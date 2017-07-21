Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Product Feature
Spinlock PXR0206 Cam Cleat - Retrofit 'T'
Spinlock PXR0206 Cam Cleat - Retrofit 'T'
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Perfect day for 2017 Dutch Shoe Marathon

by Emily Willhoft today at 6:31 am 21 July 2017
48th Annual Dutch Shoe Marathon © SDYC

Over 150 junior and senior sailors took San Diego Bay on July 21, 2017 for the 48th Annual Dutch Shoe Marathon. A summer time favourite, these competitors completed the annual dinghy distance race from San Diego Yacht Club (SDYC) to Coronado Yacht Club all in a sabot sailboat.

The sky was perfectly sunny and temperatures were in the high 70s with lighter winds mostly around 6 knots when the fleets began, starting in La Playa at noon. From there, they traveled down San Diego Bay, traveling over 7 miles on the race course, ultimately finishing in Glorietta Bay. Most participants were between the ages of 8 and 15 with many adult sailors also participating in the senior division.

Marleigh Henehan from Mission Bay Yacht Club was leading most of the race in her yellow striped sabot. At 14 years old, this was only Marleigh's second Dutch Shoe Marathon. "I raced it two years ago and I capsized during that race. Since then, I've moved up two fleets. The first time I did it I was in C1 and now I'm in C3. I've been going to sailing camp in Mission Bay every afternoon to practice."

Marleigh triumphantly crossed the finish line first, sailing into the horns and cheers of the spectator boats. After crossing she pumped her first in the air and exclaimed, "Girls Rule!"

48th Annual Dutch Shoe Marathon - photo © SDYC
48th Annual Dutch Shoe Marathon - photo © SDYC

Kelly Holthus from SDYC, a previous Dutch Shoe Marathon overall winner, was also a finisher this year. About a week ago, Kelly was the youngest sailor (at 12 years old) to race the Transpac - an offshore race from LA to Hawaii. If that's not impressive enough, prior to the Transpac, Kelly sailed O'pen BICs in Bermuda as part of the America's Cup Halftime Show.

We asked Kelly how the Dutch Shoe compared to the Transpac. "The Dutch Shoe felt really short compared to Transpac. It wasn't even the same length as one watch of the Transpac. This race is for fun though. My favourite part of today was going downwind. I got in the outside and started going really fast. I like going fast."

SDYC Coach Lizzie Matheson has been coaching the Dutch Shoe for two years, having raced it once herself. In order to prepare these juniors for the event, Lizzie said, "we do a practice Dutch Shoe where we help them with not only their boat handling skills, but also with picking where to sail, figuring out how to read the water, how to predict puffs, and we compare their speed to other boats and how to get better."

Today Lizzie was out on the water patrolling the front and middle boats to make sure that everyone was safe and having fun.

Also out on the water today was SDYC Commodore John Reiter on the Race Committee boat. For many reasons, this is one of his favourite events of the year. "To me, the best part of the Shoe is the finish - there are hoots and hollers from spectators cheering for both the winners and the tail-enders. This year we had a C-fleet girl take home the prize, proving once again that the fairer sex is both smarter and faster! It was a full duke-out for second through fifth with Point Loma HS Sailing Team teammates and an alumni Dad, who was also the first adult finisher. All in all it was another perfect day for the coolest sailboat race on the planet."

Finishing this race is a major accomplishment for these juniors, as it is the longest distance that many of them will sail throughout the summer program. To celebrate, Coronado Yacht Club hosted the awards ceremony where the overall and division winners were announced following the completion of the event.

48th Annual Dutch Shoe Marathon - photo © SDYC
48th Annual Dutch Shoe Marathon - photo © SDYC

Class winners include: Jack Egan (A Fleet), Shane Tillson (B Fleet), Marleigh Henehan (C Fleet), and Chuck Sinks (Senior Fleet). Full results are available online here.

More information and register for the race here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

48th Dutch Shoe Marathon
A San Diego Yacht Club Summertime Staple Sabot sailing is an essential activity for Junior Sailors at San Diego Yacht Club, especially during the summer season. In observance of this tradition, on July 21, 2017, San Diego Yacht Club will host the 48th Dutch Shoe Marathon Posted on 24 Jun Wounded Veterans take to the waters
The Warrior Sailing Program returns to San Diego Twenty-one wounded veterans will be taking on a new challenge, sailing, right here in the waters of San Diego, June 13-15, 2017. They won't just be going for a boat ride, these men and women will be participating in an intense three-day course. Posted on 3 Jun San Diego Yachting Cup overall
Anything but the usual The third and final day of the 2017 Yachting Cup concluded today with a change of course due to more atypical San Diego weather. Race Committee decided early this morning to change all courses from the ocean to inside the San Diego Bay. Posted on 8 May San Diego Yachting Cup day 2
Resembling San Francisco conditions The breeze was on for the second day of the 2017 Yachting Cup! It was a busy and challenging day of racing, with almost 100 boats competing on three courses in the ocean. Posted on 7 May California Offshore Race Week returns
Tour from Northern California to Southern California The California Offshore Race Week will return for its second year featuring the combined efforts of Encinal Yacht Club, San Francisco Yacht Club, Monterey Peninsula Yacht Club, Santa Barbara Yacht Club and San Diego Yacht Club. Posted on 6 May San Diego Yachting Cup day 1
New boats rule Day one of the 2017 Yachting Cup wrapped up early this evening after an exciting day on the water. With gray skies and temperatures in the mid-60s, racing occurred in the ocean and in San Diego Bay. Posted on 6 May Countdown to the 2017 Yachting Cup
San Diego Yacht Club's signature spring event San Diego Yacht Club's signature spring event, the Yachting Cup regatta, returns on May 5-7, 2017 for the 45th year. Over 80 entries are expected for this year's regatta from numerous yacht clubs. Posted on 15 Apr 2017 Islands Race at San Diego
A spectacularly brilliant evening to be on the water The 2017 Islands Race was hosted by Newport Harbor Yacht Club and San Diego Yacht Club on February 24 & 25. This year's event featured considerable visibility and scenery for those on board, yet disappointingly light winds for the last third of the race. Posted on 26 Feb Sail Sydney day 4
Nacra 17s on show In their Sail Sydney debut, the Nacra 17 fleet impressed on the final day of competition. Today on the harbour Paul Darmanin and Lucy Copeland won the inaugural class title on count back. Posted on 18 Dec 2016 Sail Sydney day 3
Sun comes out to play The sun came out to play today on the Sydney Harbour and while the breeze drifted in and out, class champions were decided and Flying 11s, Optimist Fleets, Nacra 17s, Sabots, Pacers and Tasars all started their Sail Sydney campaigns. Posted on 17 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Elite National Championship for RS Elite
Hayling Island SC- 20 Jul to 22 Jul Regatta Center Medemblik RS Feva Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul Ullswater YC A Class Catamaran Open Meeting for A Class Catamaran
Ullswater YC- 22 Jul to 23 Jul Notts County SC Topper and Laser 4.7 Junior Open Meeting for Topper and Laser 4.7
Notts County SC- 22 Jul Maidenhead SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Maidenhead SC- 22 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC National 18 National Championship for National 18
Hayling Island SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy