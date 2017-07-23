Please select your home edition
Tornado Europeans at Centro Vela Dervio, Lake Como - Day 2

by International Tornado Class Association today at 9:30 am 19-23 July 2017

Mavros and Tagalopoulos, GRE 11 set the pace off the starting line and led the pack, racking up two bullets in an equal number of races today, standing now in 1st place overall. Marcel and Joerg Steiner did not manage to maintain yesterday's lead beside scoring a rather satisfying result of two second places.

Marcel stated: "Quite an interesting day for us. We started really well on the first race finishing 2nd. The second was quite difficult, the wind started to change, many wind shifts and a wind drop made it a hard racing. Beside our bad start we were able to catch up in every mark rounding and finally finish second again."

Wolfgang Klampfer together with young Paul Klamfer climbed up on the overall ranking after finishing third in the 3rd race of this event.

In 3rd place overall is for Ingo Gebhart and his 17-year-old crew Benedikt Waschmann.

The mixed crew of Jürgen and Sarah Jentsch had a great start on the second race today, which made them round the top mark first for the first rounding. It was a hard race though in which they finished 3rd! Leading now the Mixed division!

The CZE father and daughter crew of Zdenek Pavlis and Michaela Pavlisova are in second place this time, aiming for the gold after last year's silver medal.

Silvia Salzmann, crew of the AUT 3 boat, standing third in mixed division commented: "The first race of the day was very good for us with a really good start, while we had to catch up the fleet on the second race. We are tottaly satisfied for today. It was really nice." and goes on answering how is sailing with her dad, "I really like to sail with my dad as it is the only time we can spend together. I enjoy it! He always asks my opinion for his decisions which helps me get better and better as I am not so long into sailing!"

Results after day 2 can be found here.

