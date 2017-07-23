FSE Robline SB20 UK Open National Championship at the Royal Southern Yacht Club

by Louay Habib today at 10:12 pm

The FSE Robline SB20 Open UK National Championship, organised by the Royal Southern Yacht Club, came to a dramatic conclusion after three days of intense racing. Boasting 38 entries from Australia, Belgium, England, Ireland, Oman, Russia, and Scotland. The SB20 Class were out in force, battling medium to heavy conditions in the Central Solent. Several races were held in over 20 knots of wind, with some high octane action on the windward leeward course. Eight races were held in the series, which was decided in the very last race.

Joe Llewellyn's Forelle Estates is the SB20 National Champion, after a highly competitive and somewhat stressful final day, racing with Joe Llewellyn: Nigel Wakefield, and Jeremy (Pasty) Vigus.

"Nigel and Pasty did a great job getting me round the course, so thank you very much and for Jerry Hill and his team for giving us a close run." commented Joe. "I would like to thank the Royal Southern, it has been a really enjoyable event. The club's new yacht haven, makes this an awesome venue to host championship events; everybody is on the dock together, and the clubhouse is one of the best venues along the south coast, and that is why we love coming here."

"It all got a bit close today, our engine broke down on the way out to racing, and even with our spinnaker up, we were two minutes late for the first start! We managed to claw our way back to tenth, and in the end, we counted that score, and discarded our last race, so perseverance got us through a rough patch."

Royal Southern YC member, Jerry Hill, a former SB20 World champion, and 2014 SB20 UK National Champion, started slowly but built momentum as the championship played out, scoring two race wins on the penultimate day, but finished second by just four points. Australian Elliott Noye showed his intentions from the first race scoring a bullet in brutal conditions, and consistently placed in the top ten, bar one race, to claim third overall.

Congratulations should go to John Pollard's team from the Royal Torbay Yacht Club, who scored a 1-1-2 on the final day, to finish the championship in fourth place. Also Michael O'Connor's team from the Royal St George Yacht Club, Dublin, scoring two podium finishes to finish fifth.

The Prize-Giving was held at the Royal Southern Yacht Club Upper Bar, with Royal Southern Yacht Club Vice Commodore, Graham Nixon, officiating. Paul Hine, SB20 Class Association, was on hand to present prizes generously donated by championship sponsor FSE Robline.

Updates from the racecourse, including video and pictures are available at: www.facebook.com/RoyalSouthernYC. For Full Results and pictures visit the Royal Southern YC web site: www.royal-southern.co.uk

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Boat name Helm R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1 GBR 3732 Forelle Estates Joe Llewellyn 2 3 1 2 2 10 2 11 22 2 GBR 3752 Sportsboatworld.com Jerry Hill 7 6 4 1 1 3 8 4 26 3 AUS 3756 Porco Rosso Elliott Noye 1 4 7 3 DNF 6 5 7 33 4 GBR 3754 Xcellent John Pollard 9 1 5 18 ZFP 1 1 2 37 5 IRL 3544 Sin Bin Michael O'Connor 4 11 3 5 11 21 3 3 40 6 GBR 3057 Sweaty Betty John Outhwaite 13 10 2 4 5 17 9 1 44 7 GBR 3710 Chill Pill + Scott Graham 3 ZFP 6 6 6 7 16 8 52 8 RUS 3722 MST Vasily Grigoriev 5 13 8 12 8 27 4 9 59 9 GBR 3720 Uber Adrian Peach 18 5 9 8 3 9 21 BFD 73 10 GBR 3149 PBII Paul Hine 12 19 OCS 9 7 2 14 12 75 11 GBR 33 All Good Things Hattie Askew 10 18 14 25 14 8 7 6 77 12 RUS 3708 MelstonTeam Kirill Frolov 6 2 11 DNF DNC 4 13 5 80 13 AUS 3757 Brazen Jervis Tilly 22 8 13 10 4 20 11 14 80 14 GBR 3021 Here Comes Bod Charles Whelan 8 17 12 16 10 11 12 15 84 15 GBR 3086 Wet n dry Stuart Clyburn 21 12 31 7 9 16 10 19 94 16 GBR 3750 Good HYDEing Nigel Grogan 19 9 OCS 26 17 13 6 10 100 17 BEL 3345 go with the flow bart tytgat 17 16 25 11 25 5 15 16 105 18 GBR 3029 OME Duncan Pryde 15 20 19 17 18 14 20 18 121 19 GBR 3014 Spong Bob Alain Waha 14 14 21 14 13 12 DNF DNC 127 20 GBR 3473 slartibartfast Paul Methven 11 24 23 21 16 15 22 21 129 21 GBR 3106 Whyaduck Tom Clay DNC 7 17 19 DNF 19 18 13 132 22 GBR 3305 Trio Gary Baker 20 27 16 20 26 24 17 17 140 23 OMA 3307 Oman Sail 3 Alain CHAMPY 24 22 22 15 22 23 19 20 143 24 GBR 3089 Bluejay John Reekie 27 15 20 13 24 25 24 DNC 148 25 GBR 3177 Dark & Stormy andrew bell 23 26 18 27 15 22 25 30 156 26 GBR 3316 L.O.S. Joe Hemmant 16 DNF 28 24 21 31 23 22 165 27 GBR 3082 SHARC charles sheppard DNC DNC 10 23 20 18 DNF 25 174 28 GBR 3740 ARADA STOVES New Hope Martin Fox 25 29 24 28 19 29 29 24 178 29 OMA 3475 Oman Sail 1 IBTI AlSalmi 31 21 15 34 ZFP 26 34 26 187 30 GBR 3088 Wavelength John Cornish 26 25 30 22 23 35 32 DNF 193 31 GBR 3368 6a Vision Homes Peter Noe 28 28 27 32 30 28 26 28 195 32 OMA 3 Oman Sail 2 Alain CHAMPY 29 32 32 31 28 30 27 23 200 33 GBR 3215 Sail Navy Lizzie Farrington 30 30 26 30 27 DNC 35 31 209 34 GBR 3244 Attack of the Clones Nicholas Watkin 32 33 34 33 32 34 31 29 224 35 GBR 3067 Hooligan Toby Hague DNF 35 29 29 29 DNF 28 DNF 228 36 GBR 3075 Striptease Rebecca Anthony DNC 34 33 35 DNC 33 30 27 231 37 GBR 3096 Red Kite Roger Harford DNC 31 35 DNC DNC 32 33 DNC 248 38 GBR 3561 Wight Dragon Mark Irons DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 273