11 7 10 ‑12 2 8 ‑17 51 9th 48081 Lewis THOMPSON Ballyholme/Donaghadee ‑11 9 10 2 (UFD) 7 3 11 10 52 10th 45770 Bjorn HANDLEY Queen Mary SC ‑17 6 ‑14 5 11 1 13 7 12 55 11th 40406 Oliver KEENAN Tamworth SC 10 7 3 12 6 ‑13 ‑17 12 11 61 12th 46733 Daisy ROBINSON Fishers Green SC 13 15 ‑18 ‑18 4 3 10 13 7 65 13th 46148 Archie BURTON Beaver SC 12 8 13 8 12 ‑17 14 ‑15 8 75 14th 29048 Andrew SCOTT Dale YC ‑18 13 ‑17 16 7 10 12 10 14 82 15th 46274 Harriet SACKER Burnham Overy Staithe 8 12 ‑16 15 13 15 11 ‑18 16 90 16th 46920 Tara EWBANK Staunton Harold S.C. ‑16 ‑17 9 14 15 11 15 14 13 91 17th 47927 Charles ALSTON NBYC 5 11 12 9 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 100 18th 41886 Charlie GRAN Chichester YC 14 ‑18 15 ‑17 14 14 16 16 15 104 19th 44142 Dru TOWNSEND Portishead Yacht 6 16 ‑19 ‑19 18 16 19 17 19 111 20th 42005 Isabella FERNEYHOUGH Marconi SC (DNF) (DNC) DNC DNC 17 18 18 19 18 132