Details on writing and sending reports to us can be found here
Crewsaver Price Smash at TridentUK!
by TridentUK today at 8:52 pm
21 July 2017
Limited stocks available!
Boat Care
|
Book, DVDs
|
Chandlery
|
Clothing
|
Cover & Sails
|
Engines
|
Trailers & Trollies
|
Dinghy Classes
Phase 2 Rash Vest
Long Sleeve
rrp £25.00
NOW £18.75
Junior
£15.75
Phase 2 Rash Vest
Short Sleeve
rrp £22.50
NOW £18.00
Junior
£14.25
Phase 2 Neo Shorts
rrp £35.00
NOW £26.00
Junior
£21.00
FREE Delivery*
Phase 2 Polypro
Base Layer Top
rrp £38.50
NOW £26.95
Phase 2 Therma
Control Top
rrp £65.00
NOW £45.50
Junior
£38.50
Phase 2 Race Top
rrp £80.00
NOW £72.00
Junior
£61.20
Phase 2 Hiking Shorts
rrp £67.50
NOW £50.00
Junior
£42.75
Phase 2 Longjohn 0.7mm
rrp £70.00
NOW £49.00
Junior
£49.00
Phase 2 Longjohn 3mm
rrp £75.00
NOW £56.25
Junior
£43.75
Phase 2 50N
Buoyancy Aid
rrp £68.00
NOW £50.00
Junior
£40.00
50N Kite Buoyancy Aid
rrp £60.00
NOW £54.00
Junior
£45.00
Spark Spray Top
rrp £40.00
NOW £30.00
Junior
£25.50
FREE Delivery*
FREE Delivery*
Phase 2 Drysuit Polarsuit & Dry Bag
rrp £385.00
NOW £325.00
Junior
£270.00
Cirrus Drysuit Polarsuit & Dry Bag
rrp £400.00
NOW £320.00
Phase 2 Zip Boot
rrp £45.00
NOW £40.00
Junior
£33.50
FREE Delivery*
Vapour Holdall 70L
rrp £39.99
NOW £34.00
Crew Holdall 100L
rrp £48.00
NOW £38.40
Ergofit 190N Offshore Auto Lifejacket
rrp £205.00
NOW £180.00
Related Articles
10% Off All Sea Sure and Ronstan Products
One week sale at TridentUK
One week sale at TridentUK. Blocks, cleats, shackles, tiller extensions, and all sorts of other Ronstan and Sea Sure hardware is reduced. Offer ends Thursday 11:55pm.
Posted on 15 Jul
Are you Race Ready?
Plan, Prepare, Perform for TridentUK!
Plan, Prepare, Perform for TridentUK! A range of essentials including wind indicators, tension gauges, praddles, repair tape, McLube, compasses, safety knives and bailers
Posted on 9 Jul
FREE UK Wide Delivery on selected items
And free returns from TridentUK!
Here's a selection of clothing items offering FREE UK Wide Delivery. You can also add other items (that can go in the post) up to the value of £150 and a weight of 4kg and get free shipping across the whole order.
Posted on 1 Jul
Towing Accessories, Tips and Advice
Full range of accessories from TridentUK
Towing accessories, tips and some facts you might not know to help you when you take your boat up and down the country to events.
Posted on 24 Jun
Replace your Ropes with at least 10% off
For One Week Only at TridentUK
Take a look at the wide variety of ropes at TridentUK and enjoy at least 10% off all ropes and shockcord. You can shop by size and by brand.
Posted on 17 Jun
Spoil Dad this year with these Gift Ideas!
Ideas from TridentUK for Father's Day on 18th June
Father's Day is on 18th June and TridentUK have a host of ideas to spoil him with a special gift.
Posted on 9 Jun
A - Z of Sailing Essentials with TridentUK
From Anchor to Zip Tech!
From Anchor to Zip Tech with a product for every letter in-between!
Posted on 4 Jun
Free Gloves on orders over £50!
For a limited time only at TridentUK
Spend £50 or more on the TridentUK website and claim your pair of free gloves! Simply choose your size at the checkout.
Posted on 28 May
Up to 30% off Buoyancy Aids & Life Jackets
A variety of shapes, sizes and brand at TridentUK
Buoyancy Aids and Life Jackets for Men, Women, Children & Pets! A variety of Shapes, Sizes & Brands to suit everyone at TridentUK.
Posted on 21 May
Top Ten May Offers at TridentUK
Whilst stocks last!
Snap up a bargain at TridentUK. 20% off the Cobra HH500 Floating Handheld Marine VHF with Bluetooth, 20% Gill Pro Gloves Long Finger gloves, 20% off Plastic Padding Gelcoat Filler and many more great deals!
Posted on 14 May
Upcoming Events
National Championship for RS Elite
Hayling Island SC- 20 Jul to 22 Jul
Worlds sponsored by Allen Brothers for RS Feva
Regatta Center Medemblik- 21 Jul to 27 Jul
Open Meeting for A Class Catamaran
Ullswater YC- 22 Jul to 23 Jul
Junior Open Meeting for Topper and Laser 4.7
Notts County SC- 22 Jul
Open Meeting for British Moth
Maidenhead SC- 22 Jul
Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul
Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul
Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul
Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug
National Championship for National 18
Hayling Island SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul
