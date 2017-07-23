Italian Moth Series at Fraglia Vela Malcesine - Day 2
by Jonny Fullerton today at 8:17 pm
22-23 July 2017
For day 2 of the Italian Moth Series, the pre curser to the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds, Lake Garda delivered with fantastic Moth sailing conditions with spectators enjoying a grand stand view of the action from the Fraglia Vela Malcesine club foreshore. The Yellow fleet was sent out for a 1300hrs start in warm afternoon sunshine and flat water. The breeze continued to swing between 200 - 240 degrees, delaying the start for about an hour.
When it did settle on 205 degrees it was blowing around 12 - 15 knots straight up the lake with patches of light wind on each shoreline. Race 4 for the Yellow fleet was away at the second attempt under black flag. The majority of the fleet headed out on starboard tack directly towards the club house. First to round the top mark was regatta leader Paul Goodison (GBR) with Tom Burton (AUS) following and Francesco Bianchi from Italy turning in third to great cheers from the local supporters. Josh Mcknight (AUS) recovered from a bad start to round in the top ten.
On the second lap Goodison displayed his superior speed, staying in the pressure and extended away to win by a big margin from Ben Paton (GBR).
The Italians finished strongly with Francesco Bruni taking 3rd, Francesco Bianchi in 5th and Carlo de Paoli Ambrosi in 6th.
By the time race 5 was started the breeze had increased to 16 - 18 knots in streaks in the middle of the course. After a clean start, it was the unstoppable Brit Paul Goodison again leading Iain Jensen (AUS) with Josh Mcknight just to leeward. Mcknight got through Jensen downwind to snatch 2nd and the Italian mob again finishing strongly in a cluster. This time it was Francesco Bianchi in 4th, Francesco Bruni in 5th and Carlo de Paoli Ambrosi in 7th.
As race 6 started for the yellow fleet there was a hint of white water on the course providing champagne sailing conditions for their final race of the series. Without sounding monotonous it was another horizon job for the British Gold medallist 'Goody' who kept in the pressure all the way round the race track. Another good performance for the 2012 World Moth Champion, Josh McKnight (AUS) as he ploughed through the fleet to take another 2nd. This time the Italian battle went in the favour of Carlo de Paoli Ambrosi with an excellent 3rd. Iain Jensen (AUS) finished the day with a solid 4th and Italian Francesco Bianchi in 6th.
The red fleet was sent out just before 1600hrs for the late afternoon session just as the breeze was reaching its peak of the day at around 16 - 18 knots in patches. Race 4 for the red fleet was a real crowd pleaser. Off the start line came three top champions three abreast hurtling up the middle of the course. Rob Greenhalgh (GBR), Pete Burling (NZL) and Nathan Outteridge (AUS) grappled for the lead with places changing throughout the first lap.
Outteridge powered downwind in the lead closely followed by Burling and Greenhalgh, locking up rounding the gate with a big plume of spray. Scott Babbage (AUS) smoked past Greenhalgh upwind to take third at the windward mark. The last downwind was a real flyer, Outteridge held firm to take the gun but drama for Burling as he locks up his rudder and face plants one gybe from the finish line. Rob Greenhalgh chose the Western side of the course and found pressure to cross in 2nd and Babbage third. Burling recovered to cross 4th but shortly after broke his mast to end his racing for the day.
Race 5 for the red fleet followed shortly with a few retirements as conditions reached their peak. This time it was Kyle Stoneham (GBR) who got a jump on the fleet with a port tack start to cross the fleet. Kohei Kajimoto also had a dream start. Tom Slingsby dropped down to almost take out the windward wing of fellow Australian Nathan Outteridge as the pin end fleet headed for the shore. But it was not long before the flying Brit Rob Greenhalgh had closed both down for the lead. These three held the lead until the very last leg where Kajimoto and Outteridge came to the finish line on starboard gybe and threw the boat across the finish line in a hand break turn just clear of Stoneham who had to ditch having just got a bow sprit across the line.
As the final race of the day started for the red fleet the early evening breeze started to fade and soften back to 10 knots. Again it was the usual suspects, Rob Greenhalgh (GBR) leading Nathan Outteridge (AUS) with Western Australian Steven Thomas having his time in the sun. Australians Scott Babbage Tom Slingsby was up there with the leaders. This was the way things stayed until the finish.
Once the two fleet results had been combined it was dominance by the two British sailors with Paul Goodison counting 5 bullets and dropping a 2nd to win the Italian Series with 5 points. Only two points behind Rob Greenhalgh takes second and Nathan Outteridge third with 13 points. Josh Mcknight sailed a consistent series for 4th and Tom Slingsby a solid 5th.
Italian sailors finished the second day of the series strongly, Carlo de Paoli Ambrosi counted single digit results to finish 9th overall, Francesco Bianchi in 11th and Francesco Bruni in 14th.
The Moth fleet now has a lay-day for registration and measurement formalities in advance of day 1 of the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds on Tuesday 25 July.
There is, however the small matter of the Veneri Bangin the Corners Cup which is an invitational knockout series which has become a feature of past Moth Worlds. Previous winners are Pete Burling, Josh Mcknight and Iain Jensen. Weather permitting this will take place from 1400hrs.
Event website: www.mothworlds.org/malcesine
More videos: www.youtube.com/user/mothclass
Results after day 2:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Points
|1
|GBR 1
|GOODISON PAUL
|‑2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|2
|GBR 4491
|GREENHALGH ROBERT
|2
|‑3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|7
|3
|AUS 4038
|OUTTERIDGE NATHAN
|5
|2
|(dns)
|1
|3
|2
|13
|4
|AUS 6
|MCKNIGHT JOSH
|6
|4
|3
|‑7
|2
|2
|17
|5
|AUS 4386
|SLINGSBY TOM
|1
|4
|(dns)
|6
|6
|5
|22
|6
|AUS 4514
|JENSEN IAIN
|3
|3
|(dns)
|9
|3
|4
|22
|7
|AUS 4332
|BURTON TOM
|1
|5
|2
|8
|‑10
|7
|23
|8
|AUS 4
|BABBAGE SCOTT
|‑8
|6
|7
|3
|4
|4
|24
|9
|ITA 4180
|DE PAOLI AMBROSI CARLO
|‑8
|5
|7
|6
|6
|3
|27
|10
|AUS 4205
|THOMAS STEVEN
|4
|‑12
|4
|9
|11
|3
|31
|11
|ITA 4147
|BIANCHI FRANCESCO
|7
|‑9
|9
|5
|4
|6
|31
|12
|AUS 10
|MIGHELL HAROLD
|7
|7
|5
|4
|9
|(dns)
|32
|13
|AUS 4418
|CHEW MATTHEW
|3
|1
|11
|‑13
|9
|10
|34
|14
|ITA 4340
|BRUNI FRANCESCO
|5
|7
|10
|3
|‑14
|9
|34
|15
|GBR 4433
|WARD DAN
|‑19
|10
|8
|8
|7
|7
|40
|16
|GBR 4050
|HISCOCKS SIMON
|9
|9
|10
|10
|5
|‑13
|43
|17
|AUS 7
|GOUGH ROB
|12
|8
|8
|7
|‑44
|9
|44
|18
|GBR 4501
|ELLIS DAN
|10
|‑11
|6
|11
|7
|11
|45
|19
|AUS 4095
|KAJIMOTO KOHEI
|‑14
|14
|14
|10
|2
|6
|46
|20
|GBR 4509
|BELBEN JASON
|9
|11
|12
|‑13
|11
|5
|48
|21
|AUS 4495
|TAILBY REECE
|10
|16
|4
|16
|8
|‑19
|54
|22
|IRL 4148
|KENEFICK DAVID
|15
|6
|6
|‑18
|12
|15
|54
|23
|GBR 4512
|OFFER TOM
|13
|‑15
|11
|15
|10
|11
|60
|24
|GBR 4508
|VINCENT DAN
|15
|‑18
|12
|12
|13
|13
|65
|25
|FRA 4412
|MARIE BENOIT
|18
|17
|‑23
|16
|16
|8
|75
|26
|AUS 4063
|SOUTER DEAN
|12
|16
|9
|14
|29
|‑42
|80
|27
|GBR 4278
|KOUKOURAKIS ALEX
|21
|20
|3
|‑70
|19
|20
|83
|28
|GBR 4442
|STONEHAM KYLE
|4
|14
|46
|14
|5
|(dns)
|83
|29
|GBR 3959
|GLIDDON PAUL
|27
|13
|(dns)
|12
|17
|14
|83
|30
|AUS 3832
|THORPE LES
|‑33
|12
|13
|17
|15
|26
|83
|31
|GBR 4499
|HUTTON DOMINIC
|18
|‑21
|16
|19
|20
|12
|85
|32
|HKG 4334
|PARTRIDGE ROB
|16
|20
|15
|‑50
|21
|20
|92
|33
|SUI 4152
|RIGOT GUILLAUME
|24
|‑37
|16
|21
|14
|18
|93
|34
|NZL 4190
|BURLING PETER
|6
|2
|2
|4
|(dns)
|dns
|94
|35
|JPN 3989
|GOTO HIROKI
|19
|‑29
|22
|15
|27
|12
|95
|36
|SWE 4330
|JARUDD EMIL
|‑30
|23
|18
|25
|13
|16
|95
|37
|ITA 4460
|MAZZETTI FABIO
|22
|26
|‑28
|21
|18
|10
|97
|38
|GER 3975
|CLASEN JACOB
|26
|19
|14
|‑34
|17
|21
|97
|39
|SUI 4404
|PETRINO ADRIANO
|22
|18
|15
|‑29
|23
|19
|97
|40
|AUS 4221
|SARE WARREN
|‑33
|19
|13
|26
|26
|17
|101
|41
|GBR 4448
|ALBRECHT LEIGH
|‑46
|17
|20
|23
|15
|29
|104
|42
|FRA 4310
|ARTHAUD AYMERIC
|‑42
|27
|28
|26
|18
|14
|113
|43
|GBR 4149
|HOLDEN OLIVER
|25
|25
|19
|20
|‑56
|24
|113
|44
|GBR 4075
|PYBUS DOUG
|16
|22
|24
|‑31
|31
|21
|114
|45
|AUT 4015
|HRIBAR PHILIPP
|28
|‑32
|23
|22
|19
|22
|114
|46
|AUS 4215
|EDMUNDS LLOYD
|37
|25
|22
|‑54
|16
|17
|117
|47
|POR 4299
|ANDRADE FRANCISCO
|17
|21
|20
|41
|‑58
|23
|122
|48
|GBR 4122
|FRIEND ANDREW
|23
|24
|26
|28
|23
|‑30
|124
|49
|GBR 4096
|PENFOLD TIM
|28
|31
|‑47
|28
|22
|18
|127
|50
|FRA 97
|FEYDIT HUGO
|‑36
|30
|21
|24
|29
|23
|127
|51
|NED 4424
|COSTER KALLE
|26
|28
|17
|36
|‑48
|28
|135
|52
|AUS 4222
|PEARSON BRENT
|31
|26
|29
|‑32
|24
|25
|135
|53
|GBR 4308
|BURLTON CRAIG
|25
|29
|19
|‑34
|33
|31
|137
|54
|SUI 4312
|HOLENWEG DAVID
|13
|10
|18
|19
|(dns)
|dns
|140
|55
|AUS 4216
|GENDERS JOHN
|(dns)
|60
|25
|20
|22
|16
|143
|56
|AUS 3717
|SHERRING JACK
|27
|33
|24
|33
|‑37
|26
|143
|57
|GBR 4121
|PHARE JAMES
|23
|23
|26
|38
|34
|(dns)
|144
|58
|AUS 4187
|SPIERS EMMA
|32
|32
|30
|‑53
|25
|27
|146
|59
|FRA 4065
|REZZOUG ANTHONY
|21
|(dns)
|30
|22
|28
|46
|147
|60
|GBR 4037
|JEEVES CHRIS
|24
|31
|‑38
|37
|34
|22
|148
|61
|GER 4027
|ADOLPH KAI
|29
|‑39
|31
|32
|28
|31
|151
|62
|SUI 3625
|RIGOT FABRICE
|29
|35
|25
|36
|36
|(dns)
|161
|63
|AUS 3570
|SMITH PHIL
|‑41
|36
|36
|31
|24
|35
|162
|64
|NZL 4329
|GOODES STUART
|38
|35
|32
|‑51
|30
|28
|163
|65
|GBR 4311
|ADAMS ALEX
|39
|33
|27
|‑42
|40
|27
|166
|66
|SUI 3776
|SCHILLER PHILIPPE
|35
|34
|‑39
|29
|39
|29
|166
|67
|ITA 4389
|ZILIANI MARIO
|20
|22
|(dns)
|30
|20
|dns
|172
|68
|FRA 4286
|VAIREAUX MOANA
|47
|‑55
|40
|33
|27
|25
|172
|69
|GBR 5
|PATON BEN
|(dns)
|8
|dns
|2
|8
|dns
|178
|70
|GBR 3973
|ROSS JAMES
|34
|41
|37
|‑44
|41
|32
|185
|71
|AUT 4251
|HOFER MATTH?US
|31
|‑61
|35
|43
|39
|38
|186
|72
|POL 3842
|DOMANSKI MICHAL
|‑59
|44
|34
|42
|31
|37
|188
|73
|GBR 4277
|HARTLEY JEREMY
|39
|37
|33
|46
|(dns)
|33
|188
|74
|NED 3794
|BERENS MENNO
|‑50
|47
|42
|30
|38
|33
|190
|75
|SUI 4401
|FUCHS ALESSANDRO
|45
|‑63
|37
|45
|26
|38
|191
|76
|IRL 4374
|MCMAHON EWAN
|(dns)
|52
|38
|49
|30
|24
|193
|77
|GBR 3877
|GLIDDON JOSIE
|‑49
|42
|21
|47
|41
|43
|194
|78
|GRE 4104
|BOUSSOULAS GEORGE
|‑60
|45
|45
|37
|37
|32
|196
|79
|AUT 3799
|STELZL MAXIMILIAN
|14
|36
|17
|51
|(dns)
|dns
|198
|80
|FRA 4099
|PEDOTE GIANCARLO
|‑56
|49
|41
|39
|35
|34
|198
|81
|GBR 4434
|LUTHI CHRISTIAN
|(dns)
|40
|27
|27
|25
|dns
|199
|82
|SUI 4430
|DAZIO ROBERTO
|48
|‑54
|45
|35
|32
|39
|199
|83
|USA 4458
|DOWNING ZACK
|34
|(dns)
|35
|52
|45
|37
|203
|84
|NZL 4362
|EVANS RUSS
|45
|46
|48
|‑50
|35
|30
|204
|85
|POR 3609
|BRITES HENRIQUE
|35
|34
|33
|47
|57
|(dns)
|206
|86
|GBR 4336
|HEATHCOTE JONATHAN
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|18
|21
|15
|214
|87
|NZL 3733
|POWRIE TOM
|58
|60
|(dns)
|25
|36
|36
|215
|88
|AUS 4324
|ROLLERSON GRANT
|43
|53
|44
|39
|44
|(dns)
|223
|89
|POL 4153
|JANKOWSKI JAKUB
|53
|48
|(dns)
|49
|43
|34
|227
|90
|SUI 4397
|DECARLI NICOLA
|‑54
|40
|50
|53
|38
|47
|228
|91
|FRA 4144
|BEL JEAN NO?L
|64
|64
|(dns)
|11
|46
|45
|230
|92
|NZL 4229
|KIFF RICHARD
|66
|48
|31
|35
|50
|(dns)
|230
|93
|JPN 4127
|KAWATA TAKAAKI
|51
|43
|47
|‑58
|54
|35
|230
|94
|AUS 3827
|HALLAM JAMES
|‑54
|53
|49
|40
|47
|41
|230
|95
|GER 4375
|THIAS MICHAEL
|46
|43
|(dns)
|54
|47
|40
|230
|96
|GBR 4158
|CARVETH GEOFF
|57
|50
|39
|(dns)
|43
|42
|231
|97
|GBR 4136
|REDFEARN EDWARD
|44
|45
|29
|41
|(dns)
|dns
|239
|98
|JPN 4300
|TABATA WAKAKO
|47
|42
|44
|27
|(dns)
|dns
|240
|99
|AUS 3999
|YORK KEAGAN
|(dns)
|38
|dns
|40
|46
|39
|243
|100
|NED 3623
|VERSCHUURE ROALD
|62
|58
|(dns)
|44
|40
|40
|244
|101
|GBR 3281
|DICKER MARK
|55
|49
|(dns)
|59
|42
|44
|249
|102
|AUS 8
|MCDOUGALL ANDREW
|(dns)
|dns
|5
|dns
|dns
|8
|253
|103
|AUS 3770
|DEUSSEN NICHOLAS
|37
|51
|32
|55
|(dns)
|dns
|255
|104
|DEN 4281
|MELSON FREDERIK JUST
|41
|47
|49
|38
|(dns)
|dns
|255
|105
|ITA 4040
|LANULFI MARCO
|11
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|12
|dns
|263
|106
|POR 3978
|BELLO FERNANDO
|55
|38
|42
|48
|(dns)
|dns
|263
|107
|GBR 4369
|ALEX HIGBY
|68
|57
|53
|43
|42
|(dns)
|263
|108
|ITA 4431
|FERRIGHI GIAN MARIA
|11
|15
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|266
|109
|FRA 3972
|ANDRILLON YANN
|40
|30
|36
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|266
|110
|GBR 4500
|STARK MATTHEW
|40
|27
|41
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|268
|111
|ARG 4226
|CORREA HENDERSON JUAN
|61
|56
|(dns)
|57
|49
|45
|268
|112
|GBR 3980
|SIMMONDS DAVID
|36
|28
|(dns)
|48
|dns
|dns
|272
|113
|ITA 4138
|FERRIGHI STEFANO
|63
|13
|(dns)
|66
|55
|dns
|277
|114
|GER 4034
|HELLRIEGEL ERNST
|57
|64
|(dns)
|63
|52
|41
|277
|115
|GBR 4350
|SMITHWHITE DAVID
|17
|(dns)
|dns
|24
|dns
|dns
|281
|116
|AUT 3892
|KARNUTSCH FLORIAN
|51
|59
|51
|60
|60
|(dns)
|281
|117
|AUS 3833
|DANKS PETER
|59
|59
|51
|65
|(dns)
|48
|282
|118
|SUI 4042
|MANI SANDRO
|52
|52
|50
|52
|(dns)
|dns
|286
|119
|GBR 3941
|BURRAGE MILES
|32
|55
|40
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|287
|120
|IRL 4396
|KISSANE ALISTAIR
|65
|41
|(dns)
|23
|dns
|dns
|289
|121
|GBR 4513
|HIVEY DAVID
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|5
|45
|dns
|290
|122
|AUT 4511
|MICHAEL SCHONLEITNER
|38
|46
|48
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|292
|123
|AUS 4456
|GRAVARE MARTIN
|30
|24
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|294
|124
|ARG 4368
|CONTESSI MASSIMO
|(dns)
|61
|dns
|45
|32
|dns
|298
|125
|ARG 4367
|COSENTINO IV?N
|20
|39
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|299
|126
|ITA 4078
|BEVILACQUA VINCENZO
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|56
|48
|36
|300
|127
|DEN 4519
|FREY OLE
|44
|54
|(dns)
|dns
|49
|dns
|307
|128
|NOR 4328
|RINGSTAD ALEXANDER
|64
|50
|34
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|308
|129
|AUT 3219
|KOBALR OLIVER
|61
|65
|43
|61
|(dns)
|dns
|310
|130
|ITA 4355
|MAGGI NICOLA
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|33
|44
|317
|131
|CRO 4126
|DOGAN LUKA
|49
|62
|(dns)
|46
|dns
|dns
|317
|132
|GBR 4248
|BAKER NEIL
|66
|51
|43
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|320
|133
|ITA 4486
|SAIDELLI NICOLO'
|58
|44
|(dns)
|62
|dns
|dns
|324
|134
|AUT 3986
|RAKUSCHAN PHILIPP
|56
|65
|46
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|327
|135
|ARG 4167
|CONTESSI DOMINGO JOSE
|53
|(dns)
|dns
|64
|51
|dns
|328
|136
|AUT 3924
|KOBALE KONSTANTIN
|60
|58
|52
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|330
|137
|POR 3715
|LEAL TIAGO
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|53
|43
|336
|138
|ARG 4331
|GREGGI FRANCO
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|17
|dns
|dns
|337
|139
|GBR 3870
|GATEHOUSE EDDIE
|63
|62
|52
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|337
|140
|NED 4280
|WEBER CONSTANTIJN
|50
|56
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|346
|141
|GER 4421
|KAS?SKE FABIAN
|48
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|59
|dns
|347
|142
|SLO 4201
|TOMORI LUKA
|52
|57
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|349
|143
|AUS 3961
|SAUL JOHN
|42
|(dns)
|dns
|68
|dns
|dns
|350
|144
|ITA 4209
|TRIMARCHI MICHELE
|43
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|363
|145
|GBR 4179
|HUGHES GERRY
|67
|63
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|370
|146
|GBR 4361
|SMITH DONALD
|67
|(dns)
|dns
|69
|dns
|dns
|376
|147
|FRA 4072
|CIRET MADEG
|62
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|382
|148
|GBR 4484
|JESSOP DAVID
|65
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|385
|149
|USA 4305
|BURSOR SCOTT
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|67
|dns
|dns
|387
|150
|AUS 4011
|TUCKER BEN
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|400
|150
|AUS 4235
|BOULDEN WILL
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|400
|150
|DEN 4307
|RASMUSSEN HANS
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|400
|150
|GBR 3629
|MEHEW TOM
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|400
|150
|GBR 4291
|JEFFRIES ANDY
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|400
|150
|GBR 4342
|SIMMONDS GRAHAM
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|400
|150
|GBR 4385
|BUDGEN ANDREW
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|400
|150
|SWE 4253
|GR?VARE MAGNUS
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|400
|150
|USA 4425
|WILSON PATRICK
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|dns
|400
