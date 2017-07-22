Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Raymarine T215 Multifunctional Dual Wireless Maxi Display
Raymarine T215 Multifunctional Dual Wireless Maxi Display

Melges 32 European Championship at Sibenik, Croatia - Overall

by International Melges 32 Class Association today at 9:57 am 20-22 July 2017

Congratulations to Edoardo Lupi and Massimo Pessina, along side of tactician Lorenzo Bressani and crew members Alberto Bolzan, Javier De La Plaza, Jas Farneti, Matteo Mason and Carlo Zermini - they are the new Melges 32 European Champions!

The success for Lupi/Pessina is one that is long overdue. This championship gives them their best ever result in the Melges 32 Class.

"Today is a special day, a big day for the entire TORPYONE family. After many seasons and a second place finish in Miami at the 2014 Worlds, we celebrate today our best ever result. We are European Champions in the Melges 32 Class, a class we've always been deeply in love with," said a very, very happy Lupi. "I have to thank my brother-in-law, Massimo Pessina, always on board with me and all my crew. Today was tough, and we had to reboot after the fourth test. But we had the merit, thanks to our tactician Lorenzo Bressani, who never gives up and is always try to solve and/or recover from complicated situations. Everyone aboard TORPYONE was just perfect!"

"I'm really in seventh heaven! Massimo Pessina and Edoardo Lupi have been together for many years, always with excellent results, having won several stages of the Circuit, and they were runner-up at the 2014 Miami Worlds," said TORPYONE tactician Lorenzo Bressani. "But, even with all this, we still missed the icing on the cake. This is the success of a whole team that has always worked very hard to reach the ultimate goal. We celebrate today, but we will soon be concentrating on why we want to try again in less than a month, at the Melges 32 World Championship to be held at Cala Galera."

In addition to being the last opportunity for Lupi and Pessina's toughest opponents to remove them from atop the podium, it was a high voltage day on the water with the wind continuously oscillating out of the south-southwest at around 18-20 knots. Three more races were held with the first race of the day, Race Four going to Andrea Ferrari aboard SPIRIT OF NERINA, which momentarily removed Lupi/Pessina from the top slot. This forced Lupi/Pessina to regroup and react, putting the pressure on high for the last two races.

With a steady, yet cool, calm and collected approach, Lupi/Pessina went on to raise their arms in triumph at the finish line of the final race, leaving their adversaries to fight and struggle for the remaining podium positions.

Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio's G-SPOT with tactician Branko Brcin fought hard submitting a excellent 2-1-2 daily score to overtake Richard Goransson's INGA and come in second place overall. Goransson settled for third, Andrea Lacorte's VITAMINA AMERIKANA was fourth, and Ferrari rounded out the top five.

Another huge round of congratulations is also extended to 2017 Melges 32 Corinthian European Champions Martin Reintjes on CAIPIRINHA with Enrico Fonda as tactician, and crew members Alessandro Agostinelli, Lorenzo Azzi, Pierluigi Omboni, Michele Pavoni, Nicola Pavoni and Francesco Rubagotti.

Melges 32 Corinthian European Champions - photo © Barracude Communication
Melges 32 Corinthian European Champions - photo © Barracude Communication

In one month's time, the Melges 32 World League returns to the fantastic destination of Cala Galera, Italy on August 22-27 for the Melges 32 World Championship.

A very special thanks to all the participating teams, and most especially to all of our Croatian friends and D-Marin for their perfect support.

The Melges 32 World League European Division is supported by Helly Hansen, Garmin Marine Italia, Toremar, Lavazza, Barracuda Communication, North Sails, D-Marin and Dogus Tourism.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Melges 32 Europeans day 2
Torpyone strengthens lead The team of Edoardo Lupi/Massimo Pessina (Lorenzo Bressani, tactician) on TORPYONE have successfully defended their leadership for a second day at the 2017 Melges 32 European Championship. Posted on 22 Jul Melges 32 Europeans day 1
Torpyone on top at Sibenik Two races were held on the opening day of the 2017 Melges 32 European Championship, event number four on the Melges 32 World League schedule. Posted on 21 Jul Bol d'Or Mirabaud confirms 550 entries
A great international classic The pre-eminent international lake regatta will welcome more than 550 competitors on Lake Léman this weekend, among which a number of first ever participants coming from the four corners of Europe. Posted on 15 Jun Melges 32s at Riva Del Garda overall
Hungry like the wolf in Riva The final scheduled day of racing in Riva Del Garda ended with no further competition leaving Edoardo Lupi and Massimo Pessina's TORPYONE atop the podium for the third event of the 2017 Melges 32 World League, European Division. Posted on 4 Jun Melges 32s at Riva Del Garda day 2
Torpyone takes command Melges 32 Class stalwarts Edoardo Lupi and Massimo Pessina climb atop the leaderboard after two days of racing in Riva, Graziani holds on to Corinthian lead. Posted on 3 Jun Melges 32s at Riva Del Garda day 1
Onorato's 'Mascalzone Latino' in Top European form Vincenzo Onorato won today's one and only race at the 2017 Melges 32 World League, European Division Riva Del Garda regatta. Posted on 2 Jun Melges 32 World League in Scarlino overall
Balestrero captures second victory of 2017 season Congratulations are in full order for Matteo Balestrero at the helm of his Giogi Melges 32 with Daniele Cassinari as tactician. Posted on 7 May Melges 32 World League in Scarlino day 2
Balestrero surges to into the lead Wind made all the difference today at the 2017 Melges 32 World League event in Scarlino, Italy as overnight leader Pavel Kuznetsov on Tavatuy officially met his match in fellow competitor Matteo Balestrero on Giogi. Posted on 7 May Melges 32 World League in Scarlino day 1
Kuznetsov's 'Tavatuy' rallies to take the lead Opening day of the second Melges 32 World League event hosted by Marina di Scarlino featured three spectacular races with Pavel Kuznetsov's Tavatuy from Russia taking the early lead. Posted on 5 May Melges 32 World League in Porto Venere overall
Balestrero wins overall, Holzapfel crowned Corinthian Champion A full round of congratulations are in order for 2017 Melges 32 World League Porto Venere Champion Matteo Balestrero and his team aboard Giogi. Posted on 2 Apr

Upcoming Events

Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC National 18 National Championship for National 18
Hayling Island SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy