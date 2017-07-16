The Nick Simes Trophy awarded for the first time

Freddie Simes awards the Nick Simes Trophy to James Hammett and James Eales © Paul Hammett Freddie Simes awards the Nick Simes Trophy to James Hammett and James Eales © Paul Hammett

by Suzie Hammett today at 5:37 pm

At the Hayling Island 29er Harken GP a new perpetual trophy was awarded in memory of Nick Simes. Nick was one of those extraordinary people who touched many people with his kindness and personality.

However, the 29er Class also remember Nick for his ability to transport 29ers around the World. During the last few years there has been a resurgence of GBR 29ers travelling to European events, in the main because Nick took the majority of the GBR boats there.

In memory of Nick we will award this new perpetual trophy to the top GBR boat at the annual 29er Eurocup series. We hope this will be a way to remember Nick and if it draws attention to the 29er Eurocup series and encourages sailors to get involved then that would be a fitting tribute.

The top GBR boat in the series in 2016 was James Hammett and James Eales who finished 20th overall in the Eurocup. James and James accepted the trophy from Nick's son Freddie Simes, a 29er and Nacra sailor who has represented team GBR at the Youth Worlds as well as Lucy, Nick's wife.

James Hammett thanked the Simes family for the trophy and recognised the impact the Eurocup had on his and James' sailing, as well as the role Nick played in getting the 29ers to far away places.