J/22 North American Championship at Buffalo Yacht Club - Day 2

by Christopher Howell on 22 Jul

After seven races at the J/22 North American Championship, Travis Odenbach's HoneyBadger has scraped its way to the top of the leaderboard. Following a bullet in Saturday's first contest, HoneyBadger placed eighth in race six, becoming their discard.

The Rochester-based helmsman rebounded for a third in race seven, leaving the team with a line of 3,2,6,2,1,3 for 17 net points, heading into the last day of the event on Sunday. Chris Doyle's The Jug 4 1 dropped to second place, tied on points at 19 with Jeff Todd's Hot Toddy.

Hosted by Buffalo Yacht Club in Buffalo, NY, the 30 teams waited out an on-water postponement for a couple hours before starting in about 6 knots. Odenbach collected the win, with Dave McBrier's Vamanos/Hardware Chimp and Todd's Hot Toddy completing the top trio.

The breeze increased slightly in the next contest, won by C. Doyle. Zeke Horowitz's Uncle Fluffy and Jake Doyle followed. Tim Finkle's Toots closed the day with a victory, as winds slightly increased to 10 knots. Todd and Odenbach were second and third, respectively.

Racing concludes Sunday. Photos are available on the J/22 Class Facebook page, and complete results are available at www.j22na.com