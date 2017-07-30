54th Medway Marathon - Preview
by Tim Townsend today at 1:47 pm
30 July 2017
The 54th Medway Marathon will be held on 30th July © Tim Townsend
Do you want to try something a little bit different?
On Sunday 30th July Medway Yacht Club hosts the 54th running of the Medway Marathon, a 26 mile handicap race on the tidal River Medway for monohull dinghies and cruisers with a Portsmouth Yardstick number. The race takes in the length of the river downstream from Upnor to its mouth including visits to the various creeks along the way.
This is an open event and all are welcome. Winners have been many and various. Last year’s race was won by an International 14 which romped home in a very quick time. In 2015, on the other hand, the race was dominated by the Wayfarer Class with most of the top ten positions overall.
For youth sailors and students there is a half marathon course as an option provided the boats used have a PN 1102-1400.
The clubhouse will be open for breakfast before the race and the galley and bar will be open for meals and refreshment during the day.
For more details, the Notice of Race and Sailing Instructions, visit www.medwayyachtclub.com/2017/07/54th-medway-marathon-sunday-30th-july-2017
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!