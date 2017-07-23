Italian Moth Series at Fraglia Vela Malcesine - Day 1
22-23 July 2017
A glamour day of racing to brush off the cobwebs
The Italian Moth Series held over the weekend of 22 - 23 July acts as a warm up event for the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds, both hosted by Fraglia Vela Malcesine on Lake Garda, Italy.
A huge fleet of Moths have already been practising on the lake over the last few days to get valuable time on the water to get to understand the vagaries of the local conditions. 150 boats entered the Italian Series regatta, split into just two groups. A total of 6 races are planned, 3 per day.
The breeze filled in early with a blast of mountain air from the North but sadly by late morning this had all but gone. This did however leave time to take care of late registrations and the logistical headache of launching an armada of Moths on the water at the same time!
By lunchtime it was hot and humid with a huge amount of 'boat bimbling' and general scanning of new equipment going on around the boat park. Happily by early afternoon a light 10 - 15 knot breeze kicked in to get racing started.
PRO Tim Hancock managed to get three quick two-lap races completed with the last fleet still racing in glorious evening sunshine. It's early to read much into the results as most of the top guns are getting re-acquainted with their gear and getting to grips with the shifts off the mountains but there were a few signs to make note of.
Current world champion Paul Goodison (GBR) showed some impressive speed in the light conditions to finish the day with two bullets and a second. He holds a narrow lead over fellow Brit Rob Greenhalgh, who scored a 2,3,1.
Current Laser Gold medallist Tom Burton (AUS) is also on good form at his first major Moth championship, making up the third spot on the podium with 1,5,2 finishes.
The Australian contingent of Tom Slingsby, Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen all finished with top 5 results but only sailed two races. Another Australian looking fast in the light was Queenslander, Matthew Chew who finished the day in sixth overall, two points behind former Moth world champion, Josh McKnight (AUS).
Leading Italians are Carlo de Paoli Ambrosi in 9th and Francesco Bianchi in 11th.
Day two of the Italian Series wraps up on Sunday with another three races per fleet and the current forecast is for similar conditions.
Results after day 1:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1
|GBR 1
|GOODISON PAUL
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|GBR 4491
|GREENHALGH ROBERT
|2
|3
|1
|6
|3
|AUS 4332
|BURTON TOM
|1
|5
|2
|8
|4
|NZL 4190
|BURLING PETER
|6
|2
|2
|10
|5
|AUS 6
|MCKNIGHT JOSH
|6
|4
|3
|13
|6
|AUS 4418
|CHEW MATTHEW
|3
|1
|11
|15
|7
|AUS 10
|MIGHELL HAROLD
|7
|7
|5
|19
|8
|AUS 4205
|THOMAS STEVEN
|4
|12
|4
|20
|9
|ITA 4180
|DE PAOLI AMBROSI CARLO
|8
|5
|7
|20
|10
|AUS 4
|BABBAGE SCOTT
|8
|6
|7
|21
|11
|ITA 4340
|BRUNI FRANCESCO
|5
|7
|10
|22
|12
|ITA 4147
|BIANCHI FRANCESCO
|7
|9
|9
|25
|13
|IRL 4148
|KENEFICK DAVID
|15
|6
|6
|27
|14
|GBR 4501
|ELLIS DAN
|10
|11
|6
|27
|15
|AUS 7
|GOUGH ROB
|12
|8
|8
|28
|16
|GBR 4050
|HISCOCKS SIMON
|9
|9
|10
|28
|17
|AUS 4495
|TAILBY REECE
|10
|16
|4
|30
|18
|GBR 4509
|BELBEN JASON
|9
|11
|12
|32
|19
|GBR 4433
|WARD DAN
|19
|10
|8
|37
|20
|AUS 4063
|SOUTER DEAN
|12
|16
|9
|37
|21
|GBR 4512
|OFFER TOM
|13
|15
|11
|39
|22
|SUI 4312
|HOLENWEG DAVID
|13
|10
|18
|41
|23
|AUS 4095
|KAJIMOTO KOHEI
|14
|14
|14
|42
|24
|GBR 4278
|KOUKOURAKIS ALEX
|21
|20
|3
|44
|25
|GBR 4508
|VINCENT DAN
|15
|18
|12
|45
|26
|GBR 4499
|HUTTON DOMINIC
|18
|20
|16
|54
|27
|SUI 11
|PETRINO ADRIANO
|22
|18
|15
|55
|28
|FRA 4412
|MARIE BENOIT
|18
|17
|22
|57
|29
|AUS 3832
|THORPE LES
|33
|12
|13
|58
|30
|POR 4299
|ANDRADE FRANCISCO
|17
|21
|20
|58
|31
|GER 3975
|CLASEN JACOB
|26
|19
|14
|59
|32
|GBR 4075
|PYBUS DOUG
|16
|22
|23
|61
|33
|GBR 4442
|STONEHAM KYLE
|4
|14
|45
|63
|34
|AUS 4221
|SARE WARREN
|33
|19
|13
|65
|35
|AUT 3799
|STELZL MAXIMILIAN
|14
|36
|17
|67
|36
|GBR 4149
|HOLDEN OLIVER
|25
|25
|19
|69
|37
|NED 4424
|COSTER KALLE
|26
|27
|17
|70
|38
|SWE 4330
|JARUDD EMIL
|30
|22
|18
|70
|39
|GBR 4121
|PHARE JAMES
|23
|23
|25
|71
|40
|GBR 4308
|BURLTON CRAIG
|25
|28
|19
|72
|41
|GBR 4122
|FRIEND ANDREW
|23
|23
|26
|72
|42
|ITA 4460
|MAZZETTI FABIO
|22
|25
|28
|75
|43
|SUI 4152
|RIGOT GUILLAUME
|24
|37
|16
|77
|44
|GBR 4448
|ALBRECHT LEIGH
|45
|17
|20
|82
|45
|AUT 4015
|HRIBAR PHILIPP
|28
|31
|23
|82
|46
|AUS 4215
|EDMUNDS LLOYD
|37
|24
|22
|83
|47
|AUS 3717
|SHERRING JACK
|27
|32
|24
|83
|48
|AUS 4386
|SLINGSBY TOM
|1
|4
|dns
|85
|49
|AUS 4222
|PEARSON BRENT
|31
|26
|28
|85
|50
|AUS 4514
|JENSEN IAIN
|3
|3
|dns
|86
|51
|FRA 97
|FEYDIT HUGO
|36
|29
|21
|86
|52
|AUS 4038
|OUTTERIDGE NATHAN
|5
|2
|dns
|87
|53
|SUI 3625
|RIGOT FABRICE
|29
|35
|24
|88
|54
|HKG 4334
|PARTRIDGE ROB
|16
|59
|15
|90
|55
|GBR 4037
|JEEVES CHRIS
|24
|30
|37
|91
|56
|AUS 4187
|SPIERS EMMA
|32
|32
|29
|93
|57
|JPN 3989
|GOTO HIROKI
|19
|29
|46
|94
|58
|FRA 4310
|ARTHAUD AYMERIC
|40
|27
|27
|94
|59
|GBR 4311
|ADAMS ALEX
|37
|33
|26
|96
|60
|GER 4027
|ADOLPH KAI
|29
|38
|31
|98
|61
|POR 3609
|BRITES HENRIQUE
|35
|34
|32
|101
|62
|FRA 3972
|ANDRILLON YANN
|38
|30
|35
|103
|63
|GBR 4500
|STARK MATTHEW
|39
|26
|40
|105
|64
|ITA 4431
|FERRIGHI GIAN MARIA
|11
|15
|dns
|106
|65
|GBR 4096
|PENFOLD TIM
|28
|31
|47
|106
|66
|SUI 3776
|SCHILLER PHILIPPE
|35
|33
|38
|106
|67
|GBR 4277
|HARTLEY JEREMY
|38
|36
|33
|107
|68
|GBR 3877
|GLIDDON JOSIE
|47
|42
|21
|110
|69
|GBR 3973
|ROSS JAMES
|34
|40
|36
|110
|70
|AUS 3570
|SMITH PHIL
|40
|35
|35
|110
|71
|GBR 4136
|REDFEARN EDWARD
|43
|44
|29
|116
|72
|GBR 3959
|GLIDDON PAUL
|27
|13
|dns
|120
|73
|ITA 4389
|ZILIANI MARIO
|20
|21
|dns
|121
|74
|GBR 3941
|BURRAGE MILES
|32
|54
|39
|125
|75
|NZL 4329
|GOODES STUART
|64
|34
|32
|130
|76
|JPN 4300
|TABATA WAKAKO
|46
|41
|43
|130
|77
|FRA 4065
|REZZOUG ANTHONY
|21
|dns
|30
|131
|78
|POR 3978
|BELLO FERNANDO
|53
|38
|41
|132
|79
|POL 3842
|DOMANSKI MICHAL
|56
|44
|33
|133
|80
|AUS 4456
|GRAVARE MARTIN
|30
|24
|dns
|134
|81
|DEN 4281
|MELSON FREDERIK JUST
|39
|47
|49
|135
|82
|NED 3794
|BERENS MENNO
|49
|46
|41
|136
|83
|NZL 4362
|EVANS RUSS
|44
|45
|47
|136
|84
|AUS 4324
|ROLLERSON GRANT
|41
|53
|43
|137
|85
|JPN 4127
|KAWATA TAKAAKI
|50
|42
|46
|138
|86
|ARG 4367
|COSENTINO IV?N
|20
|39
|dns
|139
|87
|FRA 4286
|VAIREAUX MOANA
|45
|55
|39
|139
|88
|NZL 4229
|KIFF RICHARD
|63
|48
|30
|141
|89
|SUI 4401
|FUCHS ALESSANDRO
|43
|63
|36
|142
|90
|SUI 4397
|DECARLI NICOLA
|52
|40
|50
|142
|91
|FRA 4099
|PEDOTE GIANCARLO
|54
|49
|40
|143
|92
|GBR 3980
|SIMMONDS DAVID
|36
|28
|dns
|144
|93
|SUI 4430
|DAZIO ROBERTO
|47
|53
|44
|144
|94
|GBR 4434
|LUTHI CHRISTIAN
|dns
|39
|27
|146
|95
|NOR 4328
|RINGSTAD ALEXANDER
|63
|49
|34
|146
|96
|GRE 4104
|BOUSSOULAS GEORGE
|57
|45
|44
|146
|97
|USA 4458
|DOWNING ZACK
|34
|dns
|34
|148
|98
|SUI 4042
|MANI SANDRO
|51
|51
|49
|151
|99
|AUS 3827
|HALLAM JAMES
|53
|52
|48
|153
|100
|ITA 4138
|FERRIGHI STEFANO
|62
|13
|dns
|155
|101
|GBR 4248
|BAKER NEIL
|66
|50
|42
|158
|102
|AUT 3892
|KARNUTSCH FLORIAN
|49
|59
|51
|159
|103
|AUS 3770
|DEUSSEN NICHOLAS
|dns
|51
|31
|162
|104
|AUS 8
|MCDOUGALL ANDREW
|dns
|dns
|5
|165
|105
|AUS 4216
|GENDERS JOHN
|dns
|60
|25
|165
|106
|AUT 3219
|KOBALR OLIVER
|58
|65
|42
|165
|107
|AUT 3986
|RAKUSCHAN PHILIPP
|55
|65
|45
|165
|108
|AUS 3833
|DANKS PETER
|58
|58
|50
|166
|109
|GER 4375
|THIAS MICHAEL
|44
|43
|dns
|167
|110
|AUT 3924
|KOBALE KONSTANTIN
|59
|57
|51
|167
|111
|GBR 5
|PATON BEN
|dns
|8
|dns
|168
|112
|GBR 4158
|CARVETH GEOFF
|dns
|50
|38
|168
|113
|IRL 4374
|MCMAHON EWAN
|dns
|52
|37
|169
|114
|ITA 4040
|LANULFI MARCO
|11
|dns
|dns
|171
|115
|AUT 4251
|HOFER MATTH?US
|31
|61
|dns
|172
|116
|AUT 4511
|MICHAEL SCHONLEITNER
|dns
|46
|48
|174
|117
|DEN 4519
|FREY OLE
|42
|54
|dns
|176
|118
|GBR 4369
|ALEX HIGBY
|68
|56
|52
|176
|119
|GBR 4350
|SMITHWHITE DAVID
|17
|dns
|dns
|177
|120
|POL 4153
|JANKOWSKI JAKUB
|52
|47
|dns
|179
|121
|ITA 4486
|SAIDELLI NICOLO'
|57
|43
|dns
|180
|122
|GBR 3281
|DICKER MARK
|54
|48
|dns
|182
|123
|IRL 4396
|KISSANE ALISTAIR
|62
|41
|dns
|183
|124
|NED 4280
|WEBER CONSTANTIJN
|48
|56
|dns
|184
|125
|SLO 4201
|TOMORI LUKA
|50
|57
|dns
|187
|126
|CRO 4126
|DOGAN LUKA
|48
|62
|dns
|190
|127
|ARG 4226
|CORREA HENDERSON JUAN
|60
|55
|dns
|195
|128
|NZL 3733
|POWRIE TOM
|55
|60
|dns
|195
|129
|AUS 3999
|YORK KEAGAN
|dns
|37
|dns
|197
|130
|NED 3623
|VERSCHUURE ROALD
|59
|58
|dns
|197
|131
|GER 4034
|HELLRIEGEL ERNST
|56
|64
|dns
|200
|132
|AUS 3961
|SAUL JOHN
|41
|dns
|dns
|201
|133
|ITA 4209
|TRIMARCHI MICHELE
|42
|dns
|dns
|202
|134
|GBR 3870
|GATEHOUSE EDDIE
|60
|62
|dns
|202
|135
|FRA 4144
|BEL JEAN NO?L
|61
|64
|dns
|205
|136
|GER 4421
|KAS?SKE FABIAN
|46
|dns
|dns
|206
|137
|GBR 4179
|HUGHES GERRY
|67
|63
|dns
|210
|138
|ARG 4167
|CONTESSI DOMINGO JOSE
|51
|dns
|dns
|211
|139
|ARG 4368
|CONTESSI MASSIMO
|dns
|61
|dns
|221
|140
|FRA 4072
|CIRET MADEG
|61
|dns
|dns
|221
|141
|GBR 4361
|SMITH DONALD
|64
|dns
|dns
|224
|142
|GBR 4484
|JESSOP DAVID
|65
|dns
|dns
|225
|143
|ARG 4331
|GREGGI FRANCO
|dns
|dns
|dns
|240
|143
|AUS 4011
|TUCKER BEN
|dns
|dns
|dns
|240
|143
|AUS 4235
|BOULDEN WILL
|dns
|dns
|dns
|240
|143
|DEN 4307
|RASMUSSEN HANS
|dns
|dns
|dns
|240
|143
|GBR 3629
|MEHEW TOM
|dns
|dns
|dns
|240
|143
|GBR 4291
|JEFFRIES ANDY
|dns
|dns
|dns
|240
|143
|GBR 4336
|HEATHCOTE JONATHAN
|dns
|dns
|dns
|240
|143
|GBR 4342
|SIMMONDS GRAHAM
|dns
|dns
|dns
|240
|143
|GBR 4385
|BUDGEN ANDREW
|dns
|dns
|dns
|240
|143
|GBR 4513
|HIVEY DAVID
|dns
|dns
|dns
|240
|143
|ITA 4078
|BEVILACQUA VINCENZO
|dns
|dns
|dns
|240
|143
|ITA 4355
|MAGGI NICOLA
|dns
|dns
|dns
|240
|143
|POR 3715
|LEAL TIAGO
|dns
|dns
|dns
|240
|143
|SWE 4253
|GR?VARE MAGNUS
|dns
|dns
|dns
|240
|143
|USA 4305
|BURSOR SCOTT
|dns
|dns
|dns
|240
|143
|USA 4425
|WILSON PATRICK
|dns
|dns
|dns
|240
