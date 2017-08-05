Please select your home edition
Edition
Ancasta Botin Fast40
Product Feature
Spinlock Safety Lines
Spinlock Safety Lines

WASZP International Games at Univela Yacht Club - Preview

by Jonny Fullerton today at 5:14 pm 31 July - 5 August 2017

Standby for take off at the WASZP International Games

The countdown is on until the inaugural International WASZP Games takes place from 31 July - 5 Aug at host venue Campione, Univela Yacht Club on picturesque Lake Garda in Italy. It is exciting on so many levels, with the event using some new race formats and a large emphasis on beach culture.

The one design foiler is hosting its inaugural International Championship only one year since production commenced on this product. With over 400 boats shipped around the world it makes for an incredibly exciting class to be a part of. 50+ boats will compete in the WASZP Games, with 15 countries being represented from all corners of the globe.

Some different racing formats are being tested, with the introduction of Handicap Starting, the same as reverse grid grand prix motorsport; Slalom Racing and GPS Speed Events, to compliment the Championship Course Racing. This provides an opportunity for all sailors to try their skills at different formats which will suit all sailors.

Entrants include both male and female sailors and an abundance of youth sailors cutting their teeth in a foiling dinghy for the first time and some experienced Olympic and Moth circuit sailors.

There is quality everywhere with a few of the top gun Moth sailors trying their hands at the one-design boat. Harry Mighell from Australia would have to be one of the favourites having also played a strong part in the design of the boat. The local Italian Ferringhi brothers are regular Moth sailors and have local knowledge on their side. Reed Baldridge (USA) who recently won the Atlantic Coast Championship and competed in the Youth Americas Cup is another name to watch out for.

The inaugural WASZP New Zealand National Championships - photo © John Adair
The inaugural WASZP New Zealand National Championships - photo © John Adair

The Kiwis will be strong with a small contingent coming over after their successful Nationals held in March.

Some Olympic sailors will be competing including Pierre Leboucher from France who has campaigned in the 470 class and Sara Winther from New Zealand who regularly raced in her Laser Radial on the Olympic circuit.

The European influence will be large and it is going to be fantastic to see an abundance of young Norwegian sailors from Foiling Norway competing. These young guns are straight out of Optis and aged 13-16 making it so exciting for the class.

Off-the-water it will be no different, with Stand-up-Paddling, Canyoning and Boat Workshops taking place. As well as on-water training being provided by the WASZP Team.

It is the perfect balance of a family holiday, a beach party and some seriously competitive racing. There will be some fantastic social events run post racing each day with an opening ceremony and a WASZP Party, with a live band and sensational food and beverages to party the night away.

www.waszp.com

The first year of WASZP production saw some exciting racing - photo © Peter Slack Photography
The first year of WASZP production saw some exciting racing - photo © Peter Slack Photography
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Italian Moth Series at Lake Garda day 1
The unofficial warm up before the Worlds The Italian Moth Series held over the weekend of 22 - 23 July acts as a warm up event for the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds, both hosted by Fraglia Vela Malcesine on Lake Garda, Italy. Posted on 22 Jul Moth Worlds at Lake Garda preview part 2
So who's going to win then? We left this conversation yesterday at the critical point. It's the usual conversation that the armchair pundits like to start talking about in the run up to a big sailing event. Posted on 22 Jul Ian Walker Interview
Musto ambassador, Volvo Ocean Race winner, Olympic medallist We speak to Musto ambassador Ian Walker about his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup, his new desk job, sailing for fun, and 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust. Posted on 21 Jul Moth Worlds at Lake Garda preview part 1
It's a wonderful time; it's a horrible time! It's a wonderful time; it's a horrible time. We're less than a week away from the start of the 2017 Moth Worlds and it really is a time of mixed feelings for Mothies. It's getting the heart pumping just putting these thoughts down. Posted on 21 Jul Sailing history for sale
We are about to lose a major part of UK dinghy heritage The UK dinghy scene is unique in its richness and diversity. Sadly, it looks as though we may be about to lose a major part of this important heritage. Posted on 12 Jul Knots are great, but beware of limitations
Paul Dyer tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength. Posted on 11 Jul Interview with David Chandler
VX One Champion, 37 years after PoW Cup win David Chandler recently won the VX One National Championship at Sunderland YC, 37 years after winning the Prince of Wales Cup, the one-race nationals for the International 14 class. We spoke to him about how he's 're-living his youth' in the VX One. Posted on 6 Jul SuperFoilers are go!
Welcome to the flying boat era on Sydney Harbour SuperFoilers represent many things. Whilst those components are disparate and virtually from different planets in the great scheme of things, they come together in the one form as harmoniously as a Rolls Royce. Posted on 2 Jul What next for the America's Cup?
After Emirates Team New Zealand's emphatic victory After Emirates Team New Zealand's emphatic victory in the 35th America's Cup, a number of questions now arise about what will happen in the 36th America's Cup... Posted on 28 Jun The new generation of foiling sailor
We talk to Richard Mason Richard Mason is a Musto Clothing Ambassador and one of the up-and-coming sailors in the modern foiling classes. We spoke to him after the UK Moth Nationals in Paignton about his sailing in the Moth and on the Extreme Sailing Series. Posted on 27 Jun

Upcoming Events

Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC National 18 National Championship for National 18
Hayling Island SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy