Italian Moth Series at Fraglia Vela Malcesine - Day 2

by Jonny Fullerton today at 8:17 pm 22-23 July 2017

For day 2 of the Italian Moth Series, the pre curser to the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds, Lake Garda delivered with fantastic Moth sailing conditions with spectators enjoying a grand stand view of the action from the Fraglia Vela Malcesine club foreshore. The Yellow fleet was sent out for a 1300hrs start in warm afternoon sunshine and flat water. The breeze continued to swing between 200 - 240 degrees, delaying the start for about an hour.

When it did settle on 205 degrees it was blowing around 12 - 15 knots straight up the lake with patches of light wind on each shoreline. Race 4 for the Yellow fleet was away at the second attempt under black flag. The majority of the fleet headed out on starboard tack directly towards the club house. First to round the top mark was regatta leader Paul Goodison (GBR) with Tom Burton (AUS) following and Francesco Bianchi from Italy turning in third to great cheers from the local supporters. Josh Mcknight (AUS) recovered from a bad start to round in the top ten.

On the second lap Goodison displayed his superior speed, staying in the pressure and extended away to win by a big margin from Ben Paton (GBR).

The Italians finished strongly with Francesco Bruni taking 3rd, Francesco Bianchi in 5th and Carlo de Paoli Ambrosi in 6th.

By the time race 5 was started the breeze had increased to 16 - 18 knots in streaks in the middle of the course. After a clean start, it was the unstoppable Brit Paul Goodison again leading Iain Jensen (AUS) with Josh Mcknight just to leeward. Mcknight got through Jensen downwind to snatch 2nd and the Italian mob again finishing strongly in a cluster. This time it was Francesco Bianchi in 4th, Francesco Bruni in 5th and Carlo de Paoli Ambrosi in 7th.

As race 6 started for the yellow fleet there was a hint of white water on the course providing champagne sailing conditions for their final race of the series. Without sounding monotonous it was another horizon job for the British Gold medallist 'Goody' who kept in the pressure all the way round the race track. Another good performance for the 2012 World Moth Champion, Josh McKnight (AUS) as he ploughed through the fleet to take another 2nd. This time the Italian battle went in the favour of Carlo de Paoli Ambrosi with an excellent 3rd. Iain Jensen (AUS) finished the day with a solid 4th and Italian Francesco Bianchi in 6th.

The red fleet was sent out just before 1600hrs for the late afternoon session just as the breeze was reaching its peak of the day at around 16 - 18 knots in patches. Race 4 for the red fleet was a real crowd pleaser. Off the start line came three top champions three abreast hurtling up the middle of the course. Rob Greenhalgh (GBR), Pete Burling (NZL) and Nathan Outteridge (AUS) grappled for the lead with places changing throughout the first lap.

Italian Moth Series at Garda day 2 - photo © Martina Orsini
Outteridge powered downwind in the lead closely followed by Burling and Greenhalgh, locking up rounding the gate with a big plume of spray. Scott Babbage (AUS) smoked past Greenhalgh upwind to take third at the windward mark. The last downwind was a real flyer, Outteridge held firm to take the gun but drama for Burling as he locks up his rudder and face plants one gybe from the finish line. Rob Greenhalgh chose the Western side of the course and found pressure to cross in 2nd and Babbage third. Burling recovered to cross 4th but shortly after broke his mast to end his racing for the day.

Race 5 for the red fleet followed shortly with a few retirements as conditions reached their peak. This time it was Kyle Stoneham (GBR) who got a jump on the fleet with a port tack start to cross the fleet. Kohei Kajimoto also had a dream start. Tom Slingsby dropped down to almost take out the windward wing of fellow Australian Nathan Outteridge as the pin end fleet headed for the shore. But it was not long before the flying Brit Rob Greenhalgh had closed both down for the lead. These three held the lead until the very last leg where Kajimoto and Outteridge came to the finish line on starboard gybe and threw the boat across the finish line in a hand break turn just clear of Stoneham who had to ditch having just got a bow sprit across the line.

As the final race of the day started for the red fleet the early evening breeze started to fade and soften back to 10 knots. Again it was the usual suspects, Rob Greenhalgh (GBR) leading Nathan Outteridge (AUS) with Western Australian Steven Thomas having his time in the sun. Australians Scott Babbage Tom Slingsby was up there with the leaders. This was the way things stayed until the finish.

Italian Moth Series at Garda day 2 - photo © Martina Orsini
Once the two fleet results had been combined it was dominance by the two British sailors with Paul Goodison counting 5 bullets and dropping a 2nd to win the Italian Series with 5 points. Only two points behind Rob Greenhalgh takes second and Nathan Outteridge third with 13 points. Josh Mcknight sailed a consistent series for 4th and Tom Slingsby a solid 5th.

Italian sailors finished the second day of the series strongly, Carlo de Paoli Ambrosi counted single digit results to finish 9th overall, Francesco Bianchi in 11th and Francesco Bruni in 14th.

The Moth fleet now has a lay-day for registration and measurement formalities in advance of day 1 of the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds on Tuesday 25 July.

There is, however the small matter of the Veneri Bangin the Corners Cup which is an invitational knockout series which has become a feature of past Moth Worlds. Previous winners are Pete Burling, Josh Mcknight and Iain Jensen. Weather permitting this will take place from 1400hrs.

Event website: www.mothworlds.org/malcesine
More videos: www.youtube.com/user/mothclass

Results after day 2:

PosSail NoHelmR1R2R3R4R5R6Points
1GBR 1GOODISON PAUL ‑2111115
2GBR 4491GREENHALGH ROBERT 2‑312117
3AUS 4038OUTTERIDGE NATHAN 52(dns)13213
4AUS 6MCKNIGHT JOSH 643‑72217
5AUS 4386SLINGSBY TOM 14(dns)66522
6AUS 4514JENSEN IAIN 33(dns)93422
7AUS 4332BURTON TOM 1528‑10723
8AUS 4BABBAGE SCOTT ‑86734424
9ITA 4180DE PAOLI AMBROSI CARLO ‑85766327
10AUS 4205THOMAS STEVEN 4‑124911331
11ITA 4147BIANCHI FRANCESCO 7‑9954631
12AUS 10MIGHELL HAROLD 77549(dns)32
13AUS 4418CHEW MATTHEW 3111‑1391034
14ITA 4340BRUNI FRANCESCO 57103‑14934
15GBR 4433WARD DAN ‑1910887740
16GBR 4050HISCOCKS SIMON 9910105‑1343
17AUS 7GOUGH ROB 12887‑44944
18GBR 4501ELLIS DAN 10‑1161171145
19AUS 4095KAJIMOTO KOHEI ‑141414102646
20GBR 4509BELBEN JASON 91112‑1311548
21AUS 4495TAILBY REECE 10164168‑1954
22IRL 4148KENEFICK DAVID 1566‑18121554
23GBR 4512OFFER TOM 13‑151115101160
24GBR 4508VINCENT DAN 15‑181212131365
25FRA 4412MARIE BENOIT 1817‑231616875
26AUS 4063SOUTER DEAN 121691429‑4280
27GBR 4278KOUKOURAKIS ALEX 21203‑70192083
28GBR 4442STONEHAM KYLE 41446145(dns)83
29GBR 3959GLIDDON PAUL 2713(dns)12171483
30AUS 3832THORPE LES ‑33121317152683
31GBR 4499HUTTON DOMINIC 18‑211619201285
32HKG 4334PARTRIDGE ROB 162015‑50212092
33SUI 4152RIGOT GUILLAUME 24‑371621141893
34NZL 4190BURLING PETER 6224(dns)dns94
35JPN 3989GOTO HIROKI 19‑292215271295
36SWE 4330JARUDD EMIL ‑30231825131695
37ITA 4460MAZZETTI FABIO 2226‑2821181097
38GER 3975CLASEN JACOB 261914‑34172197
39SUI 4404PETRINO ADRIANO 221815‑29231997
40AUS 4221SARE WARREN ‑331913262617101
41GBR 4448ALBRECHT LEIGH ‑461720231529104
42FRA 4310ARTHAUD AYMERIC ‑422728261814113
43GBR 4149HOLDEN OLIVER 25251920‑5624113
44GBR 4075PYBUS DOUG 162224‑313121114
45AUT 4015HRIBAR PHILIPP 28‑3223221922114
46AUS 4215EDMUNDS LLOYD 372522‑541617117
47POR 4299ANDRADE FRANCISCO 17212041‑5823122
48GBR 4122FRIEND ANDREW 2324262823‑30124
49GBR 4096PENFOLD TIM 2831‑47282218127
50FRA 97FEYDIT HUGO ‑363021242923127
51NED 4424COSTER KALLE 26281736‑4828135
52AUS 4222PEARSON BRENT 312629‑322425135
53GBR 4308BURLTON CRAIG 252919‑343331137
54SUI 4312HOLENWEG DAVID 13101819(dns)dns140
55AUS 4216GENDERS JOHN (dns)6025202216143
56AUS 3717SHERRING JACK 27332433‑3726143
57GBR 4121PHARE JAMES 2323263834(dns)144
58AUS 4187SPIERS EMMA 323230‑532527146
59FRA 4065REZZOUG ANTHONY 21(dns)30222846147
60GBR 4037JEEVES CHRIS 2431‑38373422148
61GER 4027ADOLPH KAI 29‑3931322831151
62SUI 3625RIGOT FABRICE 2935253636(dns)161
63AUS 3570SMITH PHIL ‑413636312435162
64NZL 4329GOODES STUART 383532‑513028163
65GBR 4311ADAMS ALEX 393327‑424027166
66SUI 3776SCHILLER PHILIPPE 3534‑39293929166
67ITA 4389ZILIANI MARIO 2022(dns)3020dns172
68FRA 4286VAIREAUX MOANA 47‑5540332725172
69GBR 5PATON BEN (dns)8dns28dns178
70GBR 3973ROSS JAMES 344137‑444132185
71AUT 4251HOFER MATTH?US 31‑6135433938186
72POL 3842DOMANSKI MICHAL ‑594434423137188
73GBR 4277HARTLEY JEREMY 39373346(dns)33188
74NED 3794BERENS MENNO ‑504742303833190
75SUI 4401FUCHS ALESSANDRO 45‑6337452638191
76IRL 4374MCMAHON EWAN (dns)5238493024193
77GBR 3877GLIDDON JOSIE ‑494221474143194
78GRE 4104BOUSSOULAS GEORGE ‑604545373732196
79AUT 3799STELZL MAXIMILIAN 14361751(dns)dns198
80FRA 4099PEDOTE GIANCARLO ‑564941393534198
81GBR 4434LUTHI CHRISTIAN (dns)40272725dns199
82SUI 4430DAZIO ROBERTO 48‑5445353239199
83USA 4458DOWNING ZACK 34(dns)35524537203
84NZL 4362EVANS RUSS 454648‑503530204
85POR 3609BRITES HENRIQUE 3534334757(dns)206
86GBR 4336HEATHCOTE JONATHAN (dns)dnsdns182115214
87NZL 3733POWRIE TOM 5860(dns)253636215
88AUS 4324ROLLERSON GRANT 4353443944(dns)223
89POL 4153JANKOWSKI JAKUB 5348(dns)494334227
90SUI 4397DECARLI NICOLA ‑544050533847228
91FRA 4144BEL JEAN NO?L 6464(dns)114645230
92NZL 4229KIFF RICHARD 6648313550(dns)230
93JPN 4127KAWATA TAKAAKI 514347‑585435230
94AUS 3827HALLAM JAMES ‑545349404741230
95GER 4375THIAS MICHAEL 4643(dns)544740230
96GBR 4158CARVETH GEOFF 575039(dns)4342231
97GBR 4136REDFEARN EDWARD 44452941(dns)dns239
98JPN 4300TABATA WAKAKO 47424427(dns)dns240
99AUS 3999YORK KEAGAN (dns)38dns404639243
100NED 3623VERSCHUURE ROALD 6258(dns)444040244
101GBR 3281DICKER MARK 5549(dns)594244249
102AUS 8MCDOUGALL ANDREW (dns)dns5dnsdns8253
103AUS 3770DEUSSEN NICHOLAS 37513255(dns)dns255
104DEN 4281MELSON FREDERIK JUST 41474938(dns)dns255
105ITA 4040LANULFI MARCO 11(dns)dnsdns12dns263
106POR 3978BELLO FERNANDO 55384248(dns)dns263
107GBR 4369ALEX HIGBY 6857534342(dns)263
108ITA 4431FERRIGHI GIAN MARIA 1115(dns)dnsdnsdns266
109FRA 3972ANDRILLON YANN 403036(dns)dnsdns266
110GBR 4500STARK MATTHEW 402741(dns)dnsdns268
111ARG 4226CORREA HENDERSON JUAN 6156(dns)574945268
112GBR 3980SIMMONDS DAVID 3628(dns)48dnsdns272
113ITA 4138FERRIGHI STEFANO 6313(dns)6655dns277
114GER 4034HELLRIEGEL ERNST 5764(dns)635241277
115GBR 4350SMITHWHITE DAVID 17(dns)dns24dnsdns281
116AUT 3892KARNUTSCH FLORIAN 5159516060(dns)281
117AUS 3833DANKS PETER 59595165(dns)48282
118SUI 4042MANI SANDRO 52525052(dns)dns286
119GBR 3941BURRAGE MILES 325540(dns)dnsdns287
120IRL 4396KISSANE ALISTAIR 6541(dns)23dnsdns289
121GBR 4513HIVEY DAVID (dns)dnsdns545dns290
122AUT 4511MICHAEL SCHONLEITNER 384648(dns)dnsdns292
123AUS 4456GRAVARE MARTIN 3024(dns)dnsdnsdns294
124ARG 4368CONTESSI MASSIMO (dns)61dns4532dns298
125ARG 4367COSENTINO IV?N 2039(dns)dnsdnsdns299
126ITA 4078BEVILACQUA VINCENZO (dns)dnsdns564836300
127DEN 4519FREY OLE 4454(dns)dns49dns307
128NOR 4328RINGSTAD ALEXANDER 645034(dns)dnsdns308
129AUT 3219KOBALR OLIVER 61654361(dns)dns310
130ITA 4355MAGGI NICOLA (dns)dnsdnsdns3344317
131CRO 4126DOGAN LUKA 4962(dns)46dnsdns317
132GBR 4248BAKER NEIL 665143(dns)dnsdns320
133ITA 4486SAIDELLI NICOLO' 5844(dns)62dnsdns324
134AUT 3986RAKUSCHAN PHILIPP 566546(dns)dnsdns327
135ARG 4167CONTESSI DOMINGO JOSE 53(dns)dns6451dns328
136AUT 3924KOBALE KONSTANTIN 605852(dns)dnsdns330
137POR 3715LEAL TIAGO (dns)dnsdnsdns5343336
138ARG 4331GREGGI FRANCO (dns)dnsdns17dnsdns337
139GBR 3870GATEHOUSE EDDIE 636252(dns)dnsdns337
140NED 4280WEBER CONSTANTIJN 5056(dns)dnsdnsdns346
141GER 4421KAS?SKE FABIAN 48(dns)dnsdns59dns347
142SLO 4201TOMORI LUKA 5257(dns)dnsdnsdns349
143AUS 3961SAUL JOHN 42(dns)dns68dnsdns350
144ITA 4209TRIMARCHI MICHELE 43(dns)dnsdnsdnsdns363
145GBR 4179HUGHES GERRY 6763(dns)dnsdnsdns370
146GBR 4361SMITH DONALD 67(dns)dns69dnsdns376
147FRA 4072CIRET MADEG 62(dns)dnsdnsdnsdns382
148GBR 4484JESSOP DAVID 65(dns)dnsdnsdnsdns385
149USA 4305BURSOR SCOTT (dns)dnsdns67dnsdns387
150AUS 4011TUCKER BEN (dns)dnsdnsdnsdnsdns400
150AUS 4235BOULDEN WILL (dns)dnsdnsdnsdnsdns400
150DEN 4307RASMUSSEN HANS (dns)dnsdnsdnsdnsdns400
150GBR 3629MEHEW TOM (dns)dnsdnsdnsdnsdns400
150GBR 4291JEFFRIES ANDY (dns)dnsdnsdnsdnsdns400
150GBR 4342SIMMONDS GRAHAM (dns)dnsdnsdnsdnsdns400
150GBR 4385BUDGEN ANDREW (dns)dnsdnsdnsdnsdns400
150SWE 4253GR?VARE MAGNUS (dns)dnsdnsdnsdnsdns400
150USA 4425WILSON PATRICK (dns)dnsdnsdnsdnsdns400

Italian Moth Series at Garda day 2 - photo © Martina Orsini
Italian Moth Series at Garda day 2 - photo © Martina Orsini
Upcoming Events

Bala SC International Moth Open Meeting for International Moth
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
