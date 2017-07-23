Please select your home edition
Italian Moth Series at Fraglia Vela Malcesine - Day 1

by Jonny Fullerton today at 8:53 pm 22-23 July 2017

A glamour day of racing to brush off the cobwebs

The Italian Moth Series held over the weekend of 22 - 23 July acts as a warm up event for the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds, both hosted by Fraglia Vela Malcesine on Lake Garda, Italy.

A huge fleet of Moths have already been practising on the lake over the last few days to get valuable time on the water to get to understand the vagaries of the local conditions. 150 boats entered the Italian Series regatta, split into just two groups. A total of 6 races are planned, 3 per day.

The breeze filled in early with a blast of mountain air from the North but sadly by late morning this had all but gone. This did however leave time to take care of late registrations and the logistical headache of launching an armada of Moths on the water at the same time!

By lunchtime it was hot and humid with a huge amount of 'boat bimbling' and general scanning of new equipment going on around the boat park. Happily by early afternoon a light 10 - 15 knot breeze kicked in to get racing started.

Italian Moth Series at Garda day 1 - photo © Martina Orsini

PRO Tim Hancock managed to get three quick two-lap races completed with the last fleet still racing in glorious evening sunshine. It's early to read much into the results as most of the top guns are getting re-acquainted with their gear and getting to grips with the shifts off the mountains but there were a few signs to make note of.

Current world champion Paul Goodison (GBR) showed some impressive speed in the light conditions to finish the day with two bullets and a second. He holds a narrow lead over fellow Brit Rob Greenhalgh, who scored a 2,3,1.

Current Laser Gold medallist Tom Burton (AUS) is also on good form at his first major Moth championship, making up the third spot on the podium with 1,5,2 finishes.

The Australian contingent of Tom Slingsby, Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen all finished with top 5 results but only sailed two races. Another Australian looking fast in the light was Queenslander, Matthew Chew who finished the day in sixth overall, two points behind former Moth world champion, Josh McKnight (AUS).

Leading Italians are Carlo de Paoli Ambrosi in 9th and Francesco Bianchi in 11th.

Day two of the Italian Series wraps up on Sunday with another three races per fleet and the current forecast is for similar conditions.

Many thanks to the main sponsors McDougall + McConaghy, Veneri, Zhik, and Negrinautica.

Event website: www.mothworlds.org/malcesine

Results after day 1:

PosSail NoHelmR1R2R3Pts
1GBR 1GOODISON PAUL 2114
2GBR 4491GREENHALGH ROBERT 2316
3AUS 4332BURTON TOM 1528
4NZL 4190BURLING PETER 62210
5AUS 6MCKNIGHT JOSH 64313
6AUS 4418CHEW MATTHEW 311115
7AUS 10MIGHELL HAROLD 77519
8AUS 4205THOMAS STEVEN 412420
9ITA 4180DE PAOLI AMBROSI CARLO 85720
10AUS 4BABBAGE SCOTT 86721
11ITA 4340BRUNI FRANCESCO 571022
12ITA 4147BIANCHI FRANCESCO 79925
13IRL 4148KENEFICK DAVID 156627
14GBR 4501ELLIS DAN 1011627
15AUS 7GOUGH ROB 128828
16GBR 4050HISCOCKS SIMON 991028
17AUS 4495TAILBY REECE 1016430
18GBR 4509BELBEN JASON 9111232
19GBR 4433WARD DAN 1910837
20AUS 4063SOUTER DEAN 1216937
21GBR 4512OFFER TOM 13151139
22SUI 4312HOLENWEG DAVID 13101841
23AUS 4095KAJIMOTO KOHEI 14141442
24GBR 4278KOUKOURAKIS ALEX 2120344
25GBR 4508VINCENT DAN 15181245
26GBR 4499HUTTON DOMINIC 18201654
27SUI 11PETRINO ADRIANO 22181555
28FRA 4412MARIE BENOIT 18172257
29AUS 3832THORPE LES 33121358
30POR 4299ANDRADE FRANCISCO 17212058
31GER 3975CLASEN JACOB 26191459
32GBR 4075PYBUS DOUG 16222361
33GBR 4442STONEHAM KYLE 4144563
34AUS 4221SARE WARREN 33191365
35AUT 3799STELZL MAXIMILIAN 14361767
36GBR 4149HOLDEN OLIVER 25251969
37NED 4424COSTER KALLE 26271770
38SWE 4330JARUDD EMIL 30221870
39GBR 4121PHARE JAMES 23232571
40GBR 4308BURLTON CRAIG 25281972
41GBR 4122FRIEND ANDREW 23232672
42ITA 4460MAZZETTI FABIO 22252875
43SUI 4152RIGOT GUILLAUME 24371677
44GBR 4448ALBRECHT LEIGH 45172082
45AUT 4015HRIBAR PHILIPP 28312382
46AUS 4215EDMUNDS LLOYD 37242283
47AUS 3717SHERRING JACK 27322483
48AUS 4386SLINGSBY TOM 14dns85
49AUS 4222PEARSON BRENT 31262885
50AUS 4514JENSEN IAIN 33dns86
51FRA 97FEYDIT HUGO 36292186
52AUS 4038OUTTERIDGE NATHAN 52dns87
53SUI 3625RIGOT FABRICE 29352488
54HKG 4334PARTRIDGE ROB 16591590
55GBR 4037JEEVES CHRIS 24303791
56AUS 4187SPIERS EMMA 32322993
57JPN 3989GOTO HIROKI 19294694
58FRA 4310ARTHAUD AYMERIC 40272794
59GBR 4311ADAMS ALEX 37332696
60GER 4027ADOLPH KAI 29383198
61POR 3609BRITES HENRIQUE 353432101
62FRA 3972ANDRILLON YANN 383035103
63GBR 4500STARK MATTHEW 392640105
64ITA 4431FERRIGHI GIAN MARIA 1115dns106
65GBR 4096PENFOLD TIM 283147106
66SUI 3776SCHILLER PHILIPPE 353338106
67GBR 4277HARTLEY JEREMY 383633107
68GBR 3877GLIDDON JOSIE 474221110
69GBR 3973ROSS JAMES 344036110
70AUS 3570SMITH PHIL 403535110
71GBR 4136REDFEARN EDWARD 434429116
72GBR 3959GLIDDON PAUL 2713dns120
73ITA 4389ZILIANI MARIO 2021dns121
74GBR 3941BURRAGE MILES 325439125
75NZL 4329GOODES STUART 643432130
76JPN 4300TABATA WAKAKO 464143130
77FRA 4065REZZOUG ANTHONY 21dns30131
78POR 3978BELLO FERNANDO 533841132
79POL 3842DOMANSKI MICHAL 564433133
80AUS 4456GRAVARE MARTIN 3024dns134
81DEN 4281MELSON FREDERIK JUST 394749135
82NED 3794BERENS MENNO 494641136
83NZL 4362EVANS RUSS 444547136
84AUS 4324ROLLERSON GRANT 415343137
85JPN 4127KAWATA TAKAAKI 504246138
86ARG 4367COSENTINO IV?N 2039dns139
87FRA 4286VAIREAUX MOANA 455539139
88NZL 4229KIFF RICHARD 634830141
89SUI 4401FUCHS ALESSANDRO 436336142
90SUI 4397DECARLI NICOLA 524050142
91FRA 4099PEDOTE GIANCARLO 544940143
92GBR 3980SIMMONDS DAVID 3628dns144
93SUI 4430DAZIO ROBERTO 475344144
94GBR 4434LUTHI CHRISTIAN dns3927146
95NOR 4328RINGSTAD ALEXANDER 634934146
96GRE 4104BOUSSOULAS GEORGE 574544146
97USA 4458DOWNING ZACK 34dns34148
98SUI 4042MANI SANDRO 515149151
99AUS 3827HALLAM JAMES 535248153
100ITA 4138FERRIGHI STEFANO 6213dns155
101GBR 4248BAKER NEIL 665042158
102AUT 3892KARNUTSCH FLORIAN 495951159
103AUS 3770DEUSSEN NICHOLAS dns5131162
104AUS 8MCDOUGALL ANDREW dnsdns5165
105AUS 4216GENDERS JOHN dns6025165
106AUT 3219KOBALR OLIVER 586542165
107AUT 3986RAKUSCHAN PHILIPP 556545165
108AUS 3833DANKS PETER 585850166
109GER 4375THIAS MICHAEL 4443dns167
110AUT 3924KOBALE KONSTANTIN 595751167
111GBR 5PATON BEN dns8dns168
112GBR 4158CARVETH GEOFF dns5038168
113IRL 4374MCMAHON EWAN dns5237169
114ITA 4040LANULFI MARCO 11dnsdns171
115AUT 4251HOFER MATTH?US 3161dns172
116AUT 4511MICHAEL SCHONLEITNER dns4648174
117DEN 4519FREY OLE 4254dns176
118GBR 4369ALEX HIGBY 685652176
119GBR 4350SMITHWHITE DAVID 17dnsdns177
120POL 4153JANKOWSKI JAKUB 5247dns179
121ITA 4486SAIDELLI NICOLO' 5743dns180
122GBR 3281DICKER MARK 5448dns182
123IRL 4396KISSANE ALISTAIR 6241dns183
124NED 4280WEBER CONSTANTIJN 4856dns184
125SLO 4201TOMORI LUKA 5057dns187
126CRO 4126DOGAN LUKA 4862dns190
127ARG 4226CORREA HENDERSON JUAN 6055dns195
128NZL 3733POWRIE TOM 5560dns195
129AUS 3999YORK KEAGAN dns37dns197
130NED 3623VERSCHUURE ROALD 5958dns197
131GER 4034HELLRIEGEL ERNST 5664dns200
132AUS 3961SAUL JOHN 41dnsdns201
133ITA 4209TRIMARCHI MICHELE 42dnsdns202
134GBR 3870GATEHOUSE EDDIE 6062dns202
135FRA 4144BEL JEAN NO?L 6164dns205
136GER 4421KAS?SKE FABIAN 46dnsdns206
137GBR 4179HUGHES GERRY 6763dns210
138ARG 4167CONTESSI DOMINGO JOSE 51dnsdns211
139ARG 4368CONTESSI MASSIMO dns61dns221
140FRA 4072CIRET MADEG 61dnsdns221
141GBR 4361SMITH DONALD 64dnsdns224
142GBR 4484JESSOP DAVID 65dnsdns225
143ARG 4331GREGGI FRANCO dnsdnsdns240
143AUS 4011TUCKER BEN dnsdnsdns240
143AUS 4235BOULDEN WILL dnsdnsdns240
143DEN 4307RASMUSSEN HANS dnsdnsdns240
143GBR 3629MEHEW TOM dnsdnsdns240
143GBR 4291JEFFRIES ANDY dnsdnsdns240
143GBR 4336HEATHCOTE JONATHAN dnsdnsdns240
143GBR 4342SIMMONDS GRAHAM dnsdnsdns240
143GBR 4385BUDGEN ANDREW dnsdnsdns240
143GBR 4513HIVEY DAVID dnsdnsdns240
143ITA 4078BEVILACQUA VINCENZO dnsdnsdns240
143ITA 4355MAGGI NICOLA dnsdnsdns240
143POR 3715LEAL TIAGO dnsdnsdns240
143SWE 4253GR?VARE MAGNUS dnsdnsdns240
143USA 4305BURSOR SCOTT dnsdnsdns240
143USA 4425WILSON PATRICK dnsdnsdns240

