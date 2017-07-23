Italian Moth Series at Fraglia Vela Malcesine - Day 1

by Jonny Fullerton today at 8:53 pm

A glamour day of racing to brush off the cobwebs

The Italian Moth Series held over the weekend of 22 - 23 July acts as a warm up event for the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds, both hosted by Fraglia Vela Malcesine on Lake Garda, Italy.

A huge fleet of Moths have already been practising on the lake over the last few days to get valuable time on the water to get to understand the vagaries of the local conditions. 150 boats entered the Italian Series regatta, split into just two groups. A total of 6 races are planned, 3 per day.

The breeze filled in early with a blast of mountain air from the North but sadly by late morning this had all but gone. This did however leave time to take care of late registrations and the logistical headache of launching an armada of Moths on the water at the same time!

By lunchtime it was hot and humid with a huge amount of 'boat bimbling' and general scanning of new equipment going on around the boat park. Happily by early afternoon a light 10 - 15 knot breeze kicked in to get racing started.

PRO Tim Hancock managed to get three quick two-lap races completed with the last fleet still racing in glorious evening sunshine. It's early to read much into the results as most of the top guns are getting re-acquainted with their gear and getting to grips with the shifts off the mountains but there were a few signs to make note of.

Current world champion Paul Goodison (GBR) showed some impressive speed in the light conditions to finish the day with two bullets and a second. He holds a narrow lead over fellow Brit Rob Greenhalgh, who scored a 2,3,1.

Current Laser Gold medallist Tom Burton (AUS) is also on good form at his first major Moth championship, making up the third spot on the podium with 1,5,2 finishes.

The Australian contingent of Tom Slingsby, Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen all finished with top 5 results but only sailed two races. Another Australian looking fast in the light was Queenslander, Matthew Chew who finished the day in sixth overall, two points behind former Moth world champion, Josh McKnight (AUS).

Leading Italians are Carlo de Paoli Ambrosi in 9th and Francesco Bianchi in 11th.

Day two of the Italian Series wraps up on Sunday with another three races per fleet and the current forecast is for similar conditions.

Many thanks to the main sponsors McDougall + McConaghy, Veneri, Zhik, and Negrinautica.

Event website: www.mothworlds.org/malcesine

Results after day 1:

Pos Sail No Helm R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 GBR 1 GOODISON PAUL 2 1 1 4 2 GBR 4491 GREENHALGH ROBERT 2 3 1 6 3 AUS 4332 BURTON TOM 1 5 2 8 4 NZL 4190 BURLING PETER 6 2 2 10 5 AUS 6 MCKNIGHT JOSH 6 4 3 13 6 AUS 4418 CHEW MATTHEW 3 1 11 15 7 AUS 10 MIGHELL HAROLD 7 7 5 19 8 AUS 4205 THOMAS STEVEN 4 12 4 20 9 ITA 4180 DE PAOLI AMBROSI CARLO 8 5 7 20 10 AUS 4 BABBAGE SCOTT 8 6 7 21 11 ITA 4340 BRUNI FRANCESCO 5 7 10 22 12 ITA 4147 BIANCHI FRANCESCO 7 9 9 25 13 IRL 4148 KENEFICK DAVID 15 6 6 27 14 GBR 4501 ELLIS DAN 10 11 6 27 15 AUS 7 GOUGH ROB 12 8 8 28 16 GBR 4050 HISCOCKS SIMON 9 9 10 28 17 AUS 4495 TAILBY REECE 10 16 4 30 18 GBR 4509 BELBEN JASON 9 11 12 32 19 GBR 4433 WARD DAN 19 10 8 37 20 AUS 4063 SOUTER DEAN 12 16 9 37 21 GBR 4512 OFFER TOM 13 15 11 39 22 SUI 4312 HOLENWEG DAVID 13 10 18 41 23 AUS 4095 KAJIMOTO KOHEI 14 14 14 42 24 GBR 4278 KOUKOURAKIS ALEX 21 20 3 44 25 GBR 4508 VINCENT DAN 15 18 12 45 26 GBR 4499 HUTTON DOMINIC 18 20 16 54 27 SUI 11 PETRINO ADRIANO 22 18 15 55 28 FRA 4412 MARIE BENOIT 18 17 22 57 29 AUS 3832 THORPE LES 33 12 13 58 30 POR 4299 ANDRADE FRANCISCO 17 21 20 58 31 GER 3975 CLASEN JACOB 26 19 14 59 32 GBR 4075 PYBUS DOUG 16 22 23 61 33 GBR 4442 STONEHAM KYLE 4 14 45 63 34 AUS 4221 SARE WARREN 33 19 13 65 35 AUT 3799 STELZL MAXIMILIAN 14 36 17 67 36 GBR 4149 HOLDEN OLIVER 25 25 19 69 37 NED 4424 COSTER KALLE 26 27 17 70 38 SWE 4330 JARUDD EMIL 30 22 18 70 39 GBR 4121 PHARE JAMES 23 23 25 71 40 GBR 4308 BURLTON CRAIG 25 28 19 72 41 GBR 4122 FRIEND ANDREW 23 23 26 72 42 ITA 4460 MAZZETTI FABIO 22 25 28 75 43 SUI 4152 RIGOT GUILLAUME 24 37 16 77 44 GBR 4448 ALBRECHT LEIGH 45 17 20 82 45 AUT 4015 HRIBAR PHILIPP 28 31 23 82 46 AUS 4215 EDMUNDS LLOYD 37 24 22 83 47 AUS 3717 SHERRING JACK 27 32 24 83 48 AUS 4386 SLINGSBY TOM 1 4 dns 85 49 AUS 4222 PEARSON BRENT 31 26 28 85 50 AUS 4514 JENSEN IAIN 3 3 dns 86 51 FRA 97 FEYDIT HUGO 36 29 21 86 52 AUS 4038 OUTTERIDGE NATHAN 5 2 dns 87 53 SUI 3625 RIGOT FABRICE 29 35 24 88 54 HKG 4334 PARTRIDGE ROB 16 59 15 90 55 GBR 4037 JEEVES CHRIS 24 30 37 91 56 AUS 4187 SPIERS EMMA 32 32 29 93 57 JPN 3989 GOTO HIROKI 19 29 46 94 58 FRA 4310 ARTHAUD AYMERIC 40 27 27 94 59 GBR 4311 ADAMS ALEX 37 33 26 96 60 GER 4027 ADOLPH KAI 29 38 31 98 61 POR 3609 BRITES HENRIQUE 35 34 32 101 62 FRA 3972 ANDRILLON YANN 38 30 35 103 63 GBR 4500 STARK MATTHEW 39 26 40 105 64 ITA 4431 FERRIGHI GIAN MARIA 11 15 dns 106 65 GBR 4096 PENFOLD TIM 28 31 47 106 66 SUI 3776 SCHILLER PHILIPPE 35 33 38 106 67 GBR 4277 HARTLEY JEREMY 38 36 33 107 68 GBR 3877 GLIDDON JOSIE 47 42 21 110 69 GBR 3973 ROSS JAMES 34 40 36 110 70 AUS 3570 SMITH PHIL 40 35 35 110 71 GBR 4136 REDFEARN EDWARD 43 44 29 116 72 GBR 3959 GLIDDON PAUL 27 13 dns 120 73 ITA 4389 ZILIANI MARIO 20 21 dns 121 74 GBR 3941 BURRAGE MILES 32 54 39 125 75 NZL 4329 GOODES STUART 64 34 32 130 76 JPN 4300 TABATA WAKAKO 46 41 43 130 77 FRA 4065 REZZOUG ANTHONY 21 dns 30 131 78 POR 3978 BELLO FERNANDO 53 38 41 132 79 POL 3842 DOMANSKI MICHAL 56 44 33 133 80 AUS 4456 GRAVARE MARTIN 30 24 dns 134 81 DEN 4281 MELSON FREDERIK JUST 39 47 49 135 82 NED 3794 BERENS MENNO 49 46 41 136 83 NZL 4362 EVANS RUSS 44 45 47 136 84 AUS 4324 ROLLERSON GRANT 41 53 43 137 85 JPN 4127 KAWATA TAKAAKI 50 42 46 138 86 ARG 4367 COSENTINO IV?N 20 39 dns 139 87 FRA 4286 VAIREAUX MOANA 45 55 39 139 88 NZL 4229 KIFF RICHARD 63 48 30 141 89 SUI 4401 FUCHS ALESSANDRO 43 63 36 142 90 SUI 4397 DECARLI NICOLA 52 40 50 142 91 FRA 4099 PEDOTE GIANCARLO 54 49 40 143 92 GBR 3980 SIMMONDS DAVID 36 28 dns 144 93 SUI 4430 DAZIO ROBERTO 47 53 44 144 94 GBR 4434 LUTHI CHRISTIAN dns 39 27 146 95 NOR 4328 RINGSTAD ALEXANDER 63 49 34 146 96 GRE 4104 BOUSSOULAS GEORGE 57 45 44 146 97 USA 4458 DOWNING ZACK 34 dns 34 148 98 SUI 4042 MANI SANDRO 51 51 49 151 99 AUS 3827 HALLAM JAMES 53 52 48 153 100 ITA 4138 FERRIGHI STEFANO 62 13 dns 155 101 GBR 4248 BAKER NEIL 66 50 42 158 102 AUT 3892 KARNUTSCH FLORIAN 49 59 51 159 103 AUS 3770 DEUSSEN NICHOLAS dns 51 31 162 104 AUS 8 MCDOUGALL ANDREW dns dns 5 165 105 AUS 4216 GENDERS JOHN dns 60 25 165 106 AUT 3219 KOBALR OLIVER 58 65 42 165 107 AUT 3986 RAKUSCHAN PHILIPP 55 65 45 165 108 AUS 3833 DANKS PETER 58 58 50 166 109 GER 4375 THIAS MICHAEL 44 43 dns 167 110 AUT 3924 KOBALE KONSTANTIN 59 57 51 167 111 GBR 5 PATON BEN dns 8 dns 168 112 GBR 4158 CARVETH GEOFF dns 50 38 168 113 IRL 4374 MCMAHON EWAN dns 52 37 169 114 ITA 4040 LANULFI MARCO 11 dns dns 171 115 AUT 4251 HOFER MATTH?US 31 61 dns 172 116 AUT 4511 MICHAEL SCHONLEITNER dns 46 48 174 117 DEN 4519 FREY OLE 42 54 dns 176 118 GBR 4369 ALEX HIGBY 68 56 52 176 119 GBR 4350 SMITHWHITE DAVID 17 dns dns 177 120 POL 4153 JANKOWSKI JAKUB 52 47 dns 179 121 ITA 4486 SAIDELLI NICOLO' 57 43 dns 180 122 GBR 3281 DICKER MARK 54 48 dns 182 123 IRL 4396 KISSANE ALISTAIR 62 41 dns 183 124 NED 4280 WEBER CONSTANTIJN 48 56 dns 184 125 SLO 4201 TOMORI LUKA 50 57 dns 187 126 CRO 4126 DOGAN LUKA 48 62 dns 190 127 ARG 4226 CORREA HENDERSON JUAN 60 55 dns 195 128 NZL 3733 POWRIE TOM 55 60 dns 195 129 AUS 3999 YORK KEAGAN dns 37 dns 197 130 NED 3623 VERSCHUURE ROALD 59 58 dns 197 131 GER 4034 HELLRIEGEL ERNST 56 64 dns 200 132 AUS 3961 SAUL JOHN 41 dns dns 201 133 ITA 4209 TRIMARCHI MICHELE 42 dns dns 202 134 GBR 3870 GATEHOUSE EDDIE 60 62 dns 202 135 FRA 4144 BEL JEAN NO?L 61 64 dns 205 136 GER 4421 KAS?SKE FABIAN 46 dns dns 206 137 GBR 4179 HUGHES GERRY 67 63 dns 210 138 ARG 4167 CONTESSI DOMINGO JOSE 51 dns dns 211 139 ARG 4368 CONTESSI MASSIMO dns 61 dns 221 140 FRA 4072 CIRET MADEG 61 dns dns 221 141 GBR 4361 SMITH DONALD 64 dns dns 224 142 GBR 4484 JESSOP DAVID 65 dns dns 225 143 ARG 4331 GREGGI FRANCO dns dns dns 240 143 AUS 4011 TUCKER BEN dns dns dns 240 143 AUS 4235 BOULDEN WILL dns dns dns 240 143 DEN 4307 RASMUSSEN HANS dns dns dns 240 143 GBR 3629 MEHEW TOM dns dns dns 240 143 GBR 4291 JEFFRIES ANDY dns dns dns 240 143 GBR 4336 HEATHCOTE JONATHAN dns dns dns 240 143 GBR 4342 SIMMONDS GRAHAM dns dns dns 240 143 GBR 4385 BUDGEN ANDREW dns dns dns 240 143 GBR 4513 HIVEY DAVID dns dns dns 240 143 ITA 4078 BEVILACQUA VINCENZO dns dns dns 240 143 ITA 4355 MAGGI NICOLA dns dns dns 240 143 POR 3715 LEAL TIAGO dns dns dns 240 143 SWE 4253 GR?VARE MAGNUS dns dns dns 240 143 USA 4305 BURSOR SCOTT dns dns dns 240 143 USA 4425 WILSON PATRICK dns dns dns 240