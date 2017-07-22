Melges 32 European Championship at Sibenik, Croatia - Day 2

The team of Edoardo Lupi/Massimo Pessina (Lorenzo Bressani, tactician) on TORPYONE have successfully defended their leadership for a second day at the 2017 Melges 32 European Championship. They continue to race in attack mode making sharp-as-a-tack decisions in extremely light air conditions, ultimately keeping their lead and extending by one point.

Lupi/Pessina's remarkable consistency in Race Three contributed directly to their lead in the overall standings, a position that is still quite vulnerable because their toughest opponents are no more than seven points back.

Holding firm in second place overall is Sweden's Richard Goransson sailing INGA, four points out of first. Race Three winner Andrea Lacorte at the helm of VITAMINA AMERIKANA is third. Tomorrow, these two teams will make a final attempt to spoil Lupi/Pessina's plans and remove them from atop the podium.

The fight for podium positions does not end with the top three. Andrea Ferrari's SPIRIT OF NERINA (Pietro Sibello, tactician) is currently fourth, and Turkey's Ahmet Eker on EKER (Mike Buckley, tactician) is fifth separated by only a couple of points.

The Corinthian European crown is also a great challenge: Martin Reintjes's CAIPIRINHA maintains a five-point advantage over Kilian Holzapfel's HOMANIT JUNIOR.

The final day of racing is Saturday, July 22 with a first warning of 10.30. Three races are scheduled with the possibility of a discard going into effect when six races are complete.

The Melges 32 World League European Division is supported by Helly Hansen, Garmin Marine Italia, Toremar, Lavazza, Barracuda Communication, North Sails, D-Marin and Dogus Tourism.

Media and Racing Coverage

As with all Melges 32 events around the world, racing updates will be posted online at the Official Melges 32 Facebook Page. Tune in for the latest racing information, results, video interviews, and photos. Race reports, press releases and photos will be available online each day post-racing at melges32.com.

Results after Day 2: (top five, 3 races)

1.) Edoardo Lupi-Massimo Pessina/Lorenzo Bressani, TORPYONE; 2-2-2 = 6pts

2.) Richard Goransson, Vasco Vascotto, INGA; 4-3-3 = 10pts

3.) Andrea Lacorte/Gabriele Benussi, VITAMINA AMERIKANA; 11-1-1 = 13pts

4.) Andrea Ferrari/Pietro Piero Sibello, SPIRIT OF NERINA; 1-9-4 = 14pts

5.) Ahmet Eker/Mike Buckley, EKER; 5-6-5 = 16pts