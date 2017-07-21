Contender World Championship at Sønderborg Yacht Club - Overall

The forecasted light winds on day five proved correct with the Master's experience showing the youngsters how to sail in very fluky conditions. Jan von der Bank (M), jubilantly lead around the course to finish race 9 narrowly in front of GBR's Peter Noble (M) and Italian Antonio Lambertini. This confirmed von der Bank as winner of the Masters but which Australian would get the overall crown?

Both Beebe and Bulka had relatively poor results with 22nd and 12th respectively which were immediately discarded leaving Jason Beebe still on the top podium.

The Sønderborg Yacht Club race committee tried valiantly to get a final race 10 started but the winds were in the favour of Jason - abandoned and one very emotional Australian, who has been totally focussed all week, sighed with relief. The Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron sailor, Jason Beebe, is now the 2017 Contender World Champion.

Classic Aussie banter, Mark Bulka reminded him "for only six months", as the 2018 Contender Worlds is moving to the southern hemisphere in January, hosted by McCrae Yacht Club, which is Mark's home club.

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 Pts 1 AUS 2482 Jason BEEBE RQYS 3 2 2 1 1 1 1 ‑19 ‑22 11 2 AUS 2457 Mark BULKA 2 1 6 2 2 2 4 ‑60 ‑12 19 3 DEN 2352 Jesper NIELSEN ASC ‑ DB 4 4 1 15 7 ‑34.5 ‑19 5 8 44 4 GER 2507 Jan von der BANK ‑ M WSCK 10 5 12 5 5 ‑28 ‑108 14 1 52 5 ITA 59 Davide FONTANA AVb 5 12 5 13 8 13 2 ‑46 ‑19 58 6 ITA 384 Marco FERRARI 411 7 7 7 ‑17 15 11 7 ‑33 6 60 7 NED 9 Paul VERHALLEN WVDH 8 21 8 7 19 ‑56 6 2 ‑31 71 8 GBR 2315 Ben HOLDEN 12 16.5 4 4 3 23 ‑70 ‑90 20 82.5 9 GER 2549 Volker NIEDIEK ‑ M SLSV 14 3 ‑21 12 20 4 13 ‑45 18 84 10 GER 551 Christoph HOMEIER SVGO ‑108 13 9 9 11 5 23 ‑74 14 84 11 DEN 2471 Jacob KRISTENSEN HS 15 ‑30 3 19 ‑28 19 11 7 25 99 12 GER 488 Max BILLERBECK WSVK 16 10 11 ‑22 18 16 18 ‑26 11 100 13 GER 2527 Dirk MÜLLER SKWB 6 14 15 18 13 17 ‑108 22 ‑24 105 14 GBR 2439 Gary LANGDOWN ‑ M Highcliffe 20 ‑38 28 32 ‑34 3 3 17 13 116 15 ITA 2561 Antonio LAMBERTINI YCD 30 ‑108 24 33 10 7 10 ‑50 3 117 16 NED 2582 Rene HEYNEN Maas en Roer ‑34 18 14 ‑27 25 21 14 4 21 117 17 GBR 720 Graham SCOTT ‑ GM RYA ‑28 25 18 24 ‑26 10 8 21 17 123 18 GBR 2465 Stuart JONES ‑ M Datchet Water SC 21 22 10 20 21 ‑47 17 ‑25 15 126 19 GBR 2503 Tim HOLDEN ‑ M 11 23 22 10 12 26 26 ‑51 ‑67 130 20 AUS 2468 Callum BURNS ‑ M BYS 18 24 25 30 23 9 5 ‑41 ‑35 134 21 GER 11 Andreas VOIGT 23 15 20 16 17 18 33 ‑52 ‑46 142 22 AUS 2237 Simon BARWOOD ‑ M RFBYC 37 29 ‑42 ‑108 24 12 21 23 4 150 23 AUS 2565 John LINDHOLM ‑ M Blairgowrie YS 32 9 38 6 4 22 41 ‑67 ‑45 152 24 GER 2510 Jörg SCHLIENKAMP SCW 29 6 32 8 6 ‑45 39 32 ‑82 152 25 NED 2544 Dirk LAFLEUR wsv de Zeevang 33 31 29 ‑37 ‑52 25 22 6 7 153 26 AUS 2615 Sam REID 39 16.5 13 11 31 31 ‑71 12 ‑60 153.5 27 GER 1789 Alexander GRÖHLICH SVG 9 33 16 14 14 38 35 ‑53 ‑96 159 28 GBR 2420 Simon MUSSELL Highcliffe SC 1 8 ‑108 3 9 15 62 ‑64 63 161 29 ITA 40 Luca BONEZZI Canottieri mincio mantova 42 37 26 ‑49 ‑47 14 12 18 17 166 30 GBR 2449 Robert SMITH ‑ M CCSC 25 28 17 25 ‑33 27 25 29 ‑32 176 31 GER 416 Frank RICHTER ‑ M 27 ‑69 23 40 27 33 9 ‑70 27 186 32 GBR 2618 Nick NOBLE ‑ M 24 11 19 21 16 60 ‑108 ‑77 38 189 33 GER 14 Christian MEIER‑KOTHE KYC 17 26 31 45 ‑46 8 43 28 ‑59 198 34 GBR 2572 Ed PRESLEY Cotswold SC 22 19 34 29 22 ‑54 30 43 ‑58 199 35 GER 2355 David SCHAFFT DRS 27 43 27 31 39 29 ‑46 ‑55 10 206 36 GBR 2607 Carl TAGOE ‑ M 13 39 ‑108 23 30 39 28 ‑56 35 207 37 GER 2390 Gernot GOETZ ‑ M SCU 40 34 ‑44 42 ‑108 40 24 8 33 221 38 AUS 2437 Scott MUNRO 38 35 ‑54 ‑50 35 37 45 20 23 233 39 GBR 678 Tommy HOOTON ‑46 46 37 36 38 6 27 44 ‑68 234 40 ITA 326 Daniel CHIESA Cdv Erix 19 36 ‑50.5 44 ‑48 41 15 42 47 244 41 GER 9 Kay‑Hendryk RETHMEIER SVMÜ 36 32 30 35 32 51 29 ‑72 ‑73 245 42 GBR 2383 David DAVIES ‑ M Loch Ryan Sailing Club 31 27 47 34 40 20 ‑51 ‑58 51 250 43 GER 2612 Joachim HARPPRECHT ‑ GM 0 45 48 ‑56 ‑56 42 50 31 9 30 255 44 DEN 2500 Henning WERMUTH ‑ GM ÅSK ‑68 ‑108 66 46 54 46 16 13 26 267 45 GER 2366 Lars KRUSE YCN 41 40 35 ‑108 ‑60 36 20 58 37 267 46 GBR 691 Peter NOBLE ‑ M 58 61 41 52 ‑71 34.5 36 ‑68 2 284.5 47 GER 535 Gerhard GÖTZ SCU 51 ‑70 59 ‑108 55 32 49 1 39 286 48 GER 2365 Gilbert BRIETZKE SCLW 50 ‑60 39 39 ‑62 43 59 11 54 295 49 GER 8 Sebastian VAGT SLRV 55 ‑66 58 ‑108 45 24 50 54 28 314 50 GER 2392 Andreas WIETING WVH 48 51 45 ‑58 ‑108 49 44 37 41 315 51 GBR 2522 Chris BOSHIER ‑ M Thorpe Bay Yacht Club 56 42 53 28 29 ‑80 52 ‑81 61 321 52 GBR 2347 Martin JONES ‑ M 49 20 36 41 61 ‑77 69 48 ‑108 324 53 NED 2 Bart THORBORG ‑ M 35 59 43 47 37 48 55 ‑66 ‑65 324 54 GER 322 Jens KREES SKBUE 57 52 40 54 36 ‑63 ‑74 24 62 325 55 GBR 2407 Richard BUTTNER ‑ GM RNSA / RYA 54 50 63 43 51 57 ‑78 16 ‑66 334 56 DEN 2611 Thomas HERNØ ‑ M Hellerup Sejlklub ‑88 58 57 ‑108 59 55 57 3 49 338 57 DEN 2526 Lars Bo RASMUSSEN ‑ M Roskilde Sejlklub 67 45 49 60 44 ‑90 56 ‑80 30 351 58 AUS 2501 Stuart BROWN LYC 60 ‑82 72 26 50 53 32 71 ‑87 364 59 GER 400 Malte RIESNER Segel‑ und Surf Club Kempen 70 67 62 ‑80 57 30 ‑108 15 64 365 60 GER 2553 Daniel HÄRTEL SCU ‑90 53 ‑76 70 68 62 53 10 52 368 61 NED 1 Rik THORBORG ‑ GM 52 44 48 38 41 75 72 ‑91 ‑102 370 62 DEN 56 Claus LITZINGER Kaløvig baadlaug ‑78 49 64 48 64 61 47 ‑108 42 375 63 GBR 712 Rodger WHITE ‑ GM 64 54 77 ‑86 ‑83 66 40 78 5 384 64 GER 900 Utz MÜLLER ‑ GM SSCK 71 ‑93 69 67 70 42 ‑108 31 41 391 65 GER 529 Matthias KÖRNIG ‑ J SVK 44 ‑108 33 ‑108 108 71 34 35 74 399 66 SUI 92 Jacqueline RUFENACHT ‑ F 61 75 ‑95 77 ‑82 67 42 30 48 400 67 GER 2212 Philipp STOBBE SVSS 45 ‑108 60 68 53 70 63 62 ‑73 421 68 NED 2370 Marcel GROEN ‑84 62 74 71 73 ‑88 60.5 47 36 423.5 69 DEN 2532 Frank HINSCH HS 73 55 61 59 49 65 66 ‑87 ‑80 428 70 DEN 2430 Jacob KIILERICH HANSEN ‑ M Aarhus Sejlklub ‑87 85 46 55 56 81 68 38 ‑108 429 71 DEN 2426 Søren Winther HANSEN ‑ GM ÅS ‑83 76 65 76 75 44 37 61 ‑83 434 72 GBR 2538 John McLEAN ‑ GM BSS 77 41 68 72 43 69 ‑90 66 ‑85 436 73 AUS 2521 Adam LINTON 47 68 ‑108 ‑108 108 52 38 40 90 443 74 GER 483 Martin KAUFHOLD SSCK 62 56 55 64 65 ‑91 67 76 ‑78 445 75 GER 2213 Moritz POLLEHN ZSK 72 47 ‑83 69 76 64 ‑81 37 81 446 76 GER 435 Andreas HOHNER YCRA 59 ‑84 80 78 ‑88 83 75 27 56 458 77 NED 2630 Pim LANGENDIJK ‑ M Niederlande 74 78 73 57 ‑108 82 58 39 ‑92 461 78 AUS 2617 Matthew TRIGLONE ‑ M MANLY SKIFF CLUB 66 57 75 74 ‑79 74 76 ‑84 43 465 79 BEL 1722 Roel PEERLINCK 76 71 ‑81 ‑81 78 72 54 73 44 468 80 GBR 2599 Tony COOK ‑ GM 81 65 67 61 58 86 ‑88 50 468 81 GER 2533 Johanna GRANDT ‑ F HSC 93 ‑96 88 87 ‑108 85 60.5 49 9 471.5 82 NED 2637 Cees de GRUIJTER ‑ M GWV De Vrijbuiter 79 73 70 63 63 69 ‑82 ‑86 76 493 83 DEN 2431 Jeppe SØRNER Sejlklubben Rødvig‑Stevns 75 72 52 65 66 87 77 ‑93 ‑97 494 84 GER 2459 Kerstin SCHEPANSKI ‑ F CYC ‑98 87 ‑99 93 92 96 65 34 57 524 85 ITA 1111 Emilio BETTA ‑ GM LNI Riva del Garda 69 63.5 ‑108 51 77 58 ‑108 108 101 527.5 86 DEN 2528 Jesper AKSGLÆDE Hellerup Sejlklub 53 63.5 94 ‑108 80 76 ‑108 108 54 528.5 87 GER 448 Thomas WASILEWSKI SLRV 82 80 71 73 81 ‑89 83 59 ‑99 529 88 DEN 2286 Thomas Nørregaard JENSEN Aarhus Sejlklub 63 81 ‑90 83 72 79 ‑108 83 71 532 89 DEN 2613 Ole Lahn STANGENBERG ‑ M Roskilde Sejlklub 92 88 ‑93 79 ‑108 59 48 83 87 536 90 GER 2660 Patrick EHINGER YCRA 86 77 82 82 67 ‑92 79 69 ‑93 542 91 GER 499 Jürgen von KAMPEN ‑ M SSCK 65 74 79 75 74 99 ‑108 ‑108 78 544 92 GER 2458 Joerg GLAESCHER ‑ M CYC 80 79 85 53 ‑108 ‑95 92 79 84 552 93 DEN 2604 Solvej TRAUTNER ‑ F Aarhus Sejlklub 85 83 78 84 85 84 ‑108 63 ‑99 562 94 GER 2504 Joachim SCHRAMM ‑ M NFBS‑W ‑91 90 84 62 69 86 85 ‑92 88 564 95 DEN 2215 Carl Johan JENSEN ‑ M Aarhus 89 86 89 85 ‑91 ‑94 84 85 55 573 96 ITA 2559 Andrea de MANZINI ‑ GM ‑108 ‑108 50.5 66 108 73 73 108 108 586.5 97 NED 2506 Pieter HILKEMEIJER GWV De Vrijbuiter 100 92 92 ‑108 ‑108 93 64 89 69 599 98 GER 24 Peter SCHAFFT ‑ J DRS ‑108 97 97 ‑108 108 78 80 75 91 626 99 GER 387 Fenja MAIWALD ‑ F BSV 94 95 87 90 87 ‑108 96 ‑108 81 630 100 DEN 213 Frederikke MIKKELSEN ‑ F Hellerup Sejlklub 97 94 98 88 89 ‑108 95 ‑108 70 631 101 GER 515 Sven GIERTH ‑ M CYC 99 ‑100 86 92 84 ‑101 87 98 95 641 102 GER 443 Jens‑Uwe HERRMANN PSV 96 89 ‑101 91 86 ‑98 93 97 89 641 103 DEN 1460 Torben BJØRNHOLT Aarhus Sejlklub 95 99 96 89 ‑108 100 90 96 ‑104 665 104 SUI 2601 Uwe HOFFMANN ‑ M SCH 101 91 100 94 90 ‑108 97 ‑108 95 668 105 GER 2298 Irmtraud SCHRAMM ‑ F NFBS‑W ‑102 98 ‑102 95 93 97 91 95 101 670 106 GBR 718 Stephen EMBY ‑ M ‑108 ‑108 91 108 108 108 89 95 75 674 107 ITA 19 Bruno Antonio ORFINO AVAL‑CDV ‑108 ‑108 108 108 108 108 108 108 108 756