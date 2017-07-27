Please select your home edition
Allen & PA Consulting RS Feva Worlds in Medemblik - Day 1

by Jon Partridge today at 8:38 am 21-27 July 2017

The RS Feva World Championships is sponsored by Allen and PA Consulting.

The anticipation of the biggest event of the year was finally over and Qualifying day 1 was upon the 354 sailors as the set off for what was a superb day of racing for all. The boat park "Beach" team managed a slick operation of launching which was quite a site for onlookers as 177 boats set off for the race course

The fresh, non-tidal waters of the Ijsselmeer really delivered today, all enjoyed a mixed bag of conditions with everything from light winds up to 20 knots, sunshine and lots of rain! PRO John Borsboom and his team turned 3 faultless races around for all fleets. Top tip for many tomorrow is to wear more layers, it got quite cold!

Allen & PA Consulting RS Feva Worlds day 1 - photo © Gavin Kemp
Allen & PA Consulting RS Feva Worlds day 1 - photo © Gavin Kemp

Current World Champion GBR William Pank and crew Finlay Campbell lead the day with 1st,4th,1st. GBRs Jamie Rastick and Madeline Bristow with results 3rd, 2nd and 3rd. GBRs Tom Storey and Ollie Kent in 3rd place with 1st, 4th and 4th and NZL Eli Liefting and Rose Dickson with a 6th, 3rd and 1st.

Check out some of the action here...

The RS team have done a fantastic job, making sure that all boats with breakages are ready to sail again tomorrow.

Back on dry land we have the big football match with the competing Nations battling for bragging rights.

This year's World Championship the RS Feva Team bring you Boat Park Banter...

Tomorrow is day two of qualifying when the championship fleets will be decided.

