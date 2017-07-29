Please select your home edition
Plas Menai 2015
Team Racing Companion by Chris Atkins
Hobie Multiworlds and Europeans at Noordwijk, Netherlands - Day 2

by David Brookes today at 5:09 am 20-29 July 2017

A beautiful sunny second day at the Hobie 14 and Hobie Dragoon World Championships with the Hobie 16 Spi Youth Europeans at Noordwijk, Netherlands. The day started with a gentle side-offshore S/SW breeze. The wind was to drop further during the course of the day, unfortunately. The strong current challenged the sailors.

The Hobie 14 class started late, due to several attempts to start with the strong current and shifting breeze. The starting signal for race one was at 12:15. Today one race was sailed. Yesterdays' winner Georgia Warren-Meyers did not finish within the time limit. With the discard now in place she still maintains the overall lead of the championships.

Hobie 14 Day 2 Results:

1. Simon Strohall (Germany)
2. Adam Mayerle (Brazil
3. Fletcher Warren-Meyer (Australia)

The youth teams on the Hobie Dragoon sailed two races today, with the following results:

Hobie Dragoon Race 1:

1. Laura Farese/Stefania Wech (Austria)
2. Andrea Giubilie?Matteo Difrancescantonio (Italy)
3. Cesar Villa/ Kerian Vasapolli (Tahiti)

Hobie Dragoon Race 2

1. Laura Farese/Stefania Wech (Austria)
2. Thomas Poirrer/Tom Lamotte (Tahiti)
3. Eleonora Tabussi/ Leonardo Matarazzo (Italy)

On the Hobie 16 Youth with SPI also two races were sailed with the following results:

Hobie 16 Youth with SPI Race 1:

1. Arthur Boc-Ho/Brieux Megret (France)
2. RiccardoDel PreteAlice Cialfi (Italy)
3. Mikkel Stampe/ Peter Mahr (Denmark)

Hobie 16 Youth with SPI Race 2:

1. Arthur Boc-Ho/Brieux Megret (France)
2. Tymoteusz Oskar Niemira (Poland)
3. Zuzanna Szadziul?WojciechKaczmarek (Poland)

On Friday night the Hobie 2017 Multiworlds & Europeans event was officially opened by the Mayor of Noordwijk, at the Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin. Officials from the International Hobie Class Associations and the chairman of the host to the event, Cees Rodenburg of Zeilvereniging Noordwijk were also on the agenda. Sailors of all 24 participating countries presented their flag in a parade. The public were introduced to the Hobie 16 class sail, to be used by the 56 sailors in the gold fleet. A very special moment, since this is the first time in history that the sail is disclosed before the actual race day!

Weather conditions for Saturday: very light offshore winds in the early morning. During the day the wind will shift to side shore from SW and increase to moderate winds. Ample sunshine in the morning, with some clouds and perhaps some rain in the afternoon.

Full results can be found at www.hobieworlds.com

