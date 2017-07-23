FSE Robline SB20 UK Open National Championship at the Royal Southern Yacht Club
by Louay Habib today at 10:12 pm
21-23 July 2017
The FSE Robline SB20 Open UK National Championship, organised by the Royal Southern Yacht Club, came to a dramatic conclusion after three days of intense racing. Boasting 38 entries from Australia, Belgium, England, Ireland, Oman, Russia, and Scotland. The SB20 Class were out in force, battling medium to heavy conditions in the Central Solent. Several races were held in over 20 knots of wind, with some high octane action on the windward leeward course. Eight races were held in the series, which was decided in the very last race.
Joe Llewellyn's Forelle Estates is the SB20 National Champion, after a highly competitive and somewhat stressful final day, racing with Joe Llewellyn: Nigel Wakefield, and Jeremy (Pasty) Vigus.
"Nigel and Pasty did a great job getting me round the course, so thank you very much and for Jerry Hill and his team for giving us a close run." commented Joe. "I would like to thank the Royal Southern, it has been a really enjoyable event. The club's new yacht haven, makes this an awesome venue to host championship events; everybody is on the dock together, and the clubhouse is one of the best venues along the south coast, and that is why we love coming here."
"It all got a bit close today, our engine broke down on the way out to racing, and even with our spinnaker up, we were two minutes late for the first start! We managed to claw our way back to tenth, and in the end, we counted that score, and discarded our last race, so perseverance got us through a rough patch."
Royal Southern YC member, Jerry Hill, a former SB20 World champion, and 2014 SB20 UK National Champion, started slowly but built momentum as the championship played out, scoring two race wins on the penultimate day, but finished second by just four points. Australian Elliott Noye showed his intentions from the first race scoring a bullet in brutal conditions, and consistently placed in the top ten, bar one race, to claim third overall.
Congratulations should go to John Pollard's team from the Royal Torbay Yacht Club, who scored a 1-1-2 on the final day, to finish the championship in fourth place. Also Michael O'Connor's team from the Royal St George Yacht Club, Dublin, scoring two podium finishes to finish fifth.
The Prize-Giving was held at the Royal Southern Yacht Club Upper Bar, with Royal Southern Yacht Club Vice Commodore, Graham Nixon, officiating. Paul Hine, SB20 Class Association, was on hand to present prizes generously donated by championship sponsor FSE Robline.
Updates from the racecourse, including video and pictures are available at: www.facebook.com/RoyalSouthernYC. For Full Results and pictures visit the Royal Southern YC web site: www.royal-southern.co.uk
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat name
|Helm
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1
| GBR 3732
|Forelle Estates
|Joe Llewellyn
|2
|3
|1
|2
|2
|10
|2
|11
|22
|2
| GBR 3752
|Sportsboatworld.com
|Jerry Hill
|7
|6
|4
|1
|1
|3
|8
|4
|26
|3
| AUS 3756
|Porco Rosso
|Elliott Noye
|1
|4
|7
|3
|DNF
|6
|5
|7
|33
|4
| GBR 3754
|Xcellent
|John Pollard
|9
|1
|5
|18
|ZFP
|1
|1
|2
|37
|5
| IRL 3544
|Sin Bin
|Michael O'Connor
|4
|11
|3
|5
|11
|21
|3
|3
|40
|6
| GBR 3057
|Sweaty Betty
|John Outhwaite
|13
|10
|2
|4
|5
|17
|9
|1
|44
|7
| GBR 3710
|Chill Pill +
|Scott Graham
|3
|ZFP
|6
|6
|6
|7
|16
|8
|52
|8
| RUS 3722
|MST
|Vasily Grigoriev
|5
|13
|8
|12
|8
|27
|4
|9
|59
|9
| GBR 3720
|Uber
|Adrian Peach
|18
|5
|9
|8
|3
|9
|21
|BFD
|73
|10
| GBR 3149
|PBII
|Paul Hine
|12
|19
|OCS
|9
|7
|2
|14
|12
|75
|11
| GBR 33
|All Good Things
|Hattie Askew
|10
|18
|14
|25
|14
|8
|7
|6
|77
|12
| RUS 3708
|MelstonTeam
|Kirill Frolov
|6
|2
|11
|DNF
|DNC
|4
|13
|5
|80
|13
| AUS 3757
|Brazen
|Jervis Tilly
|22
|8
|13
|10
|4
|20
|11
|14
|80
|14
| GBR 3021
|Here Comes Bod
|Charles Whelan
|8
|17
|12
|16
|10
|11
|12
|15
|84
|15
| GBR 3086
|Wet n dry
|Stuart Clyburn
|21
|12
|31
|7
|9
|16
|10
|19
|94
|16
| GBR 3750
|Good HYDEing
|Nigel Grogan
|19
|9
|OCS
|26
|17
|13
|6
|10
|100
|17
| BEL 3345
|go with the flow
|bart tytgat
|17
|16
|25
|11
|25
|5
|15
|16
|105
|18
| GBR 3029
|OME
|Duncan Pryde
|15
|20
|19
|17
|18
|14
|20
|18
|121
|19
| GBR 3014
|Spong Bob
|Alain Waha
|14
|14
|21
|14
|13
|12
|DNF
|DNC
|127
|20
| GBR 3473
|slartibartfast
|Paul Methven
|11
|24
|23
|21
|16
|15
|22
|21
|129
|21
| GBR 3106
|Whyaduck
|Tom Clay
|DNC
|7
|17
|19
|DNF
|19
|18
|13
|132
|22
| GBR 3305
|Trio
|Gary Baker
|20
|27
|16
|20
|26
|24
|17
|17
|140
|23
| OMA 3307
|Oman Sail 3
|Alain CHAMPY
|24
|22
|22
|15
|22
|23
|19
|20
|143
|24
| GBR 3089
|Bluejay
|John Reekie
|27
|15
|20
|13
|24
|25
|24
|DNC
|148
|25
| GBR 3177
|Dark & Stormy
|andrew bell
|23
|26
|18
|27
|15
|22
|25
|30
|156
|26
| GBR 3316
|L.O.S.
|Joe Hemmant
|16
|DNF
|28
|24
|21
|31
|23
|22
|165
|27
| GBR 3082
|SHARC
|charles sheppard
|DNC
|DNC
|10
|23
|20
|18
|DNF
|25
|174
|28
| GBR 3740
|ARADA STOVES New Hope
|Martin Fox
|25
|29
|24
|28
|19
|29
|29
|24
|178
|29
| OMA 3475
|Oman Sail 1
|IBTI AlSalmi
|31
|21
|15
|34
|ZFP
|26
|34
|26
|187
|30
| GBR 3088
|Wavelength
|John Cornish
|26
|25
|30
|22
|23
|35
|32
|DNF
|193
|31
| GBR 3368
|6a Vision Homes
|Peter Noe
|28
|28
|27
|32
|30
|28
|26
|28
|195
|32
| OMA 3
|Oman Sail 2
|Alain CHAMPY
|29
|32
|32
|31
|28
|30
|27
|23
|200
|33
| GBR 3215
|Sail Navy
|Lizzie Farrington
|30
|30
|26
|30
|27
|DNC
|35
|31
|209
|34
| GBR 3244
|Attack of the Clones
|Nicholas Watkin
|32
|33
|34
|33
|32
|34
|31
|29
|224
|35
| GBR 3067
|Hooligan
|Toby Hague
|DNF
|35
|29
|29
|29
|DNF
|28
|DNF
|228
|36
| GBR 3075
|Striptease
|Rebecca Anthony
|DNC
|34
|33
|35
|DNC
|33
|30
|27
|231
|37
| GBR 3096
|Red Kite
|Roger Harford
|DNC
|31
|35
|DNC
|DNC
|32
|33
|DNC
|248
|38
| GBR 3561
|Wight Dragon
|Mark Irons
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|273
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!