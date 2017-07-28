96 RS Aeros are signed up for the Rooster RS Aero World Championship

by RS Aero International Class Association

96 RS Aeros are signed up for the first RS Aero Worlds in France after being awarded World Sailing International Class Status 18 months ago. Incredible that World Sailing Status came only 18 months after launch with the RS Aero spreading rapidly to over 40 countries in its first year.

16 nations are represented from 4 continents in Carnac, demonstrating the eagerness of those sailors to travel and be involved. The entry contains a mixture of those that have been attracted back into sailing plus core racers of all levels from other classes. The fleet contains national and international champions, weekend warriors, young aspirants and some enthusiastically learning to race in their adulthood!

RS Sailing are on hand with their support team and trailer together with backup from the Rooster team. Rooster Sailing's fantastic array of exciting prizes will provide for daily awards spread through the fleet after racing.

RS Sailing, Selden Masts, SpeedSIX, YC Carnac and Harken are all supporting with entry pack goodies and after sailing slipway refreshment drinks! On Friday the class is delighted to partner with Ron Abuelo fine rum for the Panama Party with Ron Abuelo's top cocktail designers producing a nautical RS Aero themed masterpiece to close the event in style!

A sizable 21 RS Aero charter fleet has been resourced by RS Sailing to allow sailors to fly in long haul to compete from USA, Panama, Australia, UAE and Oman. Big mileages are being driven by teams from Estonia, Czech Republic and Sweden to join at Carnac.

The form book is too hard to call with so many worldwide sailors coming together for the first time. Team Rooster have four sailors taking part, headed up by multiple single handed champion Stephen Cockerill. Marc Jacobi heads up the nine strong USA contingent having recently won the RS Aero 9 North Americans. Last year's European Championship Silver Medallist Kristo Ounap of Estonia will lead the Estonian and Russian Team of 7, travelling the width of Europe.

On-form sailors of the moment to watch out far are Paul Bartlett of Starcross UK who won last weekend's Lymington Regatta from 30 RS Aeros, UK Winter Champion Liam 'Lightning' Willis and UK & past USA national champ. Class Manager Peter Barton could be a contender too.

Categories of Lady, Master, Youth and Family are all well supported with many smaller battles within the main event. A mixed forecast as bound to provide a variety of conditions and some good racing for everybody.

Watch out for daily updates as the first Rooster RS Aero World Championship unfolds and keep in touch with everything aero via the Class website at www.rsaerosailing.org and facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/rsaeroclass