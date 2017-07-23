J/22 North American Championship at Buffalo Yacht Club - Day 1

J/22 North American Championship day 1 © Christopher Howell J/22 North American Championship day 1 © Christopher Howell

by Christopher Howell today at 4:49 am

Four races were completed on the opening day of the J/22 North American Championship hosted by Buffalo Yacht Club in Buffalo, New York. Local Chris Doyle on The Jug 4 1 posted a 2,1,4,5 for 12 points and the early advantage. On his heels is Travis Odenbach's HoneyBadger, just one point back. Jeff Todd's Hot Toddy is in third place with 18 points.

It's a Doyle family reunion in the top 10 so far, with all four of them standing eighth or higher overall. Brothers Chris, Kevin and Peter plus Kevin's son Jacob are dominant, all as amateur helmsmen.

Thirty boats took to the waters of Lake Erie in winds between 8-10 knots. Todd earned the opening victory, ahead of C. Doyle and Odenbach's HoneyBadger. The top three flopped places in race two, with C. Doyle taking first, Odenbach second and Todd third. Another of the Doyles entered in the regatta, Jacob Doyle, won the third contest in breeze at 10-12 knots and lumpy seas. Zeke Horowitz's Uncle Fluffy placed second and Peter Doyle third. Horowitz claimed the day's final battle with Odenbach in the silver spot and Terry Flynn's Tejas in the bronze.

Racing continues through Sunday. Photos are available on the J/22 Class Facebook page, and complete results are available at www.j22na.com.