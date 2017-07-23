Please select your home edition
FSE Robline SB20 UK Open National Championship at the Royal Southern Yacht Club

by Louay Habib today at 10:12 pm 21-23 July 2017

The FSE Robline SB20 Open UK National Championship, organised by the Royal Southern Yacht Club, came to a dramatic conclusion after three days of intense racing. Boasting 38 entries from Australia, Belgium, England, Ireland, Oman, Russia, and Scotland. The SB20 Class were out in force, battling medium to heavy conditions in the Central Solent. Several races were held in over 20 knots of wind, with some high octane action on the windward leeward course. Eight races were held in the series, which was decided in the very last race.

Joe Llewellyn's Forelle Estates is the SB20 National Champion, after a highly competitive and somewhat stressful final day, racing with Joe Llewellyn: Nigel Wakefield, and Jeremy (Pasty) Vigus.

"Nigel and Pasty did a great job getting me round the course, so thank you very much and for Jerry Hill and his team for giving us a close run." commented Joe. "I would like to thank the Royal Southern, it has been a really enjoyable event. The club's new yacht haven, makes this an awesome venue to host championship events; everybody is on the dock together, and the clubhouse is one of the best venues along the south coast, and that is why we love coming here."

"It all got a bit close today, our engine broke down on the way out to racing, and even with our spinnaker up, we were two minutes late for the first start! We managed to claw our way back to tenth, and in the end, we counted that score, and discarded our last race, so perseverance got us through a rough patch."

FSE Robline SB20 UK Open Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
FSE Robline SB20 UK Open Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

Royal Southern YC member, Jerry Hill, a former SB20 World champion, and 2014 SB20 UK National Champion, started slowly but built momentum as the championship played out, scoring two race wins on the penultimate day, but finished second by just four points. Australian Elliott Noye showed his intentions from the first race scoring a bullet in brutal conditions, and consistently placed in the top ten, bar one race, to claim third overall.

Congratulations should go to John Pollard's team from the Royal Torbay Yacht Club, who scored a 1-1-2 on the final day, to finish the championship in fourth place. Also Michael O'Connor's team from the Royal St George Yacht Club, Dublin, scoring two podium finishes to finish fifth.

The Prize-Giving was held at the Royal Southern Yacht Club Upper Bar, with Royal Southern Yacht Club Vice Commodore, Graham Nixon, officiating. Paul Hine, SB20 Class Association, was on hand to present prizes generously donated by championship sponsor FSE Robline.

FSE Robline SB20 UK Open Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
FSE Robline SB20 UK Open Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

Updates from the racecourse, including video and pictures are available at: www.facebook.com/RoyalSouthernYC. For Full Results and pictures visit the Royal Southern YC web site: www.royal-southern.co.uk

Overall Results:

PosSail NoBoat nameHelmR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1  GBR 3732Forelle EstatesJoe Llewellyn231221021122
2  GBR 3752Sportsboatworld.comJerry Hill7641138426
3  AUS 3756Porco RossoElliott Noye1473DNF65733
4  GBR 3754XcellentJohn Pollard91518ZFP11237
5  IRL 3544Sin BinMichael O'Connor4113511213340
6  GBR 3057Sweaty BettyJohn Outhwaite1310245179144
7  GBR 3710Chill Pill +Scott Graham3ZFP666716852
8  RUS 3722MSTVasily Grigoriev5138128274959
9  GBR 3720UberAdrian Peach185983921BFD73
10  GBR 3149PBIIPaul Hine1219OCS972141275
11  GBR 33All Good ThingsHattie Askew101814251487677
12  RUS 3708MelstonTeamKirill Frolov6211DNFDNC413580
13  AUS 3757BrazenJervis Tilly2281310420111480
14  GBR 3021Here Comes BodCharles Whelan81712161011121584
15  GBR 3086Wet n dry Stuart Clyburn2112317916101994
16  GBR 3750Good HYDEingNigel Grogan199OCS261713610100
17  BEL 3345go with the flowbart tytgat171625112551516105
18  GBR 3029OMEDuncan Pryde1520191718142018121
19  GBR 3014Spong BobAlain Waha141421141312DNFDNC127
20  GBR 3473slartibartfastPaul Methven1124232116152221129
21  GBR 3106WhyaduckTom ClayDNC71719DNF191813132
22  GBR 3305TrioGary Baker2027162026241717140
23  OMA 3307Oman Sail 3Alain CHAMPY2422221522231920143
24  GBR 3089BluejayJohn Reekie27152013242524DNC148
25  GBR 3177Dark & Stormyandrew bell2326182715222530156
26  GBR 3316L.O.S.Joe Hemmant16DNF282421312322165
27  GBR 3082SHARCcharles sheppardDNCDNC10232018DNF25174
28  GBR 3740ARADA STOVES New HopeMartin Fox2529242819292924178
29  OMA 3475Oman Sail 1IBTI AlSalmi31211534ZFP263426187
30  GBR 3088WavelengthJohn Cornish26253022233532DNF193
31  GBR 33686a Vision HomesPeter Noe2828273230282628195
32  OMA 3Oman Sail 2Alain CHAMPY2932323128302723200
33  GBR 3215Sail NavyLizzie Farrington3030263027DNC3531209
34  GBR 3244Attack of the ClonesNicholas Watkin3233343332343129224
35  GBR 3067HooliganToby HagueDNF35292929DNF28DNF228
36  GBR 3075StripteaseRebecca AnthonyDNC343335DNC333027231
37  GBR 3096Red KiteRoger HarfordDNC3135DNCDNC3233DNC248
38  GBR 3561Wight DragonMark IronsDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC273

FSE Robline SB20 UK Open Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
FSE Robline SB20 UK Open Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
