Italian Moth Series at Fraglia Vela Malcesine - Day 2

by Jonny Fullerton today at 8:17 pm

For day 2 of the Italian Moth Series, the pre curser to the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds, Lake Garda delivered with fantastic Moth sailing conditions with spectators enjoying a grand stand view of the action from the Fraglia Vela Malcesine club foreshore. The Yellow fleet was sent out for a 1300hrs start in warm afternoon sunshine and flat water. The breeze continued to swing between 200 - 240 degrees, delaying the start for about an hour.

When it did settle on 205 degrees it was blowing around 12 - 15 knots straight up the lake with patches of light wind on each shoreline. Race 4 for the Yellow fleet was away at the second attempt under black flag. The majority of the fleet headed out on starboard tack directly towards the club house. First to round the top mark was regatta leader Paul Goodison (GBR) with Tom Burton (AUS) following and Francesco Bianchi from Italy turning in third to great cheers from the local supporters. Josh Mcknight (AUS) recovered from a bad start to round in the top ten.

On the second lap Goodison displayed his superior speed, staying in the pressure and extended away to win by a big margin from Ben Paton (GBR).

The Italians finished strongly with Francesco Bruni taking 3rd, Francesco Bianchi in 5th and Carlo de Paoli Ambrosi in 6th.

By the time race 5 was started the breeze had increased to 16 - 18 knots in streaks in the middle of the course. After a clean start, it was the unstoppable Brit Paul Goodison again leading Iain Jensen (AUS) with Josh Mcknight just to leeward. Mcknight got through Jensen downwind to snatch 2nd and the Italian mob again finishing strongly in a cluster. This time it was Francesco Bianchi in 4th, Francesco Bruni in 5th and Carlo de Paoli Ambrosi in 7th.

As race 6 started for the yellow fleet there was a hint of white water on the course providing champagne sailing conditions for their final race of the series. Without sounding monotonous it was another horizon job for the British Gold medallist 'Goody' who kept in the pressure all the way round the race track. Another good performance for the 2012 World Moth Champion, Josh McKnight (AUS) as he ploughed through the fleet to take another 2nd. This time the Italian battle went in the favour of Carlo de Paoli Ambrosi with an excellent 3rd. Iain Jensen (AUS) finished the day with a solid 4th and Italian Francesco Bianchi in 6th.

The red fleet was sent out just before 1600hrs for the late afternoon session just as the breeze was reaching its peak of the day at around 16 - 18 knots in patches. Race 4 for the red fleet was a real crowd pleaser. Off the start line came three top champions three abreast hurtling up the middle of the course. Rob Greenhalgh (GBR), Pete Burling (NZL) and Nathan Outteridge (AUS) grappled for the lead with places changing throughout the first lap.

Outteridge powered downwind in the lead closely followed by Burling and Greenhalgh, locking up rounding the gate with a big plume of spray. Scott Babbage (AUS) smoked past Greenhalgh upwind to take third at the windward mark. The last downwind was a real flyer, Outteridge held firm to take the gun but drama for Burling as he locks up his rudder and face plants one gybe from the finish line. Rob Greenhalgh chose the Western side of the course and found pressure to cross in 2nd and Babbage third. Burling recovered to cross 4th but shortly after broke his mast to end his racing for the day.

Race 5 for the red fleet followed shortly with a few retirements as conditions reached their peak. This time it was Kyle Stoneham (GBR) who got a jump on the fleet with a port tack start to cross the fleet. Kohei Kajimoto also had a dream start. Tom Slingsby dropped down to almost take out the windward wing of fellow Australian Nathan Outteridge as the pin end fleet headed for the shore. But it was not long before the flying Brit Rob Greenhalgh had closed both down for the lead. These three held the lead until the very last leg where Kajimoto and Outteridge came to the finish line on starboard gybe and threw the boat across the finish line in a hand break turn just clear of Stoneham who had to ditch having just got a bow sprit across the line.

As the final race of the day started for the red fleet the early evening breeze started to fade and soften back to 10 knots. Again it was the usual suspects, Rob Greenhalgh (GBR) leading Nathan Outteridge (AUS) with Western Australian Steven Thomas having his time in the sun. Australians Scott Babbage Tom Slingsby was up there with the leaders. This was the way things stayed until the finish.

Once the two fleet results had been combined it was dominance by the two British sailors with Paul Goodison counting 5 bullets and dropping a 2nd to win the Italian Series with 5 points. Only two points behind Rob Greenhalgh takes second and Nathan Outteridge third with 13 points. Josh Mcknight sailed a consistent series for 4th and Tom Slingsby a solid 5th.

Italian sailors finished the second day of the series strongly, Carlo de Paoli Ambrosi counted single digit results to finish 9th overall, Francesco Bianchi in 11th and Francesco Bruni in 14th.

The Moth fleet now has a lay-day for registration and measurement formalities in advance of day 1 of the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds on Tuesday 25 July.

There is, however the small matter of the Veneri Bangin the Corners Cup which is an invitational knockout series which has become a feature of past Moth Worlds. Previous winners are Pete Burling, Josh Mcknight and Iain Jensen. Weather permitting this will take place from 1400hrs.

Results after day 2:

Pos Sail No Helm R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Points 1 GBR 1 GOODISON PAUL ‑2 1 1 1 1 1 5 2 GBR 4491 GREENHALGH ROBERT 2 ‑3 1 2 1 1 7 3 AUS 4038 OUTTERIDGE NATHAN 5 2 (dns) 1 3 2 13 4 AUS 6 MCKNIGHT JOSH 6 4 3 ‑7 2 2 17 5 AUS 4386 SLINGSBY TOM 1 4 (dns) 6 6 5 22 6 AUS 4514 JENSEN IAIN 3 3 (dns) 9 3 4 22 7 AUS 4332 BURTON TOM 1 5 2 8 ‑10 7 23 8 AUS 4 BABBAGE SCOTT ‑8 6 7 3 4 4 24 9 ITA 4180 DE PAOLI AMBROSI CARLO ‑8 5 7 6 6 3 27 10 AUS 4205 THOMAS STEVEN 4 ‑12 4 9 11 3 31 11 ITA 4147 BIANCHI FRANCESCO 7 ‑9 9 5 4 6 31 12 AUS 10 MIGHELL HAROLD 7 7 5 4 9 (dns) 32 13 AUS 4418 CHEW MATTHEW 3 1 11 ‑13 9 10 34 14 ITA 4340 BRUNI FRANCESCO 5 7 10 3 ‑14 9 34 15 GBR 4433 WARD DAN ‑19 10 8 8 7 7 40 16 GBR 4050 HISCOCKS SIMON 9 9 10 10 5 ‑13 43 17 AUS 7 GOUGH ROB 12 8 8 7 ‑44 9 44 18 GBR 4501 ELLIS DAN 10 ‑11 6 11 7 11 45 19 AUS 4095 KAJIMOTO KOHEI ‑14 14 14 10 2 6 46 20 GBR 4509 BELBEN JASON 9 11 12 ‑13 11 5 48 21 AUS 4495 TAILBY REECE 10 16 4 16 8 ‑19 54 22 IRL 4148 KENEFICK DAVID 15 6 6 ‑18 12 15 54 23 GBR 4512 OFFER TOM 13 ‑15 11 15 10 11 60 24 GBR 4508 VINCENT DAN 15 ‑18 12 12 13 13 65 25 FRA 4412 MARIE BENOIT 18 17 ‑23 16 16 8 75 26 AUS 4063 SOUTER DEAN 12 16 9 14 29 ‑42 80 27 GBR 4278 KOUKOURAKIS ALEX 21 20 3 ‑70 19 20 83 28 GBR 4442 STONEHAM KYLE 4 14 46 14 5 (dns) 83 29 GBR 3959 GLIDDON PAUL 27 13 (dns) 12 17 14 83 30 AUS 3832 THORPE LES ‑33 12 13 17 15 26 83 31 GBR 4499 HUTTON DOMINIC 18 ‑21 16 19 20 12 85 32 HKG 4334 PARTRIDGE ROB 16 20 15 ‑50 21 20 92 33 SUI 4152 RIGOT GUILLAUME 24 ‑37 16 21 14 18 93 34 NZL 4190 BURLING PETER 6 2 2 4 (dns) dns 94 35 JPN 3989 GOTO HIROKI 19 ‑29 22 15 27 12 95 36 SWE 4330 JARUDD EMIL ‑30 23 18 25 13 16 95 37 ITA 4460 MAZZETTI FABIO 22 26 ‑28 21 18 10 97 38 GER 3975 CLASEN JACOB 26 19 14 ‑34 17 21 97 39 SUI 4404 PETRINO ADRIANO 22 18 15 ‑29 23 19 97 40 AUS 4221 SARE WARREN ‑33 19 13 26 26 17 101 41 GBR 4448 ALBRECHT LEIGH ‑46 17 20 23 15 29 104 42 FRA 4310 ARTHAUD AYMERIC ‑42 27 28 26 18 14 113 43 GBR 4149 HOLDEN OLIVER 25 25 19 20 ‑56 24 113 44 GBR 4075 PYBUS DOUG 16 22 24 ‑31 31 21 114 45 AUT 4015 HRIBAR PHILIPP 28 ‑32 23 22 19 22 114 46 AUS 4215 EDMUNDS LLOYD 37 25 22 ‑54 16 17 117 47 POR 4299 ANDRADE FRANCISCO 17 21 20 41 ‑58 23 122 48 GBR 4122 FRIEND ANDREW 23 24 26 28 23 ‑30 124 49 GBR 4096 PENFOLD TIM 28 31 ‑47 28 22 18 127 50 FRA 97 FEYDIT HUGO ‑36 30 21 24 29 23 127 51 NED 4424 COSTER KALLE 26 28 17 36 ‑48 28 135 52 AUS 4222 PEARSON BRENT 31 26 29 ‑32 24 25 135 53 GBR 4308 BURLTON CRAIG 25 29 19 ‑34 33 31 137 54 SUI 4312 HOLENWEG DAVID 13 10 18 19 (dns) dns 140 55 AUS 4216 GENDERS JOHN (dns) 60 25 20 22 16 143 56 AUS 3717 SHERRING JACK 27 33 24 33 ‑37 26 143 57 GBR 4121 PHARE JAMES 23 23 26 38 34 (dns) 144 58 AUS 4187 SPIERS EMMA 32 32 30 ‑53 25 27 146 59 FRA 4065 REZZOUG ANTHONY 21 (dns) 30 22 28 46 147 60 GBR 4037 JEEVES CHRIS 24 31 ‑38 37 34 22 148 61 GER 4027 ADOLPH KAI 29 ‑39 31 32 28 31 151 62 SUI 3625 RIGOT FABRICE 29 35 25 36 36 (dns) 161 63 AUS 3570 SMITH PHIL ‑41 36 36 31 24 35 162 64 NZL 4329 GOODES STUART 38 35 32 ‑51 30 28 163 65 GBR 4311 ADAMS ALEX 39 33 27 ‑42 40 27 166 66 SUI 3776 SCHILLER PHILIPPE 35 34 ‑39 29 39 29 166 67 ITA 4389 ZILIANI MARIO 20 22 (dns) 30 20 dns 172 68 FRA 4286 VAIREAUX MOANA 47 ‑55 40 33 27 25 172 69 GBR 5 PATON BEN (dns) 8 dns 2 8 dns 178 70 GBR 3973 ROSS JAMES 34 41 37 ‑44 41 32 185 71 AUT 4251 HOFER MATTH?US 31 ‑61 35 43 39 38 186 72 POL 3842 DOMANSKI MICHAL ‑59 44 34 42 31 37 188 73 GBR 4277 HARTLEY JEREMY 39 37 33 46 (dns) 33 188 74 NED 3794 BERENS MENNO ‑50 47 42 30 38 33 190 75 SUI 4401 FUCHS ALESSANDRO 45 ‑63 37 45 26 38 191 76 IRL 4374 MCMAHON EWAN (dns) 52 38 49 30 24 193 77 GBR 3877 GLIDDON JOSIE ‑49 42 21 47 41 43 194 78 GRE 4104 BOUSSOULAS GEORGE ‑60 45 45 37 37 32 196 79 AUT 3799 STELZL MAXIMILIAN 14 36 17 51 (dns) dns 198 80 FRA 4099 PEDOTE GIANCARLO ‑56 49 41 39 35 34 198 81 GBR 4434 LUTHI CHRISTIAN (dns) 40 27 27 25 dns 199 82 SUI 4430 DAZIO ROBERTO 48 ‑54 45 35 32 39 199 83 USA 4458 DOWNING ZACK 34 (dns) 35 52 45 37 203 84 NZL 4362 EVANS RUSS 45 46 48 ‑50 35 30 204 85 POR 3609 BRITES HENRIQUE 35 34 33 47 57 (dns) 206 86 GBR 4336 HEATHCOTE JONATHAN (dns) dns dns 18 21 15 214 87 NZL 3733 POWRIE TOM 58 60 (dns) 25 36 36 215 88 AUS 4324 ROLLERSON GRANT 43 53 44 39 44 (dns) 223 89 POL 4153 JANKOWSKI JAKUB 53 48 (dns) 49 43 34 227 90 SUI 4397 DECARLI NICOLA ‑54 40 50 53 38 47 228 91 FRA 4144 BEL JEAN NO?L 64 64 (dns) 11 46 45 230 92 NZL 4229 KIFF RICHARD 66 48 31 35 50 (dns) 230 93 JPN 4127 KAWATA TAKAAKI 51 43 47 ‑58 54 35 230 94 AUS 3827 HALLAM JAMES ‑54 53 49 40 47 41 230 95 GER 4375 THIAS MICHAEL 46 43 (dns) 54 47 40 230 96 GBR 4158 CARVETH GEOFF 57 50 39 (dns) 43 42 231 97 GBR 4136 REDFEARN EDWARD 44 45 29 41 (dns) dns 239 98 JPN 4300 TABATA WAKAKO 47 42 44 27 (dns) dns 240 99 AUS 3999 YORK KEAGAN (dns) 38 dns 40 46 39 243 100 NED 3623 VERSCHUURE ROALD 62 58 (dns) 44 40 40 244 101 GBR 3281 DICKER MARK 55 49 (dns) 59 42 44 249 102 AUS 8 MCDOUGALL ANDREW (dns) dns 5 dns dns 8 253 103 AUS 3770 DEUSSEN NICHOLAS 37 51 32 55 (dns) dns 255 104 DEN 4281 MELSON FREDERIK JUST 41 47 49 38 (dns) dns 255 105 ITA 4040 LANULFI MARCO 11 (dns) dns dns 12 dns 263 106 POR 3978 BELLO FERNANDO 55 38 42 48 (dns) dns 263 107 GBR 4369 ALEX HIGBY 68 57 53 43 42 (dns) 263 108 ITA 4431 FERRIGHI GIAN MARIA 11 15 (dns) dns dns dns 266 109 FRA 3972 ANDRILLON YANN 40 30 36 (dns) dns dns 266 110 GBR 4500 STARK MATTHEW 40 27 41 (dns) dns dns 268 111 ARG 4226 CORREA HENDERSON JUAN 61 56 (dns) 57 49 45 268 112 GBR 3980 SIMMONDS DAVID 36 28 (dns) 48 dns dns 272 113 ITA 4138 FERRIGHI STEFANO 63 13 (dns) 66 55 dns 277 114 GER 4034 HELLRIEGEL ERNST 57 64 (dns) 63 52 41 277 115 GBR 4350 SMITHWHITE DAVID 17 (dns) dns 24 dns dns 281 116 AUT 3892 KARNUTSCH FLORIAN 51 59 51 60 60 (dns) 281 117 AUS 3833 DANKS PETER 59 59 51 65 (dns) 48 282 118 SUI 4042 MANI SANDRO 52 52 50 52 (dns) dns 286 119 GBR 3941 BURRAGE MILES 32 55 40 (dns) dns dns 287 120 IRL 4396 KISSANE ALISTAIR 65 41 (dns) 23 dns dns 289 121 GBR 4513 HIVEY DAVID (dns) dns dns 5 45 dns 290 122 AUT 4511 MICHAEL SCHONLEITNER 38 46 48 (dns) dns dns 292 123 AUS 4456 GRAVARE MARTIN 30 24 (dns) dns dns dns 294 124 ARG 4368 CONTESSI MASSIMO (dns) 61 dns 45 32 dns 298 125 ARG 4367 COSENTINO IV?N 20 39 (dns) dns dns dns 299 126 ITA 4078 BEVILACQUA VINCENZO (dns) dns dns 56 48 36 300 127 DEN 4519 FREY OLE 44 54 (dns) dns 49 dns 307 128 NOR 4328 RINGSTAD ALEXANDER 64 50 34 (dns) dns dns 308 129 AUT 3219 KOBALR OLIVER 61 65 43 61 (dns) dns 310 130 ITA 4355 MAGGI NICOLA (dns) dns dns dns 33 44 317 131 CRO 4126 DOGAN LUKA 49 62 (dns) 46 dns dns 317 132 GBR 4248 BAKER NEIL 66 51 43 (dns) dns dns 320 133 ITA 4486 SAIDELLI NICOLO' 58 44 (dns) 62 dns dns 324 134 AUT 3986 RAKUSCHAN PHILIPP 56 65 46 (dns) dns dns 327 135 ARG 4167 CONTESSI DOMINGO JOSE 53 (dns) dns 64 51 dns 328 136 AUT 3924 KOBALE KONSTANTIN 60 58 52 (dns) dns dns 330 137 POR 3715 LEAL TIAGO (dns) dns dns dns 53 43 336 138 ARG 4331 GREGGI FRANCO (dns) dns dns 17 dns dns 337 139 GBR 3870 GATEHOUSE EDDIE 63 62 52 (dns) dns dns 337 140 NED 4280 WEBER CONSTANTIJN 50 56 (dns) dns dns dns 346 141 GER 4421 KAS?SKE FABIAN 48 (dns) dns dns 59 dns 347 142 SLO 4201 TOMORI LUKA 52 57 (dns) dns dns dns 349 143 AUS 3961 SAUL JOHN 42 (dns) dns 68 dns dns 350 144 ITA 4209 TRIMARCHI MICHELE 43 (dns) dns dns dns dns 363 145 GBR 4179 HUGHES GERRY 67 63 (dns) dns dns dns 370 146 GBR 4361 SMITH DONALD 67 (dns) dns 69 dns dns 376 147 FRA 4072 CIRET MADEG 62 (dns) dns dns dns dns 382 148 GBR 4484 JESSOP DAVID 65 (dns) dns dns dns dns 385 149 USA 4305 BURSOR SCOTT (dns) dns dns 67 dns dns 387 150 AUS 4011 TUCKER BEN (dns) dns dns dns dns dns 400 150 AUS 4235 BOULDEN WILL (dns) dns dns dns dns dns 400 150 DEN 4307 RASMUSSEN HANS (dns) dns dns dns dns dns 400 150 GBR 3629 MEHEW TOM (dns) dns dns dns dns dns 400 150 GBR 4291 JEFFRIES ANDY (dns) dns dns dns dns dns 400 150 GBR 4342 SIMMONDS GRAHAM (dns) dns dns dns dns dns 400 150 GBR 4385 BUDGEN ANDREW (dns) dns dns dns dns dns 400 150 SWE 4253 GR?VARE MAGNUS (dns) dns dns dns dns dns 400 150 USA 4425 WILSON PATRICK (dns) dns dns dns dns dns 400