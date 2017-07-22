Please select your home edition
Edition
MS Amlin 2017 Name Change 728x90
Product Feature
Dinghy Sailing: Start to Finish by Barry Pickthall
Dinghy Sailing: Start to Finish by Barry Pickthall
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Tour de France à la Voile Act 6 Day 2 in Roses, Spain

by Andi Robertson today at 6:42 pm 21-22 July 2017

Téva Plichart's Trésors de Tahiti showed all the traits of potential Tour Voile champions not just in the smooth, assured manner in which they won today's Act 6 Super Final but also the way in which they managed their route into the final in Roses, Costa Brava.

Remarkably the Tour leaders sailed a complete facsimile of their 2016 Act in Roses. Then they sailed an 11th in the coastal race after an early option went wrong and then won in the Stadium. Act 6 of the 40th Tour proved an exact copy of last year.

The tour leaders once more stayed super consistent over their five qualifying heats on the Bay of Roses. They won just one of their races but qualified second.

But when it counted, in 18kts of brisk Costa Brava sea breeze, Teva Plichart, Pierre Pennec and Manueta Mahahi won the Super Final start and blasted into an early lead which was never challenged. In contrast Team SFS and 2016 champions Lorina Limonade-Golfe du Morbihan both fell foul of Black Flag Disqualifications at the start and had to return early to the Boat Park, both ballasted down by maximum points from the high octane Super Final.

Since Act 2 Fécamp when they missed qualification, Trésors de Tahiti have sailed 4,1,4,1 from the four Super Finals. Today with Team FDJ-Des Pieds et Des Mains finishing sixth of sixth in the Final and Team Oman Sail missing the final, Team SFS and Black Flagged, Trésors de Tahiti extend their cushion at the top of the leaderboard to 13pts.

Ironically there is a certain sense of Roses déjà vu for the Tahiti team. Last year they botched their coastal race but won in the Stadium. Yesterday Plichart and crew were last at the first mark after taking an offshore option and losing out badly. They fought back to cross the finish in 11th and today, like last year, they triumphed in the short course arena. The results are identical to last year when they did the same thing in the coastal race, big, different option same result -11th – prior to winning their first stadium race on the Roses race track this time last year. Plichart is a former youth match racing champion who finished second on the Tour before, Pierre Pennec finished fourth in the Tornado in 2000 sailing with Yann Guichard.

"It is the same thing this time but we are very happy to lead. SFS and Lorina Limonade-Golfe du Morbihan were really pressing at the start. Fondation FDJ Des Pieds et Des Mains got six points and so we have gained five points today. But we had to give it everything. We said to ourselves that is what we had to do. That's what we did and that is how it worked out." Smiled a delighted Téva Plichart, "We got good starts in out qualification races and had good tactics."

In 18-20kts of blustery sea breeze the Roses Super Final was not short on adrenalin. Trésors de Tahiti did not put a foot wrong. Matthieu Souben and crew on Vivacar.fr had an inspired second beat to get up to second while Valentin Bellet's Beijaflore, with Kiwi Jason Saunders on board, chipped away to take places and make a good third place.

Bellet of Beijaflore remarked: " We had not reached a Super Final since Fécamp and so today we are very happy with our 3rd place. The start was a bit off the pace but we managed to climb back up. But we kind of ran out of runway. We could have got past Vivacar.fr CEFIM. We love it when the wind is strong."

Team Oman Sail missed out on the Super Final for the first time since failing to make the cut at Act 1 Dunkirk. This time they seemed to have done enough but were penalised on the second beat of their last race, a port-starboard with Fondation FDJ-Des Pieds et Des Mains who were their nearest challengers for third overall on the leaderboard. The Omani team took their turn but dropped from second to seventh in their final heat, so missing out on qualifying only by one single point. Indeed only one point separated three different crews between fourth and sixth!

Mathieu Richards, Oman Sail's tactician reported, "It was a very disappointing day for us. We were five points clear of SFS and FDJ going into the last race but we got that penalty. It was for a port-starboard cross which for us was OK. The umpires decided it was not OK. In these boats a penalty turn costs a lot. It is frustrating and disappointing but that is the way it is. We are very focused and motivated to come back in the next Act. We are sailing well even if today we were not quite as good. We were not as smooth. Our speed is good but maybe we were just missing a bit, not as smooth as usual. The wind was a bit tricky."

Even missing out on the final Team Oman Sail hold solid in third places overall, five points behind Fondation FDJ-Des Pieds et Des Mains and ten points up on Team SFS. The fourth placed team who have scored two double wins have had a disappointing weekend, their mast falling down on the Coastal Race and then being black flagged today.

The Tour moves now to Le Grau-du-Roi, Port Camargue where racing continues Sunday with a Coastal Race and Stadium Racing Monday.

www.tourvoile.fr/en

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Tour de France à la Voile Act 6 day 1
Outgunned in Roses Double Paralympic medallist Damien Seguin, Damien Iehl and Benjamin Amiot on Fondation FDJ Des Pieds et Des Mains seized their opportunity in the thrilling final metres to the finish line, eased past Lorina Limonade Golfe du Morbihan to steal victory. Posted on 21 Jul Title sponsors return for 2018 Poole Regatta
Shaping up to be one of the UK's key yacht racing events Poole Regatta 2018 is now less than a year away and is shaping up to be one of the UK's key yacht racing events once again. International Paint has confirmed that they will retain their title sponsorship for the 8th regatta in a row. Posted on 21 Jul Tour de France à la Voile moves to Spain
Travelling from Les Sables d'Olonne to Roses Wednesday is the biggest travel day of the 40th Tour de France à la Voile, time for the eight hour road trip from Les Sables d'Olonne on the Atlantic Vendée coast of France to the Mediterranean and the bay of Roses. Posted on 19 Jul Tour de France à la Voile Act 5 day 2
Team SFS go double double but Trésors de Tahiti lead to Spain Team SFS completed their second double of the 40th Tour de France à la Voile when Sofian Bouvet and crew added the Act 5 Nautical Stadium win off the sunny beaches of Les Sables d'Olonne to Monday's Coastal Race win. Posted on 18 Jul Tour de France à la Voile Act 5 day 1
Team SFS come back strong in Les Sables d'Olonne After being penalised nine points in Arzon-Port du Crouesty and so ceding the overall lead on the 40th Tour de France à la Voile, Team SFS bounced back today in the most emphatic fashion in Les Sables d'Olonne, triumphing in the Coastal Raid. Posted on 17 Jul Tour de France à la Voile Act 4 Super Final
Triumph for Trésors de Tahiti Trésors de Tahiti sailed by Teva Plichard, Pierre Pennec and Manu Mahai triumphed in a nail biting light wind Super Final on a fluky Bay of Quiberon, racing out of Port Crouesty, Arzon. Posted on 16 Jul Tour de France à la Voile Act 4 day 1
Home run win for Vivacar.fr Vivacar.fr-Cefim skippered on home waters by Mathieu Souben won the 36 nautical miles Coastal Race of Act 4 of the 40th Tour de France à Voile to become the fourth different team to have won a long coastal race. Posted on 15 Jul Tour de France à la Voile Act 3 day 2
2016 champions bolster their title defence As the 2016 champions, Quentin Delapierre and Matthieu Salomon's Lorina Limonade-Golfe de Morbihan bolstered their title defence with a hallmark double win off the beaches of Jullouville on the Baie de Mont Saint Michel. Posted on 14 Jul Tour de France à la Voile Act 3 day 1
Lorina Limonade find their fizz Team Lorina Limonade-Golfe du Morbihan, the defending champions, got their fizz back today at the fashionable beachside summer resort of Jullouville on the beautiful Baie du Mont Saint-Michel on the 40th edition of the Tour de France à la Voile. Posted on 13 Jul Tour de France à la Voile Act 3 preview
Jullouville tides are significant, at nearly 14 metres After Dunkirk which has hosted the Tour 32 times in 40 editions, Fécamp where the race has been seven times now, there is some excitement to be in the beautiful coastal town which lines the east coast of the Baie du Mont St Michel. Posted on 12 Jul

Upcoming Events

Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul Ullswater YC A Class Catamaran Open Meeting for A Class Catamaran
Ullswater YC- 22 Jul to 23 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Hayling Island SC National 18 National Championship for National 18
Hayling Island SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy