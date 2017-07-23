Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 3
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Tornado Flat Cover
Rain and Sun Tornado Flat Cover

Tornado Europeans at Centro Vela Dervio, Lake Como - Day 3

by International Tornado Class Association today at 8:28 am 19-23 July 2017

After the thunderstorm and a lot of rain last night a clear sky and a wind of maximum 13 knots made the ideal conditions to complete another two races back to back. The wind was very shifty, ranging from 160 to 200 degrees. The race committee did an amazing job coping with these changes, considering that the depth of the lake is around 200 meters!

It was even better for the Hellenic Police team! Mavros and Tagaropoulos dominated again today, finishing 1st in both races, leading now with 6 points difference for the second one, SUI 1.

The Steiner brothers, Marcel and Joerg, SUI 1 and Martin Rusterholz – Michael Gloor, SUI 228 complete the top three places after scoring a second and a third each.

A damage on the spinlock for Ingo Gebhard and Benedikt Wachsmann made them retire from the second race of the day, dropping them in the fourth place overall.

Jürgen and Sarah Jentsch are still leading the Mixed division. The fight will be tight tomorrow, the last day of the championship for this title as the CZE, Pavlis and Pavlisova are just five points behind the first and only one point in front of the Salzmanns.

Andrea Ciavatta, crew of the ITA 46 boat mentioned: "It is nice to sail in my country as we are a bit more familiar with the condition and closer to our home. Today though the race was hard because of the shifts that made us score a twelfth and an eighth place. Hoping for some better results tomorrow."

Allan Gamble said, "In the fifth race we had a perfect start which is essential for sailing on Lake Como so we were third for most of the race, but Martin got us on the second downwind. Obviously we are very pleased with our speed but we should keep up with the wind better. The sixth race.... hero to zero in 3.5 sec which is how much too early we were for the start. OCS! Oops! Apologies to all those boats that we created catastrophe including Nick and Alex. From SML (Stone Motherless Last) we chased the fleet and picked up three boats per lap, trying very hard, but it was very difficult as everybody has good speed and the wind conditions are tricky. Lake Como lives up to every expectation with challenging sailing conditions!"

Results after day 3 can be found here [PDF].

Tornado Europeans at Lake Como day 3 - photo © Icarus Sailing Media
Tornado Europeans at Lake Como day 3 - photo © Icarus Sailing Media
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Tornado Europeans at Lake Como day 2
Mavros and Tagalopoulos move into the lead Mavros and Tagalopoulos, GRE 11 set the pace off the starting line and led the pack, racking up two bullets in an equal number of races today, standing now in 1st place overall. Posted on 22 Jul Tornado Europeans at Lake Como day 1
First two races held at Centro Vela Dervio The first day of the championship started with a skippers' meeting at 11.00. Ideal sailing conditions with south-southeast wind around 10 knots made the first start exciting. Posted on 21 Jul Allen support East Coast Piers Race
Race from Marconi SC raises funds for The Cirdan Trust Allen is proud to announce its support of the 30th East Coast Piers Race, which raises funds for 'The Cirdan Trust' to further support their important work with socially or physically disadvantaged children. Posted on 25 Jun Tornado Nationals at Thorpe Bay
Eleven teams battle for the title Over the weekend of the 10th and 11th June the Tornado fleet headed to Thorpe Bay for a weekend of racing to fight out who would be national champion. Posted on 16 Jun The Wildwind Difference
We speak to Base Manager Joe Bennett Joe Bennett, Base Manager at Wildwind Vassiliki, has now worked for Wildwind for 20 years. We talked to Joe about why people come back time and again to Vassiliki, his own sailing, the Wildwind Cat Training Weeks and more. Posted on 8 Mar Interview with Andrew Dowley
The founder of dinghy-rope.co.uk We spoke to Andrew Dowley, founder of dinghy-rope.co.uk, about how he started the company, his own sailing, his time at Marconi Sailing Club, cat sailing, and balancing running a business, sailing and his family life. Posted on 23 Feb Paul Elvstrøm passes away
The legendary Danish yachtsman and sailing innovator Paul Elvstrøm has passed away at the age of 88 in Hellerup, Denmark. The legendary sailor won four consecutive Olympic gold medals, firstly in the Firefly at the 1948 London Games, where the sailing was held in Torbay. Posted on 8 Dec 2016 Tornado Nationals at Stokes Bay
A mixed bag of conditions for the 8 boats Over the weekend of 10th and 11th September six Tornados and their crew made their way to Stokes Bay to join in racing with two local boats. Posted on 13 Sep 2016 21st Forts Race at Whitstable
Some challenging tactics and close racing The 21st Forts Race was held on Saturday 3rd September at Whitstable Yacht Club in a shifty south westerly F2-F5 breeze, which, combined with a strong tide across the course led to some challenging tactics in the close racing. Posted on 7 Sep 2016 MyRoadToRio: Santiago Lange
Family fuels a legends return When sports stars retire there is often a period of second thought and sometimes a second coming. Multi World Champion Michael Schumacher for example made a Formula 1 comeback. Posted on 6 Jul 2016

Upcoming Events

Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul Ullswater YC A Class Catamaran Open Meeting for A Class Catamaran
Ullswater YC- 22 Jul to 23 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Hayling Island SC National 18 National Championship for National 18
Hayling Island SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy