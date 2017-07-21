Contender World Championship at Sønderborg Yacht Club - Overall
by Flemming Clausen today at 5:48 am
15-21 July 2017
Jason Beebe crowned World Champion - It's been emotional...
The forecasted light winds on day five proved correct with the Master's experience showing the youngsters how to sail in very fluky conditions. Jan von der Bank (M), jubilantly lead around the course to finish race 9 narrowly in front of GBR's Peter Noble (M) and Italian Antonio Lambertini. This confirmed von der Bank as winner of the Masters but which Australian would get the overall crown?
Both Beebe and Bulka had relatively poor results with 22nd and 12th respectively which were immediately discarded leaving Jason Beebe still on the top podium.
The Sønderborg Yacht Club race committee tried valiantly to get a final race 10 started but the winds were in the favour of Jason - abandoned and one very emotional Australian, who has been totally focussed all week, sighed with relief. The Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron sailor, Jason Beebe, is now the 2017 Contender World Champion.
Classic Aussie banter, Mark Bulka reminded him "for only six months", as the 2018 Contender Worlds is moving to the southern hemisphere in January, hosted by McCrae Yacht Club, which is Mark's home club.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|Pts
|1
| AUS 2482
|Jason BEEBE
|RQYS
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|‑19
|‑22
|11
|2
| AUS 2457
|Mark BULKA
|
|2
|1
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|‑60
|‑12
|19
|3
| DEN 2352
|Jesper NIELSEN
|ASC ‑ DB
|4
|4
|1
|15
|7
|‑34.5
|‑19
|5
|8
|44
|4
| GER 2507
|Jan von der BANK ‑ M
|WSCK
|10
|5
|12
|5
|5
|‑28
|‑108
|14
|1
|52
|5
| ITA 59
|Davide FONTANA
|AVb
|5
|12
|5
|13
|8
|13
|2
|‑46
|‑19
|58
|6
| ITA 384
|Marco FERRARI
|411
|7
|7
|7
|‑17
|15
|11
|7
|‑33
|6
|60
|7
| NED 9
|Paul VERHALLEN
|WVDH
|8
|21
|8
|7
|19
|‑56
|6
|2
|‑31
|71
|8
| GBR 2315
|Ben HOLDEN
|
|12
|16.5
|4
|4
|3
|23
|‑70
|‑90
|20
|82.5
|9
| GER 2549
|Volker NIEDIEK ‑ M
|SLSV
|14
|3
|‑21
|12
|20
|4
|13
|‑45
|18
|84
|10
| GER 551
|Christoph HOMEIER
|SVGO
|‑108
|13
|9
|9
|11
|5
|23
|‑74
|14
|84
|11
| DEN 2471
|Jacob KRISTENSEN
|HS
|15
|‑30
|3
|19
|‑28
|19
|11
|7
|25
|99
|12
| GER 488
|Max BILLERBECK
|WSVK
|16
|10
|11
|‑22
|18
|16
|18
|‑26
|11
|100
|13
| GER 2527
|Dirk MÜLLER
|SKWB
|6
|14
|15
|18
|13
|17
|‑108
|22
|‑24
|105
|14
| GBR 2439
|Gary LANGDOWN ‑ M
|Highcliffe
|20
|‑38
|28
|32
|‑34
|3
|3
|17
|13
|116
|15
| ITA 2561
|Antonio LAMBERTINI
|YCD
|30
|‑108
|24
|33
|10
|7
|10
|‑50
|3
|117
|16
| NED 2582
|Rene HEYNEN
|Maas en Roer
|‑34
|18
|14
|‑27
|25
|21
|14
|4
|21
|117
|17
| GBR 720
|Graham SCOTT ‑ GM
|RYA
|‑28
|25
|18
|24
|‑26
|10
|8
|21
|17
|123
|18
| GBR 2465
|Stuart JONES ‑ M
|Datchet Water SC
|21
|22
|10
|20
|21
|‑47
|17
|‑25
|15
|126
|19
| GBR 2503
|Tim HOLDEN ‑ M
|
|11
|23
|22
|10
|12
|26
|26
|‑51
|‑67
|130
|20
| AUS 2468
|Callum BURNS ‑ M
|BYS
|18
|24
|25
|30
|23
|9
|5
|‑41
|‑35
|134
|21
| GER 11
|Andreas VOIGT
|
|23
|15
|20
|16
|17
|18
|33
|‑52
|‑46
|142
|22
| AUS 2237
|Simon BARWOOD ‑ M
|RFBYC
|37
|29
|‑42
|‑108
|24
|12
|21
|23
|4
|150
|23
| AUS 2565
|John LINDHOLM ‑ M
|Blairgowrie YS
|32
|9
|38
|6
|4
|22
|41
|‑67
|‑45
|152
|24
| GER 2510
|Jörg SCHLIENKAMP
|SCW
|29
|6
|32
|8
|6
|‑45
|39
|32
|‑82
|152
|25
| NED 2544
|Dirk LAFLEUR
|wsv de Zeevang
|33
|31
|29
|‑37
|‑52
|25
|22
|6
|7
|153
|26
| AUS 2615
|Sam REID
|
|39
|16.5
|13
|11
|31
|31
|‑71
|12
|‑60
|153.5
|27
| GER 1789
|Alexander GRÖHLICH
|SVG
|9
|33
|16
|14
|14
|38
|35
|‑53
|‑96
|159
|28
| GBR 2420
|Simon MUSSELL
|Highcliffe SC
|1
|8
|‑108
|3
|9
|15
|62
|‑64
|63
|161
|29
| ITA 40
|Luca BONEZZI
|Canottieri mincio mantova
|42
|37
|26
|‑49
|‑47
|14
|12
|18
|17
|166
|30
| GBR 2449
|Robert SMITH ‑ M
|CCSC
|25
|28
|17
|25
|‑33
|27
|25
|29
|‑32
|176
|31
| GER 416
|Frank RICHTER ‑ M
|
|27
|‑69
|23
|40
|27
|33
|9
|‑70
|27
|186
|32
| GBR 2618
|Nick NOBLE ‑ M
|
|24
|11
|19
|21
|16
|60
|‑108
|‑77
|38
|189
|33
| GER 14
|Christian MEIER‑KOTHE
|KYC
|17
|26
|31
|45
|‑46
|8
|43
|28
|‑59
|198
|34
| GBR 2572
|Ed PRESLEY
|Cotswold SC
|22
|19
|34
|29
|22
|‑54
|30
|43
|‑58
|199
|35
| GER 2355
|David SCHAFFT
|DRS
|27
|43
|27
|31
|39
|29
|‑46
|‑55
|10
|206
|36
| GBR 2607
|Carl TAGOE ‑ M
|
|13
|39
|‑108
|23
|30
|39
|28
|‑56
|35
|207
|37
| GER 2390
|Gernot GOETZ ‑ M
|SCU
|40
|34
|‑44
|42
|‑108
|40
|24
|8
|33
|221
|38
| AUS 2437
|Scott MUNRO
|
|38
|35
|‑54
|‑50
|35
|37
|45
|20
|23
|233
|39
| GBR 678
|Tommy HOOTON
|
|‑46
|46
|37
|36
|38
|6
|27
|44
|‑68
|234
|40
| ITA 326
|Daniel CHIESA
|Cdv Erix
|19
|36
|‑50.5
|44
|‑48
|41
|15
|42
|47
|244
|41
| GER 9
|Kay‑Hendryk RETHMEIER
|SVMÜ
|36
|32
|30
|35
|32
|51
|29
|‑72
|‑73
|245
|42
| GBR 2383
|David DAVIES ‑ M
|Loch Ryan Sailing Club
|31
|27
|47
|34
|40
|20
|‑51
|‑58
|51
|250
|43
| GER 2612
|Joachim HARPPRECHT ‑ GM
|0
|45
|48
|‑56
|‑56
|42
|50
|31
|9
|30
|255
|44
| DEN 2500
|Henning WERMUTH ‑ GM
|ÅSK
|‑68
|‑108
|66
|46
|54
|46
|16
|13
|26
|267
|45
| GER 2366
|Lars KRUSE
|YCN
|41
|40
|35
|‑108
|‑60
|36
|20
|58
|37
|267
|46
| GBR 691
|Peter NOBLE ‑ M
|
|58
|61
|41
|52
|‑71
|34.5
|36
|‑68
|2
|284.5
|47
| GER 535
|Gerhard GÖTZ
|SCU
|51
|‑70
|59
|‑108
|55
|32
|49
|1
|39
|286
|48
| GER 2365
|Gilbert BRIETZKE
|SCLW
|50
|‑60
|39
|39
|‑62
|43
|59
|11
|54
|295
|49
| GER 8
|Sebastian VAGT
|SLRV
|55
|‑66
|58
|‑108
|45
|24
|50
|54
|28
|314
|50
| GER 2392
|Andreas WIETING
|WVH
|48
|51
|45
|‑58
|‑108
|49
|44
|37
|41
|315
|51
| GBR 2522
|Chris BOSHIER ‑ M
|Thorpe Bay Yacht Club
|56
|42
|53
|28
|29
|‑80
|52
|‑81
|61
|321
|52
| GBR 2347
|Martin JONES ‑ M
|
|49
|20
|36
|41
|61
|‑77
|69
|48
|‑108
|324
|53
| NED 2
|Bart THORBORG ‑ M
|
|35
|59
|43
|47
|37
|48
|55
|‑66
|‑65
|324
|54
| GER 322
|Jens KREES
|SKBUE
|57
|52
|40
|54
|36
|‑63
|‑74
|24
|62
|325
|55
| GBR 2407
|Richard BUTTNER ‑ GM
|RNSA / RYA
|54
|50
|63
|43
|51
|57
|‑78
|16
|‑66
|334
|56
| DEN 2611
|Thomas HERNØ ‑ M
|Hellerup Sejlklub
|‑88
|58
|57
|‑108
|59
|55
|57
|3
|49
|338
|57
| DEN 2526
|Lars Bo RASMUSSEN ‑ M
|Roskilde Sejlklub
|67
|45
|49
|60
|44
|‑90
|56
|‑80
|30
|351
|58
| AUS 2501
|Stuart BROWN
|LYC
|60
|‑82
|72
|26
|50
|53
|32
|71
|‑87
|364
|59
| GER 400
|Malte RIESNER
|Segel‑ und Surf Club Kempen
|70
|67
|62
|‑80
|57
|30
|‑108
|15
|64
|365
|60
| GER 2553
|Daniel HÄRTEL
|SCU
|‑90
|53
|‑76
|70
|68
|62
|53
|10
|52
|368
|61
| NED 1
|Rik THORBORG ‑ GM
|
|52
|44
|48
|38
|41
|75
|72
|‑91
|‑102
|370
|62
| DEN 56
|Claus LITZINGER
|Kaløvig baadlaug
|‑78
|49
|64
|48
|64
|61
|47
|‑108
|42
|375
|63
| GBR 712
|Rodger WHITE ‑ GM
|
|64
|54
|77
|‑86
|‑83
|66
|40
|78
|5
|384
|64
| GER 900
|Utz MÜLLER ‑ GM
|SSCK
|71
|‑93
|69
|67
|70
|42
|‑108
|31
|41
|391
|65
| GER 529
|Matthias KÖRNIG ‑ J
|SVK
|44
|‑108
|33
|‑108
|108
|71
|34
|35
|74
|399
|66
| SUI 92
|Jacqueline RUFENACHT ‑ F
|
|61
|75
|‑95
|77
|‑82
|67
|42
|30
|48
|400
|67
| GER 2212
|Philipp STOBBE
|SVSS
|45
|‑108
|60
|68
|53
|70
|63
|62
|‑73
|421
|68
| NED 2370
|Marcel GROEN
|
|‑84
|62
|74
|71
|73
|‑88
|60.5
|47
|36
|423.5
|69
| DEN 2532
|Frank HINSCH
|HS
|73
|55
|61
|59
|49
|65
|66
|‑87
|‑80
|428
|70
| DEN 2430
|Jacob KIILERICH HANSEN ‑ M
|Aarhus Sejlklub
|‑87
|85
|46
|55
|56
|81
|68
|38
|‑108
|429
|71
| DEN 2426
|Søren Winther HANSEN ‑ GM
|ÅS
|‑83
|76
|65
|76
|75
|44
|37
|61
|‑83
|434
|72
| GBR 2538
|John McLEAN ‑ GM
|BSS
|77
|41
|68
|72
|43
|69
|‑90
|66
|‑85
|436
|73
| AUS 2521
|Adam LINTON
|
|47
|68
|‑108
|‑108
|108
|52
|38
|40
|90
|443
|74
| GER 483
|Martin KAUFHOLD
|SSCK
|62
|56
|55
|64
|65
|‑91
|67
|76
|‑78
|445
|75
| GER 2213
|Moritz POLLEHN
|ZSK
|72
|47
|‑83
|69
|76
|64
|‑81
|37
|81
|446
|76
| GER 435
|Andreas HOHNER
|YCRA
|59
|‑84
|80
|78
|‑88
|83
|75
|27
|56
|458
|77
| NED 2630
|Pim LANGENDIJK ‑ M
|Niederlande
|74
|78
|73
|57
|‑108
|82
|58
|39
|‑92
|461
|78
| AUS 2617
|Matthew TRIGLONE ‑ M
|MANLY SKIFF CLUB
|66
|57
|75
|74
|‑79
|74
|76
|‑84
|43
|465
|79
| BEL 1722
|Roel PEERLINCK
|
|76
|71
|‑81
|‑81
|78
|72
|54
|73
|44
|468
|80
| GBR 2599
|Tony COOK ‑ GM
|
|81
|65
|67
|61
|58
|
|86
|‑88
|50
|468
|81
| GER 2533
|Johanna GRANDT ‑ F
|HSC
|93
|‑96
|88
|87
|‑108
|85
|60.5
|49
|9
|471.5
|82
| NED 2637
|Cees de GRUIJTER ‑ M
|GWV De Vrijbuiter
|79
|73
|70
|63
|63
|69
|‑82
|‑86
|76
|493
|83
| DEN 2431
|Jeppe SØRNER
|Sejlklubben Rødvig‑Stevns
|75
|72
|52
|65
|66
|87
|77
|‑93
|‑97
|494
|84
| GER 2459
|Kerstin SCHEPANSKI ‑ F
|CYC
|‑98
|87
|‑99
|93
|92
|96
|65
|34
|57
|524
|85
| ITA 1111
|Emilio BETTA ‑ GM
|LNI Riva del Garda
|69
|63.5
|‑108
|51
|77
|58
|‑108
|108
|101
|527.5
|86
| DEN 2528
|Jesper AKSGLÆDE
|Hellerup Sejlklub
|53
|63.5
|94
|‑108
|80
|76
|‑108
|108
|54
|528.5
|87
| GER 448
|Thomas WASILEWSKI
|SLRV
|82
|80
|71
|73
|81
|‑89
|83
|59
|‑99
|529
|88
| DEN 2286
|Thomas Nørregaard JENSEN
|Aarhus Sejlklub
|63
|81
|‑90
|83
|72
|79
|‑108
|83
|71
|532
|89
| DEN 2613
|Ole Lahn STANGENBERG ‑ M
|Roskilde Sejlklub
|92
|88
|‑93
|79
|‑108
|59
|48
|83
|87
|536
|90
| GER 2660
|Patrick EHINGER
|YCRA
|86
|77
|82
|82
|67
|‑92
|79
|69
|‑93
|542
|91
| GER 499
|Jürgen von KAMPEN ‑ M
|SSCK
|65
|74
|79
|75
|74
|99
|‑108
|‑108
|78
|544
|92
| GER 2458
|Joerg GLAESCHER ‑ M
|CYC
|80
|79
|85
|53
|‑108
|‑95
|92
|79
|84
|552
|93
| DEN 2604
|Solvej TRAUTNER ‑ F
|Aarhus Sejlklub
|85
|83
|78
|84
|85
|84
|‑108
|63
|‑99
|562
|94
| GER 2504
|Joachim SCHRAMM ‑ M
|NFBS‑W
|‑91
|90
|84
|62
|69
|86
|85
|‑92
|88
|564
|95
| DEN 2215
|Carl Johan JENSEN ‑ M
|Aarhus
|89
|86
|89
|85
|‑91
|‑94
|84
|85
|55
|573
|96
| ITA 2559
|Andrea de MANZINI ‑ GM
|
|‑108
|‑108
|50.5
|66
|108
|73
|73
|108
|108
|586.5
|97
| NED 2506
|Pieter HILKEMEIJER
|GWV De Vrijbuiter
|100
|92
|92
|‑108
|‑108
|93
|64
|89
|69
|599
|98
| GER 24
|Peter SCHAFFT ‑ J
|DRS
|‑108
|97
|97
|‑108
|108
|78
|80
|75
|91
|626
|99
| GER 387
|Fenja MAIWALD ‑ F
|BSV
|94
|95
|87
|90
|87
|‑108
|96
|‑108
|81
|630
|100
| DEN 213
|Frederikke MIKKELSEN ‑ F
|Hellerup Sejlklub
|97
|94
|98
|88
|89
|‑108
|95
|‑108
|70
|631
|101
| GER 515
|Sven GIERTH ‑ M
|CYC
|99
|‑100
|86
|92
|84
|‑101
|87
|98
|95
|641
|102
| GER 443
|Jens‑Uwe HERRMANN
|PSV
|96
|89
|‑101
|91
|86
|‑98
|93
|97
|89
|641
|103
| DEN 1460
|Torben BJØRNHOLT
|Aarhus Sejlklub
|95
|99
|96
|89
|‑108
|100
|90
|96
|‑104
|665
|104
| SUI 2601
|Uwe HOFFMANN ‑ M
|SCH
|101
|91
|100
|94
|90
|‑108
|97
|‑108
|95
|668
|105
| GER 2298
|Irmtraud SCHRAMM ‑ F
|NFBS‑W
|‑102
|98
|‑102
|95
|93
|97
|91
|95
|101
|670
|106
| GBR 718
|Stephen EMBY ‑ M
|
|‑108
|‑108
|91
|108
|108
|108
|89
|95
|75
|674
|107
| ITA 19
|Bruno Antonio ORFINO
|AVAL‑CDV
|‑108
|‑108
|108
|108
|108
|108
|108
|108
|108
|756
